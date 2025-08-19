the new blockchain integrated with Fireblocks

The post the new blockchain integrated with Fireblocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Circle bets on Arc, its anticipated layer-1 blockchain, announcing the integration with Fireblocks to engage over 2,400 banks, asset managers, and fintech at the heart of the stablecoin race. What is Arc and why is Circle launching it now? Arc represents the new layer-1 blockchain infrastructure of Circle, designed to enhance the development and management of stablecoin and digital assets on a global scale. Its purpose is to compete directly with other institutional blockchain solutions, offering a platform optimized for security, compliance, and interoperability. Introducing Arc, an open Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin finance. From payments to FX to capital markets, Arc is the home for builders innovating with digital money and tokenized value on the internet. Stablecoins have shown us what’s possible. They’ve powered… pic.twitter.com/N99Kc8UxpG — Arc (@arc) August 12, 2025 The news arrives at a crucial moment when the so-called “stablecoin race” is intensifying, with the main industry players ready to redefine the standard between digital currency and institutional markets. According to what has been stated, Circle plans the launch of the public testnet of Arc in the fall of 2025, with a full network start before the end of the year. Why is Fireblocks involved and what does it offer? Fireblocks is one of the leading global players for the custody, tokenization, and compliance of digital assets. Based in New York, it offers services to more than 2,400 institutional clients including large banks, wealth managers, and fintech platforms. Circle’s @Arc has landed on the Fireblocks Network 🔥 Where stablecoins and the global financial system move as one 🌎 Fireblocks expands its platform to support one of the most innovative chains for powering stablecoin finance — from secure custody and compliance to moving… — Fireblocks (@FireblocksHQ) August 14, 2025 The integration between Arc and Fireblocks will offer: Advanced…