Bernstein analysts see crypto bull market running through 2027

Bernstein raised its price targets for Coinbase, Robinhood and Circle, saying policy tailwinds and surging volumes could push the bull market into 2027.
2025/08/19 17:55
US Judge backs Logan Paul’s bid to toss CryptoZoo suit

On Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Griffin said Logan Paul’s bid to remove a lawsuit over the collapse of CryptoZoo should be allowed. He also allowed the class-action complaint to update its claims against the YouTuber. Judge Griffin sided with Paul’s bid to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit over his defunct NFT project, CryptoZoo. He said there’s not sufficient evidence tying the YouTuber to the class action plaintiff’s claims of losing money in the crypto project. Judge asks  plaintiff to update its claims The federal judge could drop the suit unless the plaintiff updates it. The complaint sued Paul in 2023 for allegedly running a rug pull that promised perks that never materialized, after they bought and lost their CryptoZoo NFTs.  The judge urged the plaintiff to update all 27 claims against Paul in the lawsuit, except one. He also mentioned in his 75-page report that the claim alleging the YouTuber engaged in commodity pool fraud should be permanently dismissed. The judge based his decision to dismiss the lawsuit’s commodity pool fraud on not understanding the plaintiff’s logic. The complaint claimed that CryptoZoo NFTs were an option contract due to how they could be traded. Griffin acknowledged that the dynamics of CZ NFTs, which allowed buyers to purchase the tokens unaware of their value till they hatch, made them option contracts.  “The mental gymnastics required to come to this conclusion are truly dizzying. Plaintiffs do not explain – nor can the Court understand – how their purchases of CZ NFTs create option contracts or contracts for future delivery.” -Ronald C. Griffin, U.S. Magistrate Judge Griffin also argued that the other 26 claims in the lawsuit failed to properly connect to the YouTuber. He called for more evidence showing that Paul directly and personally benefited from the crypto project’s demise. According to the lawsuit, Logan Paul is accused of fraud, negligence, unjust enrichment, breach of contract, aiding and abetting fraud, fraud conspiracy, and breaches of consumer law in multiple states, among others. Griffin called for the complaint to give full details of Paul’s misconduct and not pieces of facts accompanied by vague attributions. The judge also noted that the complaint combined two different pieces of facts in the vain hope of producing a final, cohesive product. He concluded that the caselaw does not support that kind of tactic. As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, the YouTuber has also faced other allegations of misleading fans about crypto investments. Paul blames CryptoZoo co-founders for the project’s collapse The complaint sued Paul in 2023, together with the project’s co-founders, Eduardo Ibanez and Jake Greenbaum, over their alleged involvement in CryptoZoo’s fall. The YouTuber also tried evading the lawsuit by suing the co-founders of conning him and causing the collapse of the crypto project. Griffin dismissed Paul’s bid in July, arguing that it would result in inconsistent judgments if the court ruled against Ibanez and Greenbaum without a trial because they hadn’t responded to the allegations. The judge argued that the YouTuber’s bid to blame the duo and accuse them of the downfall of CryptoZoo could see the lawsuit go nowhere, as they hadn’t appeared in court. He called for the court to look into whether the duo, together with Paul, committed fraudulent acts while operating CryptoZoo. Griffin also maintained that Paul’s allegations are only against his co-founders and not the claims from the NFT buyers. He said the YouTuber has not demonstrated to the court that there exists any reduced risk of inconsistent judgments based on his claims.  The judge concluded that Paul and the co-founders of CryptoZoo are similarly situated and possess closely related defenses. He added that the trio is charged with some strain of joint liability and that ruling on Paul’s motion at the time would undeniably result in inconsistent judgments. Paul wanted to refund the CryptoZoo NFT buyers in 2023 under the condition that they agreed not to sue over the project. He later refunded buyers 0.1 ETH, equivalent to what the tokens were originally sold for in 2021. KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast
2025/08/19 17:55
Stable Mass Adoption: Unlocking Revolutionary Gas-Free USDT for Everyone

BitcoinWorld Stable Mass Adoption: Unlocking Revolutionary Gas-Free USDT for Everyone Imagine a world where sending cryptocurrency is as simple and cost-free as sending a text message. This vision is at the heart of Stable, a groundbreaking Layer-1 blockchain, as detailed in a recent report by Asia-based Web3 research firm Tiger Research. Stable is setting its sights on achieving true Stable mass adoption by tackling the biggest hurdles in crypto: fees, latency, and complexity. What Makes Stable a Game-Changer for Stable Mass Adoption? For too long, high transaction fees and slow processing times have kept many potential users away from blockchain technology. Stable addresses these pain points head-on with a bold, user-centric approach. Gas-Free P2P Transfers: Say goodbye to unpredictable gas fees. Stable enables peer-to-peer transfers without any transaction costs, making micro-transactions and everyday use genuinely feasible. Sub-Second Settlement: Waiting minutes or even hours for transactions to confirm is a thing of the past. Stable promises near-instant settlement, rivaling traditional payment systems. Simplified User Experience (UX): The platform aims to demystify crypto for the average person. Its simplified interface removes technical jargon and complex steps, ensuring anyone can use it with ease. This focus on simplicity and efficiency is crucial for driving widespread Stable mass adoption, particularly for those new to the crypto space. How Does Stable Plan to Achieve Widespread Adoption? Stable’s strategy is both ambitious and pragmatic. It begins by offering an irresistible incentive: free, seamless transfers. This initial seeding aims to build a large user base quickly. As the network grows, Stable plans to expand its utility significantly. This phased approach ensures sustainable growth and deeper integration into daily life. Expanding into Payments: Once users are comfortable with free transfers, Stable will facilitate everyday payments, from online purchases to in-store transactions. DeFi Services Integration: The platform intends to support decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, offering users access to lending, borrowing, and other financial services without the usual high costs. Institutional Partnerships: Collaborating with businesses and financial institutions will further legitimize and scale Stable’s offerings, bringing enterprise-level adoption. This comprehensive strategy is designed to pave the way for true Stable mass adoption, transforming how people interact with digital money. The Unrivaled Benefits of a Gas-Free USDT Chain A blockchain dedicated to USDT and free from gas fees offers compelling advantages. USDT, as the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, provides stability and widespread acceptance, making it an ideal candidate for mass use. Consider the benefits: Cost Efficiency: Eliminating gas fees means more of your money stays yours. This is particularly impactful for small transactions. Enhanced Accessibility: Lower barriers to entry mean more people can participate in the digital economy, regardless of their financial background. Superior User Experience: Fast, free, and simple transactions make crypto feel less like a complex financial tool and more like an everyday utility. Ultimately, these features combine to create a compelling proposition for Stable mass adoption, potentially reshaping the future of digital payments. Navigating the Road Ahead for Stable Mass Adoption While Stable presents an exciting future, the path to widespread adoption is never without its challenges. Educating new users about blockchain technology, even a simplified one, remains vital. Regulatory clarity and fostering trust within a rapidly evolving industry are also ongoing considerations. However, Stable’s clear focus on solving core user pain points — fees, speed, and complexity — positions it strongly. By prioritizing a seamless experience and leveraging the familiarity of USDT, Stable aims to overcome these hurdles and truly democratize access to digital assets. The vision is clear: a world where crypto is not just for the tech-savvy, but for everyone. In conclusion, Stable’s innovative approach, highlighted by Tiger Research, offers a compelling blueprint for driving Stable mass adoption. By focusing on a gas-free, USDT-only Layer-1 with sub-second settlements and a simplified UX, Stable is poised to unlock a new era of accessibility and utility for digital currencies. This could indeed be the future of everyday crypto transactions. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Stable’s primary goal?A1: Stable’s primary goal is to achieve mass adoption of its USDT-focused Layer-1 blockchain by eliminating transaction fees, reducing latency, and simplifying the user experience. Q2: How does Stable eliminate gas fees?A2: Stable is designed as a gas-free chain, meaning users do not pay network fees for peer-to-peer transfers, making transactions cost-efficient and accessible. Q3: Why does Stable focus only on USDT?A3: By focusing solely on USDT, Stable leverages the stablecoin’s widespread adoption and stability, creating a dedicated, optimized environment for fast, free, and reliable transfers of the most popular stablecoin. Q4: What services will Stable offer beyond P2P transfers?A4: After seeding adoption with free P2P transfers, Stable plans to expand into broader payment solutions, decentralized finance (DeFi) services, and strategic institutional partnerships. Q5: What makes Stable’s user experience simple?A5: Stable focuses on a simplified user interface (UX) that removes technical complexities and jargon, making it intuitive and easy for anyone to use, regardless of their prior crypto knowledge. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Let’s spread the word about the potential for Stable mass adoption and a future of gas-free crypto. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping blockchain innovation and future adoption. This post Stable Mass Adoption: Unlocking Revolutionary Gas-Free USDT for Everyone first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/08/19 17:55
Who really controls Bitcoin’s price in 2025? Whales, devs or governments, explained

Bitcoin may be decentralized, but its price isn’t immune to the influence of whales, protocol upgrades, ETF approvals and global regulations. If anyone comes close to “moving the market,” it’s the whales. These are the investors holding thousands of BTC, often institutions, funds or OG holders from the early days. And in 2025, they’re more active than ever.The number of wallets holding over 1,000 Bitcoin (BTC) has climbed to 1,455 as of May 2025, marking a renewed wave of accumulation. Some of this growth is driven by institutional players: Strategy alone now holds over 580,000 BTC (around 2.76% of total supply), while BlackRock has added Bitcoin allocations to its iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related portfolios. Read more
2025/08/19 17:55
VET Holders Smash Quorum on Hayabusa Vote, Paving Way for Key VeChain Upgrades in 2025

Quorum for Hayabusa vote hit in five hours, shifting VeChain to Delegated Proof of Stake. New model links VTHO rewards to VET staking, aiming at lower inflation and stronger stability. VeChain announced that quorum for the Hayabusa vote was secured within just five hours of its launch on August 18. The swift response from the [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/08/19 17:54
Chamath Palihapitiya Returns with $250M SPAC Targeting DeFi and AI Sectors

TLDR Chamath Palihapitiya filed for a $250 million SPAC called American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp A, targeting AI, DeFi, defense, and energy sectors The SPAC will trade under ticker AEXA on NYSE and has 24 months to find a merger partner Palihapitiya believes DeFi’s next phase involves closer integration with traditional finance, citing Circle’s success as [...] The post Chamath Palihapitiya Returns with $250M SPAC Targeting DeFi and AI Sectors appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/08/19 17:54
Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Kirill Avery, Y Combinator's youngest solo founder, warns that digital identity is the internet's biggest crisis. With cybercrime hitting $10.5 trillion by 2025 and bots making up half of internet traffic, traditional verification methods miss the real problem: distinguishing AI agents acting for humans versus malicious bots. His team was recently fooled by an AI-assisted job candidate who passed interviews but was fired within a week. AI companies are repeating Big Tech's playbook of centralizing data without transparency, while government regulations like UK/EU age verification create surveillance infrastructure instead of privacy-preserving solutions. Without proper decentralized identity systems, the combination of AI integration and CBDC rollouts could enable unprecedented government control over individuals.
2025/08/19 17:53
Japan Prepares to Launch Country's First Cryptocurrency! Three Altcoins Selected!

Japan's first stablecoin will be issued on multiple blockchains such as Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX), and Polygon (POL) Continue Reading: Japan Prepares to Launch Country's First Cryptocurrency! Three Altcoins Selected!
2025/08/19 17:53
Dogecoin and Pengu lose steam while this hot altcoin emerges as a 2025 front-runner

Dogecoin stalls near $0.24–$0.25, analysts eye $0.19 head-and-shoulders setup. Pengu dips to $0.0316, analysts see $0.025 as healthy correction before push. Remittix (RTX) builds PayFi rails with cross-chain, low-fee settlement focus. Momentum rotated hard this week. Dogecoin and Pengu both cooled after sharp runs, while Remittix (RTX) kept attracting fresh eyes thanks to a simple, […] The post Dogecoin and Pengu lose steam while this hot altcoin emerges as a 2025 front-runner appeared first on CoinJournal.
2025/08/19 17:51
Stellar Invests in UK-Based Archax to Expand Participation in the Tokenized RWA Space

The post Stellar Invests in UK-Based Archax to Expand Participation in the Tokenized RWA Space appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stellar, the cryptocurrency project, has announced a strategic investment in Archax, a UK-based exchange and custodian that caters to institutional customers. The partnership secures the use of Stellar in RWA tokenization processes and aims to establish a foothold in Europe for the project’s activities. Stellar Partners With Archax Targeting RWA Tokenization Tokienization of real-world assets […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/stellar-invests-in-uk-based-archax-to-expand-participation-in-the-tokenized-rwa-space/
2025/08/19 17:51
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle