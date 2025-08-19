2025-08-21 Thursday

Bitmine Surpasses Tesla and Apple in Trading Volume in the US

The post Bitmine Surpasses Tesla and Apple in Trading Volume in the US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Bitmine surpassed tech giants like Apple, Tesla, and Meta amid strong trading activity. Bitmine now holds 1.52 million ETH worth $6.6 billion, representing 1.26% of the Ethereum supply. It has also become the second-largest crypto treasury firm, trailing only MicroStrategy in overall crypto holdings. Tom Lee’s Bitmine Technologies (NYSE: BMNR), the largest Ethereum Treasury Firm, has recently experienced massive trading activity, outperforming Wall Street giants such as Tesla, Apple, and Meta, in the US. The BMNR stock frenzy comes as Bitmine continues with its heavy ETH $4 291 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $517.74 B Vol. 24h: $35.50 B   accumulation spree. Bitmine (BMNR) Takes on Wall Street Giants in US Ethereum is slowly gaining dominance on Wall Street, with publicly listed ETH treasury firms, such as Bitmine Technologies (NYSE: BMNR), dominating a significant portion of the trading activity. On August 18, Tom Lee’s BMNR became the 10th most traded stock across all U.S. markets. The stock recorded a daily trading volume of $16.34 million, surpassing major tech giants such as Tesla, Robinhood, Apple, Meta, and Amazon in share volume. Tom Lee’s $BMNR, the world’s largest $ETH treasury company, is now the 10th most traded stock across all U.S. markets today 🔥 📈 Daily volume today: $16.34M👀 Surpassing Tesla, Robinhood, Apple, Meta, and Amazon in daily share volume Ethereum is taking over Wall Street pic.twitter.com/4zr8yEErjS — Crypto-Gucci.eth ᵍᵐ🦇🔊 (@CryptoGucci) August 18, 2025 This is a significant milestone, considering that Bitmine’s trading activity has grown substantially over the last three months. According to data from the Strategic ETH Reserve, the firm currently holds a total of 1.5 million ETH, worth $6.44 billion, at the current ETH price. As a result, the Tom Lee firm holds more ETH than the combined holdings of its immediate three competitors: Sharplink Gaming, The…
2025/08/19 19:16
Presale Math Doesn’t Lie: Arctic Pablo Coin Could Soar From $0.00088 To $0.008 And Beyond, While Notcoin And Memecoin Move Boldly

In 2025’s fast-moving crypto market, investors are hunting for the Best Crypto to Invest—projects that combine strong narratives, real utility, and explosive ROI potential. Among the standouts, Arctic Pablo Coin takes center stage with its adventurous presale journey, weekly token burns, and jaw-dropping ROI math; Notcoin proves its resilience within the TON ecosystem, riding gaming adoption and […]
2025/08/19 19:15
Tether US Expansion: A Pivotal Strategic Appointment with Bo Hines

BitcoinWorld Tether US Expansion: A Pivotal Strategic Appointment with Bo Hines The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant news! Tether, the leading stablecoin issuer, has recently made a pivotal move, signaling its strong commitment to Tether US expansion. The company announced the appointment of Bo Hines as its new strategy advisor for digital assets and U.S. expansion. This strategic hire is a clear indication of Tether’s ambitious plans to deepen its roots within the American market and navigate its complex regulatory landscape. Who is Bo Hines and What Does This Mean for Tether US Expansion? Bo Hines steps into his role as strategy advisor at a crucial time for the digital asset industry. Previously, Hines played a significant part within the U.S. administration, focusing on key digital-asset initiatives. His work included developing robust stablecoin guardrails and fostering productive engagement between government bodies and the industry. This background makes him uniquely qualified to spearhead Tether’s efforts in the United States. His expertise is expected to be invaluable as Tether seeks to expand its presence and influence. This appointment is not just about a new face; it’s about leveraging deep policy knowledge to foster growth and compliance. Hines’ understanding of the U.S. regulatory environment can help Tether proactively address concerns and build stronger relationships with stakeholders. Navigating the American Digital Asset Landscape for Tether US Expansion The United States represents a massive, yet challenging, market for stablecoin issuers. Regulatory clarity remains a top priority for companies operating in this space. Tether’s decision to bring in someone with Bo Hines’ specific experience highlights its intent to responsibly navigate these waters. The goal is clear: facilitate broader adoption and integration of USDT, Tether’s flagship stablecoin, within the U.S. financial ecosystem. This strategic move underscores several key objectives for Tether US expansion: Regulatory Compliance: Ensuring Tether’s operations align seamlessly with evolving U.S. regulations. Policy Engagement: Actively participating in discussions shaping the future of digital asset policy. Market Penetration: Identifying new avenues for USDT adoption among U.S. businesses and consumers. Trust Building: Enhancing confidence in Tether’s transparency and stability within the American market. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino shared the news on X, emphasizing the importance of this role for the company’s future trajectory. What’s Next for Tether in the US? A Look at Future Strategy The appointment of Bo Hines is more than just a personnel change; it’s a strategic declaration. It signals Tether’s serious intent to not only comply with but also help shape the future of digital asset regulation in the U.S. With Hines on board, Tether is poised to engage more directly with policymakers, advocate for stablecoin innovation, and potentially unlock new opportunities for its services. This development could lead to increased partnerships, clearer operational guidelines, and ultimately, greater acceptance of stablecoins in the mainstream financial system. As the digital asset space matures, proactive engagement and expert guidance become absolutely critical. Tether US expansion is clearly a top priority, and this appointment reflects a thoughtful approach to achieving that goal. In conclusion, Tether’s decision to hire Bo Hines as a strategy advisor is a significant step in its journey toward robust U.S. expansion. His background in digital asset initiatives and stablecoin policy within the U.S. administration positions him perfectly to guide Tether through the intricacies of the American market. This move promises to strengthen Tether’s standing and foster a more regulated yet innovative environment for stablecoins in the United States. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. Who is Bo Hines? Bo Hines is a former U.S. administration official who worked on digital-asset initiatives, stablecoin guardrails, and government-industry engagement. He has now been appointed as Tether’s strategy advisor for digital assets and U.S. expansion. 2. What is Tether’s main goal with this appointment? Tether’s main goal is to strengthen its presence and facilitate Tether US expansion within the American market, navigating its complex regulatory landscape with expert guidance from Bo Hines. 3. How will Bo Hines’ background benefit Tether? His background in U.S. digital asset policy and stablecoin regulation provides Tether with crucial insights to ensure compliance, engage with policymakers, and build trust within the American financial ecosystem. 4. What challenges does Tether face in the U.S. market? The primary challenge for Tether in the U.S. market is navigating the evolving regulatory environment and ensuring clear operational guidelines for stablecoin adoption. 5. What is USDT? USDT is Tether’s flagship stablecoin, pegged to the U.S. dollar. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market for trading and as a store of value. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring more crucial updates from the world of digital assets. Share on social media to spread the word! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin institutional adoption. This post Tether US Expansion: A Pivotal Strategic Appointment with Bo Hines first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/08/19 19:15
Dubai’s VARA Fines Blockchain Company Fuze for AML Violations

The post Dubai’s VARA Fines Blockchain Company Fuze for AML Violations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morpheus FUZE has accepted the identified findings and proposed a remedy strategy. VARA has not disclosed the financial penalty that Morpheus will pay. Morpheus recently closed a Series A funding round with $12.2 million led by Galaxy Dubai’s virtual asset regulator has taken enforcement action against a local blockchain company, Morpheus Software Technology (also known as Fuze), finding it guilty of violating its operating license. According to the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), an investigation that began in mid-April 2025 found that Fuze had conducted ‘unlicensed virtual asset activities,’ failed to implement proper anti-money laundering (AML) procedures, and lacked regulated internal governance measures.  In its official statement, VARA confirmed it has imposed a financial penalty against the company. “In light of the aforementioned failures, VARA has taken enforcement actions, including the imposition of a financial penalty against Morpheus (Fuze). VARA notes that Morpheus (Fuze) has accepted the findings identified, and proposed a plan to remedy the aforementioned breaches,” VARA noted. Related: UAE Travelers Can Now Book Flights with Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT What’s Next for Fuze?  Following the penalty, Fuze will now be subject to ongoing and direct regulatory supervision. The VARA’s announcement highlighted that Fuze will get direct supervision by a skilled person to ensure the remedy plans are executed. “Morpheus (Fuze) will be subject to ongoing supervision by VARA, including fulfilment of remedial actions imposed on Morpheus (Fuze), to secure the marketplace and protect consumers,” VARA added. Furthermore, Fuze accepted the identified failures following weeks of investigation. The VARA’s notice of fine to Fuze did not disclose the exact financial figure to be paid. Market Picture This enforcement action is notable since Morpheus Software Technology has been a fast-growing, high-profile player in the MENA region.  Led by Mo Ali, a co-founder and CEO, Fuze has focused on revolutionizing crypto…
2025/08/19 19:13
Pi Coin Price Pattern Points to a 150% Surge Ahead of the 2025 Hackathon

Read the full article at coingape.com.
2025/08/19 19:12
Wall Street offloads millions in Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings

The post Wall Street offloads millions in Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wall Street’s biggest asset managers have been quietly paring back their cryptocurrency exposure, unloading tens of millions of dollars in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) over the past week. The sales, disclosed through ETF flows and on-chain tracking, highlight shifting sentiment among institutions as volatility grips the digital asset market. Bitcoin was last trading at $115,527, up 0.28% in the past 24 hours but down 2.33% over the week, with its market capitalization sitting at $64.04 billion higher on the day thanks to a modest 1.19% increase in trading volume. Ethereum, meanwhile, has remained relatively flat, changing hands at $4,285, down 0.16% in the past 24 hours and struggling to reclaim upside momentum. Despite the muted price action, institutional flows tell a different story. BlackRock offloaded 19,504.95 ETH, worth roughly $82.7 million, in one of the firm’s largest single ETH sales in months. Fidelity followed suit, selling 17,536.56 ETH valued at $74.3 million, a coordinated pullback from leading Wall Street funds. Insitutions dump Bitcoin Bitcoin has not been spared either. Ark 21Shares, a major BTC ETF issuer, sold 559.85 BTC, translating into nearly $64.4 million in outflows. Adding to the pressure, BlackRock also reduced its BTC holdings, dumping 490 BTC worth $68.7 million. While these disposals represent only a fraction of institutional portfolios, they have amplified market jitters, particularly as Bitcoin dominance recently triggered a Death Cross, signaling potential capital rotation away from BTC. The selling pressure from Wall Street comes at a time when broader crypto markets are already navigating declining liquidity and renewed profit-taking. The critical question now is whether these sales represent tactical rebalancing ahead of macro catalysts or a more structural reduction in digital asset allocations. With volumes still resilient and retail demand holding steady, the near-term price reaction may remain muted, but institutional outflows could cap upside momentum if…
2025/08/19 19:11
What is the Short-Term Expectation for Bitcoin? Santiment Explained: "Data Says Bitcoin is in the Danger Zone, But Whales Don't Believe It!"

Bitcoin appears to be in a slight danger zone, according to Santiment data. Will the correction continue? Continue Reading: What is the Short-Term Expectation for Bitcoin? Santiment Explained: "Data Says Bitcoin is in the Danger Zone, But Whales Don't Believe It!"
2025/08/19 19:11
Tether Hires Trump’s Ex-Crypto Chief Bo Hines to Drive U.S. Stablecoin Expansion

The post Tether Hires Trump’s Ex-Crypto Chief Bo Hines to Drive U.S. Stablecoin Expansion appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Tether has made its boldest move yet in the stablecoin race. The world’s largest stablecoin issuer has hired Bo Hines, President Trump’s former crypto chief, to spearhead its U.S. strategy and expansion. Here’s what that could mean.  From White House to Tether Hines was little known before Trump tapped him earlier this year to help …
2025/08/19 19:08
Donald Trump Jr. Advocates Crypto Amid Financial Exclusion

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/trump-jr-crypto-financial-future/
2025/08/19 19:08
UNDP Announces Stellar and FLock.io Join SDG Blockchain Accelerator

PANews reported on August 19 that the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced the expansion of its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Blockchain Accelerator, adding global partners Stellar Development Foundation (SDF)
2025/08/19 19:08
