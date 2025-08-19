Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Crypto News
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Illinois Governor Pritzker Signs Crypto Bills, Slams Trump’s ‘Crypto Bros’ Policy
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker took aim at Donald Trump’s approach to digital assets on Monday while signing two new bills to regulate crypto in the state.
Coinstats
2025/08/19 14:56
WTI price recovers above $62.50 as traders brace for Trump-Zelenskiy meeting
The post WTI price recovers above $62.50 as traders brace for Trump-Zelenskiy meeting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WTI price rebounds to around $62.55 in Tuesday’s early Asian session. Trump said he had spoken to Putin to begin making plans for a summit with Ukraine’s Zelenskiy. Reduced Fed rate cut expectations might cap the upside for the WTI price. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $62.55 during the early Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The WTI edges higher after talks between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart in the wake of an inconclusive US-Russia summit in Alaska on Friday. Traders await the release of the American Petroleum Institute (API) weekly Crude Oil Stock, which is due later on Tuesday. On Monday, Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met at the White House to discuss a path to ending Russia’s war in Ukraine. US President said that the US would “help out” Europe in providing security for Ukraine as part of any deal to end the war in Ukraine and expressed hope that Monday’s summit could eventually lead to a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump further stated that negotiations to obtain peace in the years-long war prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can take place while both countries are still fighting, dropping his earlier calls for a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Ukraine stepped up attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure. Its drones struck in Russia’s Tambov region, leading to the suspension of supplies via the, per Reuters. This, in turn, provides some support to the WTI price. On the other hand, traders pared bets on a rate cut at the US Federal Reserve (Fed) at the September 16-17 meeting after Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation was hotter than expected in July. This could provide some support to the US Dollar (USD) and undermine the USD-denominated commodity price. Fed fund futures traders are now pricing in an 83% chance of a September…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 14:56
Hyperliquid's top 20 positions account for 85% of floating losses, with only 3 addresses showing floating profits.
PANews reported on August 19th that, according to Aiyi's statistics, only three of the top 20 positions on the Hyperliquid exchange are in floating profit, while the remaining 85% are
PANews
2025/08/19 14:54
Retired UFC Hall-Of-Famer Making Ill-Advised Return In Bare Knuckle
The post Retired UFC Hall-Of-Famer Making Ill-Advised Return In Bare Knuckle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC Frankie Edgar, the 43-year-old UFC Hall-of-Famer who retired from the UFC in 2022 is making a comeback to combat sports. On Monday, the Uncrowned’s Ariel Helwani reported the news: Edgar is unretiring and set to compete in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship on October 4 in his hometown of New Jersey. To put it plainly, it seems that almost everyone besides Edgar believes this is a bad idea. Edgar will be facing another former UFC fighter in Jimmie Rivera on the card set for the Prudential Center. The only thing standing between Edgar and this comeback appears to be a passing grade from the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board. Edgar’s return will take place on a high-profile BKFC card headlined by Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens for the promotion’s “King of Violence” title. The event is expected to be one of the company’s biggest of 2025. The move has Edgar back into the spotlight almost three years after he left his gloves in the Octagon. He had taken a series of losses via savage knockout. It seemed the definitive nature of those losses pushed him to walk away from fighting. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 12: (R-L) Chris Gutierrez knocks out Frankie Edgar in a lightweight bout during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC In his prime, Edgar was one of the best in the sport. He is a former UFC lightweight champion and featherweight contender. While he was never a big striker–which makes this decision all the more perplexing–Edgar built his reputation on heart and resilience. He scored career-defining over B.J. Penn in 2010 and had iconic fights against Gray Maynard. BOSTON –…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 14:53
430 BTC Added To Treasury Stash
The post 430 BTC Added To Treasury Stash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Drops, Saylor Shops: 430 BTC Added To Treasury Stash Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-drops-saylor-shops-430-btc-added-to-treasury-stash/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 14:51
Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy pushes for real peace, signals US support on security guarantees
The post Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy pushes for real peace, signals US support on security guarantees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy late Monday emphasized the need for true peace and welcomed US involvement in security guarantees. Zelenskyy also confirmed major US arms purchase plans. Key quotes Ukraine needs not a pause in war but real peace.Discussed security guarantees with Trump and European leaders.Received an important signal from the US on being part of the guarantees and helping to coordinate them.The US offered to hold a trilateral meeting as soon as possible.Ukraine is ready for any format to meet with Putin.The Washington talks as “good, normal.”Russia first offered a bilateral meeting with Ukraine, followed by a trilateral one.Ukraine and Russia should meet without any conditions.Had a long discussion with Trump about territories.Details of the security guarantees will be worked out within 10 days.Confirmed an agreement with the US for drone purchases.Ukraine has offered to buy about $90 billion worth of US weapons. Market reaction At the time of writing, the WTI price is trading 0.04% higher on the day to trade at $62.60, while the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 0.04% lower on the day to trade at $3,330. Risk sentiment FAQs In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off” refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest. Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 14:50
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today
XRP price today trades at $3.02, down 1.2 percent after slipping below $3.10 resistance. The token is consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle, with support at $2.94 and resistance at $3.19. On-chain data shows $11 million in outflows, reflecting mild selling pressure from larger holders. XRP price today is trading at $3.02, down 1.2 percent on the day after losing the $3.10 level. The token is moving inside a tightening symmetrical triangle, where short-term price action is being squeezed between converging support and resistance. The 20-day EMA at $3.10 is acting as immediate resistance, while the 50-day EMA at $2.94 has become the first key support level. XRP Price: Technical Setup Signals Caution XRP price analysis (Source: TradingView) The daily chart shows that XRP is consolidating after its rise above $3.60 in July. The price is now close to the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level of $3.08, which is still a pivot point for intraday sentiment. If buyers can’t protect $2.94, the next level down is $2.72, which is in line with the 100-day EMA and a previous accumulation base. If the weakness lasts longer, it could expose the $2.45–$2.50 area, whe…The post XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today appeared first on Coin Edition.
Coinstats
2025/08/19 14:50
Solo Miner Strikes Big in Bitcoin Feat
In the world of cryptocurrency, where Bitcoin‘s value has reached the staggering heights of over $100,000, the race among miners to claim block rewards has never been fiercer. The high hash rates currently dominating the market present formidable challenges for individual miners seeking significant returns.Continue Reading:Solo Miner Strikes Big in Bitcoin Feat
Coinstats
2025/08/19 14:48
Michael Saylor Flips on MSTR Stock Issuance Rules As Strategy Loses Bitcoin Premium
The post Michael Saylor Flips on MSTR Stock Issuance Rules As Strategy Loses Bitcoin Premium appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a month, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor has relaxed the company’s financing rule for MSTR stock issuance, for purchasing more Bitcoin. This comes amid the stock underperformance over the past few months, thereby losing the premium over Bitcoin it once enjoyed. As per the latest revision, the company will issue stock under the mNAV of 2.5 to fund its latest BTC purchases. Michael Saylor Eases Strategy Stock Issuance Within three weeks, Michael Saylor is easing the funding limits for MSTR stock issuance to fund his new Bitcoin purchases. In late July, Strategy assured investors it would avoid issuing new shares at a price below 2.5 times the value of its Bitcoin holdings. Saylor dubs it as the “mNAV premium,” which has crashed from 3.4x since November 24, to now at 1.6x. Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shareholders have long argued against the share dilution. However, the management has justified the recent flip by calling it “management flexibility,” as per the Bloomberg report. The change provides Saylor greater flexibility to raise cash and cover expenses as the company’s formerly large premium over its Bitcoin holdings narrows. The recent flip in the stand comes after MicroStrategy purchased Bitcoins, worth $51 million, on Monday, August 18. Over the past few weeks, the pace of BTC purchases has dropped from billions to a few million dollars as MicroStrategy’s market value-to-Bitcoin holdings ratio (mNAV) fell below 2.5x, a bearish signal for the MSTR stock. Acknowledging this shift, Saylor revised his strategy to allow issuing additional MSTR shares even when mNAV is below the 2.5x threshold. This marks a reversal from his earlier stand, of not opting for share dilution. Brian Dobson, managing director for Disruptive Technology Equity Research at Clear Street said: “I think the additional language in the guidance gives them more leeway with issuing…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 14:45
GBP/USD softens ahead of data-heavy week
The post GBP/USD softens ahead of data-heavy week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD eased lower on Monday, falling 0.4% to begin the trading week. Greenback bidding rebounds after last week’s sharp downside. A quiet start to the week gives way to plenty of meaningful releases and key policy statements. GBP/USD saw a softer start to the new trading week, easing back around four-tenths of one percent through the opening market sessions. The US Dollar (USD) pared some of last week’s overall losses, trimming near-term gains for the Pound Sterling (GBP) on Monday. The week starts on a quiet note, with little of note on the data docket. That all changes on Wednesday, with a fresh salvo of key economic data from the United Kingdom (UK) and the start of this year’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Kansas. UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures for July will drop on Wednesday, followed by Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) activity survey results due for both the UK and the US on Thursday. Friday will also bring another update to UK Retail Sales figures, but the key event this week will be this year’s Jackson Hole central banking mega-event. Jackson Hole will kick off on Thursday, but the key event will be Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s presentation at the symposium on Friday. US inflation data sparked some fresh concerns among global markets last week, however, overall investor sentiment is still pricing in a Fed rate cut on September 17. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate traders are pricing in over 80% odds of at least a quarter-point rate cut next month, with nearly 90% odds of a follow-up cut in December. GBP/USD price forecast Monday’s fresh bearish momentum has put GBP/USD on pace for a fresh challenge of technical support at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 14:44
