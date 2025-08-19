Investors Rush as Ozak AI Crosses $2M — ROI Math Shows $500 Could Become $280,000 by 2026

The post Investors Rush as Ozak AI Crosses $2M — ROI Math Shows $500 Could Become $280,000 by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI has officially surpassed $2million in presale funding, driven by investor enthusiasm in the fourth phase of its token launch. At a current token price of $0.005, over 160 million $OZ tokens have been sold. According to projections circulating among early supporters, a $500 investment today could potentially reach $280,000 by 2026. This represents a 560× return, contingent on both market performance and platform execution. Having the aim to reach the price of the token at $1.00 in the long-term perspective, the following presale stage would help to raise the price to the level of 0.01. Such an early investment pricing model serves to encourage early investment, and the swift funding pace denotes a high degree of market interest. Overview and Technical Infrastructure of the Platform The combination of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology in the production of Ozak AI will provide a decentralized data infrastructure that concentrates on live financial information. The project architecture includes the Ozak Stream Network (OSN), decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs), and data vaults operating on blockchain and IPFS (InterPlanetary File System).