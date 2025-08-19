Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
SEC Pushes Back Crypto ETF Approvals
The post SEC Pushes Back Crypto ETF Approvals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again deferred its decision on several cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications, extending the review period until October 2025. This delay is reportedly due to the commission’s requirement for a more comprehensive evaluation of the changes proposed by these applications. Continue Reading:SEC Pushes Back Crypto ETF Approvals Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/sec-pushes-back-crypto-etf-approvals
MORE
$0.10137
+1.31%
COM
$0.022079
+0.21%
FUND
$0.0246
--%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 15:09
Κοινοποίηση
US Secretary of State Rubio to work with allies on security guarantees for Ukraine
The post US Secretary of State Rubio to work with allies on security guarantees for Ukraine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that he will work with European allies and non-European countries on security guarantees for Ukraine. Key quotes Will work with European allies and non-European countries to build a security guarantee for Ukraine. Was in the room when Trump and Putin spoke. Confirmed that Trump suggested to Putin that he meet with Zelenskiy. Market reaction At the time of writing, the WTI price is trading 0.06% lower on the day to trade at $62.53, while the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 0.15% higher on the day to trade at $3,337. Risk sentiment FAQs In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off” refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest. Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit. The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies…
TRUMP
$8.699
-0.99%
PLAY
$0.04877
+11.55%
MORE
$0.10137
+1.31%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 15:08
Κοινοποίηση
Ethereum ETFs Seize a Significant Share
The latest data highlights that US-based spot Ethereum ETFs are now in possession of over 6.3 million ETH, equivalent to 5.1% of the total Ethereum supply. This development marks a major milestone, with the holdings being valued at $26.7 billion.Continue Reading:Ethereum ETFs Seize a Significant Share
MAJOR
$0.15699
-0.78%
ETH
$4,281.42
+1.44%
NOW
$0.00698
-2.10%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats
2025/08/19 15:08
Κοινοποίηση
Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand — Ethereum, LINK and MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List
The cryptocurrency market is on a decline once again, and investors are seeking safer alternatives. Ethereum is holding up, LINK […] The post Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand — Ethereum, LINK and MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
LINK
$26.06
+4.49%
Κοινοποίηση
Coindoo
2025/08/19 15:06
Κοινοποίηση
7 Small-Cap Altcoins With 100x Potential — Cardano, DOGE and MAGACOIN FINANCE Featured on Whale Watchlists
Whale activity is often the strongest signal of where the next big market moves are coming from, and analysts are closely tracking the tokens drawing the most accumulation ahead of 2025. Among them are Cardano, DOGE, XRP, XLM, LINK, TRX, and the fast-rising MAGACOIN FINANCE. While large-cap names remain critical to the market, these smaller […] Continue Reading: 7 Small-Cap Altcoins With 100x Potential — Cardano, DOGE and MAGACOIN FINANCE Featured on Whale Watchlists
CAP
$0.06413
-1.61%
XLM
$0.3976
-0.15%
XRP
$2.8989
+0.20%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats
2025/08/19 15:06
Κοινοποίηση
Discover GENIUS Act: the new USA law on stablecoins that changes everything
Il GENIUS Act, signed by President Trump on July 18, marks the direct entry of the United States into the regulation of stablecoin.
TRUMP
$8.699
-0.99%
USA
$0.0000008053
+1.66%
ACT
$0.0394
+0.84%
Κοινοποίηση
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/19 15:06
Κοινοποίηση
Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence rose from previous 0.6% to 5.7% in August
The post Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence rose from previous 0.6% to 5.7% in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
COM
$0.022079
+0.21%
WELL
$0.0001831
+44.85%
ROSE
$0.02755
-0.07%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 15:05
Κοινοποίηση
Spot Ethereum ETFs Hold Over 5% of ETH Supply in the US
Spot Ethereum ETFs in the US hold over 5% of ETH supply. There was a $196.6 million outflow from Ethereum ETFs on Monday. Continue Reading:Spot Ethereum ETFs Hold Over 5% of ETH Supply in the US The post Spot Ethereum ETFs Hold Over 5% of ETH Supply in the US appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
HOLD
$0.00004231
+0.88%
ETH
$4,281.42
+1.44%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats
2025/08/19 15:02
Κοινοποίηση
Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence up to 98.5% in August from previous 0.6%
The post Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence up to 98.5% in August from previous 0.6% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
COM
$0.022079
+0.21%
WELL
$0.0001831
+44.85%
FORWARD
$0.0001455
+14.92%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 15:02
Κοινοποίηση
How Invro Mining’s Mobile Platform Disrupts Traditional Mining, Allowing Users To Earn Bitcoin And XRP Every Day
For much of history, mining has been seen as a game for the big players.But the industry is changing — rapidly. Invro Mining’s mobile mining platform is not just an incremental improvement; it’s a complete rethinking of how mining can be done. Portable, cost-efficient, and environmentally responsible, this technology is enabling thousands of miners worldwide to break […] The post How Invro Mining’s Mobile Platform Disrupts Traditional Mining, Allowing Users To Earn Bitcoin And XRP Every Day appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
MOBILE
$0.000351
-2.58%
GAME
$24.2349
-1.59%
XRP
$2.8989
+0.20%
Κοινοποίηση
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/19 15:01
Κοινοποίηση
Νέες τάσεις
Περισσότερα
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie
Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News
Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust
Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle