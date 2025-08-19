Who’s Getting Rich Off The $100 Billion Crypto Treasury Boom
The post Who’s Getting Rich Off The $100 Billion Crypto Treasury Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. From Anchorage Digital to BitGo and Morgan Stanley, a growing cast of financial firms are reaping big fees riding the tidal wave of corporate bitcoin buying. A record number of public companies are shoveling crypto onto their balance sheets—ostensibly to diversify their holdings, hedge against inflation and attract new investors. The unstated reason, of course, is management’s desire to boost their stock price. In recent months, just announcing a so-called “crypto treasury” strategy has been enough to add premiums to trading prices. The real bonanza however, is flowing to the picks-and-shovels merchants of this latest gold rush: custodians, brokers, asset managers and investment banks collecting fees on every trade, transfer and storage deal. Over the past six months, the trend has reached “fever pitch” and “has gone fully contagious,” says Nathan McCauley, cofounder and CEO of San Francisco-based Anchorage Digital. His crypto bank has already struck deals to oversee Trump Media’s $2 billion bitcoin treasury and a $760 million trove from Nakamoto Holdings, a bitcoin-focused company that recently announced a SPAC merger with KindlyMD, a tiny money losing Salt Lake City-based healthcare operation whose stock languished at under $2 per share before the May press release. Today, KindlyMD’s Nakamoto, whose name pays homage to Bitcoin’s pseudonymous founder, Satoshi Nakamoto, is listed as NAKA on the NASDAQ. Its shares sell for $15, giving it a market cap of $114 million. A year ago, a small group of corporate buyers collectively held just over 416,000 bitcoin. Today, no less than 152 publicly traded companies control over 950,000 coins worth over $110 billion, according to Bitcoin Treasuries.net. The undisputed whale in the group is still billionaire Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the company that pioneered the corporate crypto playbook, leaning heavily on creative financing from convertible notes to variable-rate perpetual preferred stock. Strategy Inc., which…
