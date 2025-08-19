FBI issues alert on rising fraudulent ‘law firms’

The post FBI issues alert on rising fraudulent ‘law firms’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > FBI issues alert on rising fraudulent ‘law firms’ The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a public service announcement on August 13, warning victims of digital asset scams seeking legal advice to recover their funds, that “fictitious law firms” may try to scam them out of further assets or personal data. In its notice, the FBI said that fraudsters were targeting individuals who had previously been scammed out of some or all of their digital asset holdings, particularly the elderly, putting them at additional risk of losing more funds or even compromising personal data. The recovery scheme fraudsters often charge an up-front fee and either cease communication with the victim after receiving an initial deposit or produce an incomplete or inaccurate tracing report and request additional fees to recover funds. According to the FBI, the scammers, often in the guise of fake law firms, are “exploiting victims’ emotional state and financial need to recover funds from a previous scam; and giving victims the sense of safety and security by impersonating or falsely affiliating themselves with multiple government entities.” The agency added that “contact with scammers impersonating law firms continue to pose many risks, including the theft of personal data and funds from unsuspecting victims to the reputational harm of actual lawyers being impersonated.” Last Wednesday’s announcement was an update on previous warnings from June 2024 and August 2023, which cautioned people against “an increase in cryptocurrency recovery schemes, which exploit victims who lost cryptocurrency to fraud, scams, and theft.” The FBI also reiterated that “private sector recovery companies cannot issue seizure orders to recover cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency exchanges only freeze accounts based on internal processes or in response to legal process.” Safety measure In its latest update on the fictitious law firm scam,…