Leaked MAHA Report Draft Looks Great For The Farm Lobby

Leaked MAHA Report Draft Looks Great For The Farm Lobby

The post Leaked MAHA Report Draft Looks Great For The Farm Lobby appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aerial of spray application in green agricultural field on the eastern shore of Maryland, USA. (Photo by: ) Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images There are at least two different versions of the highly anticipated second installment from the MAHA Commission making the rounds, and, amid a few glaring contradictions that Marion Nestle aptly points out in her newsletter Food Politics, the themes of deregulation and more research needed are clear. I’ll be eyeing whatever ends up getting officially published, and particularly where it lands on pesticide policy. According to Reuters, at least one version of the report stopped short of suggesting any changes to how pesticides and other agrochemicals are regulated or how they get approved. We will have to wait and see, and in the meantime, I hope you enjoy these last glorious weeks of summertime! — Chloe Sorvino This is Forbes’ Fresh Take newsletter, which every Wednesday brings you the latest on the big ideas changing the future of food. Want to get it in your inbox every week? Sign up here. Featured List Meet The Mastermind Behind The $1.9 Billion Poppi Deal For years, Rohan Oza made millions for celebrities—including Jennifer Aniston and 50 Cent—on beverage deals. Then in May the Shark Tank veteran brokered the blockbuster sale of the prebiotic soda Poppi to Pepsi. And he’s not done yet. The Feed Rep. Frank Pallone (right) speaks during a markup meeting with the committee on Capitol Hill on May 13, 2025. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Ending The GRAS Loophole: A House bill proposed last week by Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) would stop one of the biggest loopholes in food policy regulation. If the Grocery Reform and Safety Act is enacted, it would reform the rule that allows companies to declare new additives “generally recognized as safe,” also…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/21 10:03
Ethereum Captures Investor Frenzy, Overtakes Bitcoin With Nearly $3-B Surge

Ethereum Captures Investor Frenzy, Overtakes Bitcoin With Nearly $3-B Surge

Digital-asset investment products pulled in $3.75 billion last week, lifting assets under management to $244 billion on August 13. Related Reading: Panic Or Profit? Analyst Says XRP Below $3 Is A ‘Massive Blessing’ The total ranks among the largest weekly inflows seen recently, CoinShares data shows. Prices rose, but the main driver was money moving into funds rather than a broad retail rush. Concentrated Flows From A Single Product Based on reports from CoinShares, almost all of the inflows came through one provider. The US accounted for $3.73 billion, almost the entire week’s total. Canada added $33.7 million, Hong Kong close to $21 million, and Australia $12 million. By contrast, Brazil and Sweden recorded outflows of $10.6 million and $50 million. Market participants say the bulk of the cash was funneled into a single iShares product, which helps explain how a relatively narrow set of flows moved overall AUM so sharply. Ethereum Draws The Most Money Ethereum attracted the lion’s share of last week’s inflows at $2.87 billion, or 77% of the total. That brings year-to-date net inflows into ETH to about $11 billion. Ethereum now makes up nearly 30% of assets under management, versus Bitcoin’s 11.6%. Bitcoin’s weekly intake was $552 million. Other moves included Solana taking $176.5 million and XRP adding $126 million, while Litecoin and Ton showed small outflows of $0.4 million and $1 million, respectively. These numbers point to a clear shift in where institutional money is parked this week. Corporate Holdings And Supply Notes Reports have disclosed that more than 16 companies have added Ethereum to their balance sheets, according to CryptoQuant. Together they hold about 2.45 million ETH, valued at roughly $11 billion, and those coins are effectively out of circulation while locked in treasuries or cold storage. It’s worth noting that Ethereum does not have a fixed supply like Bitcoin; about one million ETH was added to supply last year, and supply dynamics can vary with network activity. Watch Futures And Large Holders Futures open interest sits near $38 billion, a sizeable figure that raises the chance of swift price moves when positions are closed. Related Reading: Cardano Climbs To 8th, Pushing Dogecoin And TRON Down The Ranks Large, concentrated holders and sudden shifts in futures positions have shown they can push prices sharply in either direction. For now, this is a flow-driven event more than a broad retail surge. If the same product keeps taking in large sums, it will keep adding upward pressure. At the same time, thin liquidity and big positions can flip gains into losses fast. Investors and traders should keep an eye on weekly fund flows, futures open interest, and on-chain movements to see whether the trend spreads beyond a few big buyers. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
NewsBTC 2025/08/21 10:00
The 4 Best Cryptos to Buy Now: These Coins Set to Explode in Q4 2025!

The 4 Best Cryptos to Buy Now: These Coins Set to Explode in Q4 2025!

As the digital asset market matures, the hunt for the best crypto to buy in 2025 is already underway. The next wave of growth will likely reward those who focus on projects combining strong fundamentals, growing adoption, and solid real-world utility. Trends can change fast, so picking networks that balance innovation with clear demand is key. Here’s a look at three that are building strong momentum: BlockDAG, Cardano (ADA), and Chainlink (LINK). Each brings something unique: BlockDAG’s ambitious hybrid design, Cardano’s resurgence in price action, and Chainlink’s expanding role in powering blockchain integrations. With market sentiment heating up, these three are drawing attention as potential winners in 2025. Let’s dive into why they’re being marked as the best crypto to buy before the next bull run kicks off.  BlockDAG: Presale Rockets Past $378M! The BlockDAG presale continues to gather serious pace, and hesitation could mean missing out on the biggest gains. Currently priced at $0.0276 in Batch 29, BDAG is projected to hit $1 at launch, which signals a possible 36x return. So far, $378M has been raised, 25 billion coins have been sold, and early buyers from Batch 1 are already sitting on gains of 2,660%. But this isn’t just hype. BlockDAG’s unique DAG plus Proof-of-Work setup delivers extremely fast, scalable, and secure transactions while keeping full decentralization, a rare combination in crypto.  Adoption is already building, with more than 19,000 mining rigs shipped and over 2.5M people actively mining through the X1 mobile app. Developers are laying the groundwork now so the ecosystem will be live and functional from day one of mainnet. Once Batch 29 wraps up, the price will automatically rise. History shows that those who get in early reap the biggest rewards. With momentum this strong, it’s no surprise BlockDAG is being flagged as one of the best cryptos to buy heading into Q4 of 2025. Monero: Community Resilience Proves Its Strength For users who prioritize anonymity, Monero continues to rank among the best cryptocurrencies available. Recently, the community fended off a major mining pool push, initiated by Qubic and tied to IOTA’s co-founder, that tried to control more than half of the network’s hash rate. A swift DDoS strike cut the pool’s hash power from 2.6 GH/s to 0.8 GH/s, proving Monero’s defenders are always ready. Despite such challenges, Monero development is thriving. The upcoming Monero Konferenco 6 on August 9 and Research Lab session on August 13 highlight the community’s steady progress. These gatherings showcase how the ecosystem is evolving while sticking firmly to its privacy-focused mission. At a time of growing regulatory oversight, Monero’s focus on user privacy and resistance to manipulation makes it more than just another altcoin. For those valuing security, decentralization, and resilience, Monero remains a strong contender on the list of best cryptos to buy. Cardano: ADA Price Targets $1.75 Cardano has reemerged as a top contender for the best crypto to buy in 2025. Over the past week, ADA surged by more than 33%, now trading between $0.90 and $0.95. Technical charts show a golden cross on the daily timeframe and record open interest of $1.77B, highlighting strong market conviction. Analysts are calling for a further climb toward $1.60–$1.75, potentially doubling from current levels. Several factors fuel this rise: whispers of a Cardano ETF, steady whale purchases, and active retail participation. Beyond speculation, Cardano’s fundamentals remain strong with support for DeFi, NFTs, and smart contracts, giving it long-term appeal. If ADA can sustain its momentum, it could become one of the few large-cap altcoins capable of delivering significant upside in 2025. The mix of institutional curiosity and retail enthusiasm positions Cardano as a serious candidate for the best crypto to buy in the year ahead. Chainlink: LINK Eyes $47 on Oracle Demand Chainlink continues to prove its staying power and remains firmly in the discussion for the best crypto to buy in 2025. LINK’s price recently spiked between 30–44% in a week, hitting a six-month high of nearly $24 before cooling near $22. Even with this pullback, signs point to strength, including whale accumulation, higher Total Value Secured (TVS), and a jump in search trends. As real-world asset tokenization and multi-chain systems gain traction, Chainlink’s oracle services are becoming essential infrastructure. Analysts are already projecting a push back toward $35–$47, leaving room for LINK to capture both institutional and retail demand as the cycle heats up. With adoption deepening across the ecosystem, Chainlink’s role as a critical data bridge ensures it stays relevant. For those eyeing reliable projects with strong growth narratives, LINK remains a clear option for the best crypto to buy. Which Is The Best Crypto to Buy Now? The next year could be one of the most important in crypto’s history, making early choices about the best crypto to buy in 2025 more crucial than ever. BlockDAG’s fast-moving presale offers rare early-stage upside, Cardano is breaking out technically while strengthening its fundamentals, and Chainlink’s oracle dominance makes it indispensable for blockchain growth. No project comes without risks, but these three have clear catalysts that could fuel strong performance once the next bull market kicks in. The presale window for BlockDAG in particular is closing quickly, and missing it could mean paying much higher prices later.  In crypto, timing separates modest wins from explosive gains. The question is less about whether these coins will run, it’s whether you’ll be positioned before the crowd when they do. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post The 4 Best Cryptos to Buy Now: These Coins Set to Explode in Q4 2025! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats 2025/08/21 10:00
Best Altcoins in 2025: BlockDAG, Avax, Cardano, Solana

Best Altcoins in 2025: BlockDAG, Avax, Cardano, Solana

The post Best Altcoins in 2025: BlockDAG, Avax, Cardano, Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore best altcoins in 2025 with BlockDAG, Avax, Cardano, and Solana. See prices, presale updates, and why these coins matter in today’s market. The crypto market in 2025 is already heating up, and people are watching coins that mix real growth with wide adoption. With major upgrades, fresh launches, and strong presales, competition is fierce. But not every project brings the same blend of community, utility, and momentum. Some are leading with innovation, while others are proving their worth through lasting presence. In this piece, we look at four of the best altcoins in 2025 that are drawing serious attention: BlockDAG, Avax, Cardano, and Solana. Each has its own story, but one in particular is building momentum that could shape this year. Let’s see why these coins stand out. 1. BlockDAG: A Presale Setting New Benchmarks BlockDAG has quickly become one of the most talked-about presales in 2025, and the pace behind it is hard to ignore. Its system blends Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) with Proof-of-Work (PoW), creating a network that can scale while keeping decentralization and strong security intact. It is also EVM-compatible, which means developers can roll out Ethereum-based apps and smart contracts without friction. Adoption is already in motion even before the official launch. The X1 mobile miner app has drawn over 2.5 million users, while more than 19,300 ASIC miners have been distributed. By supporting both hardware and mobile mining, BlockDAG is showing it is designed to grow and scale from day one. The presale numbers tell the story clearly. BlockDAG (BDAG) has raised more than $376 million so far, ranking it among the largest coin sales in recent years. Currently in Batch 29 at $0.0276, early buyers are already sitting on gains of about 2,600%. Analysts believe it could touch $1 after listing,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/21 10:00
'The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox' Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop?

‘The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox’ Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop?

The post ‘The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox’ Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. THE TWISTED TALE OF AMANDA KNOX – GRACE VAN PATTEN Disney/Adrienn Szabó Hulu’s newest true crime show has arrived. Following the success of limited series like 2025’s Good American Family and 2022’s The Dropout, viewers are now transported to Italy for one of the most infamous real-life murder cases involving an American student abroad: Amanda Knox. The series, which premiered on Aug. 20, stars Grace Van Patten (Nine Perfect Strangers, Tell Me Lies) as the American college student who becomes entangled in a high-profile investigation for the 2007 sexual assault and murder of Meredith Kercher during her study abroad year in Italy. Kercher, a 21-year-old British exchange student and one of Knox’s three roommates, was found dead from a knife attack in their shared flat in Perugia, Italy. Knox and her Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were arrested and imprisoned for the crime. ForbesThe Shocking True Story Behind ‘The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox’ And Meredith Kercher’s MurderBy Monica Mercuri In 2009, both were convicted of the killing — Knox received a 26-year sentence while Sollecito received 25 years. Though the ruling was overturned in 2011, Knox’s legal battle was far from over. In 2014, both Knox and Sollecito were reconvicted of murder, which was finally overturned in 2015. The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox follows “the eponymous American college student, who arrives in Italy for her study abroad only to be wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks later,” the synopsis reads. “The series traces Amanda’s relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom, and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment.” Knox serves as an executive producer on the limited series, alongside Monica Lewinsky, Knox’s husband, Christopher Robinson and Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale). “This is not a show about the worst experience of someone’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/21 09:51
Powell speech may impact crypto with 84.9% chance of rate cut

Powell speech may impact crypto with 84.9% chance of rate cut

The post Powell speech may impact crypto with 84.9% chance of rate cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. News Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will attend the Jackson Hole conference. where Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech may hint at a September rate cut 2025. The chance of a September rate cut 2025 is now 84.9%, and a strict Fed stance could pressure crypto prices, while a softer tone might lift them. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda is headed to the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole conference, happening August 21 to 23, 2025, as confirmed by the Japanese central bank on Wednesday. This big meeting in Wyoming brings together central bankers, policymakers, and economists to talk about global economic issues. Crypto investors are especially focused on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, hoping for clues about a possible interest rate cut in September. Markets, including crypto, often get shaky around this event, and this year’s no different with everyone watching for policy hints. Crypto Markets Feel the Heat The Jackson Hole summit has a history of stirring up markets. Crypto Xpresso, host of The Daily Alpha web3 show, noted on X that since 2022, the event has caused dips in the S&P 500, followed by rebounds. The Jackson Hole is a yearly gathering for central bankers Since 2022 Jackson Hole has been a guaranteed volatility event for the S&P 500 Each year it we dip Then usually rebound 2022 Powell went full hawk → S&P dropped -3% in a day 2023 Still tough on inflation →… pic.twitter.com/ZTbrTnrBp3 — 𝗫𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗢 (@CryptoXpresso) August 19, 2025 In 2022, Powell’s tough stance on inflation led to a 3% drop in a day. In 2023, markets slipped after his inflation comments, and even a softer tone in 2024 saw a dip first. Crypto analyst Easy says traders are selling Bitcoin and Ethereum. To prepare for a possible hardline Fed stance, which could hurt…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/21 09:50
Is $2.8 Just a Stop Before Deeper Losses?

Is $2.8 Just a Stop Before Deeper Losses?

The post Is $2.8 Just a Stop Before Deeper Losses? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Whale Sell-Off and ETF Uncertainty Drag XRP Lower: Is $2.8 Just a Stop Before Deeper Losses? Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/ripple/whale-sell-off-and-etf-uncertainty-drag-xrp-lower-is-2-8-just-a-stop-before-deeper-losses/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/21 09:49
Pump.fun Regains Top Spot in Solana Memecoin Launchpads

Pump.fun Regains Top Spot in Solana Memecoin Launchpads

The post Pump.fun Regains Top Spot in Solana Memecoin Launchpads appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun recorded one of its strongest revenue weeks of 2025 in mid-August as the sector recovered from a dip earlier this month.  Decentralized finance (DeFi) data tracker DefiLlama showed that Pump.fun generated $13.48 million between Aug. 11 and Sunday, the platform’s strongest weekly revenue performance since February.  The increase came after a sharp revenue drop from July 28 to Aug. 3. During that time, Pump.fun brought in only $1.72 million in weekly revenue, its lowest since March 2024. This contributed to the platform’s revenue drop in July, its lowest monthly revenue this year.  The drop in revenue coincided with a broader memecoin market decline. CoinMarketCap data showed that on Aug. 3, the memecoin sector declined to a $62.11 billion market cap, a 20% fall from its $77.73 billion valuation on July 28, wiping out nearly $16 billion in a week.  Pump.fun weekly revenue data in 2025. Source: DefiLlama Pump.fun regains top spot in Solana launchpad rankings Pump.fun’s revenue increase coincides with a rebound in the broader memecoin space. According to CoinMarketCap, the memecoin sector recovered to nearly $75 billion on Aug. 11 before declining to $70 billion on Sunday. At the time of writing, memecoins had a total market cap of $66 billion.  Alongside its strongest weekly revenue record, the Pump.fun platform also regained its dominance in the Solana memecoin launchpad rankings. On July 7, a newly launched Solana platform called LetsBonk took the top spot for 24-hour revenue, surpassing Pump.fun.  According to the Solana decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator Jupiter, LetsBonk’s dominance continued throughout July, gaining more market share than Pump.fun on many occasions. Still, Jupiter data suggests that Pump.fun has reclaimed the No. 1 spot. In the last seven days, the platform had a 73.6% market share and recorded $4.68 billion in trading volume. Furthermore, Jupiter…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/21 09:46
Silicon Valley Throws $100M at AI-Powered Mattress With a Subscription

Silicon Valley Throws $100M at AI-Powered Mattress With a Subscription

The startup's $500 million valuation shows Silicon Valley will throw money at AI-powered anything—even a high tech mattress.
Coinstats 2025/08/21 09:45
Cardano Price Prediction: Experts Believe ADA Price May Stall Near $1, But One $0.035 Token Will Rally 50x Fast

Cardano Price Prediction: Experts Believe ADA Price May Stall Near $1, But One $0.035 Token Will Rally 50x Fast

The post Cardano Price Prediction: Experts Believe ADA Price May Stall Near $1, But One $0.035 Token Will Rally 50x Fast appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Cardano’s ADA is getting close to the highly anticipated resistance of $1, experts suggest that its price behavior will begin to stagnate and attract investor attention to newer prospects in the market. Among such a token is Mutuum Finance (MTU), causing massive frenzy among traders and DeFi participants alike.  Over 15400 investors have invested in the project presale to date, and over $14.65 million has been raised. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is already up to Stage 6 of Presale priced at $0.035. Stage 7 will be a 14.29% price hike to $0.04. Mutuum Finance is arousing anticipations of a potential 50x rally from its $0.035 starting point, thus forming a gem in a market where well-established assets like Cardano may experience short-term consolidation.  Cardano Price Outlook Cardano (ADA) currently trades at about $0.92, making slight intraday oscillations around a $0.92–$0.98 range as it consolidates at resistance levels without extreme movements. Market analysts indicate ADA is passing through a symmetrical triangle pattern, constricting between roughly $0.85 and $0.98, and this indicates that a breakout will happen soon—either to the $0.80 support or to a potential push to $1.10–$1.15 resistance, depending on the direction of the market. In this tranquil build-up, interest in Mutuum Finance remains present. Mutuum Finance Presale Proceeds to Phase 6 of Its Presale Mutuum Finance has completed Phase 5 of presale and proceeded to Phase 6, in which its tokens sell at $0.035. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale has surpassed $14.65 million already and over 15400 holders have participated. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Partners with CertiK to Run $50K Bug Bounty Mutuum Finance is partnering with CertiK for its Bug Bounty Program. The reward pool of the program shall be $50,000 USDT. The program shall be rewarded under four categories, i.e. low, minor, major and critical. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) had…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/21 09:45
