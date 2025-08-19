2025-08-21 Thursday

XRP Price Forecast: Massive Whale Buying in Ripple and This Under-$0.005 Coin Signals Bull Run Ahead

The crypto market is heating up, and big money is making its moves early. Fresh data from on-chain analytics shows massive whale buying in Ripple (XRP)—a sign that some of the most deep-pocketed investors are positioning ahead of the next market surge.
ChatGPT-5 Picks The Meme Coin Most Likely To Replicate Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Legendary 2021 Rally

ChatGPT-5 tips Layer Brett ($LBRETT) as the meme coin most likely to replicate Shiba Inu’s 2021 rally, combining meme power with Ethereum Layer 2 utility.
Bitcoin Climbs as Crypto Bull Run Unfolds

The post Bitcoin Climbs as Crypto Bull Run Unfolds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a recent advisory note, Bernstein has reaffirmed its optimistic outlook on the cryptocurrency market, forecasting a prolonged bull phase. The firm argues that political backing from the United States and growing institutional involvement could lead to an unprecedented extension of the current cycle. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Climbs as Crypto Bull Run Unfolds Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-climbs-as-crypto-bull-run-unfolds
Air Canada And Flight Attendants’ Union Reach Tentative Deal To End Strike And Resume Flights

The post Air Canada And Flight Attendants’ Union Reach Tentative Deal To End Strike And Resume Flights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Air Canada and its unionized flight attendants reached a tentative contract deal early on Tuesday, which could potentially end a strike that forced the airline to suspend flights impacting half a million passengers. Air Canada will resume operations after it agreed to a tentative deal with its unionized flight attendants, who began striking on Saturday. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents the 10,000 striking workers, issued a statement on Facebook saying their mediation with Air Canada was complete and the “strike has ended.” The union said its negotiators have reached a tentative agreement with the airline, which will be presented to the members, who will then have to vote to ratify it. In a statement on its website, Air Canada acknowledged the tentative deal and noted a key condition is that the union agreed to have all the striking flight attendants “immediately return to work.” In its Facebook post, the union urged the striking flight attendants to “fully cooperate with resumption of operations.” The airline said it will “gradually restart its operations” starting Tuesday evening. However, the carrier’s President and CEO, Michael Rousseau, noted that the resumption is a complex process and the complete restoration of all flights may take up to a week. What Do We Know About Air Canada’s Flight Resumptions? The airline said the first resumed flights are scheduled to depart on Tuesday evening, but the “return to full, regular service may require seven-to-ten days as aircraft and crew are out of position.” Due to this, some flights may be cancelled over the week, “until the schedule is stabilized.” The carrier noted that only customers with confirmed bookings whose flights are shown as operational should go to the airport. For others, Air Canada said…
Dreigt Dogecoin nu écht in te storten in 2025?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Dogecoin (DOGE) kan te maken krijgen met een Monero-achtige aanval van 51%. Hierdoor kan de DOGE prijs onder druk komen te staan. Op het moment van schrijven is de Dogecoin koers al aan het dalen, maar wanneer stopt deze daling? Kan DOGE zijn momentum herpakken of zien we straks een flinke DOGE crash? Dogechain en een Monero-achtige aanval De blockchain- en gedecentraliseerde AI-infrastructuurproject gemeenschap van Qubic heeft zijn focus verlegt van Monero naar Dogecoin. Dit komt mede door het feit dat DOGE op dit moment te maken heeft met sterke verkoopdruk, waardoor de aandacht van de gemeenschap getrokken is. Na de aanval van 51% op privacy blockchain Monero vorige week, lijkt het er nu op dat de Qubic gemeenschap zich op Dogecoin richt. Dit kan grote gevolgen hebben voor de DOGE koers, waardoor het voor investeerders en handelaren van belang is om dit in de gaten te houden. Sergey Ivancheglo, de oprichter van het project, kondigde de update op 17 augustus 2025 aan na een succesvolle aanval op Monero. Er was een openbare stemming waarbij er gekozen kon worden uit Zcash, Dogecoin en Kaspa. Dogecoin kwam met meer dan 300 stemmen er flink bovenuit. The #Qubic community has chosen #Dogecoin. pic.twitter.com/EnevIZUAw5 — Come-from-Beyond (@c___f___b) August 17, 2025 Krijgt Dogecoin te maken met een 51% aanval? Vorige week zagen we dat de Qubic gemeenschap zes blokken binnen het Monero blockchain netwerk had in de 51% aanval. Niet heel lang daarna nodigde Ivancheglo de Qubic gemeenschap uit om een ander ASIC-compatibel proof-of-work-netwerk als het volgende doelwit te selecteren. Hierbij waren direct de pijlen gericht op DOGE. De Qubic gemeenschap beweert dat er verder geen kwaad achter de acties zit. Zij noemen het een ‘stresstest’. De test zou gericht zijn op het benadrukken van de verkracht van haar miningmodel. Dit mining model heet useful proof-of-work. De inkomsten uit de miningpool worden besteed aan het kopen en verbranden van QUBIC tokens. De gemeenschap beweert dat zij Monero of Dogecoin niet willen ontwrichten. Toch zijn er al meerdere zorgen geuit over de aanvallen en de veiligheid van de systemen. Can I ask. What is the advantage other than the price manipulation of Qubic token via the buy back burn? I mean kudos on a massive PR campaign. But I am curious. — Son of a Tech (@SonOfATech) August 17, 2025 Dogecoin daalt We zien op dit moment dat Dogecoin te maken heeft met flinke verkoopdruk. Hierdoor is de koers in de afgelopen 7 dagen met meer dan 3% gedaald. Als we kijken naar de koers daling van de afgelopen 30 dagen, dan zien we een daling van bijna 14%. DOGE wees de $ 0,255 van vorige week af, en de DOGE prijs moet zich hierdoor opnieuw zien te herstellen. De memecoin wordt op dit moment verhandeld voor $ 0,2168. Door het nieuws van de Qubic gemeenschap kan er nog meer twijfel ontstaan bij investeerders en handelaren om te investeren in DOGE. Hierdoor zal de verkoopdruk van de memecoin hoger liggen, waardoor de koers nog verder kan dalen. Beste meme coins van dit momentWil jij weten wat de beste meme coins van dit moment zijn? Check de lijst hier! In 2025 is de memecoin-markt uitgegroeid tot een vaste kracht in crypto. Dogecoin en Shiba Inu zijn allang geen grap meer, maar miljardeprojecten met enorme community’s. Hun succes effent de weg voor een nieuwe lichting memecoins die razendsnel groeit, vaak gestuwd door sociale media en beroemdheden als Elon Musk en Donald Trump. Volgens investeerders liggen… Continue reading Dreigt Dogecoin nu écht in te storten in 2025? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Gaat DOGE crashen in augustus 2025? Als je een beetje in de cryptomarkt zit, dan weet je dat memecoins een stuk makkelijker crashen dan bijvoorbeeld Bitcoin (BTC). Hierdoor is er veel angst ontstaat dat DOGE in 2025, en misschien zelfs in augustus 2025, gaat crashen. #DOGE 4H CHART Close to getting a death cross This is bearish I expect a price drop to 0.20-0.25$ Not financial advice pic.twitter.com/z6wMjd9aRG — Jonathan Hosman (@JonathanHosman) August 19, 2025 Voor handelaren en investeerders is het in ieder geval van belang om de DOGE koers voldoende in de gaten te houden. De koers handelde de afgelopen 7 dagen tussen de $ 0,2166 en $ 0,2539. Dit wijst op volatiliteit. Op het moment dat DOGE de ondersteuning van $ 0,21 verliest, is het mogelijk dat we een DOGE crash gaan zien en de koers nog verder daalt. Als Dogecoin juist de $ 0,25 kan vasthouden en de $ 0,26 kan doorbreken, is het mogelijk dat de DOGE koers in augustus 2025 gaat stijgen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Dreigt Dogecoin nu écht in te storten in 2025? is geschreven door Jessy Zuidema en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitmine Surpasses Tesla and Apple in Trading Volume in the US

The post Bitmine Surpasses Tesla and Apple in Trading Volume in the US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Bitmine surpassed tech giants like Apple, Tesla, and Meta amid strong trading activity. Bitmine now holds 1.52 million ETH worth $6.6 billion, representing 1.26% of the Ethereum supply. It has also become the second-largest crypto treasury firm, trailing only MicroStrategy in overall crypto holdings. Tom Lee’s Bitmine Technologies (NYSE: BMNR), the largest Ethereum Treasury Firm, has recently experienced massive trading activity, outperforming Wall Street giants such as Tesla, Apple, and Meta, in the US. The BMNR stock frenzy comes as Bitmine continues with its heavy ETH $4 291 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $517.74 B Vol. 24h: $35.50 B   accumulation spree. Bitmine (BMNR) Takes on Wall Street Giants in US Ethereum is slowly gaining dominance on Wall Street, with publicly listed ETH treasury firms, such as Bitmine Technologies (NYSE: BMNR), dominating a significant portion of the trading activity. On August 18, Tom Lee’s BMNR became the 10th most traded stock across all U.S. markets. The stock recorded a daily trading volume of $16.34 million, surpassing major tech giants such as Tesla, Robinhood, Apple, Meta, and Amazon in share volume. Tom Lee’s $BMNR, the world’s largest $ETH treasury company, is now the 10th most traded stock across all U.S. markets today 🔥 📈 Daily volume today: $16.34M👀 Surpassing Tesla, Robinhood, Apple, Meta, and Amazon in daily share volume Ethereum is taking over Wall Street pic.twitter.com/4zr8yEErjS — Crypto-Gucci.eth ᵍᵐ🦇🔊 (@CryptoGucci) August 18, 2025 This is a significant milestone, considering that Bitmine’s trading activity has grown substantially over the last three months. According to data from the Strategic ETH Reserve, the firm currently holds a total of 1.5 million ETH, worth $6.44 billion, at the current ETH price. As a result, the Tom Lee firm holds more ETH than the combined holdings of its immediate three competitors: Sharplink Gaming, The…
Presale Math Doesn’t Lie: Arctic Pablo Coin Could Soar From $0.00088 To $0.008 And Beyond, While Notcoin And Memecoin Move Boldly

In 2025’s fast-moving crypto market, investors are hunting for the Best Crypto to Invest—projects that combine strong narratives, real utility, and explosive ROI potential. Among the standouts, Arctic Pablo Coin takes center stage with its adventurous presale journey, weekly token burns, and jaw-dropping ROI math; Notcoin proves its resilience within the TON ecosystem, riding gaming adoption and […]
Tether US Expansion: A Pivotal Strategic Appointment with Bo Hines

BitcoinWorld Tether US Expansion: A Pivotal Strategic Appointment with Bo Hines The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant news! Tether, the leading stablecoin issuer, has recently made a pivotal move, signaling its strong commitment to Tether US expansion. The company announced the appointment of Bo Hines as its new strategy advisor for digital assets and U.S. expansion. This strategic hire is a clear indication of Tether’s ambitious plans to deepen its roots within the American market and navigate its complex regulatory landscape. Who is Bo Hines and What Does This Mean for Tether US Expansion? Bo Hines steps into his role as strategy advisor at a crucial time for the digital asset industry. Previously, Hines played a significant part within the U.S. administration, focusing on key digital-asset initiatives. His work included developing robust stablecoin guardrails and fostering productive engagement between government bodies and the industry. This background makes him uniquely qualified to spearhead Tether’s efforts in the United States. His expertise is expected to be invaluable as Tether seeks to expand its presence and influence. This appointment is not just about a new face; it’s about leveraging deep policy knowledge to foster growth and compliance. Hines’ understanding of the U.S. regulatory environment can help Tether proactively address concerns and build stronger relationships with stakeholders. Navigating the American Digital Asset Landscape for Tether US Expansion The United States represents a massive, yet challenging, market for stablecoin issuers. Regulatory clarity remains a top priority for companies operating in this space. Tether’s decision to bring in someone with Bo Hines’ specific experience highlights its intent to responsibly navigate these waters. The goal is clear: facilitate broader adoption and integration of USDT, Tether’s flagship stablecoin, within the U.S. financial ecosystem. This strategic move underscores several key objectives for Tether US expansion: Regulatory Compliance: Ensuring Tether’s operations align seamlessly with evolving U.S. regulations. Policy Engagement: Actively participating in discussions shaping the future of digital asset policy. Market Penetration: Identifying new avenues for USDT adoption among U.S. businesses and consumers. Trust Building: Enhancing confidence in Tether’s transparency and stability within the American market. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino shared the news on X, emphasizing the importance of this role for the company’s future trajectory. What’s Next for Tether in the US? A Look at Future Strategy The appointment of Bo Hines is more than just a personnel change; it’s a strategic declaration. It signals Tether’s serious intent to not only comply with but also help shape the future of digital asset regulation in the U.S. With Hines on board, Tether is poised to engage more directly with policymakers, advocate for stablecoin innovation, and potentially unlock new opportunities for its services. This development could lead to increased partnerships, clearer operational guidelines, and ultimately, greater acceptance of stablecoins in the mainstream financial system. As the digital asset space matures, proactive engagement and expert guidance become absolutely critical. Tether US expansion is clearly a top priority, and this appointment reflects a thoughtful approach to achieving that goal. In conclusion, Tether’s decision to hire Bo Hines as a strategy advisor is a significant step in its journey toward robust U.S. expansion. His background in digital asset initiatives and stablecoin policy within the U.S. administration positions him perfectly to guide Tether through the intricacies of the American market. This move promises to strengthen Tether’s standing and foster a more regulated yet innovative environment for stablecoins in the United States. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. Who is Bo Hines? Bo Hines is a former U.S. administration official who worked on digital-asset initiatives, stablecoin guardrails, and government-industry engagement. He has now been appointed as Tether’s strategy advisor for digital assets and U.S. expansion. 2. What is Tether’s main goal with this appointment? Tether’s main goal is to strengthen its presence and facilitate Tether US expansion within the American market, navigating its complex regulatory landscape with expert guidance from Bo Hines. 3. How will Bo Hines’ background benefit Tether? His background in U.S. digital asset policy and stablecoin regulation provides Tether with crucial insights to ensure compliance, engage with policymakers, and build trust within the American financial ecosystem. 4. What challenges does Tether face in the U.S. market? The primary challenge for Tether in the U.S. market is navigating the evolving regulatory environment and ensuring clear operational guidelines for stablecoin adoption. 5. What is USDT? USDT is Tether’s flagship stablecoin, pegged to the U.S. dollar. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market for trading and as a store of value. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring more crucial updates from the world of digital assets. Share on social media to spread the word! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin institutional adoption. This post Tether US Expansion: A Pivotal Strategic Appointment with Bo Hines first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Dubai’s VARA Fines Blockchain Company Fuze for AML Violations

The post Dubai’s VARA Fines Blockchain Company Fuze for AML Violations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morpheus FUZE has accepted the identified findings and proposed a remedy strategy. VARA has not disclosed the financial penalty that Morpheus will pay. Morpheus recently closed a Series A funding round with $12.2 million led by Galaxy Dubai’s virtual asset regulator has taken enforcement action against a local blockchain company, Morpheus Software Technology (also known as Fuze), finding it guilty of violating its operating license. According to the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), an investigation that began in mid-April 2025 found that Fuze had conducted ‘unlicensed virtual asset activities,’ failed to implement proper anti-money laundering (AML) procedures, and lacked regulated internal governance measures.  In its official statement, VARA confirmed it has imposed a financial penalty against the company. “In light of the aforementioned failures, VARA has taken enforcement actions, including the imposition of a financial penalty against Morpheus (Fuze). VARA notes that Morpheus (Fuze) has accepted the findings identified, and proposed a plan to remedy the aforementioned breaches,” VARA noted. Related: UAE Travelers Can Now Book Flights with Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT What’s Next for Fuze?  Following the penalty, Fuze will now be subject to ongoing and direct regulatory supervision. The VARA’s announcement highlighted that Fuze will get direct supervision by a skilled person to ensure the remedy plans are executed. “Morpheus (Fuze) will be subject to ongoing supervision by VARA, including fulfilment of remedial actions imposed on Morpheus (Fuze), to secure the marketplace and protect consumers,” VARA added. Furthermore, Fuze accepted the identified failures following weeks of investigation. The VARA’s notice of fine to Fuze did not disclose the exact financial figure to be paid. Market Picture This enforcement action is notable since Morpheus Software Technology has been a fast-growing, high-profile player in the MENA region.  Led by Mo Ali, a co-founder and CEO, Fuze has focused on revolutionizing crypto…
Pi Coin Price Pattern Points to a 150% Surge Ahead of the 2025 Hackathon

Read the full article at coingape.com.
