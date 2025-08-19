2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Is Layer Brett The Next 100x Meme Coin? 3 Reasons It's Set To Be As Big As Shiba Inu and Pepe

Is Layer Brett The Next 100x Meme Coin? 3 Reasons It’s Set To Be As Big As Shiba Inu and Pepe

He was stuck on Base, but now Brett’s breaking chains on Layer 2—bringing memes, speed, and massive rewards to Ethereum. The Layer Brett presale is live, making headlines as the “next 100x meme coin” and drawing direct comparisons with Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin. Analysts and enthusiasts are watching closely as $LBRETT combines lightning-fast Ethereum [...] The post Is Layer Brett The Next 100x Meme Coin? 3 Reasons It’s Set To Be As Big As Shiba Inu and Pepe appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/19 19:00
XRP About To Leave Ethereum In The Dust—Move Imminent, Analyst Warns

XRP About To Leave Ethereum In The Dust—Move Imminent, Analyst Warns

CrediBULL Crypto (@CredibleCrypto) argues that market structure across three charts—XRP/ETH, XRP/USD and ETH/USD—now tilts in favor of renewed XRP outperformance versus Ethereum. XRP Ready To Crush Ethereum? In an update on X, the analyst wrote: “XRP/ETH has hit my downside area of interest (also midrange) after a 3 month correction that followed a 700% rally off of range lows… XRP/USD is now in its 9th month of consolidation above the highest monthly close in its history… ETH/USD is approaching prior ATH after completing a clean 5 wave move off of $2100 and is likely due for some consolidation.” He concluded: “When you put all this together, it suggests we are getting closer to the next period of outperformance on $XRP against $ETH… It’s almost time to zerp it.” On the XRP/ETH three-day chart, price has retraced to the analyst’s highlighted support cluster that doubles as the midrange of the 2025 advance. The demand band spans roughly 0.0007322–0.00065 ETH per XRP, with the midrange annotated at 0.0007322 and a measured 100% level at 0.0001876. Related Reading: It Is ‘Genuinely Impossible’ For XRP To Hit $1,000; Pundit Warns This test follows a four-month drawdown from a mid-April peak that briefly pushed above resistance—marked on the chart as a “deviation”—before mean-reverting lower. Immediate reference resistances overhead are shown at 0.007864 and at 0.0010106 as well as the larger range cap near 0.0012768. Holding the 0.0007322–0.00065 area would preserve the higher-time-frame uptrend in the ratio and keep a recovery toward the 0.0010–0.00128 region in play. The monthly XRP/USD chart foregrounds duration and positioning. Price has spent nine consecutive months consolidating above the highest monthly close on record, plotted around $1.90. That multi-quarter acceptance above a legacy threshold is the kind of basing behavior often seen before trend continuation in strong cycles. The candles show orderly compression just north of the $1.90 line rather than impulsive rejection back into the prior range, underscoring the idea of digestion rather than distribution. In contrast, the Ethereum 4-hour chart is labeled as a completed five-wave advance from the $2,100 base, with ETH now pressing into the zone beneath its prior all-time high. The chart marks the former peak at $4,880, with a recent high at $4,787, and yesterday’s dip to $4,226. Related Reading: XRP Could Bleed Lower Before Any Major Rally, Analyst Warns Beneath the spot, a broad “HTF DEMAND” block is mapped in the mid-$3,000s to just under $4,000. The schematic the analyst draws allows for a final probe toward the $4,780–$4,880 band followed by consolidation or a deeper corrective sweep into that demand region before any higher-time-frame expansion. Put differently, ETH is confronting resistance into prior extremes after a completed impulse, a context that statistically favors time-based digestion or price-based retracement. Taken together, the cross-pair support on XRP/ETH, the endurance of XRP’s monthly structure above $1.90, and ETH’s proximity to its $4,787–$4,880 prior-high band after a clean five-wave push from $2,100 create a relative-strength setup that skews toward XRP. If the ratio continues to defend 0.00073–0.00065 and ETH spends time consolidating beneath or around prior ATH—with $4,226 and the mid-$3,000s demand as clear corrective references—the path of least resistance is for the XRP/ETH line to pivot higher toward 0.0010 and potentially the 0.00128 range cap. As the analyst summarized: “XRP may be gearing up for its next impulse while ETH may be cooling off from its last.” At press time, XRP traded at $3.01. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/08/19 19:00
Circle (CRCL) Acquires Malachite To Fuel Development Of New Arc Blockchain

Circle (CRCL) Acquires Malachite To Fuel Development Of New Arc Blockchain

Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has recently made headlines with its public debut on NASDAQ under the ticker CRCL. This move is part of a broader strategy that includes the development of a public blockchain specifically designed for stablecoin transactions, known as the Arc Blockchain.  Malachite Integration For Arc Blockchain The company announced […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/19 19:00
Trocador.app: Privacy, Competitive Quotes, Ease of Use

Trocador.app: Privacy, Competitive Quotes, Ease of Use

This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. If you’ve been around crypto for a while, you know the trade-off all too well: Centralized exchanges are convenient, but they require full KYC and can see your entire transaction history. They can also freeze or seize assets at any time. On the other end, decentralized […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/19 19:00
Crypto Market Shows Steady Movement Amid Mixed Sentiment

Crypto Market Shows Steady Movement Amid Mixed Sentiment

Crypto market dips by 0.74% to $3.88T as Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH) fall, while NFT sales climb, and decentralized finance (DeFi) TVL declines.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 19:00
Best Crypto to Buy Right Now Ranked: Why PEPETO Beats Cardano, Hyperliquid, and Solana

Best Crypto to Buy Right Now Ranked: Why PEPETO Beats Cardano, Hyperliquid, and Solana

If you are looking for the best crypto to buy right now, timing and entry value are key. All details below.
The Cryptonomist2025/08/19 19:00
the new USA law on stablecoins that changes everything

the new USA law on stablecoins that changes everything

The post the new USA law on stablecoins that changes everything appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The GENIUS Act, signed by President Trump on July 18, marks the direct entry of the United States into the regulation of stablecoins, launching the public call by the American Treasury to identify innovative tools against financial risks related to digital assets. What does the GENIUS Act foresee for stablecoin and digital asset? The GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins) is the first major federal step on stablecoins in the USA. From July 18, 2024, the provision regulates stablecoins intended for payments, defining precise responsibilities both for issuers and for the regulatory authorities. The central focus concerns the management and monitoring of risks of illicit uses, such as money laundering through crypto. Why the collection of public comments until October 17? The Dipartimento del Tesoro degli Stati Uniti has opened a public consultation on methods, strategies, and techniques to identify and reduce illicit finance risks linked to crypto. Everyone, from individuals to industry operators and think tanks, can submit suggestions by October 17. The stated goal is to integrate the leadership americana in the digital asset sector, creating advanced control tools. According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on X, this feedback will be “essential for the implementation of the law and the strengthening of the USA’s position in crypto.” What risks and technologies are at the center of the new law? The GENIUS Act complements traditional controls with a request for targeted solutions on some key issues: Riciclaggio di denaro (money laundering): focus on the prevention of abuses through stablecoin and crypto Application Programming Interfaces (API): feedback on the interfaces to enable smarter controls Artificial Intelligence (AI): development of systems capable of identifying suspicious transactions Identità digitale: secure and traceable verification of user identities Blockchain monitoring: use of tracking technologies based on blockchain for new forms…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 18:58
There's no alt season — we've reached mainstream adoption | Opinion

There’s no alt season — we’ve reached mainstream adoption | Opinion

The cryptocurrency industry is shifting from a closed circuit of gamblers towards an open investor base who are rejecting seasonal cash flows.
Crypto.news2025/08/19 18:57
Bitcoin Prediction Today as US Treasury Department Works on GENIUS, VanEck Makes $180K Bitcoin Prediction, and More…

Bitcoin Prediction Today as US Treasury Department Works on GENIUS, VanEck Makes $180K Bitcoin Prediction, and More…

The post Bitcoin Prediction Today as US Treasury Department Works on GENIUS, VanEck Makes $180K Bitcoin Prediction, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Prediction Today as US Treasury Department Works on GENIUS, VanEck Makes $180K Bitcoin Prediction, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-august-19-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 18:57
US Treasury Starts to Implement GENIUS Act & Seeks Feedback – Best Crypto to Buy

US Treasury Starts to Implement GENIUS Act & Seeks Feedback – Best Crypto to Buy

The US Treasury Department is putting the GENIUS Act into action with a 60-day comment period to gather ideas on detecting illicit crypto activity. By establishing a stablecoin framework and seeking input, the Treasury is working to shape the Web3 sector. Under Trump, their ultimate ambition is to bolster crypto innovation safely. Such regulatory clarity […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/19 18:54
