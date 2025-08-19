Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Bitcoin (BTC) Bears Still in Control: How Far Will It Drop Before a Rebound?
The Bitcoin price did manage to tap $117,000 late on Monday, but the bears firmly rejected this rally attempt and squashed the price back down even further to $114,600. Will the bears continue to win these battles or is a much more definitive bounce coming for Bitcoin?
BTC
$113,491.26
-0.31%
MORE
$0.10149
+1.34%
TAP
$0.448
-0.66%
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptodaily
2025/08/19 16:59
Κοινοποίηση
BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why
TLDR BitMine added 373,000 Ether tokens to reach 1.52 million ETH worth $6.6 billion Company stock dropped 14.2% in one week despite adding more cryptocurrency BitMine now holds 1.3% of total Ethereum supply, making it largest corporate ETH holder Company plans $24.5 billion stock sale to buy more Ether as part of “alchemy of 5%” [...] The post BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
MORE
$0.10149
+1.34%
HERE
$0.000356
-12.53%
PART
$0.1809
-1.73%
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral
2025/08/19 16:59
Κοινοποίηση
Ethereum Whales Are Selling in August—Analyst Explains Why It’s Not Bearish
The post Ethereum Whales Are Selling in August—Analyst Explains Why It’s Not Bearish appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent months, Ethereum’s supply has seen a notable shift in how large amounts of ETH are distributed among wallets. Specifically, the number of addresses holding more than 100,000 ETH — often called “whales” — has dropped significantly. Surprisingly, this trend has not raised major concerns among ETH investors or analysts. The Decline of Ethereum Whales and the Rise of Sharks Recent data shows that the number of addresses with over 100,000 ETH has declined as ETH’s price surged. According to Alphractal, the number of whale addresses has fallen from more than 200 in 2020 to around 70 in 2025, which is now at its lowest level in nearly a decade. Ethereum Addresses with Balance >100K ETH. Source: Alphractal Normally, analysts view whale selling as a bearish signal. However, looking at the number of “shark” wallets holding between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH gives a more complete picture. Ethereum Addresses with Balance Between 10k – 100K ETH. Source: Alphractal In August, shark wallets increased from about 900 to over 1,000. This growth came amid a wave of Ethereum accumulation, driven by strategic reserves of publicly listed companies. Joao Wedson, founder of Alphractal, explained that declining 100,000+ ETH whales does not significantly impact prices. Instead, mid-sized addresses — the “sharks” — are the real force to watch. “But before you say “that’s bearish,” remember: the same thing also happens with Bitcoin. On-chain historical data shows that the true diamond-handed holders often own fewer coins, while the real price drivers are the mid-sized players — the “Sharks.”” Wedson explained. He added that large wallets often belong to exchanges or early adopters, and some may have lost access due to long periods of inactivity or security issues. Over the past month, ETH accumulation has transferred supply to a new generation of sharks. Their active…
REAL
$0.0517
+0.34%
MORE
$0.10149
+1.34%
COM
$0.022094
+0.26%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 16:58
Κοινοποίηση
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency encourages community banks to collaborate with stablecoin companies to promote innovation
PANews reported on August 19th that the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) stated that community banks can collaborate with companies developing stablecoins to promote innovation and
U
$0.01417
-29.85%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews
2025/08/19 16:58
Κοινοποίηση
SEC Delays Truth Social Crypto ETF Decision Amid Trump Financial Interest Scrutiny
SEC delays Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF decision until October 8 amid mounting scrutiny over President Trump's expanding $1.2B crypto empire and potential conflicts of interest stemming from his administration's pro-crypto policies.
TRUMP
$8.693
-1.09%
PRO
$0.7769
+7.01%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats
2025/08/19 16:57
Κοινοποίηση
Real-World Asset Tokenization Firm Figure to Go Public on Nasdaq Under Ticker ‘FIGR’
The post Real-World Asset Tokenization Firm Figure to Go Public on Nasdaq Under Ticker ‘FIGR’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain-native capital marketplace Figure has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol FIGR. The company is offering shares of its Class A common stock, with the initial public offering price yet to be determined. Figure will have two classes of […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/real-world-asset-tokenization-firm-figure-to-go-public-on-nasdaq-under-ticker-figr/
REAL
$0.0517
+0.34%
COM
$0.022094
+0.26%
GO
$0.00027
-34.14%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 16:57
Κοινοποίηση
Another Lucky Solo Bitcoin Miner Hits The Jackpot, Banking $371,000 Reward
A solo Bitcoin miner beat substantial odds to solve a whole block and take home the full subsidy and transaction fee reward on Sunday.
SOLO
$0.34135
+2.12%
BLOCK
$0.1288
-8.26%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats
2025/08/19 16:54
Κοινοποίηση
Perplexity Brings Real-Time Market Insights to Indian Investors
TLDRs Perplexity expands its Finance dashboard to India, adding real-time earnings call transcripts for public companies. The service integrates transcripts with stock charts, sector trackers, watchlists, and cryptocurrency data for investors. Asia-Pacific’s financial data market is growing rapidly, creating strong demand for AI-powered investment insights. India’s fintech adoption rate of 87 percent makes it a [...] The post Perplexity Brings Real-Time Market Insights to Indian Investors appeared first on CoinCentral.
REAL
$0.0517
+0.34%
AI
$0.1184
+1.71%
PUBLIC
$0.05864
+2.37%
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral
2025/08/19 16:52
Κοινοποίηση
On Releasing The Roger Pro Fire Performance Tennis Shoe
The post On Releasing The Roger Pro Fire Performance Tennis Shoe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The new On The Roger Pro Fire offers a stability-focused performance tennis shoe to the On lineup. On Roger Federer’s presence in tennis continues to grow, thanks to his burgeoning stable of tennis performance and lifestyle shoes from On. Next up: The Roger Pro Fire, launching Aug. 19. “When we kicked off The Roger Pro Fire, the ambition was to create a shoe that was more rugged and protective in what it provided to high-level players,” Edwin Janes of On tennis product strategy tells me. “Where The Roger Pro 2 was designed for more all-court play and agility, we focused on dialing up the durability and stability on the Pro Fire for aggressive lateral movements and sliding.” With that, the new The Roger Pro Fire focuses on protection in the upper, a revamped lacing system and an updated bottom unit that features a new Speedboard propulsion plate. A limited-edition colorway of The Roger Pro Fire for the U.S. Open. On Janes says that Flavio Cobolli was the first to switch to The Roger Pro Fire, followed by Joao Fonseca—Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton wear The Roger Pro 2—giving On two distinct performance models on the tour. “We’re always looking to identify gaps in the range,” Janes says. “The Roger Pro Fire represents an opportunity to deepen our footwear offer in tennis. Roger and the team recognized a gap in the product range: a shoe for the modern-day explosive and aggressive player, one that slides to corners even on hard courts and goes for aggressive cuts.” MORE: On’s The Roger Footwear Line Modernizing And Growing To build the performance side of The Roger franchise—Janes says expanding the lineup by catering to all styles of tennis athletes was a must—a unique technical feature of The Roger Pro Fire is the bottom unit.…
U
$0.01417
-29.85%
PLAY
$0.04887
+11.72%
MORE
$0.10149
+1.34%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 16:50
Κοινοποίηση
XRP Holders Earn $6700 a Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
BlockchainCloudMining launches low-barrier $XRP cloud mining with daily payouts, green energy focus, and contracts offering stable, sustainable income.
XRP
$2.8994
+0.16%
CLOUD
$0.07555
+0.34%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/19 16:50
Κοινοποίηση
Νέες τάσεις
Περισσότερα
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie
Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News
Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust
Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle