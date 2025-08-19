2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Top 3 Bull Run Future Dominators: Stellar, XRP & GMX Ready to Pump Hard

Top 3 Bull Run Future Dominators: Stellar, XRP & GMX Ready to Pump Hard

Three cryptocurrencies are showing significant potential for rapid growth in the near future. Stellar, XRP, and GMX are primed to make waves in the market. These assets are poised to capture attention and could be on the brink of substantial gains. Discover what makes these coins stand out and why investors are keeping a close eye on them. Stellar Analysis: Mixed Short-Term Decline, Six-Month Growth and Key Price Pivots Stellar faced a decline of about 10.9% over the past month, along with a weekly drop of near 8.1%, countered by a robust six-month gain of approximately 26.2%. Price fluctuations marked this period, with a noticeable pullback in the short run against a longer-term upward momentum. Price movements have been volatile, reflecting near-term bearish pressure despite the coin’s healthier performance over half a year. This pattern shows that Stellar’s market behavior offers room for potential recovery even after short-term corrections, as seen in its oscillating trend on weekly and monthly intervals. The current price ranges between $0.24 and $0.54, with immediate resistance at around $0.68 and solid support near $0.08. Price tests at these levels will be critical for determining near-term moves. Present indicators like an RSI at 47.36 and slightly negative momentum suggest that bears have some control, although the longer-term trend hints at underlying strength. Trading within these boundaries means looking for rebounds near support to target a breakout above resistance. A steady approach with tight risk management might work best until a clear trend is reestablished. Investors might consider buying on dips close to support while remaining cautious until a stronger directional signal emerges. XRP Price Analysis: Past Momentum and Key Support & Resistance Levels XRP experienced a decline of 12.66% over the last month while enjoying a rebound of 16.43% during the past six months. Price action that ranged between $2.23 and $3.74 reflects a period of volatility with traders testing various levels. A one-week drop of 6.41% indicates recent selling pressure, and technical indicators show bearish sentiment. Momentum tools recorded values such as -0.071 for the Awesome Oscillator and -0.304 for the momentum indicator. The RSI reading of 45.60 pointed to a balanced market with neither extreme bullishness nor oversold conditions. Price fluctuations during these periods have allowed market participants to evaluate both risk and opportunity in XRP’s movement. XRP currently trades within a defined range, with support at $1.43 and resistance at $4.46. Bears hold a slight advantage as technical readings linger in the negative, but a clear trend has not yet emerged. The market reflects mixed signals from oscillators and moving averages. Traders might consider a strategy that involves buying near the lower support level if a reversal is confirmed, while a break above $4.46 could target the second resistance point near $5.97. In this range-bound environment, a sustained move above or below the key levels may indicate the start of a new trend, prompting traders to adapt their positions. Careful observation of market momentum and volume is essential for guiding entry and exit decisions. GMX Price Insight: Mixed Performance Amid Key Levels GMX recorded a short-term boost of roughly 10.70% over the past month alongside a challenging six-month decline of about 23.27%. Price action was a blend of modest uplift and long-term pressure, with a weekly drop near 16.57% highlighting the mix of optimism and caution among traders. The data reveals steady gains in the recent month, although a longer-term downward trend has tempered overall sentiment, marking it as a coin with volatile past behavior across different timeframes. Current trading levels suggest a range-bound setup with bulls and bears in cautious balance. Prices are currently moving within a spread from $10.19 to $15.00, with defined support near $7.81 and resistance at $17.43. Technical indicators indicate the market is in a state of indecision, with indicators like the Awesome Oscillator at 0.98 and RSI at 50.81. Trading ideas focus on the range between support and resistance, with potential entries near $7.81 and exits close to $17.43. Traders are advised to keep positions nimble and prepare for varied scenarios within these key levels. Conclusion XLM, XRP, and GMX show strong potential for significant gains. These coins are positioned to attract substantial interest. As the market evolves, their unique features and growing adoption could drive impressive performance. Investors may keep an eye on these promising assets as they prepare for potential growth. With the right market conditions, XLM, XRP, and GMX could experience notable increases in value. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
NEAR
NEAR$2.507+1.37%
Waves
WAVES$1.3681-0.21%
SIX
SIX$0.02167+0.37%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/19 19:06
Κοινοποίηση
Ripple Slams U.S. Crypto Bill as XRP Faces Institutional Shift and 70% Breakout Signal

Ripple Slams U.S. Crypto Bill as XRP Faces Institutional Shift and 70% Breakout Signal

Ripple strongly criticized a newly proposed crypto bill in the United States. The company said the legislation would give the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) broader powers. According to Ripple, this expansion could increase uncertainty for XRP and other tokens. Lawmakers promoted the bill as a way to protect investors. They argued that more oversight […] The post Ripple Slams U.S. Crypto Bill as XRP Faces Institutional Shift and 70% Breakout Signal appeared first on CoinChapter.
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10169+1.56%
XRP
XRP$2.8995+0.15%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/19 19:05
Κοινοποίηση
Light Hits $100M ATH Amid Market Conditions, What To Know

Light Hits $100M ATH Amid Market Conditions, What To Know

The post Light Hits $100M ATH Amid Market Conditions, What To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Light is climbing. The token has smashed into nine figures, recording an ATH market cap over $100M. CoinMarketCap shows $LIGHT peaking at $120M just seven days after launch. Momentum is real, and it comes from one place, Heaven’s buyback engine. $LIGHT by Heaven (@heavendex) did not ease into the market. It exploded. In its first week, the protocol spent $1.23M on buybacks, burning 1.85% of the supply in only four days. $light by heaven (@heavendex) surged from $15M to $78M in 5 days. it has spent $1.23M buying & burning 1.85% of the $light supply in 4 days. heaven is an AMM and launchpad designed to house great ideas on Solana. from memes to companies. > the flywheel is simple: 100% of… pic.twitter.com/ymQACH1NcS — Hades Web3 (@0xHvdes) August 17, 2025 Heaven is designed as an AMM and a launchpad on Solana. Its model is simple: 100% of revenue goes into buybacks and burns. Every dollar of fees returns to the market as demand for LIGHT. That’s the reflexive loop traders call “the flywheel.” Heaven’s LIGHT Price Data At today’s pace, Heaven’s buybacks add a daily +63% impact to LIGHT’s price. The number is not random. It comes from AMM math. AMMs run on a constant product formula: x · y = k where: x = USDC in the pool y = LIGHT in the pool k = invariant constant Price is p = x / y. When USDC enters to buy LIGHT, x rises, y falls. Ratio shifts. Price jumps. Example: 100 USDC and 100 LIGHT means price = $1. If someone buys 10 LIGHT, the pool adjusts, ratio changes, and price goes higher. Small pool? Bigger effect. Heaven raised $23.6M with one thesis: all revenue funds token buybacks. But only 5% of the raise seeded initial liquidity. That thin…
Sidekick
K$0.2201-2.26%
RealLink
REAL$0.05173+0.46%
Capverse
CAP$0.06412-1.62%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 19:05
Κοινοποίηση
Google Becomes TeraWulf’s Largest Shareholder, Expands Into Bitcoin Mining

Google Becomes TeraWulf’s Largest Shareholder, Expands Into Bitcoin Mining

Google took a 14% stake in the bitcoin mining company, TeraWulf. This operation follows an increase in its financial commitment in a colocation agreement with Fluidstack. Thanks to this move, the tech giant becomes the main shareholder of TeraWulf and thus strengthens the credibility of its model between crypto and high-performance hosting. L’article Google Becomes TeraWulf’s Largest Shareholder, Expands Into Bitcoin Mining est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Movement
MOVE$0.1281+0.86%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/19 19:05
Κοινοποίηση
Blockchain settlement firm Tassat appoints Glen Sussman as CEO

Blockchain settlement firm Tassat appoints Glen Sussman as CEO

PANews reported on August 19th that blockchain settlement company Tassat has appointed Glen Sussman, currently president and chief strategy officer, as CEO, replacing Zain Saidin. Saidin will continue to serve
Κοινοποίηση
PANews2025/08/19 19:04
Κοινοποίηση
Tether taps former White House Crypto Council head Bo Hines to lead digital asset strategy in the US

Tether taps former White House Crypto Council head Bo Hines to lead digital asset strategy in the US

The post Tether taps former White House Crypto Council head Bo Hines to lead digital asset strategy in the US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bo Hines, who served as a top crypto advisor under President Donald Trump, has joined Tether as Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and US Strategy. Bo Hines will lead Tether’s US market expansion and engagement with policymakers and industry stakeholders. Tether, the company behind the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, USDT, has tapped Bo Hines, the former Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council, as its new Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and US Strategy, according to a Tuesday press release. Hines joined Tether just over a week after stepping down as one of President Trump’s top crypto advisors. Appointed last December to lead the White House Crypto Council, he gained influence in the crypto industry by advancing the administration’s bid to position the US as the world’s crypto capital, spearheading reforms, and strengthening relationships between the government and the blockchain industry. Tether said Hines’ policy expertise and network in Washington will be central to strengthening its position in the US, where Tether has already committed billions of dollars in reinvestment. “Bo’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to building a strong US-based presence that spans across multiple sectors, starting with digital assets and expanding to new opportunities, including a deep focus on potential further investments in domestic infrastructure,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. In his new role, Hines will take on responsibility for shaping and executing Tether’s US strategy as the company deepens its presence in the world’s largest market. Working as part of the Group’s core leadership team, he will be tasked with coordinating policy engagement, building relationships with regulators and lawmakers, and guiding Tether’s expansion efforts across digital assets and related sectors. “During my time in public service, I witnessed firsthand the transformative potential of stablecoins to modernize payments and increase financial inclusion,” said Bo…
CreatorBid
BID$0.06984-2.08%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005609+0.84%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.695-1.03%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 19:04
Κοινοποίηση
Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00019805 As Memecoin Ecosystem Faces Qubic Threat

Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00019805 As Memecoin Ecosystem Faces Qubic Threat

The post Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00019805 As Memecoin Ecosystem Faces Qubic Threat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Husky Inu (HINU) registered the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase over the weekend, rising from $0.00019748 to $0.00019805. The next price increase will see the token’s value rise to $0.00019863. The project’s regular price increases are part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. Meanwhile, the larger memecoin ecosystem faces a threat from the Qubic community, which voted to target Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest and most popular memecoin, after a 51% attack on Monero. Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00019805 Husky Inu (HINU) registered the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase over the weekend, rising from $0.00019748 to $0.00018905. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1 and aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as its launch date draws closer. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion. The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to raise the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth. Fundraising Milestone Husky Inu (HINU) is also closing in on its latest fundraising milestone. The project has raised $880,154 so far, and is set to reach the $900,000 milestone before the end of the month. Thanks to its dynamic pricing strategy, Husky Inu crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25. Is Qubic A Threat To The…
Qubic
QUBIC$0.0000027147-5.94%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.00359-32.12%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23146+1.01%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 19:03
Κοινοποίηση
Experts Predict Bitcoin Surge Amid Extended Bull Run

Experts Predict Bitcoin Surge Amid Extended Bull Run

Bernstein suggests a potentially extended cryptocurrency bull cycle, predicting a Bitcoin surge. The report highlights significant potential for Ethereum, Solana, and DeFi altcoins. Continue Reading:Experts Predict Bitcoin Surge Amid Extended Bull Run The post Experts Predict Bitcoin Surge Amid Extended Bull Run appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001734-3.66%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002659+10.97%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/19 19:02
Κοινοποίηση
Everything Blockchain plans to launch the first blockchain + speculation index in the US market

Everything Blockchain plans to launch the first blockchain + speculation index in the US market

PANews reported on August 19th that Everything Blockchain (OTC: EBZT) announced its plan to build the most diversified blockchain asset portfolio in the U.S. public market. The portfolio will be
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.178-3.67%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05864+2.84%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews2025/08/19 19:01
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin drops 7% – But analysts still expect a rebound, not a crash

Bitcoin drops 7% – But analysts still expect a rebound, not a crash

Analysts believe Fed liquidity patterns could push BTC higher beyond the current market cycle top calls.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,529.21-0.23%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03815-1.39%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/19 19:00
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving