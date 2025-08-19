2025-08-21 Thursday

FOMC Meeting on August 20: What to Expect & How Crypto Market React

The post FOMC Meeting on August 20: What to Expect & How Crypto Market React appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The upcoming Federal Reserve meeting on August 20 could decide how the crypto market moves in the weeks ahead. On top of it, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech may hint at a possible September rate cut.  Many crypto experts are now wondering how digital assets might react to the Fed’s next decision. Fed …
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:44
ChatGPT-5 sets date when Dogecoin will hit $1

The post ChatGPT-5 sets date when Dogecoin will hit $1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is experiencing short-term bearish sentiment in line with the broader market.  Despite this momentum, Finbold sought insights from OpenAI’s ChatGPT-5 model, which outlined several scenarios that could push Dogecoin to $1. As of press time, DOGE was trading at $0.22, down over 1% in the past 24 hours and about 0.5% lower on the week. DOGE seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold DOGE’s path to $1 On the question of when Dogecoin might reach the coveted $1 milestone, ChatGPT-5 projects that the meme coin is unlikely to achieve that level before 2026. At its current price of around $0.22, DOGE would need a 355% rally to hit $1. While such gains are not unprecedented, the token soared more than 65,000% during its 2020–2021 cycle; the present environment is far less favorable. Inflation, tighter liquidity conditions, and competition from newer tokens like PEPE and WIF are expected to limit near-term upside. Even in a strong crypto rally fueled by the ongoing Bitcoin (BTC) halving cycle, ChatGPT-5 sees Dogecoin’s best-case scenario through 2025 as a climb toward $0.35 and $0.50. DOGE’s realistic window to $1 The more realistic window for DOGE to test $1, according to the model, will come during the next major Bitcoin cycle peak projected for 2027 and 2028. Historically, the coin has needed speculative mania to exceed its fair value. Potential catalysts such as Elon Musk integrating DOGE into X payments or the approval of a Dogecoin ETF could provide the speculative boost needed for a breakout during that period. ChatGPT-5 outlook on DOGE’s path to $1. Source: ChatGPT Beyond 2028, however, the outlook becomes more uncertain. With an inflationary supply of five billion new tokens issued annually, sustaining momentum at higher valuations will be difficult. Without a stronger utility beyond its meme status, Dogecoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 19:44
LYS Labs, a machine intelligence platform focused on Solana, has secured $4 million in funding.

PANews reported on August 19th that LYS Labs, a machine intelligence platform focused on the Solana blockchain, announced the completion of a $4 million funding round, including a $2 million
PANews2025/08/19 19:43
Another Lucky Solo Bitcoin Miner Hits The Jackpot, Banking $371,000 Reward ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Another Lucky Solo Bitcoin Miner Hits The Jackpot, Banking $371,000 Reward ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Ding ding ding — we have a winner! A solo Bitcoin miner beat substantial odds to solve a whole block and take home the full subsidy and transaction fee reward on Sunday. The unknown miner processed Bitcoin block 910,440. The block contained 4,928 transactions, and the miner received a payout of 3.125 BTC, as well as 0.012 BTC in fees. That’s a more than $371,000 payday based on Bitcoin’s price at the time. The lucky winner was identified as using Solo CK, a non-profit service that allows Bitcoin miners to attempt to mine solo blocks. By using Solo CK, the miner paid a fee but bypassed the overhead required to operate a high-end Bitcoin mining rig. Mining the apex cryptocurrency has become increasingly hard due to the gradual increase in network difficulty and the volatility of BTC’s price. Miners often have to sell coins to settle operational costs.  Advertisement &nbsp With Bitcoin’s hashrate being dominated by enormous industrial-scale mining operations, the chances of a solo miner successfully solving a block are extremely low.  At press time, the difficulty of the Bitcoin network stood at 129 trillion and was hovering near all-time highs, CryptoQuant data shows. Notably, the difficulty, which is constantly adjusting, has only steadily increased over time. Yet, with efficient hardware, even smaller players can claim the same block rewards in rare instances. This year, several solo miners with smaller setups have beaten the odds and validated block rewards on their own. One successfully solved a block in February, while another bagged $326,000 on June 6. On July 27, another solo miner was able to score a block alone in July, pocketing a sweet reward of $349,000. The latest win comes as Bitcoin has fallen more than 7% slumping below the $115,000 mark, since…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 19:42
Michael Saylor’s Latest Tweet Reaffirms Bitcoin Commitment as Strategy Expands Stack

The post Michael Saylor’s Latest Tweet Reaffirms Bitcoin Commitment as Strategy Expands Stack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor has once again made it clear he has no plans to walk away from the world’s leading cryptocurrency. The Strategy executive chairman published a striking AI-generated image of himself portrayed as a warrior, accompanied by the words “Bitcoin Forever” — a phrase that has become synonymous with his unwavering stance on the asset. The message came just as Bitcoin slipped back toward the $115,000 level, testing investor confidence. For Saylor, however, the downturn only reinforces his conviction that holding BTC remains the ultimate strategy. More Bitcoin for Strategy Alongside his latest post, Saylor revealed that Strategy had purchased another 430 BTC, spending about $51.4 million at an average price of $119,666 per coin. This brings the firm’s Bitcoin reserves to a staggering 629,376 BTC, worth over $72 billion at current market value. Despite volatility, Strategy has delivered a year-to-date Bitcoin yield of 25.1% to shareholders, according to the company. The only entity with a larger position in BTC is BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), but among corporations, Strategy continues to hold the top spot with its aggressive accumulation strategy. A Treasury Built on Bitcoin Saylor’s firm has pioneered the use of corporate securities to fund BTC acquisitions. Its lineup now includes products such as MSTR, STRC, STRK, STRF, and STRD — all designed to give investors exposure to Bitcoin-backed instruments while fueling Strategy’s relentless buying spree. With Saylor’s latest vow and a fresh round of purchases, Strategy is signaling that its bet on Bitcoin is not just a temporary play but a long-term mission. For Saylor, every dip in price appears to be another chance to double down on what he calls the “forever asset.” The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 19:41
Institutional Phase of Ethereum Has Started, But Boundaries Remain Fuzzy

BlackRock's Ethereum ETF and Wall Street inflows are strengthening investor confidence.
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 19:40
High betas, low correlations: miners break from Bitcoin patterns

The post High betas, low correlations: miners break from Bitcoin patterns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite its weekend downturn, Bitcoin is up over 22% year-to-date, but public mining companies listed on NASDAQ have struggled to keep pace. The equal-weighted basket of mining stocks has gained just over 12% between Jan. 1 and Aug. 18. However, that underperformance masks a reversal in the past two months, when miners surged more than 46% against Bitcoin’s 11% rise, flipping the performance spread into positive territory on shorter time frames. The divergence shows the structural risks in listed mining equities and the concentrated bursts of upside that appear when conditions align. Understanding where miners trail and where they overshoot is important for assessing their role as a proxy for Bitcoin exposure. Throughout the year, dispersion inside the group has been extreme. IREN and WULF have led the pack with year-to-date gains of 101% and 81.5%, respectively. At the same time, BTDR has shed 36%, HIVE 23.8%, and BITF nearly 16%. MARA, traditionally one of the most liquid names, is down almost 7%. Such a vast difference in performance shows how much miner returns depend on balance sheet management, funding events, and operational specifics, rather than just Bitcoin’s performance. Shorter-term windows show a very different picture. Over the 10 days ending August 18, the miners’ basket gained 17.3% while Bitcoin slipped 0.5%. The rally was broad, with WULF soaring 97%, HUT 22.8%, CIFR 29.2%, and BITF 9.3%. During this stretch, BTC’s flat price action illustrates how miners can outperform in bursts even when the underlying asset stalls. The 30-day data confirm the effect: miners rose 4.8% while BTC fell 1.6%, again creating a positive spread of more than six percentage points. Graph showing the YTD performance for NASDAQ-listed Bitcoin miners (Source: TradingView) These bursts are not uniform in size. WULF and IREN dominate recent gains, while MARA and CLSK lag,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 19:40
Are Pepe and Dogecoin Prices Sliding Because Everyone Is Flocking To 2025’s Most Viral Meme Coin?

Dogecoin and PEPE lose steam as traders rotate into Layer Brett, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin presale tipped as 2025’s next viral 100x crypto.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 19:40
LYS Labs Raises $4M to Build Machine-Ready Intelligence Layer for Solana’s Internet Capital Markets

LYS Labs Raises $4M to Build Machine-Ready Intelligence Layer for Solana’s Internet Capital Markets
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 19:39
Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Defies Market Dip and Raises $10.6M in Presale

Bitcoin has had its share of ups and downs this year. After breaking a new all-time high above $124K, it now hovers closer to $118K. Traders call it a cooldown, a moment where the sprinter slows to catch their breath before the next surge. In the middle of this pause, one new crypto project is […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/19 19:38
