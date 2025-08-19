2025-08-21 Thursday

Duolingo Embraces AI Without Job Cuts, CEO Confirms

TLDRs: Duolingo CEO confirms AI integration won’t result in layoffs for full-time staff. Contractors may see fluctuating numbers as AI handles temporary tasks more efficiently. AI adoption allows employees to achieve more while preserving institutional knowledge. Workers with AI skills experience wage premiums and career growth opportunities. Duolingo, the US-based language learning platform, is moving [...] The post Duolingo Embraces AI Without Job Cuts, CEO Confirms appeared first on CoinCentral.
OCC Endorses Community Banks Partnering with Stablecoin Companies

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/occ-supports-stablecoin-partnership/
Why August 2025 Is the Sweet Spot for LYNO Buyers—Enter Now Before the Price Doubles in Phase 2

The post Why August 2025 Is the Sweet Spot for LYNO Buyers—Enter Now Before the Price Doubles in Phase 2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It is ideal to invest in LYNO in Aug 2025. As Phase 2 draws near and LYNO builds pace, early consumers present an excellent opportunity to gain a foothold and increase their investments before it may be more than twice as high in the future. Hurry up—this is not a window that will remain open very long. About LYNO LYNO is an AI-facilitated, decentralized cross-chain arbitrage protocol that will vertically integrate to conveniently maximize returns in DeFi. It runs on 15 EVM-compatible blockchains, which allows users to execute on real-time market inefficiencies. With a presale price that starts at only $0.050 per token and a 100,000-token LYNO Giveaway, now is a great time to enter, particularly as a first-time contributor. Presale, Tokenomics & $100K Giveaway Put LYNO Ahead In August 2025, LYNO opened its Early Bird presale, selling 16 million tokens of the $LYNO (priced at $0.050 per token). Early birds: 282,106+ tokens were already purchased. It is stage 1 of 7 price increments, with the second one rising to $0.055 in the near future. The contributors may contribute to the project with ETH, USDT, or USDC, and Chainlink price feeds and SafeERC20 transfers provide security. The holders of at least 100,000 tokens can gain voting power in the project upgrade and integration decisions because they have the right to make such decisions with their tokens as $LYNO tokens. The LYNO 500,000,000 tokens will be divided into 28% for presale, 35% for ecosystem development, 10% for the team, liquidity, and treasury each, 5% for advisors and partners, and 2% for marketing. There is also a token giveaway of $100,000 to early investors who contribute at least 100+ and who will also complete tasks. Lock In Early Gains Before the Price Rises  Early Bird is giving you a limited-time offer to…
Illinois Passes First-of-Its-Kind Crypto Bills, Criticizes Trump Deregulation

The post Illinois Passes First-of-Its-Kind Crypto Bills, Criticizes Trump Deregulation appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Illinois is taking serious action to protect people from growing crypto risks. With scams and fraud on the rise, Governor JB Pritzker has signed two groundbreaking bills, the first of their kind in the Midwest, to give consumers stronger protections and hold digital asset businesses accountable. Illinois Cracks Down on Crypto Risks  Both bills add new layers of protection for Illinois residents. The Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act (SB1797) adds regulatory oversight, while the Digital Asset Kiosk Act (SB2319) introduces safeguards against scams. The Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act was approved by the state Senate in April. It gives Illinois regulators the power to oversee digital asset exchanges and businesses, ensuring they operate safely and transparently. It also provides strong protection for customers, similar to traditional financial services.  Companies are required to maintain enough financial resources to run smoothly and have clear plans to handle risks like cybersecurity threats, fraud, and money laundering. The Digital Asset Kiosk Act targets crypto ATM operators. It introduces important rules like: Registration with IDFPR  Reporting of all kiosk locations  Full refunds for scam victims  Transaction fees capped at 18%  Daily transaction limits of $2,500 for new customers Some consumer protections, like refunds for fraud victims, take effect immediately. Digital asset businesses have until July 1, 2027, to register with IDFPR. Why It Matters According to the FBI, Illinois consumers lost $272 million to crypto fraud in 2024. These measures aim to tackle the state’s most common financial crime. These measures protect consumers from risks and potential bankruptcies and, at the same time, allow responsible businesses to innovate safely, with smart exemptions to support innovation in Illinois. Trump Slammed on Crypto Oversight  It was also pointed out that the Trump Administration pushed to deregulate the crypto industry, even as fraud risks grew. Specifically, it pointed out Trump signing a bill reversing an IRS rule that would have treated decentralized finance platforms as brokers. “While the Trump Administration is letting crypto bros write federal policy, Illinois is implementing common-sense protections for investors and consumers,” said Governor JB Pritzker in the press release.  Other States Join the Fight Against Crypto Scams  Illinois is not alone in addressing the risks. Fraud linked to crypto kiosks has surged nearly tenfold from 2020 to 2023. In 2024 alone, the FBI tracked $247 million in kiosk-related scams, with complaints nearly doubling from the year before. Other states are taking action too. Vermont has set daily limits on kiosk transactions, Nebraska introduced a licensing system for operators, and Arizona now requires refunds for fraud victims. Oklahoma passed similar protections despite a governor’s veto. Illinois is setting an example of how states can balance investor safety with innovation. 
Why Experts and Crypto Investors Say This 1000x Potential Altcoin Presale Is a Must-Buy

BlockchainFX is the next-gen trading platform that’s about to disrupt both DeFi and traditional finance. With over $5.2M raised and 4,700+ investors already onboard, the presale is building momentum fast. There's still time to secure your share of $BFX at just $0.019 per token.
Bitlayer partners with Kamino and Orca to bring YBTC to the Solana ecosystem

PANews reported on August 19th that the Bitcoin DeFi project Bitlayer has partnered with Kamino Finance and Orca to integrate its Bitcoin-backed token, YBTC, into the Solana ecosystem. YBTC, pegged
$2,100 Investment Could Turn Big—Trader Reveals This AI Token Poised for Massive Gains by 2026

An investment of only $2,100 today has the potential to open the doors to high returns within a little more than one year, as indicated by a seasoned trader, who is highlighting a new star in the AI crypto arena: the Ozak AI token.
MicroStrategy pushes on perpetual securities: limits on stock sales eased while the “Bitcoin premium” decreases

MicroStrategy (MSTR) eases self-imposed limits on common stock sales and accelerates a financing plan with perpetual securities.
Nvidia builds new China chip to skirt US limits

The post Nvidia builds new China chip to skirt US limits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia is building a new chip for the Chinese market that will be more powerful than the H20, and it’s doing it using its most advanced chip architecture; Blackwell. This comes at a time when the company is trying to keep its foothold in China without crossing lines drawn by U.S. regulators. The chip is unofficially called the B30A, and while it won’t match the raw power of Nvidia’s flagship B300, it’s designed to perform significantly better than the limited H20 China is currently stuck with. The B30A uses a single-die design, unlike the dual-die setup used in the full-powered B300. A single-die means all the chip’s core components sit on one continuous piece of silicon. This makes the chip easier to produce under U.S. restrictions, while still packing enough power to make it useful for Chinese developers. Nvidia is planning to ship test units to clients in China as early as next month, though no final specs have been released yet. Trump opens door for scaled-down chip sales Donald Trump, now back in the White House, recently said he might allow Nvidia to sell toned-down versions of its newer chips to Chinese buyers. He made the comment after announcing a deal that would force Nvidia and AMD to hand over 15% of revenue from certain chip sales in China to the U.S. government. Trump also said the new chips could come with “30% to 50% off” in computing power, calling the current H20 “obsolete.” Despite Trump’s remarks, U.S. approval for new AI chip sales isn’t guaranteed. Lawmakers on both sides of Congress have been openly worried that even weaker versions of Nvidia’s top chips could still give China too much of a leg up in AI development. They’ve been pushing back on any move that might undermine U.S. control…
Mysterious 200,000,000 XRP From Ripple Amid Key SEC Update – What’s Going On?

Ripple shifts $606 million XRP, sparking mystery and speculation. XRP price holds $3.00 despite Ripple transfer and ETF delay. SEC postpones XRP ETF decision, Polymarket odds drop to 78%. According to Whale Alert, Ripple transferred 200 million XRP, valued at over $606 million, to an unknown wallet. The massive transfer has sparked attention across the crypto sector as investors seek to understand its reason. Ripple often makes significant token movements, but the mystery in this case lies in the destination. The wallet to which the transfer was made does not have a notable history of activity, which increases the interest in the motive of the move. The transaction underscores Ripple’s continued influence over XRP supply, but experts note it does not necessarily mean tokens will be sold. These types of transfers are often associated with custodial or internal changes, and not necessarily selling. However, traders are wary and keep a close eye on liquidity levels in case of volatility. Also Read: Altcoins Deliver Mixed Results as Leading Cryptocurrencies Face Daily Losses XRP Price Movement Amid Developments XRP’s price has hovered around $3.00 in the past 24 hours, posting a modest daily gain of 1.15 percent. The token fell slightly below the $2.97 mark, and then rose back, which was a little turbulent and accompanied the announcement of the transfer of Ripple. Daily trading volume also rose more than 11 percent, reaching $6.76 billion, suggesting increased market participation during the shift.. Source: CoinMarketCap In addition to the wallet transfer, focus has been on wider regulatory developments. Recently, the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. postponed the decision on XRP exchange-traded funds by 21Shares and CoinShares. Together, the transfer and regulatory delay have contributed to heightened market activity. The price stability at the $3.00 mark implies that investors are considering short-term speculation as well as long-term opportunities associated with a possible ETF approval. SEC Delays Decision on XRP ETF The SEC’s postponement means a final ruling on the ETF proposals is expected by October. In the meantime, Polymarket odds have a 78 percent chance of being approved, compared to 90 percent a month earlier. This drop underlines a change in confidence among traders as they consider the regulator’s timing and the wider market messages. Speculation has been rife as Ripple moves 200 million XRP as the SEC stalls ETF decisions. With XRP’s price holding steady around $3.00, the market is balancing immediate developments against expectations for October’s regulatory outcome. Also Read: Jeremy Allaire Celebrates GENIUS Act Approval as Circle’s USDC Nears $70B Market Cap The post Mysterious 200,000,000 XRP From Ripple Amid Key SEC Update – What’s Going On? appeared first on 36Crypto.
