SoftBank 9-day momentum after $2 billion Intel deal triggers 5% drop
The post SoftBank 9-day momentum after $2 billion Intel deal triggers 5% drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SoftBank’s stock collapsed over 5% on Tuesday after the company announced a $2 billion investment in Intel, ending a winning streak that had lasted nine trading days. The Tokyo-based firm said it was buying Intel’s common shares at $23 each, while the chipmaker’s stock had just closed at $23.66 the day before. That gap, though small on paper, triggered a selloff that hit SoftBank hard and fast. The deal raised eyebrows among traders already nervous ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next move. With a major Fed meeting set for later this week, Asia-Pacific markets responded with broad declines. Markets in Asia fall as Fed and Intel news hit risk appetite In Japan, the Nikkei 225 closed at 43,546.29, down 0.38%, following a record-setting session the day before. The Topix dropped slightly, finishing 0.14% lower at 3,116.63. The loss came after investors began pricing in not just the SoftBank-Intel headlines, but also uncertainty around global monetary policy. South Korea followed suit. The Kospi dropped 0.81%, ending at 3,151.56, while the Kosdaq, which tracks small-cap stocks, got hit even harder, falling 1.26% and closing at 787.96. Losses also spread through China. The CSI 300, after reaching its highest point since October 2024, lost 0.38% and settled at 4,223.37. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng hovered flat during its final hour of trading but didn’t recover enough to make a difference. Australia’s market didn’t escape the fallout either. The S&P/ASX 200 closed at 8,896.2, down 0.7%. Out of all the major Asia-Pacific exchanges, only India saw green. The Nifty 50 inched up 0.44%, while the BSE Sensex climbed 0.48%, going against the region-wide selloff. Fed meeting and Ukraine talks shake global trading sentiment U.S. stock futures were in the red early Tuesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped 34 points, or 0.08%,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 18:35