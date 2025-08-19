2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Powerball Jackpot Hits $643 Million—Here’s What The Winner Could Take Home

Powerball Jackpot Hits $643 Million—Here’s What The Winner Could Take Home

The post Powerball Jackpot Hits $643 Million—Here’s What The Winner Could Take Home appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Powerball jackpot rose to $643 million—the biggest lottery prize of the year so far—after none of the sold tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Monday night, although the eventual winner is likely to take home a much smaller payout after accounting for taxes. The Powerball Jackpot hit $643 million after Monday’s draw. NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts The six numbers drawn on Monday night were 15, 46, 61, 63, 64, and red Powerball 1. If a winner emerges in the next draw, they will have a choice between taking the $643 million spread over 30 annualized payments or a one-time lump sum cash payout of $290.6 million—usually the popular choice. If the cash payout is chosen, the winnings will drop to $220.9 million after a mandatory federal withholding of 24% is applied. The winner could then face a federal marginal rate as high as 37%, depending on their taxable income, further slashing their winnings to $183.1 million. If the winner picks the installment route, their annual payments of around $21.4 million would drop to $13.5 million if the 37% federal marginal rate is applied. The winner may also face additional taxes from their state of residence, as some states, such as New York, tax lottery winnings at 10.9%, while others, such as Texas, Florida, and California, don’t. Big Number 1 in 292.2 million. Those are the astronomical odds the eventual Powerball winner will have to overcome to claim the jackpot prize. This is slightly worse than the Mega Millions jackpot, which has odds of 1-in-290.4 million. Mega Millions used to have even worse odds than the Powerball lottery, but the competition implemented significant changes earlier this year that slightly improved the odds of winning both the jackpot and smaller prizes. What To Watch For The next…
Threshold
T$0.01596-0.49%
SIX
SIX$0.02167+0.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022079+0.21%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 16:08
Κοινοποίηση
Alibaba Bets on Open-Source Advantage as Qwen 3 Coder Gains Developer Momentum

Alibaba Bets on Open-Source Advantage as Qwen 3 Coder Gains Developer Momentum

TLDRs; Alibaba’s Qwen 3 Coder has secured over 20% share on OpenRouter, ranking second behind Claude Sonnet 4. Benchmarks show mixed results: Claude outperforms overall, but Qwen shines in correctness and readability for some tasks. Open-source strategy positions Alibaba to gain traction despite technical gaps, aligning with China’s AI innovation trends. Rapid developer adoption underscores [...] The post Alibaba Bets on Open-Source Advantage as Qwen 3 Coder Gains Developer Momentum appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1187+2.15%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+1.67%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000074-3.89%
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral2025/08/19 16:07
Κοινοποίηση
Here’s why Applied Digital stock is rising 15%

Here’s why Applied Digital stock is rising 15%

The post Here’s why Applied Digital stock is rising 15% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The AI data center provider has experienced huge growth. Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), a company that runs high-performance computing data centers, saw its stock price skyrocket some 15% on Monday to make it one of the day’s top gainers. The catalyst for the data center operator was the announcement that it was building a new AI data center near Harwood, North Dakota, with construction starting in September. As AI grows exponentially, data centers that can handle the massive computing power required by AI grow with it. Applied Digital is one of the leading providers of data centers that are specifically catered to handle AI computing and workloads. In the most recent quarter ended May 31, Applied Digital generated $38 million in revenue, up 41% year-over-year. For the current quarter, analysts anticipate revenue of $61 million, which would be a 61% increase. And for the next fiscal year, analysts target roughly $268 million in revenue, on average, which would be 86% higher. With Monday’s gain, the stock price is up 112% year-to-date to $16 per share and 304% over the past 12 months. New data center fueled by demand The new $3 billion data center is called Polaris Forge 2, a 280-megawatt (MW) “AI Factory” on 900 acres that is designed to scale beyond its initial 280MW. It comes at a time when demand for AI computing is skyrocketing, as more hyperscalers, enterprises, and research organizations seeking scalable, high-performance infrastructure. Polaris Forge 2 is the company’s second facility, following Polaris Forge 1, which is in Ellendale, ND. “We believe Polaris Forge 2 represents the next stage in Applied Digital’s rapid growth and our position as a leader in delivering high-performance AI infrastructure,” Wes Cummins, CEO of Applied Digital, said. “The demand for AI capacity continues to accelerate, and North Dakota continues to…
NEAR
NEAR$2.507+1.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10149+1.43%
Triathon
GROW$0.0107+1.90%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 16:05
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto coins to check out with massive potential in 2025

Crypto coins to check out with massive potential in 2025

Four cryptos, Little Pepe, Toncoin, Ethena, and Cronos, are drawing attention this season, each showing strong momentum and unique growth potential. #partnercontent
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001046+0.77%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto.news2025/08/19 16:05
Κοινοποίηση
BitMine Becomes The Second Largest Corporate Crypto Treasury Behind Strategy BTC

BitMine Becomes The Second Largest Corporate Crypto Treasury Behind Strategy BTC

While the crypto market evolves in a climate of macroeconomic uncertainty, a major operation has just redefined the balances. In one week, BitMine Immersion Technologies acquired 1.7 billion dollars in Ethereum, crossing the symbolic threshold of 1% of the total circulating supply. L’article BitMine Becomes The Second Largest Corporate Crypto Treasury Behind Strategy BTC est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,528.58-0.27%
Major
MAJOR$0.15696-0.80%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000074-3.89%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/19 16:05
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Why Fed Chair Drama Could Determine Next Major Move

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Why Fed Chair Drama Could Determine Next Major Move

TLDR Bitcoin faces pressure at $116,963 cost basis level where 3.75% of supply sits, potentially triggering a retest of $110,000 $3 billion in realized gains hit the market on August 16, causing Bitcoin to drop 1.9% to $114,707 Bitcoin’s Accumulation Trend Score dropped from 0.57 to 0.20, showing reduced HODLer buying activity September rate cut [...] The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Why Fed Chair Drama Could Determine Next Major Move appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,528.58-0.27%
Movement
MOVE$0.1281+0.94%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+1.67%
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral2025/08/19 16:04
Κοινοποίηση
XRP: Only 2 Days Left

XRP: Only 2 Days Left

Things might get more troublesome if bearish scenario for XRP plays out
GET
GET$0.009973-10.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10149+1.43%
XRP
XRP$2.9006+0.25%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/19 16:04
Κοινοποίηση
Intel's pre-market gains in the US have expanded to 6%.

Intel's pre-market gains in the US have expanded to 6%.

PANews reported on August 19 that Intel's (INTC.O) US stock pre-market gains expanded to 6%. According to the news, SoftBank Group invested US$2 billion in Intel.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+1.67%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews2025/08/19 16:03
Κοινοποίηση
After ten years of consolidation, A shares will finally usher in a new round of bull market cycle after a triple blow

After ten years of consolidation, A shares will finally usher in a new round of bull market cycle after a triple blow

Dear readers: We have previously shared our views on BTC's new asset attributes and after reaching a new high. At this time when the competitive landscape between China and the
Bitcoin
BTC$113,528.58-0.27%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002659+10.97%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews2025/08/19 16:00
Κοινοποίηση
South Korea Set To Unveil New Stablecoins Framework In October

South Korea Set To Unveil New Stablecoins Framework In October

South Korea’s financial authority is expected to release the long-awaited regulatory framework next quarter, offering clear guidelines for the issuance and distribution of won-pegged stablecoins. Related Reading: Crypto Clampdown: South Korea’s Jeju City Goes After Suspected Tax Evaders Stablecoin Guidelines By October On Monday, local news media outlets reported that South Korea’s financial regulator, the […]
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1216+1.11%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02036-3.36%
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoinist2025/08/19 16:00
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle