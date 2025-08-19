Altcoins Deliver Mixed Results as Leading Cryptocurrencies Face Daily Losses

Bitcoin and Ethereum decline as Cardano gains, Dogecoin drops today. Altcoins mixed: Cardano rises while Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin fall. Market volatility grows as smaller tokens surge despite major losses. The cryptocurrency market shifted direction in the past 24 hours as significant assets recorded losses while select altcoins managed to hold gains. Bitcoin and Ethereum both fell, while Cardano stood out as one of the few top tokens posting upside. Bitcoin (BTC) dropped by 0.5 percent to trade at $115,009 following a trading volume of over $36.6 billion. Ethereum (ETH) was also in the red, falling 0.8 percent to $4,239.62, but its daily trading volume was still over $41 billion. XRP provided some positive momentum, rising 1.4% to trade at $3.02 with liquidity supported by more than $6.6 billion in transactions. Also Read: Jeremy Allaire Celebrates GENIUS Act Approval as Circle’s USDC Nears $70B Market Cap Cardano Posts Gains While Solana and Dogecoin Fall Cardano (ADA) gained 1.2% in the last 24 hours, climbing to $0.9275 on volumes that topped $2.4 billion. The move positioned ADA as one of the strongest performers among the top digital assets. BNB (BNB) gained another 1.5 percent, reaching $841.59 and a market capitalization of more than $117 billion. Solana (SOL) headed the opposite way, declining 0.9 percent to a price of 180.01 despite registering more than $5.5 billion in daily activity. TRON (TRX) moved a little up and gained 0.4 percent to trade at $0.3481. Dogecoin (DOGE), however, fell 2.3 percent in the past 24 hours to $0.218 on a trading volume of close to $2.9 billion. Lido Staked Ether (STETH) followed the dip in Ethereum, down 0.6% to $4,229.64. Smaller Tokens Rally Despite Market Weakness Lower-cap assets outperformed the broader market with sharp rallies. Morphware (XMW) increased 448.5 percent in a day, with a price of $0.2501 and a volume of more than $402 million. Spectre AI (SPECTRE) increased by 273.6 percent, to a high of $10.42, and Wiki Cat (WKC) rose 108.4 percent, to a high of $0.062124. OKZOO (AIOT) rose 50.7 percent to $1.46, and Light (LIGHT) increased over 50 percent to $0.1921. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Lido Staked Ether, and Dogecoin have been down in the past 24 hours, and this is a sign of pressure on major cryptocurrencies. In contrast, Cardano showed resilience, while smaller-cap tokens delivered explosive rallies, highlighting the ongoing volatility in the market. Also Read: SEC Delays XRP ETF Again as Traders Brace for High-Stakes October Decision The post Altcoins Deliver Mixed Results as Leading Cryptocurrencies Face Daily Losses appeared first on 36Crypto.