Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Investors Rush as Ozak AI Crosses $2M — ROI Math Shows $500 Could Become $280,000 by 2026
The post Investors Rush as Ozak AI Crosses $2M — ROI Math Shows $500 Could Become $280,000 by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI has officially surpassed $2million in presale funding, driven by investor enthusiasm in the fourth phase of its token launch. At a current token price of $0.005, over 160 million $OZ tokens have been sold. According to projections circulating among early supporters, a $500 investment today could potentially reach $280,000 by 2026. This represents a 560× return, contingent on both market performance and platform execution. Having the aim to reach the price of the token at $1.00 in the long-term perspective, the following presale stage would help to raise the price to the level of 0.01. Such an early investment pricing model serves to encourage early investment, and the swift funding pace denotes a high degree of market interest. Overview and Technical Infrastructure of the Platform The combination of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology in the production of Ozak AI will provide a decentralized data infrastructure that concentrates on live financial information. The project architecture includes the Ozak Stream Network (OSN), decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs), and data vaults operating on blockchain and IPFS (InterPlanetary File System). The fourth phase of the Ozak token launch has seen its investors drive the acceleration of the presale fund (officially over $2 million) of Ozak AI. With a current price of tokens of $0.005, more than 160 million tokens of $OZ have been sold. It is possible to buy a share of Hope. Comparisons have been published showing that the investment of $500 now might fetch $1,400 in five years and all the way up to $280,000 in 2026. This is a 560x payoff, dependent on the performance of the market and on what is done with the platform. The current presale will be followed by a second presale, which is set to push the price to 0.01. This is a staged…
STREAM
$0,04991
+2,21%
MORE
$0,1015
+1,34%
TOKEN
$0,01361
-2,15%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 17:37
Κοινοποίηση
Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch
Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses.
GO
$0,00027
-34,14%
Κοινοποίηση
Hackernoon
2025/08/19 17:36
Κοινοποίηση
Tesla Competitor Launches Crypto Strategy
The post Tesla Competitor Launches Crypto Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A 98% plunge Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFAI), a zombie EV company, recently unveiled its own cryptocurrency strategy, joining a broader craze. The company has announced the C10 Index, which is a basket of cryptocurrencies weighted by market cap. Bitcoin makes up almost half of the index. Ethereum (ETH) has a 24% share. The company has already purchased $30 million worth of crypto, and it plans to increase this sum to as much as $1 billion. A 98% plunge Faraday Future, which was founded back in 2014, emerged as an early Tesla competitor. In 2016, it introduced its flashy Batman-like FFZERO1 concept car that allegedly showcased its technology. However, the company has been grappling with production delays as well as limited vehicle deliveries. In 2021, it received a Wells notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) related to its SPAC merger. The stock has plunged by roughly 98% from its peak, which is a typical SPAC boom-and-bust story. Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings In the meantime, Tesla remains the 11th largest Bitcoin treasury company with total holdings of 11,509 coins. The company initially purchased $1.5 billion worth of BTC in February 2012, propelling the cryptocurrency’s bull run. Source: https://u.today/tesla-competitor-launches-crypto-strategy
U
$0,01417
-29,85%
BTC
$113 498,6
-0,26%
BOOM
$0,0135
-1,09%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 17:36
Κοινοποίηση
Join Bestminingpools to start Dogecoin mining and earn $7,000 per day
In recent years, Dogecoin has exploded in the cryptocurrency world, seemingly a joke back in the day.
Κοινοποίηση
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/19 17:34
Κοινοποίηση
Google Increases Investment in TeraWulf
The post Google Increases Investment in TeraWulf appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google’s recent decision to boost its investment in Bitcoin miner TeraWulf has led to a 5% rise in the company’s stock. The tech giant’s stake in TeraWulf is now 14% as it plans to give up to $3.2 billion in collateral to support the expansion of TeraWulf’s campus in western New York. Continue Reading:Google Increases Investment in TeraWulf Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/google-increases-investment-in-terawulf
COM
$0,022121
+0,38%
NET
$0,000114
+6,03%
NOW
$0,00697
-2,24%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 17:33
Κοινοποίηση
Ripple Investors Eye October as Crucial Month for XRP Pending ETF and Banking License Approval
Lawyer Bill Morgan has disclosed that two major events could happen in October, and could significantly impact the price of XRP. One of the events is the possible approval of Ripple’s application for a National Bank Charter. October (Uptober) is just around the corner, and crypto investors are patiently awaiting a return of the historic [...]]]>
XRP
$2,8974
+0,13%
MAJOR
$0,15746
-0,51%
BANK
$0,05477
-9,48%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto News Flash
2025/08/19 17:31
Κοινοποίηση
Google Acquires 14% Stake in Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf, Becomes Top Shareholder
TLDR Google has become TeraWulf’s largest shareholder with a 14% stake worth $3.2 billion Fluidstack exercised option to expand at TeraWulf’s Lake Mariner data center campus TeraWulf plans to maintain but not expand Bitcoin mining operations The 10-year colocation lease agreement is projected to generate up to $16 billion in revenue TeraWulf’s stock price has [...] The post Google Acquires 14% Stake in Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf, Becomes Top Shareholder appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP
$0,000096
--%
NOT
$0,001855
+0,76%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockonomi
2025/08/19 17:30
Κοινοποίηση
Fake CAPTCHAs, crypto disappeared in 3 minutes: the PowerShell trick of Lumma Stealer deceives 1 in 6 users
An influx of fake CAPTCHAs is tricking users into executing PowerShell on Windows, triggering the crypto thief Lumma Stealer.
Κοινοποίηση
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/19 17:30
Κοινοποίηση
Zoro Partners with VitaminAI to Empower Creators with AI Tools
This latest VitaminAI and Zoro collaboration aims to improve creators' skills to launch agents directly and monetize their skills with verified outcomes.
AI
$0,1186
+2,06%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/19 17:30
Κοινοποίηση
USD/CHF loses momentum below 0.8100 despite hopes for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal
The post USD/CHF loses momentum below 0.8100 despite hopes for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CHF loses traction to around 0.8070 in Tuesday’s early European session. Hopes for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal might weigh on the Swiss Franc, a safe-haven currency. Hot US wholesale prices last month dimmed the prospect of an oversized 50 bps Fed rate cut. The USD/CHF pair tumbles to near 0.8070 during the early European session on Tuesday. However, the potential downside for the pair might be limited amid optimism of a truce in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with US President Donald Trump planning a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy very soon. Trump said on Monday that the United States (US) would help guarantee Ukraine’s security in any deal to end the war with Russia. The “Coalition of the Willing” of 30 nations reached an agreement to provide security assurances for Ukraine and coordinate actions with the US. Trump is planning a meeting between Zelenskiy and Putin after a conference with European leaders on Monday. Trump said he discussed the plan with Putin in a call during his negotiations with the European leaders. Optimism surrounding Russia-Ukraine talks could dampen the safe-haven demand and weigh on the Swiss Franc (CHF). Nonetheless, a jump in US wholesale prices last month and a solid increase in July’s Retail Sales figures diminish the odds for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed, which could underpin the Greenback in the near term. Fed fund futures traders are now pricing in an 83% possibility of a September Fed rate cut, after last week briefly fully pricing in a move, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Traders will take more cues from the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole conference later on Friday, as it might offer some insight about the US economic outlook and interest rate path. Any dovish remarks from Fed officials…
NEAR
$2,504
+1,29%
TRUMP
$8,697
-1,02%
MORE
$0,1015
+1,34%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 17:29
Κοινοποίηση
Νέες τάσεις
Περισσότερα
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie
Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News
Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust
Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle