Pound Sterling softens to near 1.3500 as traders pare bets on Fed rate cut
The post Pound Sterling softens to near 1.3500 as traders pare bets on Fed rate cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD edges lower to around 1.3500 in Tuesday’s early European session. Markets predict just one Fed rate cut this year. The upbeat UK Q2 GDP report could complicate the BoE rate cut path. The GBP/USD pair trades on a softer note near 1.3500 during the early European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) posts modest gains against the Pound Sterling (GBP) as traders pared bets on a rate cut at the US Federal Reserve (Fed) September 16-17 meeting. The UK July Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report will take center stage later on Wednesday. A report last week showed that the US Producer Price Index (PPI) increased by the most in three years in July amid a surge in the costs of goods and services. This, in turn, prompted traders to reduce expectations of rate reduction, supporting the Greenback. The Fed is expected to cut interest rates in September and once more this year, according to most economists from the Reuters poll. Traders brace for the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole conference later on Friday for fresh impetus. However, renewed concerns over the Fed’s independence from political interference could drag the USD lower and act as a tailwind for the major pair. On the GBP’s front, the upbeat UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for the second quarter (Q2) could complicate the Bank of England’s (BoE) path to cutting interest rates further and might help limit the GBP’s losses. The UK GDP slowed to 0.3% in the three months to June, down from a rate of 0.7% in Q1, but came in stronger than the expectation of a 0.1% expansion in the reported period. (This story was corrected on August 19 at 04:40 GMT to say, in the first paragraph, that the UK July Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report will take center stage later…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 15:53
Is Aave on the Verge of Cracking Under Its Own DeFi Power?
The post Is Aave on the Verge of Cracking Under Its Own DeFi Power? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave (AAVE), a leading non-custodial liquidity protocol, has established itself as a major player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, controlling approximately half of the DeFi lending market share. However, as the crypto market remains euphoric amid the broader bull run in 2025, several concerns within Aave emerge that could have severe consequences for the overall market. The Risks Behind Aave’s DeFi Dominance and Market Control According to data from DefiLama, Aave’s Total Value Locked (TVL) stands at $36.73 billion. This accounts for nearly 50% of the total $75.98 billion TVL. Furthermore, the protocol’s TVL reached an all-time high of $40 billion last week. This dominant position makes Aave the ‘backbone’ of decentralized credit systems, enabling users to borrow and lend assets without intermediaries. Nonetheless, this central role also means that if Aave faces issues, it could trigger a ripple effect throughout the entire market. But what could go wrong? One critical concern is the concentration of influence within the protocol’s governance. Previously, Sandeep Nailwal, Founder and CEO of Polygon Foundation, expressed concerns about the governance structure within Aave. He highlighted that the protocol is governed by one individual (Stani Kulechov, the founder). Nailwal noted that Kulechov has significant control over proposals and voting, effectively running the platform based on personal preferences. “He also threatens the remaining voters to vote as per his proposals (whom i spoke personally after after Polygon proposal). This is when he already has a HUGE delegated voting power,” he wrote. The user base composition further amplifies Aave’s vulnerabilities. Data from Kaiko Research indicated a shift in 2025, with large users holding collateral exceeding $100,000, rising from 29% in 2023 to 37%. Meanwhile, small users with deposits under $1,000 declined from 15% to 12% over the past two years. “Users with over $100k in collateral grew…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 15:49
Gold price in Malaysia: Rates on August 19
The post Gold price in Malaysia: Rates on August 19 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold prices remained broadly unchanged in Malaysia on Tuesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet. The price for Gold stood at 453.25 Malaysian Ringgits (MYR) per gram, broadly stable compared with the MYR 452.80 it cost on Monday. The price for Gold was broadly steady at MYR 5,286.64 per tola from MYR 5,281.39 per tola a day earlier. Unit measure Gold Price in MYR 1 Gram 453.25 10 Grams 4,532.52 Tola 5,286.64 Troy Ounce 14,097.72 FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Malaysia by adapting international prices (USD/MYR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly. Gold FAQs Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 15:47
UK drops Apple encryption demand after U.S. pressure
The UK has dropped its demand that Apple build a secret back door into its encrypted systems, ending a tense fight with Washington.
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 15:45
Bitcoin and Altcoins Retrace — 3 US Economic Events That May Trigger Volatility
This week, investors are keeping an eye on three U.S. developments: jobless claims, the FOMC minutes, and Jerome Powell’s address. The crypto market has slipped 2.95% over the past day, with a total market cap now at $3.89 trillion as BTC drops to $115,000. Crypto volatility isn’t happening in a vacuum. Monetary policy expectations, especially [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/08/19 15:44
EUR/USD remains subdued near 1.1650, awaits Ukraine-Russia developments, EU economic data
The post EUR/USD remains subdued near 1.1650, awaits Ukraine-Russia developments, EU economic data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD struggles despite positive signals toward a possible resolution of the Ukraine-Russia war. President Trump has begun preparatory steps for a trilateral meeting with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. The Euro could strengthen if the Ukraine-Russia war is resolved swiftly, given the EU’s heavy reliance on energy imports. EUR/USD remains subdued for the second successive session, trading around 1.1660 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair struggles as the US Dollar receives support from positive signals toward a possible resolution of the Ukraine-Russia war, following the Trump-Zelenskyy summit on Tuesday. The summit was also attended by key European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. US President Donald Trump announced has begun the preparation steps for a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump added that Putin had agreed Russia would consider security guarantees and that discussions on possible territorial exchanges were needed. The downside of the EUR/USD pair could be restrained as the US Dollar may face challenges as stronger-than-expected US producer inflation and retail sales data keep intact the dovish tone surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook. CME’s FedWatch tool suggests that markets are pricing in 84% odds of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in September. Traders will likely observe the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium later in the week. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech will also be eyed for guidance on the Fed’s September policy outlook. The Euro (EUR) may gain ground if there is a quick resolution to end the Ukraine-Russia war, as the European Union (EU) is a major importer of energy products. The EU’s economic docket will feature the release of EU inflation data for July,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 15:44
Punks, Pokémon, and Zora: Why the NFT Market Is Growing — and Will It Last?
July 2025 has turned out to be a truly hot month for NFTs. Trading volumes and user activity have surged across the sector, while the value of many collections has jumped — in some cases, by several multiples. The numbers are still far from their all-time highs, but for the first time in 2025, the […] Сообщение Punks, Pokémon, and Zora: Why the NFT Market Is Growing — and Will It Last? появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/08/19 15:43
Solana Smashes 100K TPS in Stress Test — Is a New SOL All-Time High Next?
Mert Mumtaz has revealed that the Solana network achieved a throughput of 107,540 TPS during a stress test. This underscores Solana’s architecture, as it becomes a hotspot for meme coins like BONK, WIF, and MEW. This weekend, Solana (SOL) set a new benchmark for blockchain performance: reaching 107,540 transactions per second (TPS) in a single [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/08/19 15:43
Bitcoin Nears $115K Breakdown, Ethereum Faces Resistance, XRP Tests Support — What’s Next?
An analyst has cautioned that Bitcoin’s (BTC) price could drop to $108k after plunging below $116k from its new all-time high of $124k. Ethereum (ETH) is also expected to finish the year at $7,500 despite the fading momentum. Investors find themselves at a critical crossroad as the crypto market, led by Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/08/19 15:42
Analysts Sound Fresh Warning on Ethereum Outlook
According to Greeks.Live’s latest daily briefing, the upcoming unstaking could weigh heavily on Ethereum, potentially leading to a 5%–7% decline […] The post Analysts Sound Fresh Warning on Ethereum Outlook appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/19 15:39
