On Releasing The Roger Pro Fire Performance Tennis Shoe

The new On The Roger Pro Fire offers a stability-focused performance tennis shoe to the On lineup. On Roger Federer's presence in tennis continues to grow, thanks to his burgeoning stable of tennis performance and lifestyle shoes from On. Next up: The Roger Pro Fire, launching Aug. 19. "When we kicked off The Roger Pro Fire, the ambition was to create a shoe that was more rugged and protective in what it provided to high-level players," Edwin Janes of On tennis product strategy tells me. "Where The Roger Pro 2 was designed for more all-court play and agility, we focused on dialing up the durability and stability on the Pro Fire for aggressive lateral movements and sliding." With that, the new The Roger Pro Fire focuses on protection in the upper, a revamped lacing system and an updated bottom unit that features a new Speedboard propulsion plate. A limited-edition colorway of The Roger Pro Fire for the U.S. Open. On Janes says that Flavio Cobolli was the first to switch to The Roger Pro Fire, followed by Joao Fonseca—Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton wear The Roger Pro 2—giving On two distinct performance models on the tour. "We're always looking to identify gaps in the range," Janes says. "The Roger Pro Fire represents an opportunity to deepen our footwear offer in tennis. Roger and the team recognized a gap in the product range: a shoe for the modern-day explosive and aggressive player, one that slides to corners even on hard courts and goes for aggressive cuts." MORE: On's The Roger Footwear Line Modernizing And Growing To build the performance side of The Roger franchise—Janes says expanding the lineup by catering to all styles of tennis athletes was a must—a unique technical feature of The Roger Pro Fire is the bottom unit.…