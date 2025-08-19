2025-08-21 Thursday

Intel Corporation (INTC) Stock; Rises as Trump Administration Considers 10% Stake

TLDRs: Intel shares rose this week amid talks of a potential 10% government stake. The US may convert Chips Act grants into Intel equity, boosting influence. Strategic government ownership in tech is part of a growing global trend. Historical precedent shows federal stakes can deliver significant economic returns. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has see its [...] The post Intel Corporation (INTC) Stock; Rises as Trump Administration Considers 10% Stake appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/08/19 18:46
[Live] XRP Price and News Updates, August 19: Can the Ripple Price Go Above $3.20 Today?

XRP bulls are waking up to renewed excitement this August 19 as the digital asset inches closer toward the much-watched $3.20 barrier. Following a string of positive regulatory headlines and a wave of whale accumulation, Ripple’s native token is trading higher in the early European session — sparking debate over whether it has enough momentum to chart a fresh breakout. Ahead of the U.S. market open, we bring you the latest price action, market sentiment, and news catalysts driving XRP’s push toward another major milestone. Live XRP Price and News Updates, August 19:
CryptoNews 2025/08/19 18:43
FET Breakout Loading? 670-Day Setup Mirrors 1175% Rally

The post FET Breakout Loading? 670-Day Setup Mirrors 1175% Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights FET trades at the top of the 670-day range, mirroring the 2021 rally that delivered 1,175% gains. Breakout above $0.92 remains critical; current structure reflects ongoing consolidation and lower highs. Chart setup resembles ADA and INJ pre-rallies, but traders await volume confirmation and resistance break. FET Breakout Loading? 670-Day Setup Mirrors 1175% Rally Fetch.ai (FET) is drawing increased attention as traders focus on a chart pattern that resembles its historic 2021 bull cycle. Analysts are observing price behavior near long-standing support levels, as market participants assess the possibility of a breakout. 670 Days of Accumulation Sets the Stage A chart shared by Crypto NL shows FET trading within a prolonged accumulation phase that has lasted over 670 days. This structure mirrors the 2021 setup, where a 581-day accumulation led to a 1,175% rally. Price is currently sitting at the top of this accumulation zone, around $0.685. A downward-sloping red trendline defines the resistance level of this multi-month range. A breakout above this line, combined with strong volume, could signal a shift in momentum. “A break above the red line could send it fast,” the analyst noted, pointing to a green arrow projection that leads toward a $7.5 price target. Source: Crypto NL/X Resistance Zone at $0.92 Remains Key Crypto Monkey added that a sustained move won’t materialize without a weekly close above $0.92. The $0.92–$0.95 region is marked as a strong resistance zone, where previous breakdowns occurred. Until this area is reclaimed, the chart structure remains neutral. FET is currently trading at $0.6736, down 3.96% for the week. Price continues to form lower highs, indicating buyer caution. Recent weekly candles show indecision, reinforcing the need for a confirmed breakout above the $0.92 resistance before larger moves can develop. Pattern Resembles Historical Rally The 2021 bull cycle saw FET…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/19 18:43
Major Market Shift Favors XRP — But Analysts Say a New Altcoin Could Be the Biggest Winner

The post Major Market Shift Favors XRP — But Analysts Say a New Altcoin Could Be the Biggest Winner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News XRP faces SEC ETF delays until October, while investors shift to MAGACOIN FINANCE as 2025’s breakout altcoin with faster growth potential. XRP is grabbing headlines again, but the spotlight is not fully its own. Investors now face a new question: should they wait for XRP’s ETF decision or chase faster-moving opportunities? Regulatory delays are holding XRP back, while one rising altcoin is drawing attention as a potential breakout story. That coin is MAGACOIN FINANCE. SEC Delays Put XRP ETFs on Hold The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed its review of three high-profile spot XRP ETF proposals. These came from Bitwise, CoinShares, and 21Shares. For the 21Shares Core XRP Trust, the SEC pushed the decision past the initial August 20 deadline. The new ruling date is October 19, 2025. This follows earlier filings submitted in February and a superseding amendment just days later. The extension signals cautious review as regulators balance comments and compliance with the Exchange Act. Similar extensions were also applied to Bitwise and CoinShares. Market watchers believe the SEC may group approvals together, just like it did with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. If that holds true, October will be the final decision point. The earliest deadline falls on October 17, which is tied to one of eight pending XRP ETF applications. These include filings from Grayscale, WisdomTree, Franklin Templeton, Canary Capital, and REX-Osprey. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has already ruled out submitting an XRP ETF proposal. Meanwhile, delays continue for other altcoin ETF requests, reinforcing the cautious stance the SEC holds on approving new crypto-based investment vehicles in the United States. XRP’s regulatory wait has investors searching for opportunities with faster growth potential. MAGACOIN FINANCE is emerging as the clear alternative. As the SEC delays XRP ETF decisions until October, attention…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/19 18:41
Ethereum exit queue hits record $3.9B as validators line up to withdraw

Over 910,000 ETH worth $3.9B is stuck in Ethereum’s exit queue, with wait times stretching to 16 days.
Cryptopolitan 2025/08/19 18:40
SEC Postpones Multiple XRP ETF Decisions to October 2025

The post SEC Postpones Multiple XRP ETF Decisions to October 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitwise, CoinShares, Canary Capital, Grayscale, and 21Shares XRP ETFs delayed till October. The agency has extended the review period by 60 days for a comprehensive evaluation. Eight of the pending spot ETF applications could receive simultaneous decisions soon. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed decisions on multiple XRP exchange-traded fund applications until October 2025, but extended review periods for major issuers like Canary Capital, Bitwise, CoinShares, Grayscale, and 21Shares. The regulatory agency announced the delays as part of comprehensive evaluation procedures for cryptocurrency investment products. The 21Shares Core XRP Trust faced the first extension, with its August 20 deadline pushed to October 19 following a 60-day review period. The extension gives the SEC additional time to gather public comments and assess regulatory concerns under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Multiple Issuers Face Coordinated Review Timeline The SEC has applied similar delays to Grayscale, CoinShares, and Bitwise XRP ETF filings, aligning all decisions with the October 19 deadline. Analysts expect the agency to handle these applications consistently with previous Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF review processes. Meanwhile, eight pending spot ETF applications, including Franklin Templeton, REX-Osprey, and WisdomTree, could receive final decisions by October 18 under the coordinated timeline. This approach mirrors the SEC’s handling of Bitcoin ETF applications, where multiple issuers received simultaneous approval or rejection decisions. The 21Shares Trust originally filed its proposal on February 6, with an updated Amendment No. 1 submitted on February 12.   Altcoin ETF Reviews Follow Similar Pattern The SEC has extended review periods for various altcoin ETFs beyond XRP, including Solana-based funds that face October deadlines. Truth Social’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF applications have also received deadline extensions despite existing approved products from Hashdex and Franklin Templeton. CoinShares Litecoin ETF faced delays before its August 24 deadline, with October 23 now serving…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/19 18:40
SoftBank 9-day momentum after $2 billion Intel deal triggers 5% drop

The post SoftBank 9-day momentum after $2 billion Intel deal triggers 5% drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SoftBank’s stock collapsed over 5% on Tuesday after the company announced a $2 billion investment in Intel, ending a winning streak that had lasted nine trading days. The Tokyo-based firm said it was buying Intel’s common shares at $23 each, while the chipmaker’s stock had just closed at $23.66 the day before. That gap, though small on paper, triggered a selloff that hit SoftBank hard and fast. The deal raised eyebrows among traders already nervous ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next move. With a major Fed meeting set for later this week, Asia-Pacific markets responded with broad declines. Markets in Asia fall as Fed and Intel news hit risk appetite In Japan, the Nikkei 225 closed at 43,546.29, down 0.38%, following a record-setting session the day before. The Topix dropped slightly, finishing 0.14% lower at 3,116.63. The loss came after investors began pricing in not just the SoftBank-Intel headlines, but also uncertainty around global monetary policy. South Korea followed suit. The Kospi dropped 0.81%, ending at 3,151.56, while the Kosdaq, which tracks small-cap stocks, got hit even harder, falling 1.26% and closing at 787.96. Losses also spread through China. The CSI 300, after reaching its highest point since October 2024, lost 0.38% and settled at 4,223.37. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng hovered flat during its final hour of trading but didn’t recover enough to make a difference. Australia’s market didn’t escape the fallout either. The S&P/ASX 200 closed at 8,896.2, down 0.7%. Out of all the major Asia-Pacific exchanges, only India saw green. The Nifty 50 inched up 0.44%, while the BSE Sensex climbed 0.48%, going against the region-wide selloff. Fed meeting and Ukraine talks shake global trading sentiment U.S. stock futures were in the red early Tuesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped 34 points, or 0.08%,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/19 18:35
BlackRock over 3% of Bitcoin supply: what does it mean for the market?

As of June 10, 2025, BlackRock held 662,600 BTC, equivalent to about 3.3% of the circulating supply. But what can this mean for Bitcoin?
The Cryptonomist 2025/08/19 18:34
Expert Says XRP Under $3 is a Massive Blessing: ‘This is Where Wealth is Built’

As XRP trades under $3 again, market commentators are viewing it as another advantageous window to enter before the next big wave. XRP touched $2.95 yesterday as Bitcoin dipped to the $114,000 level. The price movement sparked another wave of apprehension among investors who had anticipated sustained fireworks following the conclusion of the Ripple lawsuit. However, although the lawsuit ended last week, XRP has been more bearish since the short-lived pump triggered by the announcement. Meanwhile, according to Coach JV, a widely followed XRP advocate, XRP trading under $3 again is "a massive blessing." Why XRP Under $3 is "a Massive Blessing" He noted that while the majority panic during low-price periods, seasoned investors recognize this as the foundation of wealth-building. “This is where wealth is built,” he said. Coach JV emphasized that financial growth comes from accumulating during sideways markets long before the next bull cycle begins. He also used the analogy of farming to illustrate his point. Most people want to buy when the crops are ready for harvest—similar to when an asset is surging. But the smart money moves when the soil still looks bare. To him, XRP at this stage is like fertile ground. It may seem uneventful to the impatient, but those with discipline will be the ones who eventually reap the rewards. Essentially, Coach JV is suggesting that XRP remains undervalued at its current price around $3, and that it could be worth significantly more in the future. He believes those who accumulate now will be the biggest beneficiaries. As a result, he calls XRP under $3 a blessing for “cheap” accumulation. "Unimaginable Wealth" in the Offing Meanwhile, one commentator disagreed with the view, saying that XRP at $500—not $3—would be the true “massive blessing.” In response, Coach JV remarked that when the day comes for $500 XRP, the reward will go to the "warriors" who remained patient and didn’t panic during the red days but continued to accumulate. He reiterated his belief that wealth is not built when the markets are green. His latest commentary adds to his series of inspirational tweets urging XRP investors not to despair amid fluctuating prices. Coach JV previously said that one day, loyal XRP holders will wake up to “unimaginable wealth.” He believes XRP’s price could eventually soar high enough to transform lives, especially for retail investors. Currently, most XRP holders own fewer than 500 tokens, with hopes pinned on the price hitting triple- or even four-digit levels. At $100 per XRP, holders of 25,000 tokens could see $2.5 million, while those with 500 tokens would need prices in the thousands to realize life-changing gains. Bolder predictions within the XRP community envision prices as high as $10,000. Meanwhile, such forecasts often overlook market cap implications and the resulting concentration of wealth among large holders.
The Crypto Basic 2025/08/19 18:33
Strategy eases MSTR stock sale limits as shares hit lowest level since April

The post Strategy eases MSTR stock sale limits as shares hit lowest level since April appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor revealed on Aug. 18 that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) has revised its stock issuance policy amid the financial instrument’s current downward trend. The company had previously limited stock sales below 2.5x market-to-net asset value (mNAV) strictly to cover debt interest or preferred share dividends. Under the new rules, the firm can now issue stock below this threshold whenever it deems it strategically beneficial. mNAV measures how the market values the company relative to its assets, including Bitcoin holdings and operational resources. The prior limit was meant to protect shareholders from dilution. However, by relaxing this restriction, Strategy gains more flexibility to raise capital or accelerate Bitcoin acquisitions, signaling a willingness to act opportunistically in a volatile market. Meanwhile, the update comes as MSTR shares have declined roughly 15% over the past month, closing at $363.6, their lowest level since April, according to Yahoo Finance data. As a result, Strategy Tracker data shows the company’s NAV premium is now just 1.59, the narrowest gap between market price and Bitcoin-equivalent net assets this year. Nonetheless, Strategy remains the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with 629,376 BTC worth around $72 billion as of press time. Investors reaction vary Strategy’s policy shift has drawn mixed reactions from investors in the firm. James Chanos, a famous short seller who has taken a position against the Saylor-led firm, criticized the change, claiming it weakens protections against shareholder dilution and signals limited demand for the company’s preferred shares. Meanwhile, other market experts see the adjustment as a tactical move that would help Strategy acquire more Bitcoin. Cern Basher, chief investment officer at Brilliant Advice, noted that as long as mNAV stays above 1.0, issuing new equity can increase Bitcoin per share, benefiting existing shareholders. According to Basher: “If Strategy is now able to issue new equity…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/19 18:31
