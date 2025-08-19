2025-08-21 Thursday

Institutional Phase of Ethereum Has Started, But Boundaries Remain Fuzzy

Institutional Phase of Ethereum Has Started, But Boundaries Remain Fuzzy

BlackRock's Ethereum ETF and Wall Street inflows are strengthening investor confidence.
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 19:40
High betas, low correlations: miners break from Bitcoin patterns

High betas, low correlations: miners break from Bitcoin patterns

The post High betas, low correlations: miners break from Bitcoin patterns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite its weekend downturn, Bitcoin is up over 22% year-to-date, but public mining companies listed on NASDAQ have struggled to keep pace. The equal-weighted basket of mining stocks has gained just over 12% between Jan. 1 and Aug. 18. However, that underperformance masks a reversal in the past two months, when miners surged more than 46% against Bitcoin’s 11% rise, flipping the performance spread into positive territory on shorter time frames. The divergence shows the structural risks in listed mining equities and the concentrated bursts of upside that appear when conditions align. Understanding where miners trail and where they overshoot is important for assessing their role as a proxy for Bitcoin exposure. Throughout the year, dispersion inside the group has been extreme. IREN and WULF have led the pack with year-to-date gains of 101% and 81.5%, respectively. At the same time, BTDR has shed 36%, HIVE 23.8%, and BITF nearly 16%. MARA, traditionally one of the most liquid names, is down almost 7%. Such a vast difference in performance shows how much miner returns depend on balance sheet management, funding events, and operational specifics, rather than just Bitcoin’s performance. Shorter-term windows show a very different picture. Over the 10 days ending August 18, the miners’ basket gained 17.3% while Bitcoin slipped 0.5%. The rally was broad, with WULF soaring 97%, HUT 22.8%, CIFR 29.2%, and BITF 9.3%. During this stretch, BTC’s flat price action illustrates how miners can outperform in bursts even when the underlying asset stalls. The 30-day data confirm the effect: miners rose 4.8% while BTC fell 1.6%, again creating a positive spread of more than six percentage points. Graph showing the YTD performance for NASDAQ-listed Bitcoin miners (Source: TradingView) These bursts are not uniform in size. WULF and IREN dominate recent gains, while MARA and CLSK lag,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 19:40
Are Pepe and Dogecoin Prices Sliding Because Everyone Is Flocking To 2025’s Most Viral Meme Coin?

Are Pepe and Dogecoin Prices Sliding Because Everyone Is Flocking To 2025's Most Viral Meme Coin?

Dogecoin and PEPE lose steam as traders rotate into Layer Brett, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin presale tipped as 2025’s next viral 100x crypto.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 19:40
LYS Labs Raises $4M to Build Machine-Ready Intelligence Layer for Solana’s Internet Capital Markets

LYS Labs Raises $4M to Build Machine-Ready Intelligence Layer for Solana's Internet Capital Markets

LYS Labs Raises $4M to Build Machine-Ready Intelligence Layer for Solana’s Internet Capital Markets
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 19:39
Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Defies Market Dip and Raises $10.6M in Presale

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Defies Market Dip and Raises $10.6M in Presale

Bitcoin has had its share of ups and downs this year. After breaking a new all-time high above $124K, it now hovers closer to $118K. Traders call it a cooldown, a moment where the sprinter slows to catch their breath before the next surge. In the middle of this pause, one new crypto project is […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/19 19:38
Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

The post Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first U.S. state to issue its own stablecoin. Backed by USD and short-term U.S. Treasuries, FRNT is now live on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon. Despite this milestone, the token is not yet available for public trading due to ongoing regulatory challenges. …
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:37
Bitwise executive: US 401(k) plans may push Bitcoin to $200,000 by the end of 2025

Bitwise executive: US 401(k) plans may push Bitcoin to $200,000 by the end of 2025

PANews reported on August 19 that André Dragosch, head of European research at Bitwise, said that the inclusion of cryptocurrencies in U.S. 401(k) retirement plans may become a milestone in
PANews2025/08/19 19:37
Bitcoin Treasury Demand Slows as Ethereum and Altcoin Buyers Rise

Bitcoin Treasury Demand Slows as Ethereum and Altcoin Buyers Rise

The post Bitcoin Treasury Demand Slows as Ethereum and Altcoin Buyers Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s dominance in the corporate treasury space appears to be waning, even as the asset trades near all-time highs. New data suggests that companies adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets are slowing down, while Ethereum and other altcoins are gaining traction. Corporate Crypto Treasuries Shift from Bitcoin to Ethereum and Beyond The number of companies buying Bitcoin for their treasuries has dropped to just 2.8 per day, despite the pioneer crypto’s recent record-setting price performance. Capriole Investments founder Charles Edwards ascribes this to either of two things happening. First, it may reflect saturation among traditional finance (TradFi) capital-raising firms. Alternatively, the slowdown may simply be a temporary dip in demand. Bitcoin Price vs. Corporate BTC Adoption. Source: Edwards on X Meanwhile, Ethereum and other altcoins are attracting growing interest from firms seeking to diversify corporate holdings beyond Bitcoin. Standard Chartered’s Head of Digital Assets Research, Geoff Kendrick, recently argued that Ethereum treasury firms may actually offer better value than US spot ETH ETFs (exchange-traded funds). “I see no reason for the NAV multiple to go below 1.0. These firms offer regulatory arbitrage for investors. Given NAV multiples are currently just above one, I see the ETH treasury companies as a better asset to buy than the US spot ETH ETFs,” Kendrick told BeInCrypto. The trend reflects a wider shift. While Bitcoin has long dominated corporate treasury strategies, Ethereum and altcoins like BNB, Dogecoin, and PENGU are increasingly being stockpiled. However, while corporate adoption of digital assets has surged in recent months, not everyone is convinced this is sustainable. Some firms are turning to crypto in an attempt to rescue struggling businesses. Others aim to ride recent market tailwinds. Andrew Bailey, senior fellow at the Bitcoin Policy Institute, warned that crypto cannot fix deeper corporate problems. “Most new ‘treasury companies’ are…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 19:37
PEPE and a Hidden Altcoin Surge After Solana ETF Approval — Analysts Call It 2025’s Hottest Gem

PEPE and a Hidden Altcoin Surge After Solana ETF Approval — Analysts Call It 2025's Hottest Gem

Despite the SEC’s recent delay in moving final deadlines to October 2025, interest levels have not cooled for Solana’s spot […] The post PEPE and a Hidden Altcoin Surge After Solana ETF Approval — Analysts Call It 2025’s Hottest Gem appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/19 19:36
Gubernatorial Candidates Campaign On Phasing Out State Income Taxes

Gubernatorial Candidates Campaign On Phasing Out State Income Taxes

The post Gubernatorial Candidates Campaign On Phasing Out State Income Taxes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Getty Images Congress is out for August recess and most state legislatures won’t be back in regular session until January, but reform-minded state lawmakers are already working on their legislative priorities for 2026. Take Georgia, where Lt. Governor Burt Jones (R), the leading contender to succeed Governor Brian Kemp (R), recently announced the formation of a state senate committee tasked with formulating a plan by the end of this year to phase out Georgia’s state income tax over time. “Last year alone, nine states cut individual income taxes, and three others cut corporate income taxes,” Lt. Governor Jones said in his July 17 statement announcing the committee’s creation, adding that “among southeast states, only South Carolina has a higher income tax rate than Georgia. If we wish to remain the number one state for business and keep our state competitive, we must expand on the progress made over the past four years to eliminate Georgia’s income tax.” Georgia lawmakers have had success in flattening and reducing the state income tax, with Georgia’s personal income tax now on track to fall below 5% by the time Governor Kemp leaves office, but it hasn’t kept pace with the rate reduction that lawmakers in neighboring and other competing states have enacted in recent years. The 6% top marginal rate that Georgia had before Governor Kemp started cutting and flattening the state income tax wasn’t regionally uncompetitive back when North Carolina had a progressive income tax code with a top rate of 7.75% and when South Carolina levied a top marginal rate of 7%. But times have changed. Even when the state income tax drops to 4.99%, Georgia will still impose a higher income tax rate than North Carolina’s now 4.25% personal income tax,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 19:35
