2025-08-21 Thursday

How To Create The Best Fantasy Football Team Name

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 19:50
U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson will meet with 11 Federal Reserve chair candidates

PANews reported on August 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said he would meet with 11 candidates for Federal Reserve chairman and planned to begin discussions around Labor Day. He
PANews2025/08/19 19:50
SEC Delays Decisions on Truth Social, Solana, and XRP ETF Filings Until October

The post SEC Delays Decisions on Truth Social, Solana, and XRP ETF Filings Until October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: SEC delays rulings on Truth Social, Solana, and XRP ETFs until October 21Shares, Bitwise, and CoinShares among firms awaiting decisions BlackRock’s Bitcoin Trust continues to dominate inflows SEC extends ETF review deadlines The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed decisions on three high-profile cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications, extending their review into October. The filings include Truth Social’s Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF, Solana ETFs from 21Shares and Bitwise, and the 21Shares Core XRP Trust. In notices filed on August 18, the SEC set new deadlines: October 8 for the NYSE Arca Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, October 16 for the Solana applications, and October 19 for the Core XRP Trust. Solana and XRP filings under review Cboe BZX has also filed to list the first US spot Solana ETFs through 21Shares and Bitwise. If approved, these products would hold Solana tokens and offer regulated exposure to the network’s price movements. Separately, 21Shares has applied for its Core XRP Trust, intended to directly hold XRP and track its market value. Originally filed in February and later amended, the trust was nearing its 180-day deadline until the SEC extended its review by another 60 days. October seen as pivotal for ETF decisions Throughout the summer, the SEC has repeatedly extended deadlines for crypto ETF filings. In March, it delayed several altcoin proposals, including applications tied to XRP, Litecoin, and Dogecoin.  CoinShares’ Litecoin spot ETF was among those pushed back, with rulings now expected alongside other October reviews. The SEC often takes full advantage of its authority to delay, using the extra time to collect public feedback and address regulatory considerations before issuing decisions on new financial products. Expanding the global crypto ETF market The United States currently has a dozen spot Bitcoin ETFs, several Ether products, and growing applications…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 19:47
Fartcoin Price Holds Key Support at $0.92 as Traders Eye Possible Rebound

TLDR: Fartcoin trades at $0.9238 today, up 1.37% in 24 hours, with trading volume above $195 million, per CoinGecko data. Price is consolidating around $0.90–$0.95, aligning with the 0.50 Fibonacci retracement and the 200-day EMA trend level. Support levels stand at $0.77 and $0.52 if the current consolidation breaks down, according to chart data. Resistance [...] The post Fartcoin Price Holds Key Support at $0.92 as Traders Eye Possible Rebound appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/19 19:46
Bitcoin Outflows Don’t Mean Supply Shock—It’s Just ETFs: CQ

The post Bitcoin Outflows Don’t Mean Supply Shock—It’s Just ETFs: CQ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Outflows Don’t Mean Supply Shock—It’s Just ETFs: CQ Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-outflows-supply-shock-just-etfs-cryptoquant/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 19:45
FOMC Meeting on August 20: What to Expect & How Crypto Market React

The post FOMC Meeting on August 20: What to Expect & How Crypto Market React appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The upcoming Federal Reserve meeting on August 20 could decide how the crypto market moves in the weeks ahead. On top of it, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech may hint at a possible September rate cut.  Many crypto experts are now wondering how digital assets might react to the Fed’s next decision. Fed …
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:44
ChatGPT-5 sets date when Dogecoin will hit $1

The post ChatGPT-5 sets date when Dogecoin will hit $1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is experiencing short-term bearish sentiment in line with the broader market.  Despite this momentum, Finbold sought insights from OpenAI’s ChatGPT-5 model, which outlined several scenarios that could push Dogecoin to $1. As of press time, DOGE was trading at $0.22, down over 1% in the past 24 hours and about 0.5% lower on the week. DOGE seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold DOGE’s path to $1 On the question of when Dogecoin might reach the coveted $1 milestone, ChatGPT-5 projects that the meme coin is unlikely to achieve that level before 2026. At its current price of around $0.22, DOGE would need a 355% rally to hit $1. While such gains are not unprecedented, the token soared more than 65,000% during its 2020–2021 cycle; the present environment is far less favorable. Inflation, tighter liquidity conditions, and competition from newer tokens like PEPE and WIF are expected to limit near-term upside. Even in a strong crypto rally fueled by the ongoing Bitcoin (BTC) halving cycle, ChatGPT-5 sees Dogecoin’s best-case scenario through 2025 as a climb toward $0.35 and $0.50. DOGE’s realistic window to $1 The more realistic window for DOGE to test $1, according to the model, will come during the next major Bitcoin cycle peak projected for 2027 and 2028. Historically, the coin has needed speculative mania to exceed its fair value. Potential catalysts such as Elon Musk integrating DOGE into X payments or the approval of a Dogecoin ETF could provide the speculative boost needed for a breakout during that period. ChatGPT-5 outlook on DOGE’s path to $1. Source: ChatGPT Beyond 2028, however, the outlook becomes more uncertain. With an inflationary supply of five billion new tokens issued annually, sustaining momentum at higher valuations will be difficult. Without a stronger utility beyond its meme status, Dogecoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 19:44
LYS Labs, a machine intelligence platform focused on Solana, has secured $4 million in funding.

PANews reported on August 19th that LYS Labs, a machine intelligence platform focused on the Solana blockchain, announced the completion of a $4 million funding round, including a $2 million
PANews2025/08/19 19:43
Another Lucky Solo Bitcoin Miner Hits The Jackpot, Banking $371,000 Reward ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Another Lucky Solo Bitcoin Miner Hits The Jackpot, Banking $371,000 Reward ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Ding ding ding — we have a winner! A solo Bitcoin miner beat substantial odds to solve a whole block and take home the full subsidy and transaction fee reward on Sunday. The unknown miner processed Bitcoin block 910,440. The block contained 4,928 transactions, and the miner received a payout of 3.125 BTC, as well as 0.012 BTC in fees. That’s a more than $371,000 payday based on Bitcoin’s price at the time. The lucky winner was identified as using Solo CK, a non-profit service that allows Bitcoin miners to attempt to mine solo blocks. By using Solo CK, the miner paid a fee but bypassed the overhead required to operate a high-end Bitcoin mining rig. Mining the apex cryptocurrency has become increasingly hard due to the gradual increase in network difficulty and the volatility of BTC’s price. Miners often have to sell coins to settle operational costs.  Advertisement &nbsp With Bitcoin’s hashrate being dominated by enormous industrial-scale mining operations, the chances of a solo miner successfully solving a block are extremely low.  At press time, the difficulty of the Bitcoin network stood at 129 trillion and was hovering near all-time highs, CryptoQuant data shows. Notably, the difficulty, which is constantly adjusting, has only steadily increased over time. Yet, with efficient hardware, even smaller players can claim the same block rewards in rare instances. This year, several solo miners with smaller setups have beaten the odds and validated block rewards on their own. One successfully solved a block in February, while another bagged $326,000 on June 6. On July 27, another solo miner was able to score a block alone in July, pocketing a sweet reward of $349,000. The latest win comes as Bitcoin has fallen more than 7% slumping below the $115,000 mark, since…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 19:42
Michael Saylor’s Latest Tweet Reaffirms Bitcoin Commitment as Strategy Expands Stack

The post Michael Saylor’s Latest Tweet Reaffirms Bitcoin Commitment as Strategy Expands Stack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor has once again made it clear he has no plans to walk away from the world’s leading cryptocurrency. The Strategy executive chairman published a striking AI-generated image of himself portrayed as a warrior, accompanied by the words “Bitcoin Forever” — a phrase that has become synonymous with his unwavering stance on the asset. The message came just as Bitcoin slipped back toward the $115,000 level, testing investor confidence. For Saylor, however, the downturn only reinforces his conviction that holding BTC remains the ultimate strategy. More Bitcoin for Strategy Alongside his latest post, Saylor revealed that Strategy had purchased another 430 BTC, spending about $51.4 million at an average price of $119,666 per coin. This brings the firm’s Bitcoin reserves to a staggering 629,376 BTC, worth over $72 billion at current market value. Despite volatility, Strategy has delivered a year-to-date Bitcoin yield of 25.1% to shareholders, according to the company. The only entity with a larger position in BTC is BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), but among corporations, Strategy continues to hold the top spot with its aggressive accumulation strategy. A Treasury Built on Bitcoin Saylor’s firm has pioneered the use of corporate securities to fund BTC acquisitions. Its lineup now includes products such as MSTR, STRC, STRK, STRF, and STRD — all designed to give investors exposure to Bitcoin-backed instruments while fueling Strategy’s relentless buying spree. With Saylor’s latest vow and a fresh round of purchases, Strategy is signaling that its bet on Bitcoin is not just a temporary play but a long-term mission. For Saylor, every dip in price appears to be another chance to double down on what he calls the “forever asset.” The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 19:41
