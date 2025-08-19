2025-08-21 Thursday

Swedish Crypto Trading Firm Safello to Launch Physically-Backed TAO ETP

Swedish Crypto Trading Firm Safello to Launch Physically-Backed TAO ETP

PANews reported on August 19 that according to Marketscreener, Swedish crypto trading company Safello announced that it will launch the first physically-backed TAO exchange-traded product (ETP) in the European market.
Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

This article documents the process of digitizing Kurdish historical publications and training Tesseract OCR to recognize the language. The team sourced rare archives from the Zheen Center, processed fragile scans into clean line-by-line images, and created a ground-truth dataset of over 1,200 files. Using Ubuntu and tesstrain, they set up a training environment, corrected image skew, applied cropping, and built transcription pairs to teach the model Kurdish text recognition. The results showcase how open-source OCR tools can help preserve cultural heritage through machine learning.
From $0.001 to $0.005: Ozak AI Mirrors Early Cardano Price Growth Patterns

From $0.001 to $0.005: Ozak AI Mirrors Early Cardano Price Growth Patterns

Ozak AI is gaining speed as it introduces new technology with innovative AI blockchain technology. With the phase 4 of its presale close ahead, the $OZ token has already gained some 4x in value, going from $0.001 to $0.005, and shares many of the same growth trends Cardano showed in its early days. Such an [...] The post From $0.001 to $0.005: Ozak AI Mirrors Early Cardano Price Growth Patterns appeared first on Blockonomi.
Ethereum Validator Exodus Hits $3.9B as Exit Queue Smashes Record: ETH Price Holds $4,200 Support

Ethereum Validator Exodus Hits $3.9B as Exit Queue Smashes Record: ETH Price Holds $4,200 Support

TLDR: Ethereum exit queue jumps to 910K ETH worth $3.9B, the largest validator withdrawal event ever recorded. Validator exits surged from 1,920 ETH to over 893K ETH within 30 days, according to validatorqueue data. Many validators exit to rebalance into larger pools or move ETH into liquid staking tokens like stETH. Despite record exits, ETH [...] The post Ethereum Validator Exodus Hits $3.9B as Exit Queue Smashes Record: ETH Price Holds $4,200 Support appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoins Deliver Mixed Results as Leading Cryptocurrencies Face Daily Losses

Altcoins Deliver Mixed Results as Leading Cryptocurrencies Face Daily Losses

Bitcoin and Ethereum decline as Cardano gains, Dogecoin drops today. Altcoins mixed: Cardano rises while Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin fall. Market volatility grows as smaller tokens surge despite major losses. The cryptocurrency market shifted direction in the past 24 hours as significant assets recorded losses while select altcoins managed to hold gains. Bitcoin and Ethereum both fell, while Cardano stood out as one of the few top tokens posting upside. Bitcoin (BTC) dropped by 0.5 percent to trade at $115,009 following a trading volume of over $36.6 billion. Ethereum (ETH) was also in the red, falling 0.8 percent to $4,239.62, but its daily trading volume was still over $41 billion. XRP provided some positive momentum, rising 1.4% to trade at $3.02 with liquidity supported by more than $6.6 billion in transactions. Also Read: Jeremy Allaire Celebrates GENIUS Act Approval as Circle’s USDC Nears $70B Market Cap Cardano Posts Gains While Solana and Dogecoin Fall Cardano (ADA) gained 1.2% in the last 24 hours, climbing to $0.9275 on volumes that topped $2.4 billion. The move positioned ADA as one of the strongest performers among the top digital assets. BNB (BNB) gained another 1.5 percent, reaching $841.59 and a market capitalization of more than $117 billion. Solana (SOL) headed the opposite way, declining 0.9 percent to a price of 180.01 despite registering more than $5.5 billion in daily activity. TRON (TRX) moved a little up and gained 0.4 percent to trade at $0.3481. Dogecoin (DOGE), however, fell 2.3 percent in the past 24 hours to $0.218 on a trading volume of close to $2.9 billion. Lido Staked Ether (STETH) followed the dip in Ethereum, down 0.6% to $4,229.64. Smaller Tokens Rally Despite Market Weakness Lower-cap assets outperformed the broader market with sharp rallies. Morphware (XMW) increased 448.5 percent in a day, with a price of $0.2501 and a volume of more than $402 million. Spectre AI (SPECTRE) increased by 273.6 percent, to a high of $10.42, and Wiki Cat (WKC) rose 108.4 percent, to a high of $0.062124. OKZOO (AIOT) rose 50.7 percent to $1.46, and Light (LIGHT) increased over 50 percent to $0.1921. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Lido Staked Ether, and Dogecoin have been down in the past 24 hours, and this is a sign of pressure on major cryptocurrencies. In contrast, Cardano showed resilience, while smaller-cap tokens delivered explosive rallies, highlighting the ongoing volatility in the market. Also Read: SEC Delays XRP ETF Again as Traders Brace for High-Stakes October Decision The post Altcoins Deliver Mixed Results as Leading Cryptocurrencies Face Daily Losses appeared first on 36Crypto.
Unilabs Finance Attracts 2,000 Traders from Little PEPE & Dogecoin

Unilabs Finance Attracts 2,000 Traders from Little PEPE & Dogecoin

The post Unilabs Finance Attracts 2,000 Traders from Little PEPE & Dogecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Little Pepe’s growth in the crypto industry has brought more attention to the meme coin sector. Yet, with the slow meme coin market movements, some investors have fixed their eyes on Unilabs. It is a new AI-powered token revolutionizing asset management.  Unilabs combines the benefits of a multi-fund asset management service with coin staking and tiered rewards. These benefits have won the hearts of many, leading to over $13 million in coin sales from its ongoing ICO. Read on to see why market experts admire Unilabs. Dogecoin Price Predictions Change Following Major Whale Move Dogecoin price swings in the past 30 days have not gone as expected. Still, the popular token is one of the only meme coins to turn a profit in the past four weeks. Despite recent market volatility, the Dogecoin price, which stands at $0.222, is up 7.84% over the past month. Many experts have changed their Dogecoin price predictions following the sharp jump in its whale transactions. Market charts show that the Dogecoin whale count has risen to its highest point since mid-July. It also shows whales holding between 100 million and 1 billion have accumulated roughly $500 million worth of tokens in the past week. Source: Ali_charts Some analysts believe the uptick in whale accumulation could signal a coming price surge. Historically, some of the sharpest Dogecoin price climbs in 2025 (in March and again in May) were both preceded by similar spikes in whale accumulation.  If this pattern holds, the current wave of buying could be the early stage of another upward breakout. The recent whale-driven rallies could hint at another Dogecoin price surge. Some investors are still diversifying into newer projects like Unilabs. Its rapid growth and strong presale momentum are drawing those investors. Is Little Pepe the Next Dogecoin? News of the…
U.S. Spot ETH ETFs Unveil Massive Ethereum Holdings, Exceeding 5% Of Total Supply

U.S. Spot ETH ETFs Unveil Massive Ethereum Holdings, Exceeding 5% Of Total Supply

The post U.S. Spot ETH ETFs Unveil Massive Ethereum Holdings, Exceeding 5% Of Total Supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Spot ETH ETFs Unveil Massive Ethereum Holdings, Exceeding 5% Of Total Supply Skip to content Home News Crypto News U.S. Spot ETH ETFs Unveil Massive Ethereum Holdings, Exceeding 5% of Total Supply Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-spot-eth-etfs-2/
Michael Saylor Will Never Give Up on Bitcoin, His New X Post Promises

Michael Saylor Will Never Give Up on Bitcoin, His New X Post Promises

Strategy founder hopes to stop Bitcoin bears with a two-word BTC message
Blackstone-Backed AirTrunk Gets $1.8 Billion Loan To Build Second Data Center In Singapore

Blackstone-Backed AirTrunk Gets $1.8 Billion Loan To Build Second Data Center In Singapore

The post Blackstone-Backed AirTrunk Gets $1.8 Billion Loan To Build Second Data Center In Singapore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An AirTrunk data center campus in Sydney. Courtesy of Airtrunk AirTrunk—backed by U.S. private equity giant Blackstone—received a S$2.3 billion ($1.8 billion) loan to build its second cloud computing facility in the eastern Singapore town of Loyang, doubling down on its investments in one of the data center hubs in the Asia Pacific. The new AI-powered data center, which will have a capacity of over 70 megawatts, will be financed by a syndicate of more than 20 banks including Crédit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank and ING Bank, the Sydney-based company said in a statement released on Monday. “This landmark transaction is Singapore’s largest loan and green loan for a data center,” Robin Khuda, founder and CEO of AirTrunk said in the statement. “It strengthens AirTrunk’s leadership in sustainable finance and reflects strong market confidence in AirTrunk’s growth and sustainability strategy.” The new facility, dubbed SGP2, will have among the lowest power usage among data centers in Singapore, according to AirTrunk. To further reduce its carbon footprint, the facility will be constructed using so-called green concrete and steel. Singapore has been selectively approving new data center projects after lifting a three-year moratorium in 2022 to ensure new facilities are built in a sustainable manner. Singapore has been attracting investments from global tech giants. In May 2024, Amazon announced plans to invest S$12 billion ($9 billion) to scale up its cloud infrastructure in the country over the next four years. The following month, Google completed expanding its facilities in the Lion City, bringing its total investment to $5 billion. AirTrunk currently operates SGP1, which was Singapore’s largest data center when it opened in late 2020. Built on a 1.5-hectare site in Loyang, it has a capacity of over 78MW and is located in the same area where the new center will be…
Why is Crypto Down Today? Here’s What You Need To Know

Why is Crypto Down Today? Here's What You Need To Know

TLDR Bitcoin trades at $115,902 after crypto market cap falls $75 billion to $3.86 trillion on August 19 Profit-taking after recent all-time highs and Federal Reserve policy concerns drive the selloff Over $530 million in leveraged positions liquidated, including $124 million in Bitcoin trades Japanese firm LibWork approves $3.4 million Bitcoin purchase while SEC delays [...] The post Why is Crypto Down Today? Here’s What You Need To Know appeared first on CoinCentral.
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle