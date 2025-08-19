2025-08-21 Thursday

Goldman Sachs' chief strategist is optimistic about five-year Treasury bonds and expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 25 basis points in September.

PANews reported on August 19 that Josh Shiffrin, chief strategist of Goldman Sachs' global banking and markets, said that with the Federal Reserve almost certain to cut interest rates in
PANews2025/08/19 17:28
Best Crypto To Buy Now? Layer Brett’s 7,000% Staking APY Causes Buying Frenzy Among Solana and Pepe Holders

When traders ask for the best crypto to buy now, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is increasingly the answer. All details below.
The Cryptonomist2025/08/19 17:27
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Data Shows $110K Support Level May Be Tested After 7% Pullback

TLDR Bitcoin experienced a 1.9% dip to $114,707 following $3 billion in realized gains on August 16 On-chain data shows $116,963 is Bitcoin’s largest cost-basis cluster (3.61% of supply) Bitcoin’s Accumulation Trend Score dropped from 0.57 to 0.20, showing reduced buying interest Fed rate cut expectations for September decreased from 80% to 73% Some analysts [...] The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Data Shows $110K Support Level May Be Tested After 7% Pullback appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/19 17:26
Top Pundit Says You Have Failed as an Investor If You Don’t Hold At Least 0.01 Bitcoin

Top YouTube channel Altcoin Daily has rolled out a Bitcoin-focused metric to determine the success or failure of an investor. Notably, the channel's X handle shared on August 19 that holding at least 0.01 BTC is an indication that one has succeeded as an investor. Essentially, they suggest that a portfolio without Bitcoin implies failure on the part of the acclaimed investors. This reiterates the prominent outlet’s belief that Bitcoin is an essential portfolio component for anyone serious about attaining financial freedom.  Bitcoin: A Crucial Component of Every Portfolio Meanwhile, this comment echoes those of notable industry leaders who have advocated for exposure to Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap. The premier crypto asset has risen to the limelight quickly and is quietly becoming a critical component of the balance sheet of every public and private firm globally. Some cite its past performance and future price trajectory as a major reason why everyone should buy, while others point to its scarce qualities. For prominent author Adam Livingston, Bitcoin has delivered a return on investment surpassing 33,000% since 2015; hence, investors should “fire” their wealth advisors and acquire Bitcoin. Lawrence Lepard called Bitcoin a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and urged that no one should miss it. Remarkably, not everyone can buy 1 BTC, as it has a 21 million supply, and 19.9 million are already in circulation and mostly owned. Nonetheless, he asked to buy when it is possible, projecting a $10 million per coin valuation for Bitcoin in the coming years. Moreover, Altcoin Daily made a similar call earlier in the month, suggesting that the best financial security one can give their loved ones is a stash of at least 0.01 BTC. With Bitcoin predicted to reach millions of dollars, even the fraction would be worth a fortune. What Could 0.01 BTC Turn Into? At the current market price of $115,067, buying 0.01 Bitcoin costs $1,150. Notably, the average American home can spare this for an investment now, but predictions suggest it could change in the coming years. For context, Ark Invest predicted that Bitcoin could reach $2.4 million by 2030 in a bull case, representing a 1,985% rally from the current price. If this comes to fruition, 0.01 BTC would be worth $24,000, becoming increasingly difficult for an average earner to acquire. If Bitcoin reaches $13 million, as Michael Saylor forecasted, 0.01 BTC would be worth an impressive $130,000. Remarkably, Saylor predicted this would happen in the next 20 years, representing an 11,204% uptick from the current $1,150 valuation. This also means a 27% yearly growth, a feat that outperforms other traditional forms of investment by miles. Meanwhile, addresses holding at least 0.01 BTC have increased to 12,375,412, as market users seem poised to reap the predicted financial reward of keeping the stash.
The Crypto Basic2025/08/19 17:22
Best Crypto Presale Right Now — Could MAGACOIN FINANCE Repeat SHIB’s Explosive 2025 Rally?

There is a growing demand for the next big breakout. Investors are looking for multi-x gains like those experienced during SHIB’s explosive rally. As meme coins like DOGE and SHIB are losing steam, attention is shifting to projects with fresh use cases, better tokenomics, and strong communities. One of those in the running is MAGACOIN [...] The post Best Crypto Presale Right Now — Could MAGACOIN FINANCE Repeat SHIB’s Explosive 2025 Rally? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/19 17:20
Big Things Ahead as Pi Network Prepares for Major Updates

The post Big Things Ahead as Pi Network Prepares for Major Updates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Migration within Pi Network refers to moving user accounts and balances from the testnet to the live mainnet — the step that transforms Pi from a virtual balance into a usable cryptocurrency. The first migration laid the foundation, proving the system’s scalability and activating early wallets. Now, attention is turning to a possible second migration. This update would focus on unmigrated tokens, including referral bonuses and newly KYC-approved balances. If carried out, it could expand the number of active wallets, improve liquidity, and unlock wider utility for Pi. The Pi team has not officially confirmed the rollout, but recent ecosystem activity — including the launch of the Pi Hackathon — has fueled speculation that the update may be on the horizon. Analysts caution, however, that releasing tokens too quickly could trigger selling pressure, especially given Pi’s current trading range between $0.30 and $0.40. Pi Network Adds Passkeys for Security Alongside migration speculation, Pi Network has rolled out a passkey feature for its mobile app, giving users an additional layer of verification when logging in. Once enabled, users receive a confirmation email to finalize the setup. The community has welcomed the move, sharing advice on securing credentials — from using hardware security keys and password managers to keeping backups offline. The new feature aligns with broader Web3 trends focused on digital identity protection and strengthens Pi’s commitment to user safety. Balancing Growth and Stability The Pi community sees 2025 as a turning point. A second migration could finally unlock referral bonuses and accelerate adoption, but it also carries risks if not managed carefully. At the same time, Pi’s new security measures highlight a commitment to building a trusted ecosystem. For Pi users, the year ahead could be one of the most transformative yet — provided the team strikes the right…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 17:20
Why is The Crypto Market Down Today?

TLDR Total crypto market cap fell by $75 billion to $3.86 trillion Bitcoin trades at $115,902, showing resilience at the $115,000 support level PUMP token dropped 15% to $0.003074 in 24 hours Japanese construction firm LibWork approved purchase of ¥500 million ($3.4 million) in Bitcoin as treasury asset Market sentiment remains cautious ahead of Jackson [...] The post Why is The Crypto Market Down Today? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/19 17:19
The 2nd Edition Of The CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 Summit: Builders, Investors, And Developers Meet Again To Shape The Web Space

The post The 2nd Edition Of The CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 Summit: Builders, Investors, And Developers Meet Again To Shape The Web Space appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 2nd Edition Of The CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 Summit: Builders, Investors, And Developers Meet Again To Shape The Web Space – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Events The 2nd Edition of the CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 Summit: Builders, Investors, and Developers Meet Again to Shape The Web Space Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/the-2nd-edition-of-the-coinferencex-decentralized-web3-summit-builders-investors-and-developers-meet-again-to-shape-the-web-space/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 17:19
Bitcoin Price Settles at $115K After Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting, OKB Eyes New ATH: Market Watch

OKB is on the rise once again.
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 17:18
Australian Dollar weakens as consumer optimism requires more RBA cuts

The post Australian Dollar weakens as consumer optimism requires more RBA cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Australian Dollar depreciates as consumer optimism requires additional easing to continue. Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence jumped 5.7% in August to 98.5, its highest level since February 2022. President Trump has begun preparatory steps for a trilateral meeting with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. The Australian Dollar (AUD) extends its losses for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The AUD/USD pair depreciates despite an improved Westpac Consumer Confidence, which surged 5.7% in August to 98.5, following a 0.6% increase in July. The sentiment has reached a high since February 2022, as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has delivered rate cuts totaling 75 basis points since January. Matthew Hassan, Head of Australian Macro-Forecasting, said the prolonged period of consumer pessimism may be coming to an end, although maintaining momentum could require additional easing. However, he emphasized that policymakers are under no immediate pressure to deliver further cuts. The AUD/USD pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) continues to improve amid geopolitical developments. US President Donald Trump would begin the preparation steps for a trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and himself at some point soon. Trump also said that Putin agreed to accept security guarantees, and there is a need to discuss possible territory exchanges. Australian Dollar declines as US Dollar steadies amid geopolitical developments The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is gaining ground for the second consecutive session and trading around 98.20 at the time of writing. Traders await the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for guidance on a September policy decision. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy late Monday emphasized the need for true peace and welcomed US involvement in security guarantees. Zelenskyy also confirmed major…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 17:17
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle