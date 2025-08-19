Bitmine Surpasses Tesla and Apple in Trading Volume in the US
The post Bitmine Surpasses Tesla and Apple in Trading Volume in the US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Bitmine surpassed tech giants like Apple, Tesla, and Meta amid strong trading activity. Bitmine now holds 1.52 million ETH worth $6.6 billion, representing 1.26% of the Ethereum supply. It has also become the second-largest crypto treasury firm, trailing only MicroStrategy in overall crypto holdings. Tom Lee’s Bitmine Technologies (NYSE: BMNR), the largest Ethereum Treasury Firm, has recently experienced massive trading activity, outperforming Wall Street giants such as Tesla, Apple, and Meta, in the US. The BMNR stock frenzy comes as Bitmine continues with its heavy ETH $4 291 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $517.74 B Vol. 24h: $35.50 B accumulation spree. Bitmine (BMNR) Takes on Wall Street Giants in US Ethereum is slowly gaining dominance on Wall Street, with publicly listed ETH treasury firms, such as Bitmine Technologies (NYSE: BMNR), dominating a significant portion of the trading activity. On August 18, Tom Lee’s BMNR became the 10th most traded stock across all U.S. markets. The stock recorded a daily trading volume of $16.34 million, surpassing major tech giants such as Tesla, Robinhood, Apple, Meta, and Amazon in share volume. Tom Lee’s $BMNR, the world’s largest $ETH treasury company, is now the 10th most traded stock across all U.S. markets today 🔥 📈 Daily volume today: $16.34M👀 Surpassing Tesla, Robinhood, Apple, Meta, and Amazon in daily share volume Ethereum is taking over Wall Street pic.twitter.com/4zr8yEErjS — Crypto-Gucci.eth ᵍᵐ🦇🔊 (@CryptoGucci) August 18, 2025 This is a significant milestone, considering that Bitmine’s trading activity has grown substantially over the last three months. According to data from the Strategic ETH Reserve, the firm currently holds a total of 1.5 million ETH, worth $6.44 billion, at the current ETH price. As a result, the Tom Lee firm holds more ETH than the combined holdings of its immediate three competitors: Sharplink Gaming, The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 19:16