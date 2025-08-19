Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy pushes for real peace, signals US support on security guarantees

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy late Monday emphasized the need for true peace and welcomed US involvement in security guarantees. Zelenskyy also confirmed major US arms purchase plans. Key quotes Ukraine needs not a pause in war but real peace.Discussed security guarantees with Trump and European leaders.Received an important signal from the US on being part of the guarantees and helping to coordinate them.The US offered to hold a trilateral meeting as soon as possible.Ukraine is ready for any format to meet with Putin.The Washington talks as "good, normal."Russia first offered a bilateral meeting with Ukraine, followed by a trilateral one.Ukraine and Russia should meet without any conditions.Had a long discussion with Trump about territories.Details of the security guarantees will be worked out within 10 days.Confirmed an agreement with the US for drone purchases.Ukraine has offered to buy about $90 billion worth of US weapons. Market reaction At the time of writing, the WTI price is trading 0.04% higher on the day to trade at $62.60, while the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 0.04% lower on the day to trade at $3,330.