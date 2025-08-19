Why Is Crypto Down Today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Updates

South Korea has suspended all crypto lending services, citing borrower risk. The U.S. SEC delayed its decision on XRP ETFs until October 2025. Despite recent dips, analysts say Bitcoin and Ethereum could hit $600K and ETH $15.5K by 2026. The crypto market has been under pressure since last week, with Bitcoin dipping to $114K, Ethereum trading under $4,200, and XRP struggling to hold the $3 mark. That bearish sentiment is extending into today amid a mix of regulatory news and cautious positioning ahead of a key speech from the Federal Reserve. Bitcoin Sentiment Cools Ahead of Powell's Speech Bitcoin futures sentiment has cooled after falling to 36% from a high of 70% earlier this month when the asset peaked at $124,400. At press time, Bitcoin trades near $115K, with short-term sellers still in control. The market greed index is now at 53, a neutral position suggesting the market has shifted away from euphoria into a holding pattern. Investors are now waiting for U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech, which could set the tone for crypto amid surging hopes of a first rate cut since December 2024 by next month. Despite a recent correction from its $124,450 peak to around $115,300, analysts believe Bitcoin is gearing up for a massive rally. Analyst AO has compared Bitcoin's current pattern to gold's 2006–2020 trajectory, suggesting a similar breakout could send BTC to $600,000 by 2026. AO's chart shows Bitcoin consolidating in a wedge similar to gold before its explosive rise, implying a 421% surge is possible. If realized, Bitcoin's market cap could reach $12 trillion, solidifying its status as "digital gold." South Korea Cracks Down on Crypto Lending Adding to the bearish pressure, in Asia, South Korea's Financial Services Commission has ordered local crypto exchanges to suspend all lending services. The…