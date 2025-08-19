2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Russia And Ukraine Both Stake Claim To Crimea

The post Russia And Ukraine Both Stake Claim To Crimea appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SIMFEROPOL, UKRAINE – MARCH 18: Six years on from the day Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty of accession to absorb Crimea in the Russian Federation on March 18, 2020 in Simferopol, Ukraine. Hundreds of pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian protesters fight outside the regional building as Russian forces without insigna invide Crimea on February 26, 2014 in Simferopol, Ukraine. In a latest statement, the Council of the European Union said: “Since the illegal annexation by the Russian Federation, the human rights situation in the Crimean peninsula has significantly deteriorated. Residents of the peninsula face systematic restrictions of fundamental freedoms, such as freedom of expression, religion or belief and association and the right to peaceful assembly. The increasing militarisation of the peninsula continues to negatively impact the security situation in the Black Sea region. In violation of international humanitarian law, Russian citizenship and conscription in the armed forces of the Russian Federation have been imposed on Crimean residents.”. The UN General Assembly reaffirmed non-recognition of the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images) Getty Images On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, alongside several European officials, met with President Donald Trump at the White House. During the summit, the group discussed Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the need for peace, and methods for ending the war. Before the session, Trump shared his views about Russia’s war on social media. In his Truth Social post, he stated that Ukraine would not regain control over Russian-controlled Crimea. Conversely, Zelenskyy reaffirmed that Crimea remains an integral part of Ukraine. What is Crimea, and what is its significance to Russia and Ukraine? A Brief History of Crimea Crimea is a diamond-shaped peninsula that is located in southern Ukraine. It is about 10,000 square miles in size, and it borders the Black…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 18:05
NFT Market Cap Falls $1.2B as Ether Pullback Hits Top Collections

The NFT sector lost more than $1.2 billion in market value within a week as Ether prices cooled. According to NFT Price Floor, the market capitalization of NFT collections fell 12%, dropping from $9.3 billion to $8.1 billion. The correction followed Ether’s decline of nearly 9% after recently reaching a high of about $4,700. L’article NFT Market Cap Falls $1.2B as Ether Pullback Hits Top Collections est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/08/19 18:05
Bernstein predicts that the crypto bull market will continue until 2027: BTC can reach $150,000 to $200,000 within a year

PANews reported on August 19 that analysts at Wall Street brokerage firm Bernstein said that the current crypto bull market may continue until 2027, driven by US policy support and
PANews2025/08/19 18:00
Is the era of machine collateralization upon us? Understanding how USD.AI is financializing GPUs

This year, with the popularization of the RWA concept and the growth of the stablecoin market, the number of related projects has increased rapidly. Last week, the stablecoin protocol USD.AI
PANews2025/08/19 18:00
SEC Delays Decision On USSpot XRP ETFs Until October Despite Growing Market Optimism ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post SEC Delays Decision On USSpot XRP ETFs Until October Despite Growing Market Optimism ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Spot XRP ETFs have witnessed another setback in the buildup to their mainstream debut.  The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pushed back its decision on whether to approve exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the price of Ripple-affiliated XRP, extending the review deadline to October. SEC Kicks The Can Down The Road On XRP ETFs While crypto participants remain optimistic about the authorization of an XRP ETF, it may take some time before these investment vehicles see the light of day. In separate notices published on August 18, the SEC designated longer periods to consider XRP ETF applications from Coinshares, Canary Capital, Grayscale, and 21Shares. The SEC postponed the deadline for the 21Shares Core XRP Trust, which seeks to list on the Cboe BZX Exchange, to October 19, 2025. 21Shares filed paperwork for the fund in November and subsequently amended and republished the filing in the Federal Register months later. After starting proceedings in May, the SEC now says more time is needed to decide on whether to approve the XRP-based ETF. Advertisement &nbsp For the CoinShares XRP ETF, intended for listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, the SEC extended its review deadline to October 23, 2025. CoinShares submitted its initial rule change on February 7, 2025, with publication following on February 25. The agency also put out similar delay notices for Bitwise and Grayscale XRP ETFs. These asset managers submitted their filings as part of a wave of crypto asset ETF proposals that followed the SEC’s historic approvals of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs early last year. These mark the latest in a string of postponements by the SEC under the new pro-crypto Chairman Paul Atkins. The SEC typically takes the maximum amount of time — 270 days — to greenlight ETF applications.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 18:00
Sei Network Unveils Monaco to Power Fast Institutional On-Chain Trades

Sei Network's Monaco Protocol delivers sub-ms trades, shared liquidity, and 400ms settlement for serious on-chain infrastructure.]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/08/19 17:59
CryptoZoo Buyers Lose Major Battle Against Logan Paul in Federal Court

TLDR Texas Magistrate Judge Ronald Griffin recommended dismissing most of a class-action lawsuit against Logan Paul over his collapsed NFT project CryptoZoo The commodity pool fraud claim was permanently rejected, with the judge calling the plaintiff’s arguments “dizzying” Plaintiffs failed to show direct evidence linking Paul personally to their financial losses from CryptoZoo Paul previously [...] The post CryptoZoo Buyers Lose Major Battle Against Logan Paul in Federal Court appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/19 17:58
How Much Ozak AI You Can Get for 1 ETH at $4,500 – And What It Could Be Worth at $2.80 in 2026

The post How Much Ozak AI You Can Get for 1 ETH at $4,500 – And What It Could Be Worth at $2.80 in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At the current $OZ presale price of $0.005, one ETH worth $4,500 could buy $900,000 worth of Ozak AI tokens. If Ozak AI reaches its projected price of $2.80 by 2026, those same tokens would be valued at $2.52 million. This has been the projected potential that has attracted the interests of numerous early purchasers as the project undergoes its last presale phases. Ozak AI Presale Overview and Token Price Ozak AI is currently in Phase-4 of its presale at a price of $0.005 per token. The presale started at $0.001 and is expected to rise to $0.01 in the next phase, with the final launch price set at $1. The project has raised nearly $2 million so far, with over 161 million tokens sold. The team expects strong momentum leading into the next phases. No Know Your Customer (KYC) process is required, and purchases can be made using ETH, USDT, or USDC on the Ethereum network. Participation requires user connections to wallets like MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, or WalletConnect. Tokens purchased in the presale will be immediately allocated in the dashboard and can be claimed after the Token Generation Event (TGE). Token Utility and Ecosystem The $OZ token plays a central role in the Ozak AI ecosystem. The holders of the token will be able to enable AI-powered agents to make predictions on crypto, equities, and forex markets. Besides, the token provides access to real-time analytics using the Ozak Stream Network (OSN). Its other utilities consist of staking, subscribing to data, affiliate programs, and access to the gated capabilities of the platform. The tokenomics model entails a total of 10 billion $OZ. Of this amount, 30% will be devoted to the presale, and the rest will be placed in the liquidity, ecosystem expansion, team, and future reserves. Platform Technology and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 17:58
Cathie Wood’s Ark And BlackRock Dump Bitcoin as Veteran Trader Predicts BTC Price Crash

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/08/19 17:57
2 Best Cryptos to Buy as Market Volume Erupts in August 2025

The post 2 Best Cryptos to Buy as Market Volume Erupts in August 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While crypto markets have been binging in August 2025, investors have been buying heavily into projects that present incredible growth opportunities. Amid rising investor activity, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Solana (SOL) have taken the spotlight. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is priced at $0.035 in stage 6 of its presale.  The project’s early investors are set to make a minimum of 400% ROI when MUTM is listed in the public market. Mutuum Finance has already broken over $14.6 million in raised funds and has more than 15400 token buyers. Despite Solana (SOL) remaining stable in the market and investor interest, investors remain interested in MUTM this August. Solana (SOL) Holds Steady around $193 Solana (SOL) is priced around $192.49, up a 5.36% rise in the last24 hours. SOL has had a rollercoaster ride the last week, between a low of $175.05 and a high of $201.82. Despite recent turbulence, Solana has a solid foundation in the crypto world and is now one of the best-performing presale projects. Its robust ecosystem keeps attracting developers and users, forcing it to remain in the game. Mutuum Finance Reaches Presale Stage 6 transition Mutuum Finance is selling well during presale. The project is at $0.035 as stage 6 goes on. Mutuum Finance is revolutionizing the DeFi future with a platform that possesses real-world real-use cases. Presale has managed to acquire over 15400 token holders with over $14.6 million influx. $100K Worth of Tokens to Be Won Mutuum Finance also offers a $100,000 giveaway. 10 individuals will be lucky enough to get a Mutuum Finance prize of $10,000. The contest is only one of the indicators that the project does value having a long-term and a faithful community. And another step towards transparency and security, MUTM Finance (MUTM) has introduced an Official Bug Bounty Program in collaboration…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 17:56
