2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Consigliere now open to all, offers real-time token tracking

The post Consigliere now open to all, offers real-time token tracking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Consigliere now open to all, offers real-time token tracking The team at DXS has delivered a powerful tool to BSV developers who are working with tokens. The team’s in-house-developed blockchain data indexer, Consigliere, is now fully open source and available for anyone to use. Created originally for the STAS token protocol, Consigliere can index data from any set of BSV transactions, or can be adapted to suit other token systems like 1Sat Ordinals. With Consigliere, any project using the STAS protocol can trace a token’s provenance back to its initial issuance without needing third-party oracles or restrictive vendor contracts. The STAS token protocol has been around for about five years. It and 1Sat Ordinals have become the two most popular tokenization protocols on the BSV blockchain. The two share similarities in that they record token data on single “satoshis,” the smallest unit of Bitcoin (1/100,000,000 of a whole coin). STAS’s appeal has grown in 2025 after switching from a paid licensing regime to a free MIT License, making it permissionless and thus more accessible to all developers. STAS projects face the same issue that other token protocols and general data on the wider BSV blockchain face: with such massive transaction volumes often representing trivial amounts of data, there must be ways to index and keep track of them, or specific information becomes hard (and slow) to find. Indexers fix this problem by filtering data so applications can find the transactions relevant to their own purposes much quicker. In the first years of DXS’s operation, the company found no other fast and reliable indexers/APIs for STAS, so it decided to create its own solution. DXS CEO Armen Azatyan said many BSV teams had turned away from STAS in the past due to complications with handling UTXO…
RealLink
REAL$0.05169+0.32%
BitcoinSV
BSV$26.27-0.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10137+1.31%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 15:01
Dutch Firm Amdax To Launch Bitcoin Treasury Company, Eyes 1% Of BTC Supply

Leading Netherlands-based crypto services firm Amdax today announced plans to launch a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company called AMBTS B.V. (AMBTS), with the goal of listing it on Euronext Amsterdam. Amdax Unveils Bitcoin Treasury Firm In a move that underscores the growing trend of European companies embracing Bitcoin strategies, Dutch crypto services provider Amdax revealed it […]
B
B$0.55311-3.67%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,498.46-0.30%
Movement
MOVE$0.128+0.86%
Bitcoinist2025/08/19 15:00
From Games to DeFi, Here’s a Look at the Top 10 Winning Projects from the ETHGlobal NYC Hackathon

The weekend-long ETHGlobal New York 2025 hackathon has officially concluded. As one of the world's leading Web3 developer events, the hackathon attracted numerous developer teams to explore new application scenarios
DeFi
DEFI$0.001739-3.49%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000356-12.53%
PANews2025/08/19 15:00
The $1 billion crypto liquidations warning – 3 signs another flash crash is coming!

Is the market heading for another liquidation wave?
Coinstats2025/08/19 15:00
Why Your Tesseract OCR Results Suck (and How to Fix Them Fast)

This article details the methodology for digitizing and preparing historical documents for OCR using Tesseract. It covers challenges in data collection from aged archives, preprocessing techniques such as binarization, skew correction, and noise removal, as well as environment setup and dataset preparation. The study follows established evaluation frameworks while adapting them to Tesseract 5, offering insights into improving OCR accuracy on degraded or complex archival materials.
WELL3
WELL$0.0001831+44.85%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002801+6.99%
Hackernoon2025/08/19 15:00
XRP, BTC, and SOL Investors Can Gain Passive Income with IOTA Miner Cloud Mining

With growing geopolitical and economic uncertainty, IOTA Miner offers the perfect opportunity to diversify into low-risk, high-yield investments.
Solana
SOL$184.84+1.82%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,498.46-0.30%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1961+0.30%
Coinstats2025/08/19 15:00
XRP, BTC, and SOL Investors Can Diversify Strategies with IOTA Miner Cloud Mining

Amid heightened market uncertainty, cryptocurrency prices may face further sideways or downward movement in the coming days. The upcoming meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin introduces a key variable—any unexpected developments or statements could trigger significant market reactions, both positive and negative. As volatility increases, savvy investors are diversifying their strategies to hedge against risk. One emerging approach gaining traction is IOTA Miner’s passive income solution , which offers daily returns without expensive hardware or complex setups—making it an attractive option for XRP , BTC , and SOL holders seeking supplemental earnings in a turbulent market. About IOTA Miner Cloud mining involves renting computing power from remote data centers to mine cryptocurrencies, eliminating the need to own or maintain mining hardware. This differs from traditional mining, where individuals purchase and operate their own mining equipment to generate new cryptocurrencies or tokens. What Is Cloud Mining? Cloud mining involves renting computing power from remote data centers to mine cryptocurrencies, eliminating the need to own or maintain mining hardware. This differs from traditional mining, where individuals purchase and operate their own mining equipment to generate new cryptocurrencies or tokens. Why Users Are Switching to IOTA Miner $15 Welcome Bonus Every new user gets $15 instantly upon signing up , allowing them to begin earning without spending anything. That’s $0.60 daily for free. 100% Renewable Energy Mining The platform runs on solar and wind power, reducing environmental impact and maximizing mining efficiency. AI optimizes energy usage for better, stable payouts. Zero Maintenance Required Forget equipment repairs or noise complaints. IOTA Miner handles everything remotely, so you earn without lifting a finger. Lucrative Affiliate Program You can earn up to $80,000 in commission by referring others. More referrals mean more passive income, with higher tiers offering better rewards. Multiple Mining Contracts Mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin using various plans tailored to fit every budget. Whether you’re investing $100 or $25,000, there’s an option for you. Getting Started with IOTA Miner Step 1: Sign Up for Free Go to iotaminer.com , register in less than a minute, and claim your $15 bonus . Step 2: Select a Contract Pick from a wide range of plans, depending on your investment size and goals. Step 3: Start Earning Daily Once your contract is active, daily profits are deposited into your wallet automatically. You can withdraw your balance once it hits $100, or reinvest it to grow your passive income. Every contract offers fixed daily returns, making it easier for users to forecast profits and scale investments. Earn More with IOTA Miner’s Referral Program If you want to maximize your profits, referrals are the way to go. Promote your affiliate link or invite friends, and you’ll earn commissions from their activities. Final Thoughts As global markets face potential turbulence, innovative solutions like IOTA Miner’s passive income platform serve as an effective hedge against volatility—particularly for XRP investors seeking stable returns. With growing geopolitical and economic uncertainty, IOTA Miner offers the perfect opportunity to diversify into low-risk, high-yield investments. Visit the official website and download the app .
Solana
SOL$184.84+1.82%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.699-0.99%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,498.46-0.30%
CryptoNews2025/08/19 15:00
Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney May Bring Women’s World Cup To Wrexham

The post Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney May Bring Women’s World Cup To Wrexham appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds following the Sky Bet Championship match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Picture date: Saturday August 16, 2025. (Photo by Cody Froggatt/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images Ambitious plans to redevelop the oldest venue in the world to stage international soccer could result in Wrexham hosting matches at the 2035 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The Welsh club are owned by American actor Rob McElhenney and Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, through their RR McReynolds Company LLC. Since their takeover was approved in 2021, they have helped the team secure three successive promotions from tier five to tier two of the English men’s game. The club’s fortunes have been documented on the hugely successful FX television series “Welcome to Wrexham” broadcast on Disney Plus. The Hollywood actors were present on Saturday to see their team play its first game of the new Championship season against West Bromwich Albion, a match watched by an attendance of 10,656 spectators. It was the club’s first game at that level for 43 years. Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Picture date: Saturday August 16, 2025. (Photo by Cody Froggatt/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images The United Kingdom are the sole bidders to host the 2035 FIFA Women’s World Cup. It will be the second tournament to feature 48 teams and will therefore utilise more venues than previous editions. The Football Associations of the four nations staging games – England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales – will submit their bid document to FIFA in November which is expected to include up to sixteen stadiums. It is believed that the Football Association of Wales (FAW) want to put forward two…
CreatorBid
BID$0.07031-1.25%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1052-6.29%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04877+11.55%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 14:59
Resilient Amid Geopolitical Tensions And Fed Policy Unveiling

The post Resilient Amid Geopolitical Tensions And Fed Policy Unveiling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asia FX Outlook: Resilient Amid Geopolitical Tensions And Fed Policy Unveiling Skip to content Home News Forex News Asia FX Outlook: Resilient Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Fed Policy Unveiling Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/asia-fx-outlook-steady/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022059+0.12%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 14:58
Ross Gerber Calls Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Approach 'Crazy Bad Math' For Investors, Predicts It Can 'Nuke' BTC If Things Go Wrong

Veteran investor Ross Gerber slammed companies like Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) for selling stock to the public to purchase Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), warning that such an approach could “nuke” tread more
Bitcoin
BTC$113,498.46-0.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10137+1.31%
Wink
LIKE$0.011589-1.55%
Coinstats2025/08/19 14:57
