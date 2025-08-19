2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
The Presale That’s Catching Eyes: Here’s Why BlockchainFX Is One Of The Best Cryptos To Buy

Offering a combination of discounted presale pricing, a high-yield staking model, and a versatile multi-asset trading platform, BlockchainFX delivers tangible […] The post The Presale That’s Catching Eyes: Here’s Why BlockchainFX Is One Of The Best Cryptos To Buy appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/08/19
BAY Miner Expands Cloud Mining Platform to Bridge Traditional Finance and Digital Assets

The post BAY Miner Expands Cloud Mining Platform to Bridge Traditional Finance and Digital Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BAY Miner, a global cryptocurrency cloud mining provider, today announced the expansion of its platform and mobile application, highlighting growing interest from both traditional finance professionals and cryptocurrency investors. The company positions itself at the intersection of Wall Street experience and blockchain innovation, providing users with a secure and accessible way to participate in cloud mining. Bridging Traditional and Digital Markets For years, cryptocurrency mining required significant hardware investment and technical expertise. BAY Miner removes these barriers with cloud-based infrastructure, enabling users to participate without managing physical mining equipment. “BAY Miner is designed to make mining technology accessible to a broader audience — from individuals exploring digital assets to professionals seeking diversification,” said a BAY Miner spokesperson. “By simplifying access and maintaining strong security standards, we aim to support long-term engagement with blockchain innovation.” Platform Features Accessible entry point: Cloud mining without the need for costly hardware or setup. Multi-asset support: Options to mine Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and more. Enhanced security: The platform integrates McAfee® and Cloudflare® technologies to safeguard data and operations. Sustainability focus: Powered by renewable energy sources, aligning with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. Global availability: 24/7 platform operation and customer support serving users across multiple regions. How to Get Started and Profit Daily Step 1 – Register Sign up for free and it takes less than a minute. You’ll receive $15 in mining credits. Step 2 – Deposit Deposit at least $100 in cryptocurrency to unlock your desired mining contract. Step 3 – Choose a Plan Choose a short-term or high-yield contract that meets your goals. Step 4 – Profit Watch your profits grow daily. Withdraw at any time or reinvest for higher returns. Click here for more details on high-yield contracts Wall Street collides with cryptocurrency…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/19
Ethereum Falls From Highs — Analysts Call MAGACOIN FINANCE the Better 2025 Growth Play

The cryptocurrency market is known for its cycles of euphoria and correction. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest blockchain, remains a cornerstone of the industry but often experiences periods of consolidation after major rallies. Even with ongoing upgrades designed to improve scalability and efficiency, investors continue to ask a familiar question: Where will the strongest growth come [...] The post Ethereum Falls From Highs — Analysts Call MAGACOIN FINANCE the Better 2025 Growth Play appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/08/19
Wyoming launches its first state-level stablecoin, FRNT, which is now available on seven blockchains, including Solana and Arbitrum.

PANews reported on August 19th that Wyoming officially launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first US state to issue its own stablecoin, according to Eleanor Terrett. FRNT is
PANews 2025/08/19
Breaking: Tether Appoints Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor in Bid to Strengthen U.S. Compliance

Read the full article at coingape.com.
CoinGape 2025/08/19
This New Coin Below $0.005 Could Explode and Hit Pepe Coin’s (PEPE) All-Time High Market Cap in 2025

The meme coin space has never been more competitive, with legendary names like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) still commanding huge followings, and newer challengers like Pepe Coin (PEPE) proving that overnight success stories are possible.
Cryptodaily 2025/08/19
Blockchain lending company Figure Technologies plans IPO, signaling the maturation of the tokenization industry.

PANews reported on August 19 that blockchain lending company Figure Technologies has submitted preliminary documents for an IPO and is expected to go public in 2025. The company reported a
PANews 2025/08/19
FBI issues alert on rising fraudulent ‘law firms’

The post FBI issues alert on rising fraudulent ‘law firms’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > FBI issues alert on rising fraudulent ‘law firms’ The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a public service announcement on August 13, warning victims of digital asset scams seeking legal advice to recover their funds, that “fictitious law firms” may try to scam them out of further assets or personal data. In its notice, the FBI said that fraudsters were targeting individuals who had previously been scammed out of some or all of their digital asset holdings, particularly the elderly, putting them at additional risk of losing more funds or even compromising personal data. The recovery scheme fraudsters often charge an up-front fee and either cease communication with the victim after receiving an initial deposit or produce an incomplete or inaccurate tracing report and request additional fees to recover funds. According to the FBI, the scammers, often in the guise of fake law firms, are “exploiting victims’ emotional state and financial need to recover funds from a previous scam; and giving victims the sense of safety and security by impersonating or falsely affiliating themselves with multiple government entities.” The agency added that “contact with scammers impersonating law firms continue to pose many risks, including the theft of personal data and funds from unsuspecting victims to the reputational harm of actual lawyers being impersonated.” Last Wednesday’s announcement was an update on previous warnings from June 2024 and August 2023, which cautioned people against “an increase in cryptocurrency recovery schemes, which exploit victims who lost cryptocurrency to fraud, scams, and theft.” The FBI also reiterated that “private sector recovery companies cannot issue seizure orders to recover cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency exchanges only freeze accounts based on internal processes or in response to legal process.” Safety measure In its latest update on the fictitious law firm scam,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/19
Who’s Getting Rich Off The $100 Billion Crypto Treasury Boom

The post Who’s Getting Rich Off The $100 Billion Crypto Treasury Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. From Anchorage Digital to BitGo and Morgan Stanley, a growing cast of financial firms are reaping big fees riding the tidal wave of corporate bitcoin buying. A record number of public companies are shoveling crypto onto their balance sheets—ostensibly to diversify their holdings, hedge against inflation and attract new investors. The unstated reason, of course, is management’s desire to boost their stock price. In recent months, just announcing a so-called “crypto treasury” strategy has been enough to add premiums to trading prices. The real bonanza however, is flowing to the picks-and-shovels merchants of this latest gold rush: custodians, brokers, asset managers and investment banks collecting fees on every trade, transfer and storage deal. Over the past six months, the trend has reached “fever pitch” and “has gone fully contagious,” says Nathan McCauley, cofounder and CEO of San Francisco-based Anchorage Digital. His crypto bank has already struck deals to oversee Trump Media’s $2 billion bitcoin treasury and a $760 million trove from Nakamoto Holdings, a bitcoin-focused company that recently announced a SPAC merger with KindlyMD, a tiny money losing Salt Lake City-based healthcare operation whose stock languished at under $2 per share before the May press release. Today, KindlyMD’s Nakamoto, whose name pays homage to Bitcoin’s pseudonymous founder, Satoshi Nakamoto, is listed as NAKA on the NASDAQ. Its shares sell for $15, giving it a market cap of $114 million. A year ago, a small group of corporate buyers collectively held just over 416,000 bitcoin. Today, no less than 152 publicly traded companies control over 950,000 coins worth over $110 billion, according to Bitcoin Treasuries.net. The undisputed whale in the group is still billionaire Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the company that pioneered the corporate crypto playbook, leaning heavily on creative financing from convertible notes to variable-rate perpetual preferred stock. Strategy Inc., which…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/19
Why Crucial Inflows Aren’t Sparking A Surge

The post Why Crucial Inflows Aren’t Sparking A Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market is a dynamic landscape, and understanding investor behavior is crucial for navigating its twists and turns. Recently, Glassnode, a leading on-chain analytics firm, shed light on a fascinating trend: while new demand for Bitcoin (BTC) continues to emerge, the overall Bitcoin buying pressure remains surprisingly modest. This insight from Glassnode’s “Supply by Investor Behavior” metric offers a compelling look into the current state of the market, indicating a period of cautious accumulation rather than aggressive buying. What Does Muted Bitcoin Buying Pressure Mean? Glassnode’s recent analysis highlights a peculiar situation in the Bitcoin market. Despite consistent inflows, the strong conviction often associated with significant price movements appears to be missing. The data reveals two key aspects of investor activity: First-Time Buyers: Addresses holding BTC for the first time saw a modest increase. Their holdings rose approximately 1% over five days, from 4.88 million to 4.93 million BTC. This indicates new participants are indeed entering the market, which is a positive sign for long-term adoption. Conviction Buyers: These are addresses consistently accumulating BTC, signaling a stronger belief in its future value. Their holdings increased by 10.1%, moving from 933,000 to 1.03 million BTC. While this growth is notable, it’s crucial to understand that it was smaller compared to the surge witnessed in April. This suggests a slower pace of accumulation among seasoned investors. Therefore, while demand exists, the intensity of Bitcoin buying pressure is not at a level that typically drives significant price rallies. Why Aren’t Investors Rushing to Boost Bitcoin Buying Pressure? This muted response from investors, particularly conviction buyers, raises an important question: what factors are holding them back? Glassnode’s data points to a couple of potential reasons: Insufficient Price Decline: One theory suggests that the recent Bitcoin price decline may not have been substantial enough…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/19
