Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT
The post Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first U.S. state to issue its own stablecoin. Backed by USD and short-term U.S. Treasuries, FRNT is now live on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon. Despite this milestone, the token is not yet available for public trading due to ongoing regulatory challenges. …
CoinPedia
2025/08/19 19:37
Bitwise executive: US 401(k) plans may push Bitcoin to $200,000 by the end of 2025
PANews reported on August 19 that André Dragosch, head of European research at Bitwise, said that the inclusion of cryptocurrencies in U.S. 401(k) retirement plans may become a milestone in
PANews
2025/08/19 19:37
Bitcoin Treasury Demand Slows as Ethereum and Altcoin Buyers Rise
The post Bitcoin Treasury Demand Slows as Ethereum and Altcoin Buyers Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s dominance in the corporate treasury space appears to be waning, even as the asset trades near all-time highs. New data suggests that companies adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets are slowing down, while Ethereum and other altcoins are gaining traction. Corporate Crypto Treasuries Shift from Bitcoin to Ethereum and Beyond The number of companies buying Bitcoin for their treasuries has dropped to just 2.8 per day, despite the pioneer crypto’s recent record-setting price performance. Capriole Investments founder Charles Edwards ascribes this to either of two things happening. First, it may reflect saturation among traditional finance (TradFi) capital-raising firms. Alternatively, the slowdown may simply be a temporary dip in demand. Bitcoin Price vs. Corporate BTC Adoption. Source: Edwards on X Meanwhile, Ethereum and other altcoins are attracting growing interest from firms seeking to diversify corporate holdings beyond Bitcoin. Standard Chartered’s Head of Digital Assets Research, Geoff Kendrick, recently argued that Ethereum treasury firms may actually offer better value than US spot ETH ETFs (exchange-traded funds). “I see no reason for the NAV multiple to go below 1.0. These firms offer regulatory arbitrage for investors. Given NAV multiples are currently just above one, I see the ETH treasury companies as a better asset to buy than the US spot ETH ETFs,” Kendrick told BeInCrypto. The trend reflects a wider shift. While Bitcoin has long dominated corporate treasury strategies, Ethereum and altcoins like BNB, Dogecoin, and PENGU are increasingly being stockpiled. However, while corporate adoption of digital assets has surged in recent months, not everyone is convinced this is sustainable. Some firms are turning to crypto in an attempt to rescue struggling businesses. Others aim to ride recent market tailwinds. Andrew Bailey, senior fellow at the Bitcoin Policy Institute, warned that crypto cannot fix deeper corporate problems. “Most new ‘treasury companies’ are…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 19:37
PEPE and a Hidden Altcoin Surge After Solana ETF Approval — Analysts Call It 2025’s Hottest Gem
Despite the SEC’s recent delay in moving final deadlines to October 2025, interest levels have not cooled for Solana’s spot […] The post PEPE and a Hidden Altcoin Surge After Solana ETF Approval — Analysts Call It 2025’s Hottest Gem appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/19 19:36
Gubernatorial Candidates Campaign On Phasing Out State Income Taxes
The post Gubernatorial Candidates Campaign On Phasing Out State Income Taxes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Getty Images Congress is out for August recess and most state legislatures won’t be back in regular session until January, but reform-minded state lawmakers are already working on their legislative priorities for 2026. Take Georgia, where Lt. Governor Burt Jones (R), the leading contender to succeed Governor Brian Kemp (R), recently announced the formation of a state senate committee tasked with formulating a plan by the end of this year to phase out Georgia’s state income tax over time. “Last year alone, nine states cut individual income taxes, and three others cut corporate income taxes,” Lt. Governor Jones said in his July 17 statement announcing the committee’s creation, adding that “among southeast states, only South Carolina has a higher income tax rate than Georgia. If we wish to remain the number one state for business and keep our state competitive, we must expand on the progress made over the past four years to eliminate Georgia’s income tax.” Georgia lawmakers have had success in flattening and reducing the state income tax, with Georgia’s personal income tax now on track to fall below 5% by the time Governor Kemp leaves office, but it hasn’t kept pace with the rate reduction that lawmakers in neighboring and other competing states have enacted in recent years. The 6% top marginal rate that Georgia had before Governor Kemp started cutting and flattening the state income tax wasn’t regionally uncompetitive back when North Carolina had a progressive income tax code with a top rate of 7.75% and when South Carolina levied a top marginal rate of 7%. But times have changed. Even when the state income tax drops to 4.99%, Georgia will still impose a higher income tax rate than North Carolina’s now 4.25% personal income tax,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 19:35
the new blockchain integrated with Fireblocks
The post the new blockchain integrated with Fireblocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Circle bets on Arc, its anticipated layer-1 blockchain, announcing the integration with Fireblocks to engage over 2,400 banks, asset managers, and fintech at the heart of the stablecoin race. What is Arc and why is Circle launching it now? Arc represents the new layer-1 blockchain infrastructure of Circle, designed to enhance the development and management of stablecoin and digital assets on a global scale. Its purpose is to compete directly with other institutional blockchain solutions, offering a platform optimized for security, compliance, and interoperability. Introducing Arc, an open Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin finance. From payments to FX to capital markets, Arc is the home for builders innovating with digital money and tokenized value on the internet. Stablecoins have shown us what’s possible. They’ve powered… pic.twitter.com/N99Kc8UxpG — Arc (@arc) August 12, 2025 The news arrives at a crucial moment when the so-called “stablecoin race” is intensifying, with the main industry players ready to redefine the standard between digital currency and institutional markets. According to what has been stated, Circle plans the launch of the public testnet of Arc in the fall of 2025, with a full network start before the end of the year. Why is Fireblocks involved and what does it offer? Fireblocks is one of the leading global players for the custody, tokenization, and compliance of digital assets. Based in New York, it offers services to more than 2,400 institutional clients including large banks, wealth managers, and fintech platforms. Circle’s @Arc has landed on the Fireblocks Network 🔥 Where stablecoins and the global financial system move as one 🌎 Fireblocks expands its platform to support one of the most innovative chains for powering stablecoin finance — from secure custody and compliance to moving… — Fireblocks (@FireblocksHQ) August 14, 2025 The integration between Arc and Fireblocks will offer: Advanced…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 19:34
Self Chain partners with Inference Labs to build a trusted AI and Web3 ecosystem
PANews reported on August 19 that Self Chain announced a partnership with Inference Labs. The two parties will combine keyless secure access and verifiable AI execution technology to improve the
PANews
2025/08/19 19:32
Chamath Palihapitiya Launches SPAC to Tap AI, Crypto, and Clean Energy Boom
A, according to a fresh S-1 filing with the SEC. The blank-check company aims to merge with a single business […] The post Chamath Palihapitiya Launches SPAC to Tap AI, Crypto, and Clean Energy Boom appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/19 19:31
JPYC to Launch First Yen Stablecoin in Japan
JPYC, a company registered as a fund transfer service provider in Japan, has announced that it will issue the first Japanese yen stablecoin, pioneering this type of financial instrument in the country. The company revealed that JPYC will be issued on three chains: Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon. JPYC to Become First Yen Stablecoin Issuer in […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/19 19:30
MicroStrategy Faces Criticism After Removing Equity Safeguards Amid Bitcoin Exposure
MicroStrategy stockholders expressed frustration, accusing Saylor of breaking previous assurances and moving forward with MSTR stock dilution for purchasing more Bitcoins. Critics warn that the change could erode shareholder confidence, put pressure on MSTR’s stock price, and heighten financial risk. Michael Saylor Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), popular as the largest Bitcoin holder, is facing backlash after [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/08/19 19:30
