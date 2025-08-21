2025-08-21 Thursday

Judge Orders EminiFX Founder to Pay $228M After Ponzi Scheme Collapse

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) secured a summary judgment against Alexandre and EminiFX, with District Judge Valerie Caproni […] The post Judge Orders EminiFX Founder to Pay $228M After Ponzi Scheme Collapse appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

The post Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Altcoin Index has been hovering around 53, fueling speculation that altcoin season may be near. An analyst on X, Max Crypto, recently forecast that the next cycle would start in Q4. He cited pro-crypto regulation and potential federal rate cuts as major drivers. However, his outlook contrasts with commentary posted by Pulsechaiin on X. As per the analysis, argued that altcoin season will only emerge once markets escape the prevailing macro bear trap. At the same time, technical signals are aligning. The Altcoin Index completed a cup-and-handle pattern, pointing to a potential move toward 100 from its current level of 53. Altcoin Season Will Start in Q4? Once the altcoin season starts in the fourth quarter of 2025, portfolios will hit all-time highs as various cryptocurrencies record 10x to 20x gains, said Max Crypto. Historically, crypto markets have followed a predictable bull cycle where Bitcoin rallies to a new all-time high, investors take profits and the liquidity flows to alternative cryptocurrencies like Ethereum. This period where the money moves from Bitcoin and rotates across altcoins is called the altcoin season. Since Q4 2024, the altcoin index chart has been pointing towards BTC dominance. As per a tweet by Pulsechaiin OG, the market entered into a consolidation period between March and July. That consolidation period launched the largest cryptocurrency to a new all-time high at $124,500. However, the failure to sustain a higher high both this month and in December 2025 when it reached $100,000 is what has delayed the altcoin season. A cup and handle pattern printed on the altcoin season index chart completed the handle last week. According to the analyst, the season is likely to kick off once Bitcoin breaks out of macro bear trap and prints a higher high. Source: X Is this Bull Market Cycle…
Why Bitcoin’s Dominance Matters: A Guide to the 2025 Altcoin Season

As 2025 moves forward, Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) is once again in the spotlight as traders look for signals of the […] The post Why Bitcoin’s Dominance Matters: A Guide to the 2025 Altcoin Season appeared first on Coindoo.
Wilder World & Samsung Launches Super Early Access FPS at Gamescom 2025 Alongside $100K Tournament

The post Wilder World & Samsung Launches Super Early Access FPS at Gamescom 2025 Alongside $100K Tournament appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A $100,000 worldwide tournament will celebrate the debut, which will begin at Gamescom 2025, the biggest gaming expo in the world. Gamers will experience Wilder World’s intense first-person shooter action for the first time on August 20 at Gamescom. In collaboration with multinational tech behemoth Samsung, Wilder World, one of the most eagerly awaited projects in Web3 and gaming, is launching its next significant chapter: Super Early Access for its first-person shooter (FPS) mode. A $100,000 worldwide tournament will celebrate the debut, which will begin at Gamescom 2025, the biggest gaming expo in the world, and end with a live finale at a designated venue. Beyond the very popular Wilder Wheels racing mode, which was introduced in 2024, this is Wilder World’s second game option. With the FPS launch, Wiami-Wilder World’s expansive open world metaverse enters a new era. Gamers will experience Wilder World’s intense first-person shooter action for the first time on August 20 at Gamescom. The qualifications are from August 25 to September 9, the playoffs are from September 10 to 15, and the finals are held live on September 24 at a unique venue that has not yet been disclosed. The top five players will be flown in, and all costs will be covered. Anyone may participate. By tapping the on-site NFC towers, Gamescom participants may also claim a Samsung-branded playable POAP NFT that can be used anywhere in Wilder World. The debut coincides with a breakthrough run in WILD, the native token of Wilder World, driven by a string of accomplishments. The Temerario collection sold out in four minutes thanks to the Lamborghini partnership. With the release of Wiami.fun, a UGC engine was made available, allowing anyone to produce tokenized skins and other materials for use in Wilder World. Operation Titan revealed a WILD buyback scheme worth millions…
Glassnode MCP Server: A New Era of Blockchain Analytics

The post Glassnode MCP Server: A New Era of Blockchain Analytics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Aug 19, 2025 08:26 Glassnode’s MCP Server, now in beta, integrates institutional-grade blockchain analytics into AI workflows, supporting over 1,700 assets and 900 metrics. Discover its capabilities and free access features. Glassnode has introduced its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, a robust tool that integrates institutional-grade blockchain analytics into artificial intelligence workflows. This innovative server, currently in beta, supports over 1,700 digital assets and more than 900 metrics, allowing users to discover, retrieve, and analyze on-chain data seamlessly through a large language model (LLM) chat interface. According to Glassnode, the MCP server is now available for free exploration, offering a new dimension of data accessibility. Understanding MCP Server’s Capabilities The MCP server is equipped with six specialized tools designed to enhance the user experience in blockchain data analytics: Asset and Metrics Discovery: Navigate through a vast array of supported cryptocurrencies and metrics. Metadata Retrieval: Access detailed information about metrics, including their parameters and requirements. Data Fetching: Retrieve historical data with customizable time resolutions. These tools enable users to engage in interactive exploration, discovering available assets, metrics, and detailed metadata before fetching specific data. Exploration and Discovery The server’s primary strength lies in guiding users through Glassnode’s extensive data catalog. Users can start by querying available assets and metrics, such as asking, “How many cryptocurrencies does Glassnode support?” or “Which metrics for futures markets does Glassnode support?” This interactive approach allows users to explore the offerings without manually sifting through documentation. Data Analysis Capabilities Beyond discovery, the MCP server facilitates retrieving and analyzing current metric data, providing up to 30 days of historical data. Users can perform complex queries like comparing derivatives markets, tracking ETF flows, or analyzing wealth distribution. For instance, queries such as “How does the futures open interest…
What Time Does James Gunn’s ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Begin Streaming?

The post What Time Does James Gunn’s ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Begin Streaming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Peacemaker” Season 2 poster art featuring Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, John Cena, Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee. HBO Peacemaker Season 2 — James Gunn’s DC Universe series starring John Cena in the title role — is new on streaming and cable this week. When does the series get underway? Cena’s Peacemaker, aka Chris Smith, was first introduced in DC’s live-action realm in the 2021 DC Studios movie The Suicide Squad. Gunn then created the Peacemaker spinoff series in 2022, with Season 2 setting up the new DCU following the events of Superman, which the acclaimed filmmaker also wrote and directed. ForbesJames Gunn On ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2, DCU And Valuable Start At TromaBy Tim Lammers The official logline for the new season of the series reads, “In Season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.” In addition to Cena, Peacemaker Season 2 also stars Season 1 cast Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee and Robert Patrick. New Peacemaker cast members for Season 2 include Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez and Tim Meadows. Forbes‘Fallout’ Season 2 Poster Released; Walton Goggins Teases Tone Of New SeasonBy Tim Lammers Peacemaker Season 2 begins streaming with Episode 1 on HBO Max on Thursday, Aug. 21, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. On cable, Peacemaker Season 2 will begin airing on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Peacemaker creator Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 and directed three, including Episode 1. How Are Critics Reacting To Peacemaker Season 2 So Far? Peacemaker Season 2 to date has earned a 98% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 41 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus…
Kanye West drops YZY meme coin on Solana

The post Kanye West drops YZY meme coin on Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Kanye West launched the YZY meme coin and payment ecosystem on Solana. YZY token offers anti-sniping features, vesting via Jupiter Lock, and is tradable on Meteora. Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West just launched YZY, a new crypto token on the Solana blockchain, alongside plans for a payment ecosystem called YZY Money. The project includes YZY token, Ye Pay payment processor, and YZY Card for spending digital assets. The token operates with a total supply distributed across public allocation (20%), liquidity (10%), and vested tranches for Yeezy Investments LLC (70%). The system employs an anti-sniping mechanism that deployed 25 contract addresses, with only one selected as the official YZY token. “This dissuades snipers by making it a 1/25 chance for selection of the right CA, putting power back into the hands of real traders,” according to the project documentation. YZY Money is described as “a concept for a new financial system, built on crypto rails,” while Ye Pay aims to reduce merchant fees by “accepting credit card and crypto.” The YZY Card will enable users to spend YZY and USDC globally. The token’s vesting schedule uses Jupiter Lock, an open-sourced and audited protocol, with three tranches featuring different cliff periods and 24-month vesting terms. Trading is available through Meteora on Solana, with the official liquidity pool address published. This is a developing story. Please come back for further updates. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/yzy-meme-coin-solana-launch/
A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/a-share-hong-kong-crypto-gains/
Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It?

The post Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/shiba-inu-699000-imbalance/
Core Launches Institutional Bitcoin Staking Across APAC MENA

The post Core Launches Institutional Bitcoin Staking Across APAC MENA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Core Foundation and Hex Trust have expanded their partnership to offer institutional Bitcoin staking services across the Asia-Pacific and MENA regions. The collaboration combines Core’s Dual Staking technology with Hex Trust’s regulated custody platform. Core provides Bitcoin staking services, and Hext Trust is an institutional crypto custody service in Hong Kong. Institutional Appeal: Yield with Compliance Banks, family offices, and institutional investors can timelock Bitcoin to support the Core network. At the same time, they can maintain full custody and earn protocol rewards. By integrating Core’s staking technology within Hex Trust accounts, clients can stake BTC, CORE, or both without transferring assets to unregulated platforms. The value is clear for institutions: earn yield on idle Bitcoin while staying compliant and keeping custody secure. Rewards are issued from blockchain activity, not opaque off-chain programs. Core is positioning itself as a leading Bitcoin-focused DeFi ecosystem. It bridges Bitcoin security with EVM-compatible programmability. Recent data shows that over $500 million in total DeFi value is locked, over 7,000 timelocked BTC is securing the network, and roughly 75% of Bitcoin mining hash power is backing it. These figures highlight why custodians and institutions are paying attention. With its regulatory footing in APAC and MENA, Hex Trust says the integration could drive larger, compliant flows into BTCFi, or decentralized finance built on Bitcoin security. Asset managers can use time-locked Bitcoin as a regulated source of yield while preserving custody relationships. Analysts say the key challenge will be scale and operational controls. Institutions demand predictable rewards, clear custody separation, and strong accounting before allocating significant Bitcoin. By combining Core’s yield layer with Hex Trust’s compliance infrastructure, this partnership may shift institutional Bitcoin engagement from passive holding to active, yield-focused strategies. Security and regulatory comfort remain central to adoption. The post Core Launches Institutional Bitcoin Staking Across…
