Could This Altcoin Deliver 900x Returns? Analysts Compare It to Solana’s Early Surge

The post Could This Altcoin Deliver 900x Returns? Analysts Compare It to Solana’s Early Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Analysts are drawing parallels between a new altcoin and Solana’s early breakout, suggesting it could be the next major winner of the bull cycle. Each crypto cycle, people look for a token that can replicate Solana’s insane rise from under $2 to almost $200 in just a couple of years. With the rotation of the market into new opportunities ahead of 2025, analysts have begun to highlight MAGACOIN FINANCE as one of the few with similar upside potential. Although Solana and Ethereum lead the way, the buzz surrounding this presale is gradually emerging, attracting the attention of whales and retail investors alike. Solana’s Early Surge as a Benchmark Solana price is currently trading at $177.70, down 1.25% in the last 24 hours. Furthermore, the price is above the 50-day average price of $172.64. Even as the market shows weakness in the short term, institutional inflows are above $176 million. Moreover, upgrades like Alpenglow are improving scalability by killing block finality times. When technology meets realism of the early investors, tremendous outperformance on the scheme is what we see in Solana where the Road to 1000x was witnessed. If you believe in the future of a product or project, it can yield huge returns. Now, analysts want to know if other tokens can follow a similar path in the next bull cycle. MAGACOIN FINANCE — The Next Breakout Candidate Analysts are comparing MAGACOIN FINANCE to Solana’s early surge, calling it one of the best altcoins to buy in 2025. With whales rotating in and momentum building fast, forecasts suggest it could deliver 900x returns as the next breakout play of the bull cycle. The project’s presale has already raised millions in funding, supported by verified audits and whale accumulation that signals confidence from smart money. MAGACOIN FINANCE’s zero-tax structure,…
2025/08/21 10:36
Court Orders EminiFX Founder to Repay $228M

The post Court Orders EminiFX Founder to Repay $228M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A federal judge in New York ordered Eddy Alexandre, founder of the collapsed crypto platform EminiFX, to pay more than $228 million in restitution after ruling the company was a Ponzi scheme that defrauded tens of thousands of investors. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) secured a summary judgment against Alexandre and EminiFX, with US District Judge Valerie Caproni holding them jointly liable for more than $228 million in restitution and an additional $15 million in disgorgement, according to a Tuesday court filing. “Defendants Alexandre and EminiFX are jointly and severally liable to pay restitution in the total amount of $228,576,962,” the court ruled. “Defendant Alexandre is liable to pay disgorgement in the amount of $15,049,500.” The ruling comes more than three years after Alexandre was first charged and more than a year after he pleaded guilty in a parallel criminal case. A snapshot of the case ruling. Source: CourtListener Related: Crisis management for CEX during a cybersecurity threat EminiFX raised $262 million on fake robo-trading claims EminiFX launched in 2021 and quickly attracted over 25,000 investors, raising more than $262 million in just eight months. The company promised weekly returns of 5% to 9.99% through a so-called “Robo-Advisor Assisted Account” that allegedly deployed automated trading strategies in crypto and forex markets. In reality, court filings show the platform sustained net losses of at least $49 million and never deployed the technology it advertised. According to investigators, Alexandre siphoned off at least $15 million for personal use, funding credit card bills, luxury cars and cash withdrawals. Meanwhile, investor withdrawals were paid out using commingled funds from new participants. Related: Blockchain security must localize to stop Asia’s crypto crime wave Court sentences EminiFX founder to nine years Alexandre’s downfall began in May 2022 when prosecutors and the CFTC filed parallel…
2025/08/21 10:34
Months After ESPN Opt-Out, MLB May Increase Its National TV Exposure

The post Months After ESPN Opt-Out, MLB May Increase Its National TV Exposure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 06: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets at bat during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on July 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Getty Images When ESPN and Major League Baseball opted to end their long-time media partnership in February, both parties appeared to be at an inflection point. MLB’s national relevance felt like it was shrinking. ESPN was looking to cut costs on some of its larger properties. What a difference six months makes, though. On Tuesday, Yahoo Sports’ Kendall Baker reported that MLB was close to finalizing the outstanding portions of its media rights agreement for the 2026-28 seasons. The highlights, via Baker: Apple’s Friday Night Baseball would not continue past the current season. NBCUniversal would take Friday game window, plus the former ESPN Sunday Night Baseball feature, and the Wild Card playoff round. Netflix would carry the Home Run Derby. ESPN would take over MLB.TV’s out-of-market streaming offering. What It Means For MLB It’s hard to fully evaluate these deals just yet, if only because we don’t have the financial details. But it seems highly likely that NBCUniversal will pay MLB something near to what it was getting from ESPN ($550 million per year) and Apple ($85 million per) under the previous arrangements. Netflix’s portion would also add to that total, as would ESPN, buying MLB.TV. Overall, MLB is highly likely to make more money from this reworked deal compared to the existing ones. Even if not, though, the move is still a win for baseball. It trades limited streaming reach on Apple TV+ for potential broadcast reach on NBC (assuming it’s not a Peacock-only window). And then swaps cable for broadcast’s larger audiences on Sunday nights. The…
2025/08/21 10:33
Nasdaq Boots Windtree a Month After $700M BNB Treasury Pivot Fails to Lift Stock

The drug developer turned digital asset treasury firm's delisting comes as crypto-linked stocks face a broader market downturn.
2025/08/21 10:33
Criminals Exploit Trusted Media Names in Latest Crypto Scam

UK scammers impersonate media to trick people into crypto schemes. Fake news circulates, exploiting social media and suggesting government backing. Continue Reading:Criminals Exploit Trusted Media Names in Latest Crypto Scam The post Criminals Exploit Trusted Media Names in Latest Crypto Scam appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
2025/08/21 10:32
$200B Flow Coming for Bitcoin (BTC): Xapo Bank

The post $200B Flow Coming for Bitcoin (BTC): Xapo Bank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The “great wealth transfer” is underway, and it could be one of the biggest drivers of crypto adoption in history, crypto friendly Xapo Bank said in a report Wednesday. Over the next decade, trillions of dollars will move from baby boomers to younger heirs. In the U.S. alone, an estimated $10.6 trillion will change hands by 2030, with trillions more in Europe and Asia, the report said. Unlike their parents, these heirs are far more inclined toward digital assets, setting the stage for bitcoin to become a core component of inherited wealth. Xapo Bank analysts noted that between $160 billion and $225 billion could flow into bitcoin over the next two decades, as a result of this generational shift, translating into an additional $20 million to $28 million in daily demand. Bitcoin’s scarcity, decentralization and potential as an inflation hedge make it an attractive store of value for this next generation, the report noted. Still, inheriting crypto is more complicated than inheriting a brokerage account. Keys can be lost, unregulated exchanges remain risky, and legal frameworks are inconsistent. The Gibraltar-based firm’s ‘Bitcoin Beneficiaries’ program is designed to tackle inheritance challenges head-on, offering secure custody, legally recognized transfer mechanisms and regulatory clarity for heirs. The bank says its wealthiest clients are already adopting the service, signaling that sophisticated holders see inheritance planning as essential to protecting their digital legacies. For bitcoin holders, securing an inheritance strategy is no longer optional, it’s the only way to ensure their assets survive the generational handoff, the report added. Read more: Crypto Bank Xapo Snags European Broker License, Will Offer Stocks Like Apple Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/20/the-great-wealth-transfer-could-see-more-than-usd200b-flow-into-bitcoin-xapo-bank
2025/08/21 10:31
APAC Bitcoin Mining Goes Green Despite China Underground Activity

The post APAC Bitcoin Mining Goes Green Despite China Underground Activity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin mining remains the backbone of the crypto economy. In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, abundant hydropower, gas reserves, and surplus electricity create opportunities and friction. The region offers “green hash” potential yet faces high electricity costs and fragmented rules. For global investors, APAC bitcoin miners now sit at the center of debates over energy use, transparency, and capital access. APAC Bitcoin Mining Overview Latest Update – In July 2025, Bitdeer expanded hydropower mining capacity in Bhutan to more than 1,200MW, positioning the country as a renewable mining hub. Marathon Digital and Zero Two began operating a 200MW immersion-cooled site in Abu Dhabi, showing how advanced cooling and flare-gas integration sustain operations in extreme climates. Meanwhile, Iris Energy in Australia reported 50EH/s, signaling how APAC miners scale alongside Western peers. Background Context – The Cambridge Bitcoin Mining Map shows that after China’s 2021 crackdown, bitcoin mining shifted across Asia-Pacific economies while underground activity in China persists. Energy data, published by Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, projects rising renewable penetration, creating conditions where bitcoin mining can align with decarbonization goals if policy supports it. Bitcoin Mining by Country 2025. Source: World Population Review Deeper Analysis – China remains opaque. Despite the ban, seasonal hydropower in Sichuan and underground clusters persist. The Cambridge Digital Mining Industry Report 2025 warns of underreported activity in China, complicating global hash power and concentration risk assessments. In fact, despite the 2021 ban on crypto mining, the country still accounts for more than 21% of global hashrate. This persistence is driven by underground hydropower operations in regions like Sichuan, dispersed small-scale farms that avoid detection, and local utilities quietly selling surplus electricity. While Beijing maintains a prohibition on paper, in practice, it appears to tolerate a shadow bitcoin mining industry, adding significant opacity and transparency risks to global assessments. Japan’s…
2025/08/21 10:29
Wormhole to counter LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with its own

Wormhole will bid against LayerZero to acquire the crosschain transfer platform Stargate, which just launched an updated bid on Sunday to better reception. Cross-blockchain bridge Wormhole is looking to bid against LayerZero’s $110 million bid to acquire crypto protocol Stargate, arguing LayerZero’s bid doesn’t “create a compelling offer.” The Wormhole Foundation said in a post on Stargate’s forum on Wednesday that it deserves “a more competitive process” after the LayerZero Foundation’s initial $110 million bid earlier in August to buy the platform failed to resonate with the community. LayerZero updated its offer on Sunday to a greater reception. “It doesn’t create a compelling offer, which values Stargate’s ongoing business at an unreasonably low number,” Wormhole wrote of LayerZero’s bid. “We are prepared to submit a meaningfully higher bid.”Read more
2025/08/21 10:24
Analysis Company Warns: This Anticipated Economic Event in the US May Affect Altcoins

The post Analysis Company Warns: This Anticipated Economic Event in the US May Affect Altcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Delphi Digital reported in its report that the US Treasury Department will begin refilling the General Account (TGA) in the coming weeks and in the process will withdraw $500-600 billion in cash from the market in about two months. The research firm explained that although this step may seem like a routine transaction for the market, it coincides with one of the most fragile liquidity environments of the last decade. It was noted that the $550 billion NPL rollover in 2023 was absorbed by the Fed’s over $2 trillion reverse repo facility, strong bank reserves, and high foreign demand for Treasury bonds. However, according to Delphi Digital, none of these buffers exist today. The Fed’s continued quantitative tightening (QT), the near-exhaustion of reverse repos, banks constrained by capital rules and losses, and the withdrawal of many foreign investors from China to Japan are all increasing market pressure. Therefore, every dollar the Treasury borrows this fall will be directly withdrawn from active market liquidity. The report also highlights risks for cryptocurrency markets. It notes that during periods of liquidity shortages, high-beta assets (e.g., ETH and similar altcoins) tend to experience sharper losses compared to BTC. It also notes that if the supply of stablecoins in particular shrinks, ETH and risky assets could be further pressured during the TGA rollover period. However, it also notes that structural inflows from ETFs or corporate treasuries could offset these risks. Delphi Digital argued that if the stablecoin supply expands, the NPL increase can be better absorbed compared to previous cycles, but if the supply contracts, the liquidity withdrawal will be reflected in the markets more quickly and strongly. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysis-company-warns-this-anticipated-economic-event-in-the-us-may-affect-altcoins/
2025/08/21 10:22
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Recover As Crypto Sentiment Switches From 'Fear' To 'Neutral:' Analyst Highlights Where BTC May Find Support

Leading cryptocurrencies rallied on Wednesday, despite hawkish Federal Reserve minutes dampening hopes for rate cuts.read more
2025/08/21 10:18
