How Much Ozak AI You Can Get for 1 ETH at $4,500 – And What It Could Be Worth at $2.80 in 2026

The post How Much Ozak AI You Can Get for 1 ETH at $4,500 – And What It Could Be Worth at $2.80 in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At the current $OZ presale price of $0.005, one ETH worth $4,500 could buy $900,000 worth of Ozak AI tokens. If Ozak AI reaches its projected price of $2.80 by 2026, those same tokens would be valued at $2.52 million. This has been the projected potential that has attracted the interests of numerous early purchasers as the project undergoes its last presale phases. Ozak AI Presale Overview and Token Price Ozak AI is currently in Phase-4 of its presale at a price of $0.005 per token. The presale started at $0.001 and is expected to rise to $0.01 in the next phase, with the final launch price set at $1. The project has raised nearly $2 million so far, with over 161 million tokens sold. The team expects strong momentum leading into the next phases. No Know Your Customer (KYC) process is required, and purchases can be made using ETH, USDT, or USDC on the Ethereum network. Participation requires user connections to wallets like MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, or WalletConnect. Tokens purchased in the presale will be immediately allocated in the dashboard and can be claimed after the Token Generation Event (TGE). Token Utility and Ecosystem The $OZ token plays a central role in the Ozak AI ecosystem. The holders of the token will be able to enable AI-powered agents to make predictions on crypto, equities, and forex markets. Besides, the token provides access to real-time analytics using the Ozak Stream Network (OSN). Its other utilities consist of staking, subscribing to data, affiliate programs, and access to the gated capabilities of the platform. The tokenomics model entails a total of 10 billion $OZ. Of this amount, 30% will be devoted to the presale, and the rest will be placed in the liquidity, ecosystem expansion, team, and future reserves. Platform Technology and…