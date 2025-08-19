2025-08-21 Thursday

XRP price forecast points to a possible 777% surge to $28

XRP could potentially rise from around $3 to $28, representing a 777% increase. Financial institutions are increasingly adopting XRP for cross-border payments. The projected surge depends on favorable market conditions and continued adoption. XRP is once again at the centre of market discussions after crypto strategist @egragcrypto shared a prediction suggesting the token could rally […] The post XRP price forecast points to a possible 777% surge to $28 appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal2025/08/19 18:13
XRP (XRP) Price: Token Must Reclaim $3 to Avoid Deeper Fall to $2.24 Level

TLDR Brad Garlinghouse discussed XRP ETF prospects in an October 2024 interview that recently resurfaced Multiple XRP ETF applications from major firms remain under SEC review as of August 2025 XRP price dropped below $3, down 5% in 24 hours, suggesting potential bearish momentum Technical indicators show XRP must reclaim $3 support to avoid deeper [...] The post XRP (XRP) Price: Token Must Reclaim $3 to Avoid Deeper Fall to $2.24 Level appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/19 18:13
Best Meme Coin To Buy: This Viral Coin Is Being Called The Next PEPE and The Shiba Inu Slayer

The post Best Meme Coin To Buy: This Viral Coin Is Being Called The Next PEPE and The Shiba Inu Slayer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto community is abuzz with the explosive presale of Layer Brett, the best meme coin to buy for those searching for the next 100x altcoin in 2025. With its viral momentum, $LBRETT is being called the Pepe coin killer and the Shiba Inu slayer, creating a new standard for what a meme token can achieve.  The presale is live, offering early access at just $0.0044 per token and positioning buyers for potentially life-changing gains. Analysts believe Layer Brett could redefine how memecoins operate with its Layer 2 technology, viral culture, and real blockchain utility. How Layer Brett stacks up against PEPE When evaluating the best meme coin to buy, many investors look to PEPE as a benchmark. PEPE carved out its fame with viral meme energy and rapid price appreciation, but it lacked real blockchain utility and scalable tech. Layer Brett changes the game by integrating Ethereum Layer 2 architecture, delivering near-instant transactions and gas fees that cost just pennies. Unlike PEPE, $LBRETT is more than just a meme—it is a next-gen DeFi coin, a top meme coin with smart contract scalability and staking crypto rewards. Both projects ride the meme wave, but while PEPE has peaked as a trending cryptocurrency, Layer Brett’s presale status and built-in Layer 2 advantages give it long-term growth potential. With a max supply of 10 billion tokens and transparent, community-centric tokenomics, $LBRETT is positioned to outperform PEPE in the race for top gainer crypto status during the next crypto bull run 2025. Why Layer Brett is the Shiba Inu slayer SHIB, the original meme token sensation, set a high bar for viral growth and community engagement. However, SHIB operates on Ethereum’s Layer 1, where congestion and high fees limit usability for many holders. Layer Brett, built directly on Ethereum Layer 2, provides a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 18:11
WLD Crypto Price Nears $0.90 Support, Will it Fall to $0.773 or Rise to $1.13?

The post WLD Crypto Price Nears $0.90 Support, Will it Fall to $0.773 or Rise to $1.13? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Worldcoin is struggling under pressure as regulatory scrutiny deepens and investor sentiment weakens. The WLD crypto price has fallen to $0.9265, down 2.98% overnight, 6.3% over the past week, and 22% in the last month. With its market cap at $1.74 billion and 24-hour trading volume sliding 10.46% to $169.58 million, WLD crypto price is approaching a key technical support level.  Fundamentally, sentiment has worsened after China’s Ministry of State Security warned about Worldcoin’s iris-scanning practices. Citing national security and privacy risks. This follows regulatory probes in Germany, Spain, and Kenya, and operational halts in Brazil, France, and India. Concerned about where the token is heading next? Read this in-depth price analysis for potential entry and exit levels. WLD Price Analysis The 4-hour chart I’ve shared shows WLD price trading just above $0.90 support, with Bollinger Bands tightening. The RSI sits at 31.26, indicating that the altcoin is nearing oversold territory. A confirmed break below $0.90 could trigger deeper losses toward $0.773. While a rebound would likely attract buyers aiming for the liquidity zone at $1.13. In the near term, price action around $0.90 will be pivotal. If bulls defend this level, short-term upside could emerge, with $0.976 at 20-SMA and $1.036 as intermediate resistances before $1.13. However, sustained regulatory pressure and large token movements may keep rallies capped. FAQs Why is WLD price falling? Regulatory warnings from China and ongoing probes in multiple countries are dampening sentiment, while large token movements raise fears of selling pressure. What are the key support and resistance levels? Immediate support lies at $0.90, followed by $0.773. Resistance levels are $0.976, $1.036, and $1.13. Could WLD recover soon? If price holds above $0.90 and rebounds, a move toward $1.13 is likely. However, regulatory uncertainty could limit upside momentum.
Coinstats2025/08/19 18:10
Trump Administration Weighs Major Intel Stake Acquisition

The post Trump Administration Weighs Major Intel Stake Acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The Trump administration explores converting Intel’s CHIPS Act grants into equity. Potentially makes U.S. the largest Intel stakeholder. SoftBank acquires less than 2% Intel stake for $2 billion. The Trump administration is in discussions to acquire a 10% stake in Intel, potentially through CHIPS Act equity conversion, while SoftBank secures a less than 2% stake. These moves signify major efforts to enhance U.S. semiconductor onshoring, amidst global supply chain tensions, with no immediate cryptocurrency impacts. U.S. Eyes 10% Stake in Intel through CHIPS Act Conversion High-level talks within the Trump administration are centered on potentially acquiring around 10% of Intel. Intel’s $10.9 billion grant from the CHIPS Act is a pivotal part of this potential transaction. Sources indicate the U.S. government takes a deeper investment role in the technology sector. The potential conversion of grants into equity highlights strategic efforts to increase U.S. influence in semiconductor manufacturing. Meanwhile, SoftBank’s confirmed $2 billion investment signals confidence despite U.S. intervention talks. This is built around this new idea that Trump is trying to make work… Intel has not commented directly on our reporting. This is the point that what the administration is trying to do is achieve onshoring up manufacturing of chips in this country. Intel wants to do the same thing. — Caroline Hyde, Host, Bloomberg Technology CHIPS Act Shift Signals Unprecedented Government Role in Tech Did you know? The CHIPS Act previously focused on grants and tax credits. Converting such grants into equity for a publicly traded firm is an uncommon approach in U.S. history, signaling significant governmental involvement in strategic industries. CoinMarketCap data shows a notable 69.92% increase over the past 90 days for Ethereum (ETH), which is trading at $4,297.48 with a market cap of $518.74 billion. ETH’s 24-hour volume reached $44.25 billion, with a 1.44%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 18:10
Greeks.Live: BTC trend diverges, focusing on the 112,000-130,000 range

PANews reported on August 19th that according to the Greeks.Live Chinese community's daily briefing, the market is divided on Bitcoin's (BTC) trend. Some traders believe that BTC is weak and
PANews2025/08/19 18:10
Stablecoins vs Tokenized RWAs: Who Wins The Long Game?

Stablecoins secure payments with stability and liquidity, while tokenized RWAs unlock growth, yield, and access to multitrillion-dollar markets.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 18:10
Bernstein Analysts Forecast Crypto Bull Market Through 2027

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/bernstein-crypto-bull-market-forecast/
Coinstats2025/08/19 18:09
Best Buy launches third-party marketplace

The post Best Buy launches third-party marketplace appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The exterior of a Best Buy store is seen on May 29, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson | Getty Images Best Buy is launching a third-party marketplace, as it tries to bulk up the variety of merchandise it offers and reverse slower sales. Starting on Tuesday, shoppers who go to Best Buy’s website and app will see products and brands that weren’t available there before, including more tech-related accessories like custom video game controllers and some non-tech items including seasonal decor and sports collectibles. The company’s online marketplace riffs off those of other retailers, such as Amazon and Walmart, by relying on third-party sellers to stock, sell and ship inventory and taking a cut of their sales in the form of a commission. “Everything we do is really centered around the customer and their technology needs, and we do see customers actually doing a lot of consumer electronics transactions through marketplaces,” Chief Customer, Product and Fulfillment Officer Jason Bonfig said. “And as a result of that, we need to make adjustments to be where the customer’s at.” He said Best Buy noticed gaps in its assortment that the new platform will help it fill. For instance, he said the company didn’t carry batteries for some older cameras or cases for older smartphones. And it didn’t offer some items that complement Best Buy purchases, such as furniture that goes around a big-screen TV or cookware to use with a new kitchen appliance. Along with adding those items, the marketplace makes it possible for smaller vendors with innovative products to sell on Best Buy’s website when they’re not yet big enough to make or distribute the volume needed for its stores, he added. Best Buy’s marketplace launches at a time when its business could use a boost. Its annual sales have…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 18:08
Bitcoin’s Futures market turns bearish: Will BTC drop to $112K?

The post Bitcoin’s Futures market turns bearish: Will BTC drop to $112K? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin’s Futures market sentiment index drops to 36% entering the bearish territory. Retail bearishness dominates Futures and spot market as a drop to $112k looms. Since hitting $124k, Bitcoin [BTC] has declined for five consecutive days, hitting a local low of $114,442. In fact, at press time, Bitcoin was trading at $115,055, marking a 3.24% drop over the past week.  Amid this sharp drop, Futures are slowly turning bearish, and that might not be a good thing for BTC. Here’s the reason why. Bitcoin Futures look bearish According to CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler, Bitcoin’s Sentiment Index on the Futures market has declined to 36%. With this drop, the index now sits significantly below the neutral zone or bearish territory.  Source: CryptoQuant Typically, a drop of this index drops below 45 suggests that most traders are becoming more risk-averse and are expecting lower prices. Thus, Futures are experiencing fear-driven activity that could fuel further downside.  Historically, Futures sentiment has played a significant role in Bitcoin’s price movement. For instance, on the 11th to the 14th of August, when the Sentiment Index jumped to 70%, Bitcoin’s price surged to $123k.  Therefore, the recent drop implies that bounces will be offloaded, resulting in price fluctuations. Under these circumstances, Adler suggests that Bitcoin will face downward risk, even dropping to $112k.  Retailers are driving bearishness  AMBCrypto’s look at the Futures market showed that retail traders dominated and look extremely bearish.  For starters, Futures Average Order Size data from CryptoQuant showed massive retail orders.  Source: CryptoQuant These small-scale participants are mainly shorting the market. According to Coinglass, Bitcoin’s Long Short Ratio declined to 0.8765, with shorts accounting for 53%.  Source: CoinGlass At the same time, long positions accounted for 46.7% of the total Futures contracts. Often, when shorts dominate, it indicates that most participants…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 18:06
