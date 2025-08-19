2025-08-21 Thursday

Best Crypto to Buy That Could 1000x By 2030 if You Missed Bitcoin (BTC)

The post Best Crypto to Buy That Could 1000x By 2030 if You Missed Bitcoin (BTC) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin’s meteoric rise over the years continues to dominate headlines, a new coin, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quietly capturing the attention of investors. Positioned at the forefront of decentralized finance innovation, Mutuum Finance is trending with its unique staking model and lending platform, drawing comparisons to early crypto giants. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is standing at $0.035 as it is still in presale phase 6.  MUTM early investors are set for rapid 500% gains when the project launches. In addition, analyst projections forecast 1000x growth in the long run to match Bitcoin’s rise. Mutuum Finance has already raised more than $14.6 million from more than 15400 investors. While mainstream media remains fixated on BTC’s past surges, insiders are keeping a close eye on emerging protocols like Mutuum that could redefine the next wave of crypto growth.  Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Two-Tier DeFi Lending Structure Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a new non-custodial decentralized DeFi protocol. The protocol enables Peer-to-Contract lending and Peer-to-Peer lending with efficiency and flexibility as the aim. Peer-to-Contract makes use of the smart contract functionality to forward loans with minimal or no human intervention. Peer-to-Peer eliminates intermediaries and has lenders and borrowers trade directly with each other. The model is rather easy to manage risky assets like meme coins. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Enters Token Presale Phase 6 Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is picking up steam as its presale makes the news. It is currently in phase 6 at $0.035. Its price in the next phase will be increased by 14.29% to $0.04. Investment interest is growing with the project already raising over $14.6 million and already having over 15400 token holders. Mutuum Finance to Introduce USD-Pegged Stablecoin Mutuum Finance is launching its overcollateralized, USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. With a robust foundation that can survive the collapse of algorithmic…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 15:38
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for Today

The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum price today trades near $4,245, holding above $4,200 support. Smart Money Concepts shows BOS and ChoCH, highlighting short-term weakness. Traders watch $4,200 and $4,380 as key levels for the next 24 hours. Ethereum price today is trading near $4,245, holding a modest 0.6 percent gain in the past 24 hours. The move comes after ETH slipped out of its recent triangle structure on the 4-hour chart, placing immediate resistance near $4,380 and support around $4,200. ETH Price Testing Key Support Levels ETH price dynamics (Source: TradingView) The Smart Money Concepts indicator shows a Change of Character (ChoCH) after ETH couldn’t go any higher earlier this week. This was followed by a Break of Structure (BOS) that showed short-term weakness. Around $4,205, equal lows are forming, making a liquidity pool where sellers might try to hit stops before the market turns around. On the 4-hour timeframe, Ethereum has broken below its rising trendline and is now consolidating around the $4,200 support zone. The 20-EMA at $4,380 is acting as short-term resistance, while the 100-EMA near $4,200 is being retested. A close below this level could expose the $3,895 region, where the 200-EMA is positioned. This explains why Ethereum price update today reflects caution among buyers. ETH price dynamics (Source: TradingView) The 1-hour chart shows ETH locked inside a descending channel, with price currently hovering near the lower boundary. The RSI is at 38, signaling oversold conditions, while the MACD remains negative but is flattening, suggesting weakening bearish momentum. This mix of signals helps answer the question of why Ethereum price going down today, as sellers still maintain pressure despite early signs of stabilization.  Ethereum Price Short-Term Outlook For the next 24 hours, ETH will likely remain rangebound unless price decisively breaks key levels. A move above $4,380 could trigger a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 15:37
S&P affirms US ‘AA+/A-1+’ sovereign ratings; outlook remains Stable

The post S&P affirms US ‘AA+/A-1+’ sovereign ratings; outlook remains Stable appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The S&P Global Ratings agency affirmed the US ‘AA+/A-1+’ sovereign ratings while maintaining a ‘Stable’ outlook on steady, albeit high, deficits. Additional takeaways Expect US net general government debt to approach 100% of GDP given structurally rising nondiscretionary interest and aging-related expenditure. Expect the US economy to grow around 2% following a slowdown in 2025 and 2026. US’ outlook indicates fiscal deficit outcomes won’t meaningfully improve, but we don’t project persistent deterioration over next several years. Expect US’ average annual real GDP growth to decelerate during 2025 and 2026 to 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively. Market reaction These above headlines fail to move the needle around the US Dollar (USD) against its major currency rivals. The Dollar Index (DXY) trades flat at 98.18, as of writing. US Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.00% 0.04% 0.06% 0.02% 0.04% -0.10% -0.01% EUR -0.01% 0.02% -0.07% 0.02% -0.07% -0.11% -0.02% GBP -0.04% -0.02% -0.24% -0.00% -0.04% -0.13% -0.04% JPY -0.06% 0.07% 0.24% 0.05% 0.07% -0.12% 0.01% CAD -0.02% -0.02% 0.00% -0.05% 0.01% -0.14% -0.04% AUD -0.04% 0.07% 0.04% -0.07% -0.01% -0.08% 0.00% NZD 0.10% 0.11% 0.13% 0.12% 0.14% 0.08% 0.09% CHF 0.01% 0.02% 0.04% -0.01% 0.04% -0.01% -0.09% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote). Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/sp-affirms-us-aa-a-1-sovereign-ratings-outlook-remains-stable-202508190327
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 15:35
SEC postpones to October 2025 the decisions on three key crypto ETFs: Truth Social, Solana, and XRP

Attention to the three key dates in October.
The Cryptonomist2025/08/19 15:33
Chronicling the End of Bitcoin: Analyst Estimates It Might Happen in 11 Years

While many now believe that bitcoin has been battle-tested and has staying power, others still consider that the top cryptocurrency might come to an end, as the mining industry may be unable to continue operating and maintain profitable margins in the next 7 to 11 years. When Will Bitcoin End? Analyst Believes the Shrinking Revenue […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/19 15:30
XRP Set to Outperform ETH? Consolidation Hints at Next Bull Run

After a five-wave rally, ETH is nearing its cycle peak, potentially allowing XRP to outperform in the coming weeks.
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 15:30
US Dollar Index maintains position above 98.00 amid Ukraine-Russia peace hopes

The post US Dollar Index maintains position above 98.00 amid Ukraine-Russia peace hopes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar Index finds support from positive signals toward a possible resolution of the Ukraine-Russia war. President Trump has begun preparatory steps for a trilateral meeting with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. CME’s FedWatch tool shows markets are pricing an 84% probability of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in September. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is gaining ground for the second successive session and trading around 98.20 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The Greenback continues to improve after US President Donald Trump announced that begin the preparation steps for a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. President Trump added that Putin had agreed Russia would consider security guarantees and that discussions on possible territorial exchanges were needed. Trump noted that a ceasefire is not currently in place, saying, “I don’t know if a ceasefire is necessary, but I would welcome it.” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for true peace and welcomed US involvement in security guarantees. Zelenskyy also confirmed major US arms purchase plans. Furthermore, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that he will work with European allies and non-European countries on security guarantees for Ukraine. However, the US Dollar may face challenges as stronger-than-expected US producer inflation and retail sales data keep intact the dovish tone surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook. CME’s FedWatch tool indicates that markets are pricing in 84% odds of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in September. Traders await the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium due later in the week, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for guidance on the Fed’s September policy outlook. US Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 15:29
Chinese stock market soars to highest level in over a decade

The post Chinese stock market soars to highest level in over a decade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Chinese stock market is witnessing renewed investor interest with equities surging to the highest level in almost 10 years.  A review of the markets shows that on Monday, the Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.85% to close at 3,728.03 points, after touching an intraday peak of 3,745.94, its highest since August 2015.  Shanghai Composite Index 10-year chart. Source: Barchart The rally helped push the total market capitalization of listed companies above 100 trillion yuan ($13.92 trillion) for the first time during the session. Elsewhere, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 1.73% to finish at 11,835.57, while the ChiNext Index, which tracks China’s growth-focused firms, gained 2.84% to 2,606.2.  At the same time, over 4,000 stocks ended the day higher, led by brokerages, fintech companies, artificial intelligence (AI) hardware makers, and companies tied to rare-earths and new materials. Unlike previous rallies, the latest surge has come with subdued volatility. In this case, the CSI 300’s 10-day historical volatility is near yearly lows, pointing to more measured investor positioning.  This has fueled hopes for a more sustainable bull market, in line with Beijing’s vision of a “slow bull” that supports household wealth and consumption. Despite equities outperforming bonds in recent months, retail participation remains cautious. Chinese equity ETFs saw eight straight weeks of outflows through mid-August, even as the CSI 300 gained over 9%.  Drivers of Chinese stocks’ new momentum  Analysts suggest that households are gradually turning to stocks as falling interest rates erode savings returns, but buying enthusiasm has yet to reach speculative levels. At the same time, the gains have been attributed to Beijing’s efforts to promote innovation-driven growth alongside measures to stabilize the capital market. Confidence has also been supported by the resilience of the Chinese economy, which expanded 5.3% in the first half of the year. It’s worth…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 15:26
Unveiling The Strategic Shift In BTC Acquisitions

The post Unveiling The Strategic Shift In BTC Acquisitions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recent news regarding MicroStrategy’s latest Bitcoin (BTC) acquisition has sparked considerable discussion within the cryptocurrency community. The firm, widely recognized as a significant corporate holder of Bitcoin, completed a smaller purchase than some of its previous large-scale buys. This development has led prominent short-seller James Chanos to offer a compelling interpretation, suggesting a potential shift in the company’s financing dynamics. This situation raises important questions about the evolving MicroStrategy Bitcoin strategy and its underlying financial mechanisms. What Does a Smaller MicroStrategy Bitcoin Buy Signal? On August 18, Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor announced the firm acquired 430 BTC, valued at $51.4 million. While still a substantial investment, this figure is notably smaller compared to MicroStrategy’s prior, more aggressive Bitcoin purchases. James Chanos, a renowned short-seller famous for his successful bet against Enron, quickly weighed in on X (formerly Twitter). Chanos suggested this reduced acquisition size reflects fading demand for MicroStrategy’s preferred stock. Preferred stock is a key financing tool MicroStrategy has utilized to fund its extensive Bitcoin accumulation. A perceived weakness in demand for this stock could imply challenges in raising capital through this specific avenue for future MicroStrategy Bitcoin buys. This observation from a seasoned market analyst adds a layer of scrutiny to the company’s financial health and its ongoing commitment to Bitcoin. How Has MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Funding Strategy Evolved? The context for this smaller purchase is crucial. Following its Q2 2025 results, MicroStrategy outlined a policy regarding its stock issuance. The company stated it would issue stock below 2.5 times its market-to-net asset value (mNAV) only for specific purposes: To cover existing debt obligations. To pay preferred dividends. Significantly, not explicitly for buying more Bitcoin. The mNAV is defined as the company’s market capitalization divided by its Bitcoin holdings and operating assets. However, a more recent investor presentation introduced…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 15:25
Major Hyperliquid Loss as Traders Face Unrealized Losses

The post Major Hyperliquid Loss as Traders Face Unrealized Losses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: 85% of Hyperliquid’s TOP20 positions face unrealized losses. Market volatility exposes risk in leveraged trading. Potential for increased regulatory scrutiny on trading practices. On-chain analyst Ai Yi reports that only 3 of the Hyperliquid TOP20 positions are in profit, with 85% facing losses. This extends to 34 in the TOP100. This reflects persistent risk and volatility challenges for traders, highlighting significant concerns around leveraged trading and market stability on platforms like Hyperliquid. 85% of Hyperliquid TOP20 Positions in Loss Hyperliquid’s traders face difficulties as only 3 of the TOP20 positions remain profitable. According to Ai Yi, 85% of these positions are experiencing unrealized losses. As reported, the situation persists even when evaluating the TOP100 positions, with only 34 in profits. These findings underscore ongoing risk management challenges among large traders. Market dynamics show volatility as large positions remain at risk during BTC price fluctuations. The recent increase in liquidations further emphasizes the need for robust risk strategies. James Wynn’s $39.3 million position liquidation exemplifies the broader trend among major traders facing losses. Ai Yi, On-chain Analyst, Twitter: “Only 3 out of the current Hyperliquid TOP20 positions are in unrealized profit, with 85% experiencing unrealized losses.” Source While no official statements have been made by Hyperliquid’s leaders, community discussions stress the need for caution with high leverage amid such volatile conditions. No government interventions or regulatory updates have been reported that specifically address this issue as of now. Bitcoin Market Volatility and Future Regulatory Concerns Did you know? During a major BTC decline in June 2025, similar positions faced heavy liquidations, illustrating the persistent risk profile in leveraged trading on platforms like Hyperliquid. Bitcoin (BTC), priced at $115,050.07, maintains a market cap of 2.29 trillion USD, although its value declined by 0.42% over 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 15:22
