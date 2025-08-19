Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Crypto News
2025-08-21
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
the new blockchain integrated with Fireblocks
The post the new blockchain integrated with Fireblocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Circle bets on Arc, its anticipated layer-1 blockchain, announcing the integration with Fireblocks to engage over 2,400 banks, asset managers, and fintech at the heart of the stablecoin race. What is Arc and why is Circle launching it now? Arc represents the new layer-1 blockchain infrastructure of Circle, designed to enhance the development and management of stablecoin and digital assets on a global scale. Its purpose is to compete directly with other institutional blockchain solutions, offering a platform optimized for security, compliance, and interoperability. Introducing Arc, an open Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin finance. From payments to FX to capital markets, Arc is the home for builders innovating with digital money and tokenized value on the internet. Stablecoins have shown us what’s possible. They’ve powered… pic.twitter.com/N99Kc8UxpG — Arc (@arc) August 12, 2025 The news arrives at a crucial moment when the so-called “stablecoin race” is intensifying, with the main industry players ready to redefine the standard between digital currency and institutional markets. According to what has been stated, Circle plans the launch of the public testnet of Arc in the fall of 2025, with a full network start before the end of the year. Why is Fireblocks involved and what does it offer? Fireblocks is one of the leading global players for the custody, tokenization, and compliance of digital assets. Based in New York, it offers services to more than 2,400 institutional clients including large banks, wealth managers, and fintech platforms. Circle’s @Arc has landed on the Fireblocks Network 🔥 Where stablecoins and the global financial system move as one 🌎 Fireblocks expands its platform to support one of the most innovative chains for powering stablecoin finance — from secure custody and compliance to moving… — Fireblocks (@FireblocksHQ) August 14, 2025 The integration between Arc and Fireblocks will offer: Advanced…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 19:34
Self Chain partners with Inference Labs to build a trusted AI and Web3 ecosystem
PANews reported on August 19 that Self Chain announced a partnership with Inference Labs. The two parties will combine keyless secure access and verifiable AI execution technology to improve the
PANews
2025/08/19 19:32
Chamath Palihapitiya Launches SPAC to Tap AI, Crypto, and Clean Energy Boom
A, according to a fresh S-1 filing with the SEC. The blank-check company aims to merge with a single business […] The post Chamath Palihapitiya Launches SPAC to Tap AI, Crypto, and Clean Energy Boom appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/19 19:31
JPYC to Launch First Yen Stablecoin in Japan
JPYC, a company registered as a fund transfer service provider in Japan, has announced that it will issue the first Japanese yen stablecoin, pioneering this type of financial instrument in the country. The company revealed that JPYC will be issued on three chains: Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon. JPYC to Become First Yen Stablecoin Issuer in […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/19 19:30
MicroStrategy Faces Criticism After Removing Equity Safeguards Amid Bitcoin Exposure
MicroStrategy stockholders expressed frustration, accusing Saylor of breaking previous assurances and moving forward with MSTR stock dilution for purchasing more Bitcoins. Critics warn that the change could erode shareholder confidence, put pressure on MSTR's stock price, and heighten financial risk. Michael Saylor Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), popular as the largest Bitcoin holder, is facing backlash after [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/08/19 19:30
Solana & Cardano Endorsers Flood Into Next 100x Crypto Presale
Finding the next 100x crypto is every trader's dream, but large-cap coins rarely deliver that level of upside. While giants like Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) remain top choices for stability and adoption, many of their holders are now diversifying into early-stage projects with bigger growth potential. One name in particular—Layer Brett (LBRETT)—is gaining momentum, […] The post Solana & Cardano Endorsers Flood Into Next 100x Crypto Presale appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/19 19:30
Bitcoin Risks Drop Below $110K
The post Bitcoin Risks Drop Below $110K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rubmar is a writer and translator who has been a crypto enthusiast for the past four years. Her goal as a writer is to create informative, complete, and easily understandable pieces accessible to those entering the crypto space. After learning about cryptocurrencies in 2019, Rubmar became curious about the world of possibilities the industry offered, quickly learning that financial freedom was at the palm of her hand with the developing technology. From a young age, Rubmar was curious about how languages work, finding special interest in wordplay and the peculiarities of dialects. Her curiosity grew as she became an avid reader in her teenage years. She explored freedom and new words through her favorite books, which shaped her view of the world. Rubmar acquired the necessary skills for in-depth research and analytical thinking at university, where she studied Literature and Linguistics. Her studies have given her a sharp perspective on several topics and allowed her to turn every stone in her investigations. In 2019, she first dipped her toes in the crypto industry when a friend introduced her to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, but it wasn’t until 2020 that she started to dive into the depth of the industry. As Rubmar began to understand the mechanics of the crypto sphere, she saw a new world yet to be explored. At the beginning of her crypto voyage, she discovered a new system that allowed her to have control over her finances. As a young adult of the 21st century, Rubmar has faced the challenges of the traditional banking system and the restrictions of fiat money. After the failure of her home country’s economy, the limitations of traditional finances became clear. The bureaucratic, outdated structure made her feel hopeless and powerless amid an aggressive and distorted system created by hyperinflation. However, learning about…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 19:30
Best Cryptos to Invest in Right Now: Top Altcoins Whales Are Secretly Hoarding This Week
Whales have been secretly reshuffling their positions, and Pepe Coin and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) have been at the center of it. While altcoins like PEPE have hit the headlines with sporadic pumps in trading, Mutuum Finance stands out due to its growing adoption as well as strategic placement in the decentralized finance ecosystem. Mutuum Finance […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 19:30
Franklin Templeton and Unblock will become the main partners of CV Summit 2025
CV Summit, which will take place on 23-24 September 2025 in Zurich, has announced Franklin Templeton and Unblock as its main partners. The event will focus on the institutionalization and practical application of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) in global finance and wealth management. This is stated in a press release shared by the organizers […] Сообщение Franklin Templeton and Unblock will become the main partners of CV Summit 2025 появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/08/19 19:29
Royal Bank of Canada Has Raised MSTR Holdings by 16%
Royal Bank of Canada has boosted its investment in Strategy Inc. by 16%, signaling growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin-linked equities. The post Royal Bank of Canada Has Raised MSTR Holdings by 16% appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/08/19 19:29
