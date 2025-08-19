2025-08-21 Thursday

Macro-expert Luke Gromen voorspelt fors zwakkere dollar komende drie jaar

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse dollar staat volgens de bekende macrostrateeg Luke Gromen aan de vooravond van een forse verzwakking. In een interview met het Amerikaanse kanaal Miles Franklin Media zei Gromen dat de munt in de komende drie jaar aanzienlijk lager zal noteren. Wat betekent dit voor de Bitcoin koers? Trump is slecht voor Amerikaanse dollar De belangrijkste reden daarvoor ligt volgens hem bij het beleid van president Trump. Zijn regering wil de industriële basis van de Verenigde Staten nieuw leven inblazen en daarvoor is een lagere dollar noodzakelijk. Gromen benadrukt dat de rol van de dollar als wereldwijde reservevaluta de Verenigde Staten de afgelopen decennia zowel economische voordelen als nadelen heeft gebracht. Enerzijds stroomde er veel kapitaal richting Wall Street en de Amerikaanse obligatiemarkt. Anderzijds raakte de Amerikaanse industrie uitgehold omdat een sterke munt export minder aantrekkelijk maakt. Volgens Gromen is dat niet langer slechts een economisch probleem, maar inmiddels ook een veiligheidskwestie. Hij stelt dat de Verenigde Staten door deze ontwikkeling onvoldoende productiecapaciteit hebben om hun eigen defensie en militaire industrie te ondersteunen. "De VS kunnen bepaalde wapens en onderdelen niet meer zelfstandig maken", aldus Gromen. "Dat vormt een bedreiging voor de mogelijkheid om de dollar als reservevaluta te verdedigen." Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin beweegt rond de ATH en blijft voor veel beleggers een van de meest aantrekkelijke crypto's, met relatief laag risico en een bewezen trackrecord. Recente uitspraken van Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell, die Bitcoin "digitaal goud" noemde, versterkten het vertrouwen. Herstel van Main Street De verwachting is dat de regering Trump zich de komende jaren veel meer zal richten op zogenoemde re-shoring. Dat betekent dat productie die in de afgelopen decennia naar lagelonenlanden is verplaatst, weer naar de VS wordt teruggehaald. Een lagere dollar moet dat proces vergemakkelijken. Gromen: “De VS hebben een munt nodig die niet alleen gunstig is voor Wall Street, maar vooral ook voor Main Street. Dat is nodig om de economische en militaire basis van het land te versterken.” Twee scenario’s voor de Bitcoin koers De visie van Gromen heeft ook gevolgen voor beleggers en spaarders die naar alternatieve assets kijken, zoals goud en Bitcoin. Scenario 1: hogere Bitcoin koers Als de dollar in waarde daalt, kan dat leiden tot hogere prijzen voor alternatieve beleggingsvormen die wereldwijd verhandeld worden in dollars. Bitcoin en goud worden dan aantrekkelijker omdat zij niet afhankelijk zijn van één nationale munt. Voor beleggers buiten de VS kan Bitcoin daardoor goedkoper lijken, wat de vraag en de prijs kan opstuwen. In dit scenario fungeert Bitcoin net als goud als een soort hedge tegen een verzwakkende dollar. Scenario 2: meer volatiliteit en onzekerheid Een ander scenario is dat een zwakkere dollar juist meer volatiliteit veroorzaakt op de financiële markten. Als de Amerikaanse regering actief ingrijpt om de munt te verzwakken, kan dat leiden tot handelsconflicten en spanningen met andere grote economieën zoals China en Europa. In dat geval kan de Bitcoin koers schommelen omdat beleggers zowel kansen als risico’s zien. Bitcoin kan dan tijdelijk profiteren van kapitaalstromen, maar ook geraakt worden door scherpe correcties als markten nerveus worden. Brede impact op wereldeconomie Een structureel lagere dollar heeft niet alleen gevolgen voor de Verenigde Staten zelf. Voor veel opkomende markten betekent het verlichting, omdat hun schulden vaak in dollars zijn uitgedrukt. Een goedkopere dollar maakt het aflossen van die schulden eenvoudiger. Voor Europa en Japan geldt het tegenovergestelde: hun export kan onder druk komen te staan als de Amerikaanse munt fors daalt. Daarmee kan de visie van Gromen wereldwijd verstrekkende gevolgen hebben, van fabrieken in de Amerikaanse Midwest tot de valutamarkten in Azië. Het bericht Macro-expert Luke Gromen voorspelt fors zwakkere dollar komende drie jaar is geschreven door Thom Derks en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/08/19 17:16
Ethereum Spot ETFs See $197 Million Outflows as $6,000 Targets Loom

The post Ethereum Spot ETFs See $197 Million Outflows as $6,000 Targets Loom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Ethereum spot ETFs recorded $197M outflows, marking the second-largest in history. Ethereum faces resistance of nearly $4,700 but remains above $4,200, showing resilience. Wyckoff Phase D signals Ethereum’s potential rise to $6,000 after the accumulation phase. Ethereum Spot ETFs See $197 Million Outflows as $6,000 Targets Loom Ethereum (ETH) has experienced notable fluctuations as it approaches critical levels. Ethereum witnessed a significant development as its spot ETFs recorded substantial net outflows of $197 million. Ethereum’s Spot ETF Outflows Ethereum spot ETFs saw significant withdrawals recently, totaling $197 million on August 18. This marks the second-largest outflow in the history of Ethereum spot ETFs. On the other hand, Bitcoin ETFs experienced $122 million in net outflows. Bitwise ETF (BITB) was the only fund to register net inflows during this period.  These outflows come amid a broader market trend of investors moving assets from Ethereum ETFs. This move raises questions about the potential future trends in the Ethereum market. ETH Spot ETFs | Source: X Despite the outflows, Ethereum’s price remains above $4,200, maintaining a strong market position. This shift in ETF flows may indicate a cautious investor outlook. Ethereum Rally Faces Resistance at $4.7K Meanwhile, Ethereum recently faced resistance at the $4,700 mark, where its rally stalled. This resistance level is critical as it marks a key zone for Ethereum’s price action.  Ethereum has recently approached its +1σ Active Realized Price, which is considered an overheated zone. The same level was a key rejection point earlier this year, and history shows that such price levels often coincide with local tops in Ethereum’s cycles. ETH Resistance Level | Source: X Based on Cryptopolitan, Ethereum faces selling pressure around the $4,700 region, suggesting that the current resistance could limit short-term gains. This pattern of rejection from the $4,700 price level has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 17:16
Best crypto presales: Bitcoin Penguins grab eyeballs as ETH sees increased ETP inflows

If Ethereum’s inflows are signalling the start of an altcoin boom, projects like Bitcoin Penguins may be the ones that ride the strongest tailwinds. With a $10 million hard cap and $3.7 million raised so far, BPENGU’s traction is undeniable. With less than 10 days remaining in its fixed 30-day presale, BPENGU is already gaining […] The post Best crypto presales: Bitcoin Penguins grab eyeballs as ETH sees increased ETP inflows appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal2025/08/19 17:14
Why Is Crypto Down Today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Updates

The post Why Is Crypto Down Today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Updates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea has suspended all crypto lending services, citing borrower risk. The U.S. SEC delayed its decision on XRP ETFs until October 2025. Despite recent dips, analysts say Bitcoin and Ethereum could hit $600K and ETH $15.5K by 2026. The crypto market has been under pressure since last week, with Bitcoin dipping to $114K, Ethereum trading under $4,200, and XRP struggling to hold the $3 mark. That bearish sentiment is extending into today amid a mix of regulatory news and cautious positioning ahead of a key speech from the Federal Reserve. Bitcoin Sentiment Cools Ahead of Powell’s Speech Bitcoin futures sentiment has cooled after falling to 36% from a high of 70% earlier this month when the asset peaked at $124,400. At press time, Bitcoin trades near $115K, with short-term sellers still in control.  The market greed index is now at 53, a neutral position suggesting the market has shifted away from euphoria into a holding pattern. Investors are now waiting for U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech, which could set the tone for crypto amid surging hopes of a first rate cut since December 2024 by next month.  Despite a recent correction from its $124,450 peak to around $115,300, analysts believe Bitcoin is gearing up for a massive rally. Analyst AO has compared Bitcoin’s current pattern to gold’s 2006–2020 trajectory, suggesting a similar breakout could send BTC to $600,000 by 2026. AO’s chart shows Bitcoin consolidating in a wedge similar to gold before its explosive rise, implying a 421% surge is possible. If realized, Bitcoin’s market cap could reach $12 trillion, solidifying its status as “digital gold.” South Korea Cracks Down on Crypto Lending Adding to the bearish pressure, in Asia, South Korea’s Financial Services Commission has ordered local crypto exchanges to suspend all lending services. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 17:13
Tightening Control: Illinois Implements Dual Cryptocurrency Laws

Illinois enacted two laws to strengthen cryptocurrency activity oversight. The laws introduce registration and compliance standards for crypto companies and kiosks. Continue Reading:Tightening Control: Illinois Implements Dual Cryptocurrency Laws The post Tightening Control: Illinois Implements Dual Cryptocurrency Laws appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/19 17:12
Illinois cracks down on crypto scams with new laws

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed two bills creating first-of-their-kind cryptocurrency consumer protections in the Midwest.
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 17:10
Injective Launches First On-Chain Market for NVIDIA H100 Rentals

Injective debuts the first on-chain market for NVIDIA H100 GPU rentals, bridging DeFi and AI through tokenized compute access.]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/08/19 17:09
South Korea’s New Stablecoins Framework Coming In Q4

The post South Korea’s New Stablecoins Framework Coming In Q4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea’s New Stablecoins Framework Coming In Q4 Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/south-korea-set-to-unveil-new-stablecoins-framework/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 17:09
A user deposited 1 million USDC in Hyperliquid and used leverage to buy ETH, BTC, PUMP, and other assets.

PANews reported on August 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a user "0x0a07" from the crypto betting platform Shuffle.com deposited $1 million USDC to the Hyperliquid platform today and opened
PANews2025/08/19 17:08
XAG/USD breaks below $38.00 as safe-haven demand weakens

The post XAG/USD breaks below $38.00 as safe-haven demand weakens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silver price struggles amid improved sentiment following White House meeting. Trump and Zelenskyy expressed hope that the meeting would pave the way for trilateral talks with Russian President Putin. The non-interest-bearing Silver could attract buyers as recent US data keep intact the dovish tone surrounding the Fed policy outlook. Silver price (XAG/USD) remains subdued for the fourth successive session, trading around $38.00 per troy ounce during the Asian hours on Tuesday. Silver prices face challenges amid dampened safe-haven demand, driven by positive signals toward a possible resolution of the Ukraine-Russia war. US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy both hoped that Monday’s gathering would eventually lead to three-way talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting was also attended by key European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Trump wrote on social media that he had spoken with the Russian leader and begun arranging a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, to be followed by a trilateral summit with all three presidents. According to Reuters, citing a European delegation source, Trump told European leaders that Putin had suggested this sequence. While the Kremlin has not publicly confirmed its agreement, a senior Trump administration official said the Putin-Zelenskyy meeting could be held in Hungary. However, the price of the grey metal could gain ground as recent US economic data keeps intact the dovish tone surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook. CME’s FedWatch tool suggests that markets are pricing in 84% odds of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in September. Traders will likely observe the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium due later in the week. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech will also be eyed for guidance on the Fed’s September…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 17:08
