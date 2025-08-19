2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Cardano Price Prediction: How Will ADA Fair Against New Competition From Layer Brett

Brett has broken out and the Cardano price prediction faces a new challenger. The crypto market is buzzing as Layer Brett enters its presale, bringing a fresh wave of excitement to meme coins and Layer 2 crypto projects alike. With the presale now live, analysts are making bold projections—many believe $LBRETT could be the next […] The post Cardano Price Prediction: How Will ADA Fair Against New Competition From Layer Brett appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Solayer
LAYER$0.558+0.21%
Cardano
ADA$0.8749+2.53%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002618+12.36%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/19 18:30
Tom Lee: Ethereum Is Where Wall Street and AI Will Converge

Tom Lee of BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. makes a bold assertion about Ethereum, describing it as the platform that brings together Wall Street and artificial intelligence (AI).  Lee made the claim during a recent event in Manhattan. At the event, several crypto stakeholders, including Lee, framed Ethereum not just as another cryptocurrency in the market but as the foundation of the future financial system. Speaking at the event, as reported by Bloomberg, Lee suggested that Ethereum is the meeting point between Wall Street and AI. Notably, his company BitMine boasts the largest ETH pile valued at over $6 billion. Ethereum Features Extend Beyond Everyday Crypto Transactions This claim contrasts with the common perception of Ethereum as a blockchain mainly used for crypto-related activities such as token swaps, trading, and yield farming. However, industry leaders like Lee believe Ethereum offers greater functions than the day-to-day crypto activities. In his view, Ethereum is a programmable blockchain offering smart contract functionality, in which self-executing software can run financial services, such as payments, lending, and trading, without requiring intermediaries like banks. Since launching in 2015, Ethereum has seen widespread adoption, with users leveraging it for decentralized finance (DeFi) and tokenization. Fees for these transactions are paid in ETH, which increases demand for the token as more businesses adopt the network. Potential Challenges While proponents like Lee position Ethereum as the cornerstone of tomorrow’s financial system, several companies are aiming to challenge its dominance. For instance, leading stablecoin issuer Circle is developing its own Layer-1 blockchain to facilitate enterprise-grade stablecoin payments. According to reports, popular fintech company Stripe is also developing a similar infrastructure, potentially challenging Ethereum’s ambition to dominate modern finance. Ethereum Corporate Treasury Initiative Meanwhile, with Ethereum increasingly seen as a hub for Wall Street and AI-driven systems, several companies, including Lee’s BitMine and SharpLink Gaming, are placing bigger bets on the token. They are stockpiling ETH in their corporate treasuries, treating it as a treasury asset. Joseph Lubin, co-founder of SharpLink Gaming, along with Lee, believes that the Ethereum treasury program is crucial in reducing the amount of ETH in circulation, which could boost its demand and price. In the meantime, investors are keeping a close eye on Ethereum as the second-largest token attempts to break its previous all-time high (ATH) of $4,891, recorded in 2021. Last week, ETH came close to surpassing this mark, rising to $4,788 before retracing to the $4,200 range. It is currently trading at $4,288, down 0.42% over the past 24 hours and 0.15% over the past week.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10156+1.43%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001734-3.66%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01362-2.29%
The Crypto Basic2025/08/19 18:30
Traits That Define Blockchain-Based Casino Platforms in 2025

Blockchain casinos in 2025 focus on wallet-based access, fast payouts, provably fair games, and Bitcoin-driven simplicity over traditional checks.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02672+0.48%
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 18:30
Strategy Spent $51 Million on Bitcoin at $124,000 — Just Before a Sharp Drop

The post Strategy Spent $51 Million on Bitcoin at $124,000 — Just Before a Sharp Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: Strategy bought 430 BTC for $51.4M at $119K average as Bitcoin hit $124K then fell Michael Saylor calls market swings a gift for long-term believers Company now holds over 629K BTC worth $77.2B at peak value Strategy (MSTR), the business intelligence firm led by Michael Saylor, made another bold move in Bitcoin acquisition — this time purchasing $51.4 million worth of BTC as prices hit a new all-time high.  The company acquired 430 BTC at an average price of $119,666 per coin, during a volatile week when Bitcoin surged to $124,000 and then quickly fell back to $115,000. Buying into extreme volatility According to a document filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 18, the $51.4 million purchase was completed over the past week. The timing couldn’t have been more volatile, highlighting the aggressive nature of Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation plan. With this latest acquisition, MicroStrategy’s total Bitcoin holdings have grown to 629,376 BTC, acquired at a cumulative cost of $46.15 billion, with an average price of $73,320 per coin. Source: bitbo August sees “modest” buys, but momentum builds Interestingly, the latest 430 BTC purchase follows a smaller buy of just 155 BTC the week prior—relatively minor compared to previous activity. For MicroStrategy, these recent moves could be considered “small change.” Just weeks earlier, between July 14 and August 3, the company purchased 31,466 BTC across three large buys. In June, it acquired another 17,075 BTC. Meanwhile, Japan-based investment firm Metaplanet also entered the market, buying 775 BTC for $93 million at an average price of $120,006 per coin—nearly double MicroStrategy’s BTC volume that week. Saylor: “Volatility Is a Gift for the Faithful” As Bitcoin fluctuated between record highs and steep pullbacks, Michael Saylor remained publicly optimistic. On August 14, just as Bitcoin began dipping…
Threshold
T$0.01597-0.49%
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00226757+1.76%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 18:29
Tether appoints Bo Hines, former executive director of the White House Crypto Council, as strategic advisor

PANews reported on August 19th that Tether, the world's largest digital asset company, announced the appointment of Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor, responsible for digital assets and US market strategy.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005609+0.84%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017777+0.99%
PANews2025/08/19 18:28
“Want to Be Japan’s Circle,” Says JPYC, Japan’s First Stablecoin Issuer

The post “Want to Be Japan’s Circle,” Says JPYC, Japan’s First Stablecoin Issuer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JPYC Inc., a Tokyo-based fintech, has secured regulatory approval to issue Japan’s first yen-denominated stablecoin and will launch a new issuance and redemption platform dubbed “JPYC X” in the coming weeks. The announcement marks a breakthrough for Japan’s digital asset industry as it adapts to new legislation designed to bring stablecoins under financial regulation. Japan’s First Licensed Yen Stablecoin In Tuesday afternoon’s press conference, the company said it received registration as a “funds transfer service provider” under Japan’s amended Payment Services Act, enabling it to issue the electronic money token directly backed by yen. JPYC will issue the token on Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon, using a non-custodial model where users hold their own assets. Identity verification will rely on Japan’s My Number card IC chip, offering stringent KYC and low costs. Authorities can block transactions flagged as potentially illicit through formal court or police requests. Japanese government bonds and trust deposits will primarily back the stablecoin, with authorities holding over 101% reserves. JPYC projects gross profits of around ¥5 billion ($34 million) annually for every ¥1 trillion ($6.8 billion) issued, primarily from bond yields. The company will initially allocate 80% of its reserves to government bonds and 20% to deposits, potentially shifting toward longer-term bonds later. Stablecoin on Barcode Payments The token will initially target domestic users, as KYC requires a My Number card, excluding overseas residents. Potential users include institutional investors, hedge funds, family offices, and sophisticated individuals. Possible applications include trade settlement, remittances, and DeFi integration. JPYC has already conducted demonstrations of barcode payments at convenience stores and expects POS system integration from next year. Developers can access free Node.js and Python SDKs to integrate payment functions into e-commerce sites with minimal coding, even through AI tools like ChatGPT. Yen-pegged Stablecoin Market Poised to Grow JPYC estimates the…
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1827-1.02%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004932+3.98%
Triathon
GROW$0.0107+1.90%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 18:28
ETF Outflows and Geopolitical Turbulence Shape a Cautious Market

Your daily access to the back room
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.01083-19.35%
Blockhead2025/08/19 18:27
XRP in Danger: Ripple Token Could Fall Further After Losing Key Resistance (Analyst)

Ripple (XRP) trades near $3 after losing $3.32 resistance, with analysts eyeing $2.90 support as SEC delays ETF decision.
NEAR
NEAR$2.507+1.37%
XRP
XRP$2.8993+0.14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01362-2.29%
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 18:27
XRP Faces Pivotal Price Movement

The post XRP Faces Pivotal Price Movement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP, one of the leading altcoins in the cryptocurrency sector, is approaching a crucial point as it tests the $2.96 mark, a level defined by its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA). The outcome of this test over the next two days will be crucial, as the two-day candlestick pattern is expected to dictate the next […] Continue Reading:XRP Faces Pivotal Price Movement Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/xrp-faces-pivotal-price-movement
XRP
XRP$2.8993+0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022106+0.32%
LayerNet
NET$0.000114+6.03%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 18:27
Here are the 6 industries already in a recession, according to expert

The post Here are the 6 industries already in a recession, according to expert appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Roughly a third of United States industries are already in recession, according to Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. According to Zandi, the current mix of expanding, stagnant, and contracting sectors highlights why recession risks remain elevated, he said in an August 17 post on X. “1/3 of the economy’s industries are in recession, 1/3 are treading water, and 1/3 are expanding. This underscores why recession is such a threat,” Zandi said.   He divided the economy into three categories: one-third of industries are expanding, one-third are treading water, and one-third are in recession. The six industries he identified as already contracting account for nearly one-fifth of U.S. economic output. Manufacturing, with a 10.2% share of value added, represents the largest sector in decline, followed by transportation and distribution at 9.4%. Construction, contributing 4.6%, has also turned negative. Smaller but still notable contractions are evident in the federal government (3.7%), mining (1.4%), and agriculture (0.9%). U.S. industries in a recession. Source: Mark Zandi Recession triggers  Zandi said policy and trade pressures, higher tariffs, tighter immigration rules, and budget cuts are straining manufacturing, logistics, and construction sectors highly sensitive to labor, global demand, and public spending. By contrast, healthcare, state and local government, and technology are still expanding. Real estate, which makes up 14.1% of the economy, is also growing modestly, supported largely by housing rents, signaling resilience despite broader weakness. Notably, Zandi acknowledged his industry breakdown is partly subjective, especially around technology, but warned that the economy is operating on a narrow margin. Therefore, any spillover into expanding sectors could quickly tip it into a full recession. As reported by Finbold, Zandi previously cautioned that the U.S. economy is “on the precipice of recession,” though not yet officially in one, citing jobs data as a key metric.  In July, more…
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
SIX
SIX$0.02166+0.32%
RealLink
REAL$0.05173+0.46%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 18:26
