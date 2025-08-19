2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Bitcoin chart shows worrying Death Cross

Bitcoin chart shows worrying Death Cross

The post Bitcoin chart shows worrying Death Cross appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s dominance in the cryptocurrency market has slipped below 60%, and a rare Death Cross pattern has now formed on the dominance chart.  As of August 19, Bitcoin dominance stands at 59.71%, with the 50-day moving average crossing beneath the 200-day, a move that traditionally signals waning strength in the underlying trend. Bitcoin dominance chart. Source: Finbold/TradingView Rather than focusing on Bitcoin’s price itself, dominance measures the share of total crypto market capitalization captured by BTC compared to altcoins. When dominance trends lower, it reflects capital rotation into alternative assets, often coinciding with periods of relative outperformance in Ethereum and other large-cap tokens. Over the past three months, Bitcoin dominance has fallen sharply from highs above 64%, dragged lower by accelerating altcoin inflows and profit-taking after BTC’s mid-year rally. Volumes accompanying this decline remain elevated, with $70.6 billion traded over the last 24 hours, underlining heightened risk appetite outside of Bitcoin. Bitcoin Death Cross technical analysis  From a technical perspective, the emergence of a Death Cross suggests that Bitcoin’s dominance may continue to weaken in the near term.  Historically, such breakdowns have opened the door to altcoin “mini-seasons,” where capital seeks higher beta plays across Layer-1 tokens, DeFi projects, and even mid-cap narratives. Still, it is important to note that a Death Cross on dominance is not always a guarantee of sustained altcoin strength, especially if broader market liquidity tightens. Momentum indicators reinforce the shift. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for BTC dominance currently sits at 36.42, hovering just above oversold conditions, while the moving average convergence points to persistent downward pressure. This combination strengthens the case that Bitcoin may cede further ground to altcoins unless a sharp reversal in market sentiment occurs. Source: https://finbold.com/bitcoin-chart-shows-worrying-death-cross/
NEAR
NEAR$2.505+1.33%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,522.77-0.24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006104-13.03%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 17:50
Κοινοποίηση
SEC Extends Review Period for Truth Social and Altcoin ETF Applications to October

SEC Extends Review Period for Truth Social and Altcoin ETF Applications to October

TLDR SEC postponed decisions on multiple crypto ETFs to October 2025 Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF decision now set for October 8 Solana ETFs from 21Shares and Bitwise delayed until October 16 21Shares Core XRP Trust decision extended to October 19 These delays are typical as SEC often uses full extension periods for new [...] The post SEC Extends Review Period for Truth Social and Altcoin ETF Applications to October appeared first on Blockonomi.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004937+4.04%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006104-13.03%
XRP
XRP$2.8988+0.18%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockonomi2025/08/19 17:50
Κοινοποίηση
Step Onto The Stage At Hong Kong Traders Fair 2025

Step Onto The Stage At Hong Kong Traders Fair 2025

The post Step Onto The Stage At Hong Kong Traders Fair 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Step Onto The Stage At Hong Kong Traders Fair 2025 – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Events Step Onto the Stage at Hong Kong Traders Fair 2025 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/step-onto-the-stage-at-hong-kong-traders-fair-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022121+0.38%
Stage
STAGE$0.00007+68.67%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 17:49
Κοινοποίηση
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: Trading Volume Surges as Token Tests Key Support Levels

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: Trading Volume Surges as Token Tests Key Support Levels

TLDR Cardano (ADA) trades at $0.91-$0.96 range with potential 6.5% drop if $0.90 support breaks Futures trading volume hit 5-month high of $6.96 billion, showing increased trader interest Technical indicators show TD Sequential buy signal and symmetrical triangle pattern pointing to $1.10 target South Korean ADA/KRW trading pair now drives major volume, overtaking Coinbase by [...] The post Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: Trading Volume Surges as Token Tests Key Support Levels appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01361-2.15%
Major
MAJOR$0.15746-0.51%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.000982-27.04%
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral2025/08/19 17:48
Κοινοποίηση
Earn Bitcoin as Passive Income with QFSCOIN Best Free Cloud Mining

Earn Bitcoin as Passive Income with QFSCOIN Best Free Cloud Mining

The post Earn Bitcoin as Passive Income with QFSCOIN Best Free Cloud Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In today’s fast-evolving crypto world, mining digital assets like bitcoin, litecoin, and dogecoin no longer requires owning massive hardware or learning complex software setups. Instead, platforms like QFSCOIN have introduced simplified and passive cloud mining solutions that make earning from crypto easier than ever. If you’re looking for a way to get started with bitcoin mining or dogecoin mining without spending on machines, electricity, or technical maintenance, QFSCOIN offers one of the best cloud mining experiences available today. What Is QFSCOIN and Why Is It Trending? Founded in 2019 and based in Minnesota, USA, QFSCOIN is a regulated crypto mining company that specializes in cloud mining services for bitcoin, litecoin, and dogecoin. With fully operational data centers in the U.S., Canada, Norway, Iceland, and Kazakhstan, the platform guarantees high-efficiency mining powered by artificial intelligence. What sets QFSCOIN apart is its mission: to make trusted cloud mining available to everyone—regardless of tech background or financial status. It offers a $30 free cloud mining bonus just for signing up, and users can start mining immediately without purchasing any equipment. The interface is beginner-friendly, the process is fully automated, and returns are credited daily. Thanks to its AI-driven mining systems and powerful risk management setup, QFSCOIN is seen as one of the top cloud mining choices today. Here’s what makes it even more appealing: $30 registration bonus (no purchase needed) 24/7 customer service Daily payouts Zero electricity costs SSL encryption and DDoS protection Diverse contract options Up to 3% commission through affiliate referrals Cloud Mining Contracts at QFSCOIN Below is the full breakdown of QFSCOIN’s current mining contract offerings. These plans cater to both beginners and serious crypto enthusiasts: Contract Price Contract Term Fixed Return Daily Rate $30 (Free) 1 Day $30 + $0.90 3.00% $100 2 Days $100 + $5 2.50% $300…
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
GET
GET$0.009973-10.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1015+1.34%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 17:47
Κοινοποίηση
Insiders believe Remittix could deliver massive ROI

Insiders believe Remittix could deliver massive ROI

Remittix is emerging as a utility-driven altcoin designed to outshine classic memecoins by combining real-world use, security, and structured growth. #partnercontent
RealLink
REAL$0.05173+0.46%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006104-13.03%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto.news2025/08/19 17:43
Κοινοποίηση
“Holding MicroStrategy Won’t Turn Out Well” – Warns Ripple CTO

“Holding MicroStrategy Won’t Turn Out Well” – Warns Ripple CTO

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Threshold
T$0.01594-0.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022121+0.38%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001834+45.09%
Κοινοποίηση
CoinGape2025/08/19 17:43
Κοινοποίηση
Zero risk, high returns, Open Miner XRP cloud mining, easily earn $6510 a day

Zero risk, high returns, Open Miner XRP cloud mining, easily earn $6510 a day

As the cryptocurrency market continues to heat up, cloud mining is becoming an ideal option for global investors looking to earn passive income.
XRP
XRP$2.8988+0.18%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07559+0.27%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005695+0.88%
Κοινοποίηση
The Cryptonomist2025/08/19 17:41
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto Traders Eye Jackson Hole as Ether, XRP, Solana Drop Sharply

Crypto Traders Eye Jackson Hole as Ether, XRP, Solana Drop Sharply

The post Crypto Traders Eye Jackson Hole as Ether, XRP, Solana Drop Sharply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shaurya is the Co-Leader of the CoinDesk tokens and data team in Asia with a focus on crypto derivatives, DeFi, market microstructure, and protocol analysis. Shaurya holds over $1,000 in BTC, ETH, SOL, AVAX, SUSHI, CRV, NEAR, YFI, YFII, SHIB, DOGE, USDT, USDC, BNB, MANA, MLN, LINK, XMR, ALGO, VET, CAKE, AAVE, COMP, ROOK, TRX, SNX, RUNE, FTM, ZIL, KSM, ENJ, CKB, JOE, GHST, PERP, BTRFLY, OHM, BANANA, ROME, BURGER, SPIRIT, and ORCA. He provides over $1,000 to liquidity pools on Compound, Curve, SushiSwap, PancakeSwap, BurgerSwap, Orca, AnySwap, SpiritSwap, Rook Protocol, Yearn Finance, Synthetix, Harvest, Redacted Cartel, OlympusDAO, Rome, Trader Joe, and SUN. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/19/crypto-traders-eye-jackson-hole-as-ether-xrp-solana-drop-sharply-in-retreat
NEAR
NEAR$2.505+1.33%
SNX
SNX$0.6537+0.09%
Solana
SOL$184.96+1.85%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 17:39
Κοινοποίηση
Google Becomes Largest Shareholder in Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf

Google Becomes Largest Shareholder in Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf

The post Google Becomes Largest Shareholder in Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Google has quietly emerged as the biggest shareholder in TeraWulf, after expanding its financial backing in a landmark deal that links Bitcoin mining with artificial intelligence infrastructure. The tech giant now holds about 14% of TeraWulf’s shares, a stake it secured by receiving warrants tied to its $3.2 billion backstop guarantee for a 10-year colocation lease agreement between TeraWulf and AI provider Fluidstack. A $3.2 Billion Backstop Under the agreement, Fluidstack will expand operations at TeraWulf’s Lake Mariner campus in New York with a new data center scheduled to open in 2026. Google’s financial commitment ensures those lease obligations are met; if Fluidstack falls short, Google covers the $3.2 billion, earning it the right to purchase more than 73 million shares of TeraWulf. Executives at TeraWulf called the partnership a powerful endorsement. Chief strategy officer Kerri Langlais said the deal underscores the strength of the company’s zero-carbon infrastructure and its ability to capitalize on high-performance computing demand. From Bitcoin Mining to AI Hosting The move highlights a broader industry shift. After the 2024 Bitcoin halving reduced block rewards to 3.125 BTC, mining companies have sought new revenue streams. TeraWulf is no exception, planning to keep its existing Bitcoin operations running while increasingly directing energy toward AI and high-powered computing (HPC) workloads. According to Langlais, Bitcoin mining remains useful for generating cash flow and balancing the grid, but the long-term growth story lies in contracted AI and HPC services with blue-chip partners. Billions in Projected Revenues TeraWulf expects the Fluidstack agreement to generate $6.7 billion in revenue, with the potential to reach $16 billion if extended. VanEck has estimated that if major mining companies redirect just 20% of their power to AI and HPC by 2027, the sector could add nearly $14 billion in annual profit over the following decade.…
Bitcoin
BTC$113,522.77-0.24%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0011476+2.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1015+1.34%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 17:38
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle