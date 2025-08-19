2025-08-21 Thursday

Pendle Clears Another Maturity, TVL Smashes to $9.3B

The post Pendle Clears Another Maturity, TVL Smashes to $9.3B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Three weeks ago, $1.5B matured. Liquidity flowed out. Yet in days, Pendle snapped back. TVL surged to $7B. A fresh ATH. Last week, the same story played out. Another $898M matured. Again, Pendle absorbed the hit. Again, capital rushed back. This time, TVL climbed higher, a new all-time high at $9.2B. Pendle Finance: Transforming DeFi Yield into Tradable Assets Pendle Finance has evolved from a niche DeFi protocol into a dominant force in the decentralized finance landscape. As of August 2025, Pendle’s Total Value Locked (TVL) has surged to over $8.9 billion, marking a 45%… pic.twitter.com/G5fOkP2Aow — Haris Ali (@CryptoWitHaris) August 19, 2025 Today, Pendle sits at $9.32B TVL, climbing steadily, charting higher. The market keeps testing it. Pendle keeps bouncing stronger. Pendle From Niche to a Defi Giant In just two years, Pendle has gone from a niche yield tokenization experiment to a DeFi giant. As of August 2025, TVL has grown more than 45% year-over-year. The protocol now dominates its category. It’s not a side play anymore. It is the yield layer of DeFi. The mechanics drive the growth. Pendle splits a yield-bearing asset into two parts: Principal Token (PT): The base. Redeemable at maturity. Yield Token (YT): The stream. Claims all yield until maturity. This split is simple but powerful. PTs give asset exposure. YTs isolate yield. Farmers, hedgers, and traders all find their angle. Impermanent loss shrinks. Strategies expand. Capital works harder. Key Metrics To Watch  The numbers tell the story. TVL Growth: $230M in Jan 2023 → $9.3B today. Market Share: 50% of DeFiLlama’s “Yield” category. Trading Volume: $34.9B cumulative. $6.56B in the past 30 days. $1.76B in 7 days. $99.6M in 24h. Fees: $56.8M annually. $26.2M in net earnings post-incentives. Pendle isn’t chasing attention. It’s pulling real flow. Pendle is rewriting Defi growth charts…
Shanghai adds 4 registered generative AI services

PANews reported on August 19th that as of today, Shanghai has added four newly registered generative AI services, bringing the total number of registered generative AI services to 105. Generative
Solo Bitcoin Miner Wins $371K Reward After Mining Block 910,440

The post Solo Bitcoin Miner Wins $371K Reward After Mining Block 910,440 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A solo miner successfully mined a Bitcoin block on Sunday, collecting a 3.137 BTC payout, worth about $371,000 at the time. The miner operated through the Solo CK pool, a service for solo miners. They mined block 910,440 and collected the standard 3.125 BTC and about 0.012 BTC in transaction fees. The block included 4,913 transactions, and the fees totalled $1,455.  With Bitcoin’s hashrate being dominated by massive industrial-scale mining operations, the chances of a solo miner hitting a block are slim. Yet, with efficient hardware, even smaller players can claim the same block rewards in rare instances.  This year, several solo miners with smaller setups have claimed block rewards on their own. One successfully mined a block in February, while another netted $350,000 on July 4. On July 27, another solo miner was able to score a block alone, bagging $373,000 in rewards.  A solo Bitcoin miner mined block 910440. Source: Mempool Solo Bitcoin mining is still mostly a “lottery”  Samuel Li, the chief technology officer of mining equipment company ASICKey, previously told Cointelegraph that solo Bitcoin miners are winning not because of luck but because of “powerful, efficient hardware.”  Li said modern mining equipment is built to deliver serious hashrates without the power draw of traditional miners. However, this doesn’t mean the odds of solo miners winning have changed.  “Solo mining is still mostly a lottery, unless you control tens of PH/s, which is realistically the bare minimum for having a measurable statistical shot at success within a reasonable time frame,” Li told Cointelegraph. Li said that a miner with one petahash (PH/s) of hashpower has a 1 in 650,000 chance of solving a block every 10 minutes.  Related: Trump-linked American Bitcoin seeks Asia acquisitions to boost BTC holdings: Report Rising network difficulty squeezes professional mining companies Even…
PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1359 vs. 7.1322 previous

The post PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1359 vs. 7.1322 previous appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Tuesday at 7.1359 as compared to the previous day’s fix of 7.1322 and 7.1846 Reuters estimate. PBOC FAQs The primary monetary policy objectives of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market. The PBoC is owned by the state of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts. Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi. Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pboc-sets-usd-cny-reference-rate-at-71359-vs-71322-previous-202508190115
Circle launches Arc: the new blockchain integrated with Fireblocks

Circle bets on Arc, its anticipated layer-1 blockchain, announcing the integration with Fireblocks.
Ripple CTO: MicroStrategy Won’t Do Well if BTC Plunges

The post Ripple CTO: MicroStrategy Won’t Do Well if BTC Plunges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Blink twice” “What he was saying was dumb” David Schwartz, chief technology officer at enterprise blockchain company Ripple, has opined that it is “not controversial” to say that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) is essentially a leveraged Bitcoin bet.  Schwartz has predicted that the company will do “very poorly” if the Bitcoin price ends up plunging.   “Blink twice” The comment comes amid the latest controversy surrounding the leading corporate Bitcoin holder.  On Monday, Nick O’Neill, co-founder of BoDoggos Entertainment, sparked some controversy with his follow-up video regarding Strategy.  O’Neill, who harshly criticized Strategy, suddenly posted a “clarification” video, during which he read a statement that sounds like a forced retraction. “For the avoidance of doubt, let it be known that 1) MicroStrategy is not a Ponzi scheme…3) Michael J. Saylor is legally and officially a good person…” the statement said.  You Might Also Like The video, which has now accumulated more than 1.2 million views on the X social media platform, sparked plenty of discussions on social media.  It appears to be obvious that O’Neill had been contacted by Strategy lawyers.  “Bink twice if you got a cease and desist,” one social media user quipped in response to the sudden U-turn.  “What he was saying was dumb” The Ripple CTO is also convinced that O’Neill was “coerced” into recording the latest video, meaning that the original videos actually reflect his actual opinions. “MicroStrategy, which we are free to agree with or think is nonsense as we please. I’m sure he wasn’t happy making that statement,” he said.  Schwartz claims that O’Neill was supposed to realize that what he was saying was “dumb.” That said,  he does not think that companies “should make people afraid to share their honest opinions of them.” Source: https://u.today/ripple-cto-microstrategy-wont-do-well-if-btc-plunges
New Zealand Dollar gathers strength above 0.5900 as investors await RBNZ rate decision

The post New Zealand Dollar gathers strength above 0.5900 as investors await RBNZ rate decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NZD/USD strengthens to around 0.5925 in Tuesday’s early Asian session.  Traders currently expect a rate cut at the Fed’s September 16-17 meeting. The RBNZ is set to lower the OCR by 25 basis points to 3.0% on Wednesday. The NZD/USD pair gains ground to near 0.5925 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) softens against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) as a slew of US economic data keeps the case for a September Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut intact. Traders will closely monitor the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) interest rate decision and the FOMC Minutes later on Wednesday.  A jump in US wholesale prices last month and a solid increase in July’s Retail Sales reports dimmed the prospect of an oversized 50 basis points (bps) Fed cut. However, investors still anticipate rate reductions this year, which might undermine the Greenback and act as a tailwind for the pair.  Money markets are now pricing in nearly an 83% possibility of a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Traders will take more cues from the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech keenly watched for guidance on a September interest-rate cut after recent US data. On the Kiwi front, the RBNZ is expected to cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at its August meeting on Wednesday, resuming its easing cycle after a pause in July as the economy shows signs of stalling. Investors will keep an eye on the fresh economic forecasts, along with the Press Conference from Governor Christian Hawkesby. The dovish remarks from the New Zealand central bank could drag the NZD lower against the USD in the near term. RBNZ FAQs The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is the country’s central bank. Its…
Illinois Goverrnor slams Trump and passes two new crypto bills

Illinois Governor J.B Pritzker criticized Trump for letting “crypto bros” write federal policy as he passes two new crypto-related bills in the Democratic stronghold state. In a recent press release, Illinois Governor Pritzker has enacted two new bills that would…
GemW Launches Partner Program: Empowering Creators With Alpha Strategies And Long-Term Value

The post GemW Launches Partner Program: Empowering Creators With Alpha Strategies And Long-Term Value appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GemW Launches Partner Program: Empowering Creators With Alpha Strategies And Long-Term Value – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home News Press Release GemW Launches Partner Program: Empowering Creators with Alpha Strategies and Long-Term Value Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/gemw-launches-partner-program-empowering-creators-with-alpha-strategies-and-long-term-value/
Illinois governor signs new crypto oversight laws targeting exchanges and ATMs

Illinois governor JB Pritzker signed two new crypto regulation bills into law on Monday, targeting exchanges and ATMs in the state.
