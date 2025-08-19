2025-08-21 Thursday

The post Market Bottom Signal Emerges Amid Short-Term Panic Sell-Off appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes On-chain data shows that short-term Bitcoin holders are selling at a loss. A key indicator, showing the market bottom, has surfaced. The market sentiment remains in the neutral zone with bearish consolidation. Bitcoin (BTC) saw a sharp decline from its new all-time high of nearly $124,500, triggering fear, uncertainty, and doubt among investors and traders. Short-term Holders Sell Bitcoin at a Loss Some short-term BTC holders have been selling at a loss, similar to the January correction, according to data from CryptoQuant. Bitcoin’s Short-Term Holders Selling at a Loss “This loss-selling event becomes a critical barometer of market health. If absorbed quickly, it could mirror past resets that fueled strong rebounds. If not, it risks signaling a momentum breakdown.” – By @KriptoMevsimi pic.twitter.com/5IBheb7Mv8 — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) August 19, 2025 Will Crypto Market Rebound? While this has weakened the momentum and investor sentiment, the CryptoQuant analyst hints at a potential “healthy reset.” “This loss-selling event becomes a critical barometer of market health. If absorbed quickly, it could mirror past resets that fueled strong rebounds. If not, it risks signaling a momentum breakdown,” CryptoQuant analyst known as Kerem wrote. Multiple bearish catalysts — outflows from crypto-based exchange-traded funds, US inflation, and macroeconomic situation — have been pressuring the digital asset space. Bitcoin is currently trading below $115,000, with a market value of $2.28 trillion. However, the leading cryptocurrency saw a 10% surge in its daily trading volume, reaching $65 billion. The global crypto market trading volume also increased by 8% to $175 billion. This could hint at renewed interest from investors. Another CryptoQuant analysis suggests that the exchange whale ratio has increased again. This indicates that whales are preparing for a significant market shift. Historically, the cryptocurrency market has recorded significant spikes after short-term bearish consolidations when whale activity on…
The post XRP Price Prediction Puts Ripple At $6 Before 2026, While LBRETT May See Gains In Excess Of 150x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The current XRP Price Prediction landscape has analysts and crypto enthusiasts anticipating a substantial move for XRP, with projections placing the token near $6 before 2026. As the broader crypto market prepares for another bull run, established assets like XRP remain at the center of attention for investors seeking stability and upside. The explosive rise of new memecoin contenders, such as $LBRETT, is changing the dynamic for altcoin investors. XRP continues to benefit from its established reputation in the crypto space, but the emergence of innovative projects is prompting many to diversify. The buzz around Layer Brett and its potential for 150x gains is a testament to the market’s appetite for both utility and virality. Ripple’s evolving role and why XRP remains in focus When considering the XRP Price Prediction, several factors are at play. Ripple’s ongoing legal clarity, growing adoption in cross-border payments, and integration with smart contracts keep XRP relevant in conversations about the best long-term crypto assets. The token’s status as an ERC-20 token equivalent on some platforms and its integration with DeFi protocols have further solidified its position. XRP is still viewed as a top altcoin, with “XRP news” and “XRP forecast” trending among crypto enthusiasts. With transaction speeds rivaling many Layer 2 blockchain solutions, XRP appeals to those seeking fast, low gas fee crypto assets. As speculation increases about the next big crypto and trending cryptocurrencies, XRP continues to be a top gainer crypto in numerous market outlooks. However, even as the top meme coin and Layer 2 narratives heat up, XRP faces increased competition from fresh projects offering unique staking crypto incentives. Layer Brett: Where meme meets mechanism and scalability Layer Brett is not just another memecoin. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, it fuses meme token energy with real blockchain utility. The…
GameFi is broken – if it ever worked to begin with. Play-to-earn relied on complicated tokenomics (often inflationary), with gameplay driven largely by luck. And if you really wanted to earn more, the easiest way was by bot-powered reward farming. As a result, the GameFi sector hasn’t really gotten off the ground, mired in crappy gameplay and poor mechanics. But Tapzi ($TAPZI) could change everything, finally fulfilling GameFi’s promise. GameFi Sector Outlook: Stormy, But Rays of Light Activity in blockchain gaming has softened in recent months. DappRadar’s Q2 2025 snapshot shows daily unique active wallets (dUAW) across Web3 at 24.3M (down 2.5% quarter-over-quarter), with gaming’s share at 20% and gaming-specific dUAW down 17% quarter-over-quarter to 4.8M. Steep year-over-year funding declines and a wave of game shutdowns have been tied to weak retention and unsustainable tokenomics. But these negative stats might just be the calm before the storm. So far, the GameFi industry has stagnated due to poor games – not because of any problem with the underlying concept. And there are bright spots in the sector, too, such as the Notcoin phenomenon on TON. It pushed wallet growth and popularized simple tap-to-earn mechanics – evidence that straightforward loops and social distribution can still succeed. Another positive sign? Traditional publishers are testing on-chain features: Ubisoft rolls out Might & Magic: Fates with Immutable, and Immutable has opened ‘Immutable Play’ to Web2 studios to add on-chain rewards. Sega launched KAI: Battle of Three Kingdoms in April on the Oasys blockchain Netmarble continues to push a 2025 roadmap with seven Immutable-based blockchain games Fifa, Mythical Games, and even Cirque du Soleil are getting into Web3 games. Coming at a time when the broader market is down, these moves underscore a shift toward optional, utility-led blockchain layers rather than token-first design. And blockchain-first architecture is exactly what Tapzi offers. Tapzi: Gaming Platform and Skill-Based Winners Aware of the weaknesses of the Web3 gaming world, Tapzi sets out to solve them. One of the best crypto presales and best meme coins of 2025, Tapzi offers gasless, bot-free matches that let players stake tokens in live duels of chess, checkers, tic-tac-toe and rock-paper-scissors. The winner takes the pot, pure and simple. Tapzi’s core loop is simple: before a match of chess, checkers, rock-paper-scissors or tic-tac-toe, both players stake $TAPZI; the winner takes the prize pool. Matches are gasless (not as fees), so micro-stakes aren’t eaten by fees and are played live against human opponents (no bots). The whitepaper calls for on-chain result storage, replays and cryptographic timestamps for dispute resolution. The aim is to reward time and talent, not random number generators or loot-box dynamics. Tapzi’s not waiting around, either – a demo is already live, with gasless, real-time multiplayer and anti-bot measures to keep outcomes decided by gameplay rather than randomness or emissions. Tapzi is a platform, not just a single game. SDKs and smart-contract tools are planned so outside developers can launch skill-based titles on Tapzi’s arcade, set custom rules, and route staking-based rewards to players. That approach aligns with the sector’s tilt toward infrastructure. While simple, classic games ironically provide more reliable gameplay than many more ‘advanced’ GameFi concepts. Tapzi ($TAPZI): Future-Ready Architecture to Rejuvenate Blockchain Gaming Hold $TAPZI to enter matches, join ranked events and purchase upgrades, thereby creating in-game demand. Prize pools are player-funded (winner takes the opponent’s stake), with no additional emissions. The total supply is 5B tokens: 20% presale, 20% liquidity, 15% locked treasury, 10% for airdrops, development, marketing, and the team behind the project. An additional 5% goes towards user rewards. By delivering gasless, bot-resistant matches and verifiable results, Tapzi could ride current currents in Web3 gaming. Smaller, instantly playable loops, real stakes, and platform-first distribution drive a smooth, practiced feel to the project, in contrast to clunky interfaces of other projects. Tapzi arrives just as GameFi investors are looking for the best crypto to buy – and they’re looking for quality projects. That could explain why the presale is off to a roaring start, with tokens priced at $0.0035, with an expected listing price of $0.009. Purchase tokens with wallets like Best Wallet; crypto accepted includes $ETH, $BNB, $MATIC, $SOL, $TRX and card payments. Tapzi Launches at Perfect Time, Takes GameFi by Storm Tapzi enters a tougher, more discerning market where metrics and retention matter more than token hype. That’s perfect – Tapzi delivers the gaming experience and platform the market is looking for. Do your own research first, of course. None of this is financial advice.
In recent times, the cryptocurrency market has shown us that the unexpected can happen, with tokens such as Solana (SOL) skyrocketing to incredible highs. A new contender, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is poised to potentially mirror these gains. Currently trading below $0.003, LILPEPE combines meme appeal with robust blockchain technology, aiming to capture the hearts and wallets of investors. The Launch and Trajectory of Little Pepe The LILPEPE token presale has generated significant buzz, raising an impressive $18.17 million, which is near its $19.32 million goal. Currently, in its final stages, the token price stands at $0.0019. This rapid accumulation, driven by both individual investors and large-scale buyers, suggests a strong market reception upon its upcoming listing. Beyond a Meme: Technical and Utility Aspects of Little Pepe LILPEPE is not just another meme coin; it's a Layer 2 solution enhancing Ethereum's scalability with minimal transaction fees and a focus on meme-based applications and NFTs. Its infrastructure is solid, designed to support rapid transactions and a growing ecosystem of decentralized applications. Core Features Sniper-bot resistant and zero tax on trades, making it attractive for frequent trading. Robust staking options and decentralized governance through its DAO. An innovative meme token launchpad that could potentially revolutionize how meme projects kick off. Market Potential and Financial Projections Discussion around LILPEPE has drawn comparisons to Solana's meteoric rise, speculating on a similar explosive growth potential. From its current price, a surge to $0.75 represents a substantial increase, reminiscent of Solana's journey from a few dollars to over $200. Such growth hinges on the successful adoption of its Layer 2 technology and the expansion of its user base and project engagements. Strategic Market Movements and Future Listings Pre-listing activities have been optimistic, with LILPEPE securing a spot on CoinMarketCap and undergoing a successful smart contract audit. These developments, coupled with anticipated Tier-1 exchange listings, suggest a robust post-launch performance. Community Engagement and Promotional Strategies The $777,000 giveaway by LILPEPE has attracted over 208,000 participants, creating a vibrant community eager for the token's full launch. This type of engagement is crucial for maintaining momentum and building a loyal user base. Conclusion: Is LILPEPE the Next Big Thing? LILPEPE seems set on a path that could replicate or even surpass early success stories like Solana, especially with its unique positioning in the meme coin market and solid technological foundation. For crypto enthusiasts and investors looking for the next big opportunity, LILPEPE offers a compelling case. For more details on Little Pepe (LILPEPE), explore these resources: Official Website Official Whitepaper Join on Telegram Follow on Twitter/X Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
South Korea's FSC temporarily halted crypto credit services for market stability. Non-compliant exchanges will face on-site inspections by the FSC. Continue Reading:South Korea Halts Crypto Credit Services to Safeguard Users The post South Korea Halts Crypto Credit Services to Safeguard Users appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
De cryptomarkt laat de afgelopen 24 uur een gemengd beeld zien. De totale liquidaties blijven met $331 miljoen in de categorie laag tot gemiddeld, en opvallend genoeg zijn het vooral long posities die geraakt worden. Ethereum, Bitcoin en Solana nemen het grootste deel van de liquidaties voor hun rekening, waarbij... Het bericht Crypto markt blijft gemengd met XRP en Cardano in de lift verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
BitcoinWorld RBC Crypto Investment: Royal Bank of Canada’s Astounding 16% Surge in Bitcoin Holdings A significant shift is underway in the traditional financial world. The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has made a notable move, substantially increasing its RBC crypto investment. This development highlights a growing trend among major financial institutions embracing digital assets. It’s a clear signal of evolving perspectives on the future of finance. Royal Bank of Canada’s Astounding 16% Surge in Bitcoin Holdings In a move that has captured attention, the Royal Bank of Canada significantly boosted its holdings in Strategy shares. During the second quarter, RBC’s stake rose by approximately 16%. This increase took their total shares from 162,909 in the first quarter to an impressive 188,657. Crypto Briefing first reported this notable increase. Strategy is not just any company; it operates as a Bitcoin treasury firm. Additionally, it offers crucial business intelligence solutions. This makes RBC’s increased exposure particularly interesting, as it directly ties into the burgeoning digital asset space. Why is RBC Boosting its Crypto Investment? This recent surge in holdings isn’t an isolated event. Earlier this year, the Royal Bank of Canada openly expressed a sharpened focus on the cryptocurrency sector. Their reasoning was straightforward: they anticipated substantial growth in both Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) and deal-making within the crypto industry. RBC’s strategy reflects a broader institutional recognition of crypto’s potential. Banks are now actively exploring ways to integrate digital assets into their portfolios and services. This proactive approach by a major player like RBC underscores a shift from skepticism to strategic engagement. What Does This RBC Crypto Investment Mean for the Market? The decision by the Royal Bank of Canada to expand its RBC crypto investment in a Bitcoin treasury company sends a powerful message. It signals increasing institutional confidence in Bitcoin and the wider cryptocurrency ecosystem. Such moves can lend significant legitimacy to digital assets in the eyes of mainstream investors. Consider these key implications: Validation: Large banks investing directly validates the long-term viability of cryptocurrencies. Liquidity: Increased institutional participation can enhance market liquidity and stability. Precedent: RBC’s actions might encourage other traditional financial institutions to follow suit. This trend suggests that digital assets are moving from niche investments to integral components of diversified portfolios. The focus is shifting towards regulated and compliant ways for institutions to gain exposure. Navigating the Future of Finance with Digital Assets The Royal Bank of Canada’s strategic increase in Strategy shares is more than just a financial transaction. It represents a forward-looking perspective on the financial landscape. As traditional finance converges with the digital asset world, institutions like RBC are positioning themselves for future growth. This engagement also highlights the growing demand for specialized solutions like those offered by Bitcoin treasury companies. Businesses are increasingly looking for secure and efficient ways to manage their digital asset holdings. The Royal Bank of Canada’s move supports this evolving ecosystem, indicating a mature market. The journey into crypto for traditional banks involves careful navigation of regulatory frameworks and market volatility. However, the potential rewards, as identified by RBC, appear to outweigh the challenges. Their strategic RBC crypto investment is a testament to this evolving outlook. In conclusion, the Royal Bank of Canada’s substantial 16% increase in Strategy holdings marks a significant milestone. It underscores a clear strategic pivot towards digital assets, driven by anticipated growth in the crypto sector. This bold RBC crypto investment not only validates the importance of Bitcoin treasury solutions but also sets a precedent for broader institutional adoption. As major financial players continue to embrace this space, the future of finance looks increasingly digital. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Royal Bank of Canada’s recent crypto investment?A1: The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) increased its holdings in Strategy shares by approximately 16% in the second quarter, reaching 188,657 shares from 162,909. Q2: What is ‘Strategy’ and why is it important?A2: Strategy is a Bitcoin treasury company that also provides business intelligence solutions. RBC’s investment in Strategy indicates a direct interest in Bitcoin and digital asset management. Q3: Why is RBC increasing its crypto holdings now?A3: RBC sharpened its focus on crypto earlier this year, citing expected growth in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) and deal-making within the crypto industry. Q4: What does this mean for the future of institutional crypto adoption?A4: This move by a major bank like RBC signals increasing institutional confidence in cryptocurrencies, potentially encouraging more traditional financial institutions to explore digital asset integration. Q5: Is this a common trend among major banks?A5: While not every bank is investing directly, there’s a growing trend among major financial institutions to explore and engage with the digital asset space, reflecting a broader shift in financial strategy. Did you find this insight into RBC’s crypto move valuable? Share this article with your network and help spread awareness about the evolving landscape of institutional crypto adoption! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping institutional adoption of digital assets. This post RBC Crypto Investment: Royal Bank of Canada’s Astounding 16% Surge in Bitcoin Holdings first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
The post Trending Shiba Inu Competitor Targets 33000% Surge, Drawing Comparisons to SHIB’s 2021 Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new token is capturing attention with a bold aim, a potential 33,000% surge, inviting direct comparisons to Shiba Inu’s legendary 2021 climb. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), now advancing through stage 10 at $0.0019, has already risen 90% from its initial price point, showing no signs of slowing. The project’s fundraising pace has outstripped expectations, pulling in over $18.6 million and selling more than 12.4 billion tokens ahead of schedule.  With a listing price locked at $0.003, buyers entering at this stage secure a 57.89% guaranteed ROI. If buying pressure continues, post-listing performance could push returns well past early-stage projections, echoing the kind of parabolic growth that turned modest SHIB positions into life-changing gains just a few years ago. In a market where timing often defines outcome, Little Pepe’s accelerated progress is making it one of the most closely watched plays of the season. Stage 10 in Progress as Momentum Accelerates Little Pepe (LILPEPE) continues to draw attention having now raised over $18.6 million. More than 12.4 billion tokens have been purchased across the presale so far, with each stage selling out faster than the last. The project has now moved into Stage 10, priced at $0.0019 per token, a 90% increase from the earliest round.  Layer 2 Blockchain Built for Real-World Performance Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is introducing a dedicated Layer 2 blockchain designed to solve some of the most common problems facing token projects today. Older networks often suffer from slow processing speeds, high transaction costs, and unpredictable network congestion. In contrast, the LILPEPE Layer 2 infrastructure is purpose-built to deliver ultra-fast throughput, consistently low fees, and a seamless user experience. Empowering Builders Through the Little Pepe Launchpad In addition to the token and its blockchain, the team is preparing to launch the Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Launchpad, a platform specifically…
TLDR Google becomes TeraWulf’s largest shareholder with 14% stake through warrant agreement Tech giant provides $3.2 billion backstop for TeraWulf-Fluidstack AI infrastructure deal Fluidstack expands at TeraWulf’s Lake Mariner data center with new 160 MW facility TeraWulf stock surged over 70% in five days following the announcement Deal represents shift from Bitcoin mining to AI [...] The post Google Bets Big on Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf with $3.2 Billion AI Infrastructure Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
The post Only Two Weeks to Go: CONF3RENCE 2025 – Europe’s Leading Tech Event Builds Bridges Between Industry and Emerging Technologies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. Dortmund, August 19, 2025 – In just three weeks, Signal Iduna Park – Germany’s largest stadium – will once again transform into Europe’s epicenter for innovation and technology. On September 3–4, 2025, CONF3RENCE returns with over 4,000 attendees, +120 international top-tier speakers, and more than 150 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/only-two-weeks-to-go-conf3rence-2025-europes-leading-tech-event-builds-bridges-between-industry-and-emerging-technologies/
