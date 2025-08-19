2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
2025 Most Profitable Bitcoin & Dogecoin Cloud Mining Platforms — Over $10,5600 Daily Potential

The post 2025 Most Profitable Bitcoin & Dogecoin Cloud Mining Platforms — Over $10,5600 Daily Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Bitcoin in the year 2025 once again becomes the hottest topic on the financial front, climbing up to above $122,000, with institutional investment soaring high, pro-crypto laws going live, and furthering global adoption. As traditional mining becomes prohibitively expensive to get into due to hardware prices, energy requirements, and technical know-how, more people are seeking a smarter, low-effort way of scoring daily crypto profits through cloud mining. CryptoSolo is emerging among the brightest stars of the cloud mining industry as the most profitable and user-friendly platform in 2025—daily earnings from mining, easy onboarding, and daily earnings upwards of $10,5600 for the top-tier miners.  Why CryptoSolo Cloud Mining leads this charge, and how it’s changing the game on passive income for both Bitcoin and Dogecoin fans, let’s find out. CryptoSolo Cloud Mining: A Passive Powerhouse in 2025 Founded in London in 2022, CryptoSolo has rapidly become known as a safe, secure, and user-friendly cloud mining platform. It is built on a robust fintech-blockchain infrastructure and strictly adheres to the U.K.’s regulatory framework, respecting AML (Anti Money Laundering) and KYC (Know Your Customer) standards. This kind of transparency and legal compliance is a huge plus for anyone making an investment, given that scams abound in this space. Unlike the impolite operators, CryptoSolo provides you with a real and trackable mining operation through its AI-optimized dashboard:  Security, of course. CryptoSolo puts security on every level, including: EV SSL encryption for data privacy Cold wallet storage for the security of mined crypto DDoS protection against cyber hacks Whether one is mining for Bitcoin (BTC) or Dogecoin (DOGE), CryptoSolo promises an easy and entrance-on-mining experience that requires absolutely no level of technical expertise: sign up, pick a plan, and the rest is up to the platform. Daily Profit Potential with CryptoSolo In 2025,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 18:25
Top 10 Altcoins to Buy With 8000% Growth Potential — Ethereum, Solana and MAGACOIN FINANCE Rank High

The post Top 10 Altcoins to Buy With 8000% Growth Potential — Ethereum, Solana and MAGACOIN FINANCE Rank High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. As crypto markets consolidate, analysts are spotlighting the best altcoins to buy now for 2025. While Ethereum and Solana remain market leaders, attention is shifting to high-upside projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE, which some forecast could outperform leading tokens. 1. MAGACOIN FINANCE — Top Altcoin for Massive Returns Analysts’ top 10 altcoin list for 2025 includes Ethereum and Solana, but the token grabbing all the attention is MAGACOIN FINANCE, with projections of up to 8000% returns. The presale has already smashed funding milestones, and demand keeps accelerating — which is why experts warn this could be the last chance to buy before prices surge. Thousands of investors tracking early-stage investment opportunities are dumping big-name tokens for MAGACOIN FINANCE. This is happening as analysts increasingly add MAGACOIN FINANCE to their list of must-have altcoins for the year. Smart investors say MAGACOIN FINANCE has the perfect positioning to be the best altcoin to buy now — a rare 2025 pick with the potential to transform portfolios and even outperform Ethereum and Solana. 2. Ethereum (ETH) — DeFi’s Backbone Ethereum controls 65% of all value locked in DeFi. With $3B in ETF inflows and whale accumulation topping 130,000 ETH, analysts see long-term targets of $10,000–$18,000. It’s a core holding for those balancing growth and stability. 3. Solana (SOL) — Speed and Institutional Adoption Solana’s network speed (100,000 TPS in stress tests) and recent $176M inflows keep it on analyst buy-lists. With rising DeFi and NFT activity, it’s among…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 18:24
Massive Crypto Liquidations Hit as Fed Rate Cut Bets Fade

The post Massive Crypto Liquidations Hit as Fed Rate Cut Bets Fade appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market faced heavy turbulence in the last 24 hours, with over $270 million in liquidations hitting traders. Ether and bitcoin longs led the wipeout, with $170 million in ETH and $104 million in BTC positions flushed. According to Derive.xyz founder Nick Forster, this was more of a reset in positioning rather than a …
CoinPedia2025/08/19 18:23
Illinois Signs Cryptocurrency Consumer Protection Bill

PANews reported on August 19th that according to Decrypt, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the Digital Asset and Consumer Protection Act (SB1797) and the Digital Asset Self-Service Kiosk Act (SB2319),
PANews2025/08/19 18:22
ChatGPT Go Arrives in India Offering Higher Usage Limits, Extended Memory

TLDRs: OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go in India at ₹399, offering higher usage limits and extended memory. India becomes a test market for regional pricing strategies to expand AI adoption. ChatGPT Go features larger file uploads, more image generations, and increased message caps. OpenAI focuses on growth and product refinement, postponing any IPO plans for now. [...] The post ChatGPT Go Arrives in India Offering Higher Usage Limits, Extended Memory appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/19 18:21
SingularityNET Launches MetaMo, an AGI Motivation System Framework

PANews reported on August 19th that SingularityNET released MetaMo, a unified formal framework for motivational systems for artificial general intelligence (AGI). Combining category theory, functional analysis, and topology, the framework
PANews2025/08/19 18:20
Bitcoin Plunges to Weekly Low Amid Growing Volatility

Bitcoin ($BTC) plunges to $114,562 weekly low amid rising volatility, with market cap at $2.29T, advising the crypto traders to exercise caution.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 18:20
Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

While XRP struggles around the $3 mark, widely followed commentator Zach Rector has identified a new regulatory factor that could boost its price for a while. This comes amid recent developments concerning XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). For context, the U.S. SEC on Monday postponed its ruling on several proposed XRP ETFs, including the Grayscale XRP Trust, CoinShares XRP ETF, and the 21Shares Core XRP ETF. With this extension, the regulator has pushed the final decision deadline to late October 2025. How It Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price In response to the SEC’s move, Rector commented that the delay could create steady upward pressure on XRP’s price in the coming weeks. He noted that anticipation for ETF approvals is likely to drive investor interest until the official launch date in October. This sentiment reflects hopes among investors looking to position themselves in XRP ahead of the SEC's potential approval. Specifically, Rector believes the market may follow a "buy the rumor, sell the news" pattern. He expects short-term buying pressure for XRP with the view that buying will begin now in anticipation of an eventual sell-off around the approval date in October. Upon the final decision, he projects a price pullback. However, he noted that consistent inflows into these ETFs could reverse the selling pressure shortly afterward. Interestingly, a similar scenario played out with Bitcoin spot ETFs in 2024. Expectations were sky-high in late 2023, with widespread belief—despite the SEC's then-skeptical stance on crypto—that approval would come by the first week of January 2024. Industry commentators, including those from Bloomberg, were almost certain of it. And indeed, it happened. However, on the day of approval, Bitcoin’s price dipped as the news merely met trader expectations. In the following weeks, record inflows into Bitcoin investment products propelled the price to a new all-time high, just three months later, and even before its halving. Real Price Fireworks Could Follow for XRP Rector is hoping for a similar scenario with XRP. He believes potential inflows into XRP ETFs could drive the asset into double-digit territory and beyond. Industry leaders like Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg have projected that XRP could attract $5 billion in inflows within the first month of ETF trading. Meanwhile, JPMorgan analysts believe XRP ETFs could draw $8 billion in their first year. Market analysts have used various multipliers to estimate the impact of these inflows on XRP’s price. Some forecasts have suggested the price could reach as high as $26. Another Big News Coming in October  Alongside the ETF decisions, Ripple is also awaiting a ruling from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency concerning its filing for a national banking charter. Ripple submitted the application in July 2025, and under the OCC’s standard review process, a decision could also arrive in late October. This means both Ripple and XRP could be facing two landmark regulatory events in the same month.
The Crypto Basic2025/08/19 18:19
$1,000 in Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Here’s What It Could Be Worth in 3, 5, and 10 Months

A $1,000 LILPEPE bet at $0.0020 could grow to $1,500 in 3 months, $3,000 in 5 months, or even $50,000 if the token hits $1 in 10 months.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 18:18
XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

SEC pushes ETF decisions into October The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission just kicked the can on multiple crypto ETFs, including spot Solana (applications from 21Shares and Bitwise) and spot XRP (21Shares’ Core XRP Trust and a CoinShares product). New final decision windows now land in mid-to-late October 2025 (e.g., Oct 16 for Solana; Oct […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 18:18
