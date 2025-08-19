Here’s why Applied Digital stock is rising 15%
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), a company that runs high-performance computing data centers, saw its stock price skyrocket some 15% on Monday to make it one of the day's top gainers. The catalyst for the data center operator was the announcement that it was building a new AI data center near Harwood, North Dakota, with construction starting in September. As AI grows exponentially, data centers that can handle the massive computing power required by AI grow with it. Applied Digital is one of the leading providers of data centers that are specifically catered to handle AI computing and workloads. In the most recent quarter ended May 31, Applied Digital generated $38 million in revenue, up 41% year-over-year. For the current quarter, analysts anticipate revenue of $61 million, which would be a 61% increase. And for the next fiscal year, analysts target roughly $268 million in revenue, on average, which would be 86% higher. With Monday's gain, the stock price is up 112% year-to-date to $16 per share and 304% over the past 12 months. New data center fueled by demand The new $3 billion data center is called Polaris Forge 2, a 280-megawatt (MW) "AI Factory" on 900 acres that is designed to scale beyond its initial 280MW. It comes at a time when demand for AI computing is skyrocketing, as more hyperscalers, enterprises, and research organizations seeking scalable, high-performance infrastructure. Polaris Forge 2 is the company's second facility, following Polaris Forge 1, which is in Ellendale, ND. "We believe Polaris Forge 2 represents the next stage in Applied Digital's rapid growth and our position as a leader in delivering high-performance AI infrastructure," Wes Cummins, CEO of Applied Digital, said. "The demand for AI capacity continues to accelerate, and North Dakota continues to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 16:05