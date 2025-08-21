2025-08-21 Thursday

Why Pepeto Could Surpass Cardano And Solana

The post Why Pepeto Could Surpass Cardano And Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the 2025 bull market heating up, investors are on the hunt for the next major altcoin to accumulate before the next breakout. Since Bitcoin’s halving has already passed, focus is turning toward projects that can combine strong narratives with solid blockchain fundamentals. Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) have built reputations with loyal communities and proven ecosystems, but a fresh contender, Pepeto (PEPETO), is stepping into the spotlight. Having raised more than $6 million ahead of launch, Pepeto is positioning itself as a serious altcoin for this cycle. Pepeto (PEPETO) — Meme Energy with Real Infrastructure PEPETO is quickly rising as one of the standout presales of 2025. At just $0.000000148, an investment of $10,000 secures over 68 billion tokens — a position with the potential to scale into seven figures once Tier 1 exchange listings are confirmed. With more than $6 million raised so far and staking rewards at 242% APY during the presale, Pepeto is already demonstrating strong appeal to large investors. What makes Pepeto different is that it goes beyond hype. PepetoSwap introduces zero-fee trading, cutting costs entirely for active traders, while PepetoBridge ensures safe cross-chain transfers without relying on third-party intermediaries. The project follows a transparent token model with no team wallets, no trading taxes, and audits completed by Coinsult and SolidProof. This unique mix ensures Pepeto stands apart as one of the rare meme coins that provides both real functionality and cultural firepower. Pepeto Tokenomics: Built for Growth and Fairness Pepeto’s token distribution has been designed for sustainability and fairness. 30% is dedicated to the presale, delivering liquidity early and broadening access for participants. 30% is reserved for staking, fueling a high-yield program that keeps long-term holders locked in. 20% is allocated to marketing, driving adoption and global recognition. 12.5% is set aside for liquidity,…
OpenAI mulls new revenue from AI infrastructure

The post OpenAI mulls new revenue from AI infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI is exploring a potential new revenue stream: renting out its AI-ready data centers and infrastructure to companies needing massive computing power. The idea mirrors Amazon’s early move into cloud computing nearly two decades ago, when it began offering excess capacity to outside businesses. That experiment evolved into Amazon Web Services (AWS), now a multibillion-dollar powerhouse and a cornerstone of the modern internet. For OpenAI, the logic is similar. The company has poured resources into cutting-edge chips, servers, and cooling systems to power its large-scale AI workloads. Allowing others to rent that infrastructure could open the door for startups and smaller firms to access high-performance computing without building it themselves—while creating a lucrative business line for OpenAI. Still, Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar emphasized the idea remains speculative. With demand for ChatGPT and other AI products soaring, OpenAI’s immediate priority is securing enough capacity for its needs. In a recent interview, Friar confirmed the company isn’t actively pursuing the plan yet but sees it as a possible opportunity in the future. CFO eyes infrastructure leasing down the road OpenAI has become good at building data centers tailored for artificial intelligence. This know-how could be productized. Friar said that OpenAI is trying to take more control of its infrastructure design instead of relying on external vendors, cautioning that if the company only purchased equipment from others, it would risk giving away its intellectual property. The company has raised tens of billions for ultrapowerful AI chips and facilities. Its Stargate project with SoftBank and Oracle promises to construct some of the largest data centers in the world, in the United States and beyond. Excitement is running high after CEO Sam Altman promised ambitious plans, saying that people should expect OpenAI to spend trillions of dollars on infrastructure shortly. He added that the…
India Seeks Crypto Industry Feedback on Tax Policy, TDS Burden, Offshore Shift

India’s top tax authority is actively engaging crypto platforms on tax rules, signaling momentum toward a potential dedicated framework that could redefine taxation, oversight, and market competitiveness. India Evaluates Crypto Market Taxation Amid Industry Demands for Policy Reform The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), India’s top direct tax authority, reportedly reached out to domestic […]
Toyota Unveils Blockchain Framework to Turn Vehicles Into Tradeable Digital Assets

The post Toyota Unveils Blockchain Framework to Turn Vehicles Into Tradeable Digital Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Toyota Blockchain Lab has released a white paper detailing the Mobility Orchestration Network (MON), a blockchain system that would transform vehicles into real-world assets tradeable across financial markets. Built on Avalanche’s multi-chain architecture, MON aims to create digital identities for vehicles through NFTs, enabling investors to treat vehicle fleets as structured portfolios that can be securitized into tokens. Toyota Redefines Vehicles as Trust Networks The proposal positions vehicles not as isolated assets but as nodes within a network of manufacturers, owners, insurers, operators, and regulators. MON aims to consolidate legal, technical, and economic proofs into verifiable digital identities linked to each vehicle through non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Toyota said the system could enable investors to treat vehicle fleets as structured portfolios, later securitized into tokens. MON seeks to provide a transparent foundation for financing electric fleets, autonomous taxis, and logistics operations by linking vehicle ownership, usage, and maintenance records. Avalanche’s architecture forms the backbone of MON’s prototype, chosen for its ability to deploy multiple interoperable L1 chains. Unlike most EVM-compatible platforms, Avalanche supports “infinite L1s,” allowing enterprises to segment networks for trust, utilities, securities, and payments. As Avalanche highlighted on X, this multi-chain design aligns with industries that demand scalability and compliance. Naohiko Ueno, a Toyota Blockchain Lab contributor, emphasized the collaboration in his post: Avalanche × TOYOTA Blockchain Lab出ましたね。くわしくは後ほど書きますが、今回Ava側はじめ多くの方のサポートで形になっています。個人的にはAvaのアンバサダーでもあるので、一歩踏み出した感があります。#Avalanche #ToyotaBlockchainLab https://t.co/3PRDVCGzy7 — 上野直彦naox1102.eth＠TOYOTA Blockchain Lab (@Nao_Ueno) August 19, 2025 “Avalanche × TOYOTA Blockchain Lab. With strong support from many, this step became reality. As an Ava ambassador, it feels like we’ve truly advanced.” BeInCrypto also reported that Avalanche’s enterprise adoption, including Toyota’s initiative, underlines AVAX’s undervaluation relative to its use cases. How MON Works in Practice Toyota Blockchain Lab The white paper describes three “bridges” to overcome fragmentation: Trust Bridge – Bundles institutional proofs like registration, insurance, and compliance with…
Will Pension Funds Drive Bitcoin Higher?

Bill Miller IV, the Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Miller Value Partners, recently highlighted a possible surge in Bitcoin’s value, driven by global pension funds entering the crypto market. In a televised interview, he observed that even a small shift in pension fund allocations towards cryptocurrency assets could significantly boost Bitcoin’s price.Continue Reading:Will Pension Funds Drive Bitcoin Higher?
Bitcoin (BTC) Market Analysis: Navigating New Highs and Volatility

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Market Analysis: Navigating New Highs and Volatility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terrill Dicki Aug 19, 2025 08:05 Bitcoin’s price surges to $121K amid improved on-chain activity and derivatives sentiment, but declining spot volumes and profitability raise caution. Explore key BTC market signals for insights. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a significant rebound in the past week, climbing from a low of $114,000 to $121,000. This recovery was marked by improved on-chain activity and positive sentiment in the derivatives market, according to Glassnode’s latest analysis. Despite this upward momentum, declining spot volumes and high profitability levels suggest a need for caution among investors. Spot and Futures Market Dynamics The spot market observed Bitcoin’s price hitting an all-time high of over $123,000 before pulling back towards $114,000, creating a volatile “air gap.” While trading volumes initially recovered, they were dominated by sellers, signaling a cooling momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also softened, indicating potential market fatigue. In the futures market, open interest surpassed statistical norms, leading to a wave of deleveraging. Despite this, traders continue to pay premiums for long positions, although with diminished confidence. The perpetual contract cumulative volume delta (CVD) reflects this trend, with increased sell-side pressure hinting at elevated risk. Options and ETF Market Movements Options markets have seen a surge in activity, with open interest reaching new highs and volatility spreads widening, indicating increased hedging and speculative actions. The 25-delta skew remains positive, suggesting ongoing demand for downside protection. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have witnessed robust inflows, with more than $880 million entering the market weekly. This influx underscores resilient institutional interest, but the sustainability of these flows remains uncertain amid ongoing price fluctuations. On-Chain Indicators and Profitability While on-chain user activity and fee volumes have softened, the entity-adjusted transfer volume has spiked, pointing to significant capital movements likely driven by volatility.…
Bill Miller IV Highlights a Potential Bitcoin Surge Due to Pension Funds

Pension funds' interest could significantly boost Bitcoin's value, notes Bill Miller IV. Bill suggests 2% investment from funds might push Bitcoin to $175,000. Continue Reading:Bill Miller IV Highlights a Potential Bitcoin Surge Due to Pension Funds The post Bill Miller IV Highlights a Potential Bitcoin Surge Due to Pension Funds appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
What To Look For Next

The post What To Look For Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Equipment in outside broadcasting van for live TV broadcast and production of television programs. getty Another day, another major media merger. The Nexstar Media Group, already the largest owner of broadcast television stations in the U.S., announced yesterday that they will be purchasing Tegna, Inc. for $6.2 billion. There are a few key areas to look for the next set of developments, from regulatory changes to sports rights shifts to a further rethinking of the broadcast network and affiliate relationships. These aren’t companies that galvanize public attention quite like the owners of the major networks and studios, but there are a lot of interesting moving parts here. Nexstar is a network owner itself, having taken control of The CW from Paramount in 2022. It owns a lesser-known and lightly rated cable news network, NewsNation, whose main claim to fame is a high-profile former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, as well as a pair of “diginets,” or multicast networks, which deliver a heavy dose of nostalgic TV library content (what we used to call “re-runs”). It also owns The Hill, a well-respected and insider-sourced outlet focused on national politics. For Tegna, the Nexstar purchase would end a rather tortured corporate journey over the last few years. The legacy media publisher and broadcaster Gannett spun off its stations into what became Tegna in 2015. Five years later a battle for control began, ultimately culminating in 2022 in an attempt to merge Tegna with a private equity firm named Standard General. That deal generated a lot of political heat and was effectively rejected by the Biden Administration Federal Communications Commission, leaving Tegna on its own until the Nexstar announcement. Nexstar’s justifications for making the deal are a mix of the usual M&A suspects, including gaining scale in TV station coverage areas and revenues, and…
