2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
ETH Whales Use Ethereum Profits to Buy Best Crypto Presale, Pepe Dollar Smashes Stage 1 & Activates Stage 2 of Presale

ETH Whales Use Ethereum Profits to Buy Best Crypto Presale, Pepe Dollar Smashes Stage 1 & Activates Stage 2 of Presale

ETH whales channel profits into new token presales. Pepe Dollar progresses to Stage 2 after a strong start, joining the best crypto presale to buy right now in 2025
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 16:48
SEC Delays Decision on Bitcoin, Ethereum ETF Applications

SEC Delays Decision on Bitcoin, Ethereum ETF Applications

The post SEC Delays Decision on Bitcoin, Ethereum ETF Applications appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The SEC has postponed the decision on Bitcoin and Ethereum EFTs. Deadline extended to October 2025 for Truth Social’s proposal. Market remains unmoved by the procedural extension. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed its decision on Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF applications submitted by Trump Media & Technology Group’s Truth Social, extending deadlines to October. This postponement underscores the ongoing evaluation process of crypto ETFs and its potential impact on market volatility and investor interest in digital assets. SEC Extends ETF Review: Bitcoin & Ethereum in Focus The SEC has extended the review period for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF proposals by Trump Media & Technology Group’s Truth Social. This move aligns with other similar postponements for high-profile ETFs. Postponements for CoinShares Litecoin and 21Shares Ripple ETFs have also been issued. The SEC specified the need for more time to assess these applications, underscoring its thorough review process. Market reactions to the delay have been subdued, with price movements across Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin remaining stable. Historical precedents suggest such extensions don’t immediately impact market prices unless outright rejections or approvals occur. Key players, including Truth Social executives, remain publicly silent on the decision. “The Commission believes it is necessary to extend the review period to adequately assess the proposal and related issues.” — Gary Gensler, Chair, U.S. SEC Stability in Crypto Prices Amid ETF Delays Did you know? In previous years, SEC postponements of Bitcoin ETF decisions usually led to slight price retracements rather than immediate upticks. This pattern repeats, aligning with the agency’s cautious approach. As of August 19, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at approximately $114,912.46, with a market cap nearing $2.29 trillion. Despite a minor decrease of 0.44% over the past 24 hours, the currency’s market dominance remains at 59.03%. Data from CoinMarketCap…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 16:46
Japanese 3D-Printing Firm Lib Work Adopts Bitcoin to Fight Inflation

Japanese 3D-Printing Firm Lib Work Adopts Bitcoin to Fight Inflation

The post Japanese 3D-Printing Firm Lib Work Adopts Bitcoin to Fight Inflation appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Japanese 3D-printed housing company Lib Work Co. has announced it will adopt Bitcoin as part of its corporate treasury strategy. The company plans to purchase $3.3 million worth of Bitcoin to protect its assets from inflation. This move marks Lib Work as one of the growing number of firms turning to digital assets for financial …
CoinPedia2025/08/19 16:45
UnitedHealth to pay dividends on September 23; Here’s how much 100 UNH shares will earn

UnitedHealth to pay dividends on September 23; Here's how much 100 UNH shares will earn

The post UnitedHealth to pay dividends on September 23; Here’s how much 100 UNH shares will earn appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Although UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) is navigating a turbulent year, the health insurer continues to reward investors with steady dividend payments. For its latest payout, the company authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $2.21 per share, payable on September 23 to shareholders of record as of September 15. UNH dividend payment schedule. Source: Dividend.com For an individual holding 100 shares, this translates into $221 in income for the quarter. On an annualized basis, the dividend amounts to $8.84 per share, offering a yield of just over 3% at current prices. Notably, UnitedHealth has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. According to the latest data, the payout ratio stands at 48.63%, meaning nearly half of earnings are directed toward dividends. UnitedHealth stock troubles  While investors benefit from the dividend, UNH shares are still working to recover from recent losses. At the close of the last session, the stock was valued at $308.49, up 1.4% on the day, though down 38% year-to-date. UNH YTD stock price chart. Source: Google Finance The stock recently received support after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $1.6 billion stake in August. Warren Buffett’s backing helped restore some confidence, though analysts remain cautious about near-term profitability given rising expenses and ongoing federal scrutiny of UnitedHealth’s Medicare Advantage billing practices. For instance, Bank of America Securities on August 18 raised its price target on UnitedHealth to $325 from $290 while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating. The firm sees potential for earnings recovery by 2027 but warned of limited near-term visibility, with regulatory and cost pressures still looming. Earlier in the year, investor sentiment had been weighed down by leadership changes, uncertainty around financial guidance amid rising costs, and Department of Justice investigations. Featured image via Shutterstock The post UnitedHealth to pay dividends on September 23; Here’s how much 100 UNH shares…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 16:44
Transform Static Images Into Dynamic Videos With JoggAI’s Talking Photo

Transform Static Images Into Dynamic Videos With JoggAI's Talking Photo

JoggAI's Talking Photo feature enables users to transform static images into dynamic, lifelike videos effortlessly. Jogg AI's advanced AI technology ensures that every word matches perfectly with lip movements, creating videos so natural viewers won't believe they're automated.
Hackernoon2025/08/19 16:41
South Korea to Roll Out Won-Based Stablecoin Law This October

South Korea to Roll Out Won-Based Stablecoin Law This October

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) is finalizing a bill that could be tabled in parliament as early as October, marking […] The post South Korea to Roll Out Won-Based Stablecoin Law This October appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/19 16:39
Latin America Leads with Crypto Innovations

Latin America Leads with Crypto Innovations

The post Latin America Leads with Crypto Innovations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recent insights from the “LATAM Crypto 2025” report by Dune, released on August 18, 2025, highlight the increasing integration of cryptocurrencies into mainstream financial systems in Latin America. The document showcases an increased reliance on digital currencies for day-to-day transactions, savings, and remittances, marking a shift away from their use mainly for speculative purposes. Continue Reading:Latin America Leads with Crypto Innovations Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/latin-america-leads-with-crypto-innovations
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 16:39
[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 19: Bitmine Now #2 Crypto Treasury Firm, JB Pritzker Slams Trump’s ‘Crypto Bros,’ Cathie Wood Buys $14M Robinhood

[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 19: Bitmine Now #2 Crypto Treasury Firm, JB Pritzker Slams Trump's 'Crypto Bros,' Cathie Wood Buys $14M Robinhood

Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates Bitmine becomes the second-largest crypto treasury firm, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker blasts Trump for letting “crypto bros” shape policy, and Cathie
Insidebitcoins2025/08/19 16:37
Even a $1 Price Tag for Dogecoin Won’t 10x Your Money, But One DOGE Rival Will Deliver Much Bigger Gains in 2025

Even a $1 Price Tag for Dogecoin Won't 10x Your Money, But One DOGE Rival Will Deliver Much Bigger Gains in 2025

The post Even a $1 Price Tag for Dogecoin Won’t 10x Your Money, But One DOGE Rival Will Deliver Much Bigger Gains in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Even a $1 price tag for Dogecoin won’t 10X your money, but a rival to $DOGE will be responsible for much larger gains in 2025. This prime rival in this race is Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), a meme coin that stands out not only for its massive community appeal but also for its actual serious blockchain utility on an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, making $LILPEPE a meme coin with real tech and scalability that can possibly make much bigger gains than Dogecoin (DOGE) can realistically make in 2025. Introducing Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) Little Pepe is a meme coin that surpasses the typical joke token. It runs on an Ethereum Layer 2 network, built to handle transactions that are fast, low-cost, and scalable—something Dogecoin just can’t match. Unlike DOGE, $LILPEPE integrates with robust blockchain infrastructure, including zero trading tax, sniper bot protection, staking rewards, a meme launchpad, and DAO governance. Its future roadmap promises NFTs and cross-chain compatibility, making it a utility token wrapped in meme culture. Its total supply is 100 billion tokens, of which 26.5 billion have been allocated for the ongoing presale. Presale Appeal and Investor Rush The Little Pepe presale is in Stage 10, priced at $0.0019 per token. At Stage 11, the price will be $0.0020. More than $18.47 million has been raised, and 12.30 billion tokens have been sold in the presale, which has developed strong investor interest and momentum. The following is a brief overview of the presale route:  Stage Price per Token Funds Raised Tokens Sold 1 $0.0010 $500,000 500 million 2 $0.0011 $1,325,000 1.2 billion 3 $0.0012 $2,500,000 ~2.1 billion 4-7 Gradual increases – – 8 $0.0017 $13,775,000 8.9 billion 9 $0.0018 $16,475,000 11.25 billion 10 $0.0019 $18,400,000+ <12 billion Key Features Making $LILPEPE Attractive Ethereum Layer 2 compatibility: Offers scalability, speed, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 16:37
South Korean Analysts Explain: “These Altcoins Could Dethrone XRP!”

South Korean Analysts Explain: "These Altcoins Could Dethrone XRP!"

The post South Korean Analysts Explain: “These Altcoins Could Dethrone XRP!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Last month was a month filled with significant developments for the cryptocurrency market. The most significant of these was undoubtedly the passage of the GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins), which regulates tablecoins. The GENIUS law, which went through the necessary stages, finally came before US President Donald Trump and was signed into law by Trump. While the approval of the GENIUS law is welcomed, it is stated that the stablecoin market will experience incredible growth and reach trillions of dollars. At this point, South Korean investment bank iM Securities said that they expect stablecoins to threaten XRP’s number 3 position in the future. iM Securities analysts said in a recent report that the stablecoin market, currently valued at around $270 billion, will grow rapidly, increasing competition in the cryptocurrency sector. Analysts noted that with the start of the crypto-friendly Trump 2.0 administration, the stablecoin market has rapidly reached nearly $270 billion. Analysts have warned that this growth in stablecoins poses a threat to XRP. At this point, it was stated that stablecoins will experience a rapid rise with factors such as increasing growth and usage, and XRP could threaten its status as the third-largest cryptocurrency. While stablecoins are pegged 1:1 to fiat currencies, limiting the risk of price volatility, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP are subject to fluctuations driven by market supply and demand, making them less suitable for international money transfers. At this point, given the growing market around stablecoins and other positive factors, stablecoins are expected to threaten XRP’s status as the third-largest currency.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/south-korean-analysts-explain-these-altcoins-could-dethrone-xrp/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 16:36
