2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M

Chainlink founder Sergey Nazarov provides an insight into how Bitcoin could reach a jaw-dropping target of at least $10 million per coin.  Recently, the Chainlink founder sat down with Austin Arnold of Altcoin Daily to discuss Bitcoin and its potential path to a $10 million target.  Bitcoin as a Safe-Haven Asset  During the 10-minute interview, Nazarov characterized Bitcoin as a digital gold that benefits from global instability, especially as people seek safe-haven assets.  He suggested that while an asset like Bitcoin is seen as a safe-haven asset, it makes sense if this trend is viewed through the lens of diversification. For Nazarov, diversification is the major defining word in the last 70 years of asset management.  The principle of diversification encourages spreading investments across different asset classes to reduce risk while providing a hedge against these instabilities.  He opined that if Bitcoin and gold are safe-haven assets amid global instability, then investors might decide to allocate 5% of their portfolios in gold and 2.5% in Bitcoin. This modest allocation, according to him, could drive Bitcoin’s price up significantly.  Bitcoin’s Path to $10M  When asked how high Bitcoin could rise and whether it might reach 1% of the global money supply, he suggested that he would measure adoption by the level of capital large investors commit to the asset, rather than its share of global money.  He noted that if Bitcoin is seen as a safe-haven asset and global instability rises, then global capital allocation into BTC could spike to a few percent. He suggested that the shift from traditional financial instruments to Bitcoin could send BTC’s valuation to a multi-trillion-dollar range.  Hypothetically speaking, he said, if sovereign wealth funds and pension funds ignore equity and commodities and allocate 50% of their capital into Bitcoin, its price could rise to tens of millions of dollars, or at least $10 million.  However, he does not believe such an allocation will ever happen because it violates the principle of diversification.  Other Bitcoin to $10M Projections  Despite being skeptical about sovereign wealth managers allocating 50% of their portfolios to Bitcoin, the $10 million projection is not new to BTC enthusiasts.  Earlier this year, JAN3 CEO Samson Mow suggested that Bitcoin could be trading around the $10 million mark if people understood its prospects.  In May, Equity Management Associates founder Lawrence Lepard, while calling Bitcoin a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, projected that Bitcoin would clinch the $10 million target someday. For context, the $10 million target represents a spike of 8,607% from Bitcoin’s current price of $114,846.  Tokenization Will Be a Massive Success for Crypto  Meanwhile, Nazarov also commented on the rise of tokenization and its potential market impact. He referred to tokenization as a larger trend, given the hundreds of trillions of dollars that currently exist off-chain.  He expects tokenization to have a positive impact on the crypto industry. According to him, moving 5-10% of that value on-chain would be a massive success for crypto.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,533.17-0.27%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006103-9.00%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4168+0.14%
Κοινοποίηση
The Crypto Basic2025/08/19 16:33
Κοινοποίηση
SEC Delays Crypto ETF Decisions for Truth Social, Solana, and XRP Products

SEC Delays Crypto ETF Decisions for Truth Social, Solana, and XRP Products

TLDR SEC delays decisions on Truth Social Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF, Solana ETFs, and XRP Trust until October deadlines Truth Social ETF decision pushed to October 8, while Solana products from 21Shares and Bitwise set for October 16 Multiple XRP, Dogecoin, and Litecoin ETF applications also face October review deadlines Two major exchanges requested rule changes that [...] The post SEC Delays Crypto ETF Decisions for Truth Social, Solana, and XRP Products appeared first on CoinCentral.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004939+4.13%
XRP
XRP$2.9005+0.20%
Major
MAJOR$0.15691-0.89%
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral2025/08/19 16:31
Κοινοποίηση
China scoops up cheap Russian oil as Trump targets India

China scoops up cheap Russian oil as Trump targets India

China is loading up on cheap Russian oil while Donald Trump hammers India with new trade tariffs for doing the exact same thing.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.704-0.96%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12402-0.87%
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 16:30
Κοινοποίηση
GBP/USD edges lower to around 1.3500 during early European session.

GBP/USD edges lower to around 1.3500 during early European session.

The post GBP/USD edges lower to around 1.3500 during early European session. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD softens to near 1.3500 as traders pare bets on Fed rate cut The GBP/USD pair trades on a softer note near 1.3500 during the early European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) posts modest gains against the Pound Sterling (GBP) as traders pared bets on a rate cut at the US Federal Reserve (Fed) September 16-17 meeting. The UK July Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report will take center stage later on Wednesday. A report last week showed that the US Producer Price Index (PPI) increased by the most in three years in July amid a surge in the costs of goods and services. This, in turn, prompted traders to reduce expectations of rate reduction, supporting the Greenback.  The Fed is expected to cut interest rates in September and once more this year, according to most economists from the Reuters poll. Read more… GBP/USD softens ahead of data-heavy week GBP/USD saw a softer start to the new trading week, easing back around four-tenths of one percent through the opening market sessions. The US Dollar (USD) pared some of last week’s overall losses, trimming near-term gains for the Pound Sterling (GBP) on Monday. The week starts on a quiet note, with little of note on the data docket. That all changes on Wednesday, with a fresh salvo of key economic data from the United Kingdom (UK) and the start of this year’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Kansas. Read more… GBP/USD holds near 1.3540 as traders await Ukraine-Russia outcome, Powell speech GBP/USD steadies during the North American session, down a minimal 0.08% amid a scarce economic docket on both sides of the Atlantic. Nevertheless, market participants are optimistic due to a possible ceasefire or a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, following the Trump-Putin meeting on Friday and ahead of the talks between US President…
NEAR
NEAR$2.504+1.33%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.704-0.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10149+1.34%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 16:29
Κοινοποίηση
Ethereum Exit Queue Tops $4B as Staking Withdrawals Spike- ETF Approval Ahead?

Ethereum Exit Queue Tops $4B as Staking Withdrawals Spike- ETF Approval Ahead?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022094+0.26%
Κοινοποίηση
CoinGape2025/08/19 16:28
Κοινοποίηση
3 Ways To Make Money In The Decentralized AI Economy

3 Ways To Make Money In The Decentralized AI Economy

The intersection of crypto and artificial intelligence is paving the way for a new kind of “decentralized economy”, where blockchain systems and AI agents create value that translates into passive income for ecosystem participants.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1184+1.71%
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 16:27
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto Market Cycle Top or Bear Trap? Analysts Weigh In

Crypto Market Cycle Top or Bear Trap? Analysts Weigh In

The crypto market correction has brought out the usual bearish sentiment that the cycle may have peaked, but analysts think otherwise.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
THINK Token
THINK$0.02254+50.36%
MAY
MAY$0.04745-1.43%
Κοινοποίηση
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 16:25
Κοινοποίηση
China’s AI Cloud Sector Surges 55% as Demand for LLMs Grows

China’s AI Cloud Sector Surges 55% as Demand for LLMs Grows

TLDRs; China’s AI cloud sector surged 55% in 2024 to $2.7B, fueled by demand for large language models. Baidu and Alibaba lead with 25% market share each, while Tencent and Huawei trail in AI cloud. Computer vision grew 34% to $1.1B, and machine learning platforms soared 163.8% to $730M in 2024. Agentic AI marks a [...] The post China’s AI Cloud Sector Surges 55% as Demand for LLMs Grows appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07561+0.42%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1184+1.71%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003399--%
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral2025/08/19 16:22
Κοινοποίηση
$179M in BTC Bought by One Whale—What’s Coming Next?

$179M in BTC Bought by One Whale—What’s Coming Next?

The post $179M in BTC Bought by One Whale—What’s Coming Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.  Key Insights  Whale wallet adds 1,521 BTC in 30 days, signaling major accumulation during price weakness. Bitcoin tests 50-day SMA near $115K, with RSI showing declining momentum below neutral territory. Traders watch for BTC to hold above $115K or risk drop toward the $112K support zone. $179M in BTC Bought by One Whale—What’s Coming Next? Bitcoin (BTC) has shown signs of weakness on both hourly and daily timeframes, even as one large wallet continues to accumulate BTC at scale. The market remains on alert as price action tests key support levels and volume data signals ongoing volatility. Large Whale Buys 1,521 BTC in One Month Blockchain data shows that a single wallet has received a total of 1,521 BTC, worth around $179.4 million, over the past month. The most recent transaction occurred 11 hours ago and involved 300 BTC valued at $34.85 million. All transfers originate from a FalconX hot wallet and go to the same receiving address, confirming a consistent pattern of accumulation. Notable past transactions include multiple entries above 100 BTC, with several exceeding 160 BTC. The repeated large-volume purchases suggest a longer-term accumulation strategy rather than short-term trading. “This whale just bought another 300 $BTC,” posted Crypto Rover, adding to speculation about the entity’s strategy and timing. Price Action Falls Below $115,000 Level Bitcoin price briefly broke below $115,000 during recent hourly sessions. The current price is $114,785, down nearly 1% over the past 24 hours and 3% over the past week. On the hourly chart, BTC dropped sharply from $117,500 to a low near $114,500, followed by a weak rebound. The bounce failed to reclaim momentum above $116,000. Trading volume remains elevated, but the price structure reflects hesitation from buyers. Unless BTC regains and holds above $116,000, analysts believe more downside is possible. The breakdown below…
NEAR
NEAR$2.504+1.33%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,533.17-0.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10149+1.34%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 16:19
Κοινοποίηση
Japans bouwbedrijf koopt Bitcoin en zet in op NFT huisontwerpen

Japans bouwbedrijf koopt Bitcoin en zet in op NFT huisontwerpen

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Het Japanse bouwbedrijf Lib Work heeft aangekondigd 500 miljoen yen, omgerekend zo’n 3,3 miljoen dollar, te investeren in Bitcoin. Het bedrijf wil met deze stap zijn kaspositie beschermen tegen inflatie en risico’s van het aanhouden van uitsluitend contanten. De beslissing werd genomen tijdens een bestuursvergadering en markeert een verdere verschuiving van de onderneming richting blockchain technologie. Vertaalde tweet Lib Work. Bron: X Japans bedrijf gaat tussen september en december Bitcoin kopen De investering in Bitcoin wordt gespreid uitgevoerd tussen september en december. Volgens de huidige Bitcoin koers van ongeveer 115.000 dollar per munt kan Lib Work rond de 28 Bitcoin aankopen. Daarmee komt het bedrijf terecht in de wereldwijde lijst van ondernemingen met Bitcoin in de kasreserves, net boven het Franse BD Multimedia. Naast de aankoop van Bitcoin zet Lib Work ook stappen met NFT-toepassingen. Vorige maand lanceerde het een eerste digitaal certificaat voor een huisontwerp. Daarbij werd het model van een zogenoemde Lib Earth House opgeslagen als NFT. De NFT bevat informatie over het ontwerp, de geschiedenis en de eigenaar van de woning. Volgens het bedrijf zorgt dit voor bescherming van intellectueel eigendom en wordt het moeilijker om blauwdrukken te kopiëren zonder toestemming. Lib Work benadrukt dat 3D geprinte huizen sterk afhankelijk zijn van digitale ontwerpen en dat het veiligstellen van rechten en licenties essentieel is. De onderneming ziet NFT als een manier om eigendomsbewijzen en ontwerpbestanden vast te leggen op de blockchain. Daarmee wil het bedrijf ook nieuwe mogelijkheden creëren voor internationale markten, waaronder toepassingen in de metaverse. De bouwsector kampt de laatste jaren met hoge kosten en personeelstekorten. Door gebruik te maken van 3D printtechnieken en digitalisering verwacht Lib Work sneller en goedkoper huizen te kunnen bouwen. Het bedrijf ziet blockchain technologie als een middel om woningontwerpen wereldwijd te verhandelen en om merkwaarde internationaal uit te breiden. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin beweegt rond de ATH en blijft voor veel beleggers een van de meest aantrekkelijke crypto’s, met relatief laag risico en een bewezen trackrecord. Recente uitspraken van Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell, die Bitcoin “digitaal goud” noemde, versterkten het vertrouwen. Tegelijkertijd zorgden macro-economische ontwikkelingen en een sterke altcoin rally voor extra beweging op… Continue reading Japans bouwbedrijf koopt Bitcoin en zet in op NFT huisontwerpen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Andere bedrijven stappen in Bitcoin Lib Work is niet de eerste onderneming van buiten de cryptosector die Bitcoin toevoegt aan de kasreserves. De bekendste pionier is het Amerikaanse softwarebedrijf MicroStrategy, dat sinds 2020 miljarden dollars heeft geïnvesteerd in Bitcoin. Het bedrijf van Michael Saylor bezit inmiddels meer dan 600.000 Bitcoin en ziet het als een alternatief voor staatsobligaties en cash. Ook Tesla maakte in 2021 veel indruk met een aankoop van 1,5 miljard dollar aan Bitcoin. Het bedrijf van Elon Musk accepteerde korte tijd ook betalingen in Bitcoin voor auto’s, maar stopte daarmee vanwege zorgen over energieverbruik. Een deel van de Bitcoin reserves is later verkocht, maar Tesla houdt nog altijd een substantieel bedrag aan in digitale valuta. Daarnaast hebben ook kleinere bedrijven stappen gezet. Het Amerikaanse Square, inmiddels Block geheten, kocht in 2020 en 2021 meerdere keren Bitcoin. Het betaalbedrijf van Twitter-oprichter Jack Dorsey wil de munt integreren in zijn betaalnetwerk. Ook beursgenoteerde bedrijven in Canada en Frankrijk hebben de afgelopen jaren posities ingenomen, vaak als hedge tegen inflatie of als strategische investering. Met de stap van Lib Work wordt duidelijk dat steeds meer bedrijven buiten de traditionele financiële sector kijken naar Bitcoin. Waar eerst vooral techbedrijven vooropliepen, volgen nu ook ondernemingen in de industrie en de bouw. Zij zien in Bitcoin een mogelijke bescherming tegen inflatie en tegelijkertijd een manier om zich te profileren als innovatief. Of dit voorbeeld navolging krijgt in Japan, is nog onduidelijk. Toch laat de stap van Lib Work zien dat Bitcoin en blockchain technologie inmiddels steeds breder doordringen in sectoren die tot voor kort volledig los stonden van de cryptowereld. Het bericht Japans bouwbedrijf koopt Bitcoin en zet in op NFT huisontwerpen is geschreven door Thom Derks en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006103-9.00%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001054-2.67%
Wink
LIKE$0.011576-1.75%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/19 16:16
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle