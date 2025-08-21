APAC Bitcoin Mining Goes Green Despite China Underground Activity
The post APAC Bitcoin Mining Goes Green Despite China Underground Activity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin mining remains the backbone of the crypto economy. In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, abundant hydropower, gas reserves, and surplus electricity create opportunities and friction. The region offers “green hash” potential yet faces high electricity costs and fragmented rules. For global investors, APAC bitcoin miners now sit at the center of debates over energy use, transparency, and capital access. APAC Bitcoin Mining Overview Latest Update – In July 2025, Bitdeer expanded hydropower mining capacity in Bhutan to more than 1,200MW, positioning the country as a renewable mining hub. Marathon Digital and Zero Two began operating a 200MW immersion-cooled site in Abu Dhabi, showing how advanced cooling and flare-gas integration sustain operations in extreme climates. Meanwhile, Iris Energy in Australia reported 50EH/s, signaling how APAC miners scale alongside Western peers. Background Context – The Cambridge Bitcoin Mining Map shows that after China’s 2021 crackdown, bitcoin mining shifted across Asia-Pacific economies while underground activity in China persists. Energy data, published by Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, projects rising renewable penetration, creating conditions where bitcoin mining can align with decarbonization goals if policy supports it. Bitcoin Mining by Country 2025. Source: World Population Review Deeper Analysis – China remains opaque. Despite the ban, seasonal hydropower in Sichuan and underground clusters persist. The Cambridge Digital Mining Industry Report 2025 warns of underreported activity in China, complicating global hash power and concentration risk assessments. In fact, despite the 2021 ban on crypto mining, the country still accounts for more than 21% of global hashrate. This persistence is driven by underground hydropower operations in regions like Sichuan, dispersed small-scale farms that avoid detection, and local utilities quietly selling surplus electricity. While Beijing maintains a prohibition on paper, in practice, it appears to tolerate a shadow bitcoin mining industry, adding significant opacity and transparency risks to global assessments. Japan’s…
