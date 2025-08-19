2025-08-21 Thursday

Logan Paul Scores Major Win in CryptoZoo NFT Legal Battle

Logan Paul Scores Major Win in CryptoZoo NFT Legal Battle

TLDR Texas magistrate judge recommended dismissing most claims in the CryptoZoo lawsuit against Logan Paul Judge permanently rejected commodity pool fraud claim, calling plaintiffs’ arguments “dizzying” Plaintiffs failed to establish direct ties between Paul and their financial losses Paul pledged $2.3 million to reimburse buyers who agree not to pursue legal action Paul has filed [...] The post Logan Paul Scores Major Win in CryptoZoo NFT Legal Battle appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/08/19 18:52
ETHZilla Rebrands With Ethereum Treasury Strategy, Begins Trading on Nasdaq

ETHZilla Rebrands With Ethereum Treasury Strategy, Begins Trading on Nasdaq

The post ETHZilla Rebrands With Ethereum Treasury Strategy, Begins Trading on Nasdaq appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Former biotech firm pivots to crypto accumulation vehicle with $419M in ETH holdings. ETHZilla Corporation, formerly 180 Life Sciences Corp., on Monday, Aug. 18, launched its new brand and Ethereum (ETH) treasury strategy – marking a pivot from biotechnology to Ether accumulation – while beginning trading on the Nasdaq under the new ticker ETHZ. The Palm Beach–based company disclosed that it has acquired 94,675 ETH at an average price of $3,902.20 – worth about $411 million at ETH’s current price of $4,342 – alongside $187 million in cash equivalents, according to a press release viewed by The Defiant. The ETHZ stock closed at $7.41, up 5.26% on the day. The rebrand comes amid accelerating on-chain treasury activity as more traditional finance (TradFi) firms increasingly accumulate digital assets as part of their treasury strategies. Firms are especially looking at ETH to bolster their treasuries because of its yield opportunities over Bitcoin (BTC). ETHZilla’s rebrand follows a $565 million fundraising effort with participation from over 60 institutional and crypto-native investors such as Electric Capital, Polychain, and GSR. Several prominent crypto founders are also investors, including Sreeram Kannan, founder of Eigenlayer; Mike Silagadze, founder of Ether.fi; Danny Ryan, Grant Hummer, and Vivek Raman, co-founders of Etherealize; and Tarun Chitra, founder of Gauntlet. “Today, we are embracing our identity as ETHZilla and our commitment to developing a market-leading strategy that seeks to bring the value of Ethereum to investors in the public markets,” said McAndrew Rudisill, Executive Chairman. “We are launching this new brand and our new treasury strategy with significant interest from the market and valuable partnerships with prominent Ethereum ecosystem founders and leaders.” The company said Electric Capital will serve as its external asset manager with plans to deploy a yield-generating strategy aimed at outperforming traditional ETH staking, as well as a…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/19 18:52
Holding MicroStrategy Won’t Turn Out Well

Holding MicroStrategy Won't Turn Out Well

The post Holding MicroStrategy Won’t Turn Out Well appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple CTO, David JoelKatz Schwartz, has now become a part of a new controversy, including Strategy (previously called MicroStrategy) and Bitcoin. A debate has already been taking shape, where a few community members, including Nick O’Neill, have been taking shots at Michael Saylor’s company, but new updates made the Schwartz comment, which looks like a warning to many. Ripple CTO Joins Strategy Debate Ripple CTO David JoelKatz Schwartz’s involvement in the Strategy debate comes tertiary, as it all began with Nick O’Neill, the Co-Founder & CEO of BoDoggosENT. Pseudonymous crypto investor ‘The Digital Asset Investor’ highlighted that O’Neill has been creating critical videos about the Michael Sayor firm for days, but has now shocked everyone with a new video in which he is defending the company. His serious facial expression, reading a script, and talking contrary to a previous statement have resulted in many speculating that he has been hit with a lawsuit. Digital Asset Investor summed up the sentiment in a post: So this guy has obviously been threatened with a lawsuit…This was just one guy over a day or two taking shots at Microstrategy, and they shut him down. Source: X, Digital Asset Investor Others commented that “blink twice if you need help, while others added that ‘he has lost all the credibility he had.’ Notably, Schwartz also added his opinions, which also look like a warning. Ripple CTO Calls The New Statement ‘Not Genuine’ Notably, the Ripple CTO also jumped on the thread, suggesting that the video does not seem genuine. He even added that the individual does not look happy, making the statement, and his original video truly reflected his opinions. We’re all smart enough to realize that he was probably coerced into making that statement, and his original videos reflect his true opinions of Microstrategy, which…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/19 18:51
Tether Names Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor for U.S. Strategy

Tether Names Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor for U.S. Strategy

The post Tether Names Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor for U.S. Strategy appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Tether has appointed Bo Hines, former Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council, as its new Strategic Advisor. In this role, Hines will guide Tether’s U.S. strategy and support its expanding digital asset initiatives. His government and policy experience is expected to help the company strengthen its presence in the American market while navigating …
CoinPedia 2025/08/19 18:50
3 Crypto Stocks To Watch as Bitcoin and Altcoins Risk More Downturn This Week

3 Crypto Stocks To Watch as Bitcoin and Altcoins Risk More Downturn This Week

The post 3 Crypto Stocks To Watch as Bitcoin and Altcoins Risk More Downturn This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto stocks, including Coinbase, Strategy Inc., and Circle Internet Group, traded lower on August 18. This occurred as the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and altcoins showed further signs of weakness. Investors are monitoring key price levels while market updates and industry commentary shape expectations for the week. Strategy Inc. and Circle Fall as Market Turns Lower Microstrategy and Circle Internet Group both lost ground in the early trading session today, as the wider crypto market came under pressure. MSTR stock closed at $363.60, down 0.74% or $2.72. In pre-market trading, it stood at $361.61, showing a further decline of 0.55% or $1.99. The company carried a market cap of $2.52 billion with an average trading volume of 11.66 million. Also, Circle Internet Group Inc. closed at $141.58, down 5.15% or $7.68. The firm had a market cap of $33.96 billion and an average volume of 17.04 million. Its year range growth was between $64.00 and $298.99, showing how far the crypto stock had moved over the past twelve months. It is worth noting that the declines followed the release of the U.S. Producer Price Index data that came in higher than expected. The index rose 0.9% against a forecast of 0.2%. This pushed back investor expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut. The probability of a cut dropped from 98% to 84%, making investors more cautious toward risk assets. Generally, the crypto market had bearish price swings with Bitcoin price trading near $115,500. Ethereum price slipping below $4,300 mark. Coinbase Stock Drops but Gains Attention from New York Surge Coinbase stock (COIN) also declined within similar timeframes, but continued to attract interest due to company developments. The crypto stock closed at $313.58, down 1.25% with $3.97 lost. It carried a market cap of $80.60 billion and an average trading volume of…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/19 18:50
Best Altcoins to Buy Before the Next Rally: Cardano, Chainlink & Remittix Are Must-Haves

Best Altcoins to Buy Before the Next Rally: Cardano, Chainlink & Remittix Are Must-Haves

Cardano, Chainlink, and Remittix lead the list of best altcoins to buy before the next rally, with RTX’s PayFi utility making it 2025’s breakout presale.
Blockchainreporter 2025/08/19 18:50
Ripple (XRP) vs. Cardano (ADA): Which Altcoin Has Greater Upside Potential?

Ripple (XRP) vs. Cardano (ADA): Which Altcoin Has Greater Upside Potential?

We are arguably entering the final phase of this bull market cycle. Altcoins are possibly primed to go much higher. Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) are crowd favourites, but which has the most upside potential?
Cryptodaily 2025/08/19 18:48
Publicly-Traded BTCS Announces Ethereum Dividend and Loyalty Payment for Shareholders

Publicly-Traded BTCS Announces Ethereum Dividend and Loyalty Payment for Shareholders

The post Publicly-Traded BTCS Announces Ethereum Dividend and Loyalty Payment for Shareholders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTCS, a publicly traded blockchain technology company (Nasdaq: BTCS), has announced a one-time blockchain dividend, or “Bividend,” of $0.05 per share to be paid in ethereum ( ETH) to shareholders of record on September 26, 2025. Additionally, the company is offering a $0.35 per share loyalty payment in ETH to shareholders who transfer their shares […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/publicly-traded-btcs-announces-ethereum-dividend-and-loyalty-payment-for-shareholders/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/19 18:48
Home Crypto Mining: The Secrets Pro Miners Will Not Share (2025 Guide)

Home Crypto Mining: The Secrets Pro Miners Will Not Share (2025 Guide)

Home crypto mining has transitioned from a casual hobby to a competitive, technology-driven business. Bitcoin mining expansion continues to be an essential component of network decentralization and security and is therefore equally pertinent in 2025. Bitcoin experienced all-time high institutional investment in 2024 and during 2025, and eventually pierced the $100,000 level following the post-halving […] The post Home Crypto Mining: The Secrets Pro Miners Will Not Share (2025 Guide) appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/08/19 18:47
Chamath Palihapitiya Files for $250M SPAC Targeting DeFi, AI, and Energy Sectors

Chamath Palihapitiya Files for $250M SPAC Targeting DeFi, AI, and Energy Sectors

TLDR Chamath Palihapitiya filed to raise $250M for “American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp A” SPAC The SPAC will target DeFi, AI, defense robotics, and energy innovation sectors Shares will trade on NYSE under ticker AEXA at $10 each with a 24-month window to find a merger partner Palihapitiya believes DeFi’s next phase involves closer integration with [...] The post Chamath Palihapitiya Files for $250M SPAC Targeting DeFi, AI, and Energy Sectors appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/08/19 18:46
