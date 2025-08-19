Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Crypto News
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Ripple Awaits U.S. Bank License and XRP ETF Approval in October
The post Ripple Awaits U.S. Bank License and XRP ETF Approval in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Ripple Awaits U.S. Bank License and XRP ETF Approval in October appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News October 2025 is shaping up to be a defining month for Ripple, with two major regulatory decisions set to land at the same time. Crypto lawyer Bill Morgan says it could be “make-or-break” for the company, as both the SEC’s verdict on XRP ETFs and Ripple’s U.S. national banking license application are due. SEC Delays Push XRP ETFs Into October The U.S. SEC recently extended the review period for several spot XRP ETF applications, which were initially scheduled for August. Issuers like Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, CoinShares, WisdomTree, Canary Capital, and Franklin Templeton are all waiting for approval. With the commission allowed only one 60-day delay, October is now the final deadline. October 18 for Grayscale’s filing October 19 for 21Shares October 20 for Bitwise October 24–25 for others like Canary Capital and WisdomTree This means the SEC must deliver a decision by mid-to-late October. An approval would be groundbreaking, offering institutional investors a regulated path into XRP and potentially driving adoption and liquidity. A rejection, however, would be a setback for Ripple’s push into traditional markets. XRP Price Impact Following the SEC’s postponement of ETF decisions, XRP fell below the $3 mark, erasing its August gains and raising short-term bearish sentiment among traders. On-chain analyst Ali Martinez warned that XRP’s slip below the $3 support level increases the risk of a deeper correction. He highlighted that if XRP doesn’t quickly reclaim $3.30, it could fall further, with the next downside targets around $2.60 or even $2. Ripple’s Banking License Review At the same time, Ripple is awaiting a decision on its U.S. national banking license, filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). While the OCC outlines a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 18:18
Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy
Tom Lee’s BitMine has become the second-biggest crypto treasury company globally after Michael Saylor’s Strategy after it added 373,110 Ethereum tokens to its reserves over the past week. That series
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/19 18:17
SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld
Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram De Amerikaanse beurswaakhond SEC schuift opnieuw een aantal beslissingen over crypto ETF’s vooruit. Het gaat onder meer om aanvragen voor Solana, XRP en Truth Social. De nieuwe deadlines liggen in oktober. We leggen uit wat er speelt en waarom dat ertoe doet. Welke crypto ETF’s door de SEC zijn uitgesteld Het gaat om drie belangrijke aanvragen. Eerst is er de Truth Social Bitcoin- en Ethereum-ETF, een voorstel dat directe blootstelling biedt aan BTC en ETH. Dan zijn er twee spot-Solana ETF’s, ingediend door 21Shares en Bitwise. En tot slot: de 21Shares Core XRP Trust. Als die laatste groen licht krijgt, kunnen beleggers via reguliere beurzen in XRP stappen. ⚖️ SEC pushes back decisions on Truth Social, Solana, XRP crypto ETFs. The SEC has pushed back decisions on Truth Social’s Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF, Solana products from 21Shares and Bitwise and 21Shares’ Core XRP Trust — all now set for October deadlines. — Crypto News (@btc_af) August 18, 2025 Waarom de SEC de beslissingen uitstelt Procedurele vertraging en wettelijke kaders Dit soort vertragingen is vrij normaal. De SEC maakt geregeld gebruik van de maximale beoordelingsperiode van 240 dagen bij aanvragen onder de 19b-4-regel. Die extra tijd wordt benut om reacties uit de markt te verzamelen en de gevolgen voor investeerders goed af te wegen. Zeker bij altcoins als Solana en XRP, omdat er nog veel juridische onduidelijkheid is, speelt de SEC liever op safe. Vandaar dat deze dossiers wat langer blijven liggen. Beleggersbescherming en marktanalyse De toezichthouder bekijkt bij elk voorstel onder meer of er risico is op marktmanipulatie of gebrekkige liquiditeit. Bij Bitcoin is die toets al vaker positief uitgepakt, maar bij altcoins ligt dat gevoeliger door onduidelijke regelgeving en structuur. De SEC wil voorkomen dat ETF’s worden goedgekeurd waarvan achteraf blijkt dat ze niet robuust genoeg zijn voor het grote publiek. Elk voorstel gaat daarom door een strenge molen van toetsing en risicoanalyse. En dat kost tijd. SEC delays decision on XRP ETFs New deadline: October 19 Funds from 21Shares, Bitwise, Grayscale, CoinShares & Canary Capital are still waiting. DOGE, LTC & ETH ETFs also pushed back. October might be ETF season pic.twitter.com/nX85Azgwq3 — Crypto Millionaire Rohit Sharma (@cmrsbtc) August 19, 2025 Impact van het uitstel op de cryptomarkt Vertraging van institutionele instroom Voor de cryptomarkt betekent dit: het wachten is nog even. Vooral onder Solana- en XRP-investeerders leeft de hoop dat een ETF-goedkeuring zorgt voor meer legitimiteit én kapitaalinstroom. Maar zolang de goedkeuring uitblijft, blijven grotere beleggers aan de zijlijn staan. Dat remt de adoptie van deze altcoins en zorgt voor aanhoudende onzekerheid onder beleggers. Oktober als beslissingsmoment Alle ogen zijn nu gericht op oktober. Dan verlopen namelijk meerdere deadlines tegelijk, waaronder die van Bitwise en 21Shares. Wat de SEC dan beslist, zou de toon kunnen zetten voor hoe ze met altcoin-ETF’s omgaat. Een goedkeuring zou mogelijk meer aanvragen in beweging zetten. Maar nog een ronde uitstel of een ‘nee’ kan juist leiden tot onzekerheid en terughoudendheid. SEC crypto ETF: voorzichtige stap richting regulering Met het uitstel laat de SEC zien dat ze voorzichtig blijft manoeuvreren in het grijze gebied van crypto en regulering. Voor beleggers blijft het voorlopig bij toekijken vanaf de zijlijn. Maar Als oktober duidelijkheid brengt, positief of negatief, dan kan dat veel veranderen in hoe de markt zich ontwikkelt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/08/19 18:16
Morphware (XMW) price pumped 450% and dumped immediately: what happened?
The post Morphware (XMW) price pumped 450% and dumped immediately: what happened? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UAE investment news and Reuters coverage sparked a rapid Morphware (XMW) rally. Low liquidity and profit-taking fueled a sharp price reversal. Contract risks and cautious sentiment have kept volatility high. The price of the Morphware (XMW) token jumped 450% earlier today, reaching a high of $0.2501 according to Coingecko, before erasing all the gains to trade at $0.04353 at the time of writing. The sudden pump-and-dump unfolded within hours, leaving traders scrambling for answers. Here’s a closer look at what triggered the move, why it collapsed, and what comes next for XMW holders. What caused the surge? The rally was sparked by Morphware’s announcements earlier this week. On August 12, the team revealed that a leading UAE investment firm had committed funds to its AI infrastructure and mining operations. The following day, the news was picked up by Reuters as a press release, bringing mainstream visibility to the project’s expansion into the UAE. This combination of social media hype and media coverage fueled a rush of speculative buying. The headlines not only attracted existing crypto traders but also drew in new investors who had never tracked Morphware before. Why the rally collapsed Despite the explosive move, the rally was unsustainable. The first reason was liquidity. Morphware’s 24-hour trading volume stood at just $241,276, far too low to support a rapid surge in valuation. As a result, even modest buying pressure was enough to send the price skyrocketing, and a relatively small wave of sell orders triggered the collapse. Second, speculative momentum quickly gave way to profit-taking. Traders who entered early rushed to lock in gains, while others, alarmed by the pace of the spike, chose to exit before the inevitable correction. Finally, lingering concerns around the project’s contract added to the selloff. Risk trackers have warned that the contract creator…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 18:16
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC momentum fades, edging below $115,000 despite Putin-Zelenskyy meeting on the cards
Bitcoin (BTC) continues to lose steam, slipping below $115,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after retreating nearly 5% from last week’s record high of $124,474.
Fxstreet
2025/08/19 18:16
Starknet will enter a major phase of decentralized sorting on September 1st, with the next focus being the SNIP-33 proposal.
PANews reported on August 19 that according to StarkWare, Starknet will enter an important stage of decentralized sorting on September 1, and the next step will focus on the decentralization
PANews
2025/08/19 18:15
Altcoin Rally by September? Coinbase Says Yes, Charts Hint at Bigger Run in 2026
TLDR: Altcoin market cap has jumped 50% since July, reaching $1.4T, while Bitcoin dominance dropped below 58%. Analysts suggest the real altseason could arrive in Q1 2026, with charts pointing to an extended cycle. Ethereum’s 2025 price moves may not match analyst expectations, echoing its pattern shifts from 2020–21. Coinbase and Pantera report conditions aligning [...] The post Altcoin Rally by September? Coinbase Says Yes, Charts Hint at Bigger Run in 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/19 18:14
Home Depot (HD) earnings Q2 2025
The post Home Depot (HD) earnings Q2 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. General view of a Home Depot store in Midtown Manhattan on February 26, 2025 in New York City. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez | Corbis News | Getty Images Home Depot stuck by its full-year outlook on Tuesday, even as the company came in slightly shy of Wall Street’s expectations for quarterly earnings and revenue. The home improvement retailer reiterated that it expects full-year total sales to grow by 2.8% and comparable sales, which take out the impact of one-time factors like store openings and calendar differences, to rise about 1%. However, it missed Wall Street’s earnings expectations for the second straight quarter. Here’s what Home Depot reported for the fiscal second quarter compared with Wall Street’s estimates, according to a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: $4.68 adjusted vs. $4.71 expected Revenue: $45.28 billion vs. $45.36 billion expected In the three-month period that ended Aug. 3, Home Depot’s net income was $4.55 billion, or $4.58 per share, down slightly from $4.56 billion, or $4.60 per share, in the year-ago period. Revenue rose almost 5% from $43.18 billion in the year-ago period. The report is Home Depot’s first since May 2014 to fall short on both earnings and revenue expectations. Home Depot’s results reflect that the company is still waiting for a greater pick-up in home improvement activity, whether spurred on by higher housing turnover, lower mortgage rates or consumers’ own shift in mentality. In an interview with CNBC, Chief Financial Officer Richard McPhail said the company continues to see the effects of a “deferral mindset” from homeowners, which began in roughly mid-2023. Still, McPhail said, there are encouraging signs in the retailer’s business: Big-ticket transactions, which the company defines as over $1,000, rose 2.6% compared to the year-ago quarter. Twelve of its 16 merchandising departments posted year-over-year sales gains.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 18:14
Designers Need to Stop Being Product Managers and Shift Back to Design
Designers must stop acting like product managers or reciting scripts; true design comes from authentic passion, reasoning, and bold imagination.
Hackernoon
2025/08/19 18:13
Bitcoin, moderate risk but whales stationary: MVRV BTC +21% indicates profit-taking and consolidation
The risk on Bitcoin remains moderate: the probability of profit-taking increases and a phase of consolidation is outlined.
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/19 18:13
