2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Cardano Trading Volume Drops 18%, But Unilabs Mining Fund Adds 2,000 Wallets In Under A Week

Cardano Trading Volume Drops 18%, But Unilabs Mining Fund Adds 2,000 Wallets In Under A Week

The Cardano price has dropped 18% as the ADA coin trading volume slows. Fewer investors are trading, and the market is quieter than before. Analysts say the token is seeing less short-term activity. Some traders are holding back, waiting to see if prices recover and others are cautious about entering the market. At the same [...] The post Cardano Trading Volume Drops 18%, But Unilabs Mining Fund Adds 2,000 Wallets In Under A Week appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/19 20:00
LTC & AVAX Align on Technical Setups, Yet Cold Wallet’s Self-Custody & Rewards Steal the Spotlight

LTC & AVAX Align on Technical Setups, Yet Cold Wallet’s Self-Custody & Rewards Steal the Spotlight

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/litecoin-eyes-180-breakout-avalanche-poised-on-double-bottom-but-cold-wallets-real-use-design-makes-it-the-best-crypto-to-buy-now/
Coinstats2025/08/19 20:00
$359M Liquidated from the Crypto Market, Machi Big Brother Down $10M

$359M Liquidated from the Crypto Market, Machi Big Brother Down $10M

As per Lookonchain, amid crypto liquidation of $359M over 24 hours, the popular trader Machi Big Brothers has incurred unrealized losses of up to $10M.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 20:00
BlockDAG’s $376M Presale & 2.5M Users Set Stage for a Landmark Layer 1 Launch!

BlockDAG’s $376M Presale & 2.5M Users Set Stage for a Landmark Layer 1 Launch!

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdags-record-376m-presale-positions-it-as-2025s-top-layer-1/
Coinstats2025/08/19 20:00
Top 5 Biggest Crypto Scams In History

Top 5 Biggest Crypto Scams In History

Cryptocurrencies are, without doubt, the hottest financial market in the world right now. Renowned for its innovative approach, and spearheaded by the revolutionary blockchain-based, decentralized ledger technology, and peer-to-peer, non-intermediary transactions. Despite its prowess, the industry can’t help to shake off concerns related to scams, and deservedly so. Scams have been synonymous with cryptocurrencies ever ... Read more The post Top 5 Biggest Crypto Scams In History appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/08/19 19:59
XRP Holders Can Now Invest in Blockchain Cloud Mining, No Expensive Mining Machines Needed

XRP Holders Can Now Invest in Blockchain Cloud Mining, No Expensive Mining Machines Needed

In today’s volatile crypto market, maintaining asset liquidity while earning stable returns has become a core concern for many investors. The world’s leading cloud mining platform Blockchain CloudMining supports XRP (XRP) as the primary payment and settlement currency, opening up a new path for passive income for XRP holders worldwide. Amid increasing uncertainty in traditional investment markets and the growing risk of fiat currency inflation, crypto assets are becoming a vital option for capital preservation and growth. Blockchain CloudMining allows every crypto user to earn daily mining returns with just a mobile phone and some XRP, without having to purchase expensive mining machines or manage complex mining facilities. XRP: Stable Transmission, Powerful Empowerment XRP has long established a strong global payment network foundation. Its high-speed transaction capabilities and low fees have made it popular in the financial settlement sector. Now, these same features have been incorporated into the cloud mining ecosystem, providing investors with a smooth experience. Security and Sustainability Trust and security are paramount in the mining world. Blockchain Cloud Mining understands this and prioritizes user safety. Blockchain Cloud Mining is committed to transparency and legality, ensuring your investment is protected. All mining farms use clean energy, making cloud mining carbon neutral. Renewable energy protects the environment and delivers high returns, ensuring every investor has the opportunity and benefits. Blockchain Cloud Mining Platform Advantages Receive a $12 instant bonus upon registration. High profitability and daily dividends. No additional service or management fees. The platform supports settlement in over nine cryptocurrencies, including DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC, and BCH. The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer friends and earn up to $50,000 in referral bonuses. McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and exceptional 24/7 live technical support. How Can You Use the Power of Blockchain Cloud Computing? Step 1: Register an Account You can register an account by entering your email address and setting a platform login password. Upon registration, you’ll receive a $12 signup bonus, which can be used to purchase a $12 contract, generating a daily profit of $0.6. This program provides users with free cloud mining services and low financial risk. Step 2: Purchase a Mining Contract Blockchain CloudMining offers a variety of mining contracts , including $100, $500, and $1,000 contracts. Each contract has a unique return on investment (ROI) and a specific contract term. You’ll receive your earnings the day after purchasing a contract, and you can withdraw them to your crypto wallet or purchase additional contracts. (The platform has launched several stable-yield contracts. For more contract details, please visit Blockchaincloudmining.com.) In short: In this era of rapid digital asset growth, simply holding on to assets no longer yields significant returns. Scientific allocation and proactive participation are crucial steps for every investor on the path to financial freedom. BlockchainCloudMining is using technology and transparency to break down the barriers to participation in mining for the average person. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or a beginner XRP holder, as long as you’re willing to get started, you can build your own cash flow in this decentralized era. Act now for a secure future.
CryptoNews2025/08/19 19:59
Robinhood Launches SUI Spot Trading

Robinhood Launches SUI Spot Trading

PANews reported on August 19 that according to an official announcement, Robinhood has now launched SUI spot trading.
PANews2025/08/19 19:59
Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

The post Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The 2025 bull run is minting new millionaires, and some analysts believe a small set of high-potential altcoins could match Bitcoin’s early growth trajectory. If you pick the right ones, a $1,000 investment today could grow to $1 million by 2026.  Here are the three best picks: Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A meme coin that became …
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:58
Cardone Capital purchased 130 Bitcoins for real estate investment

Cardone Capital purchased 130 Bitcoins for real estate investment

PANews reported on August 19 that Grant Cardone, founder and CEO of Cardone Capital, revealed that Cardone Capital added 130 bitcoins after completing the refinancing of the Miami River project
PANews2025/08/19 19:54
Top 5 Cryptos to Buy in August Before They Explode — $0.005 Ethereum AI Project Aiming for $1 Listing

Top 5 Cryptos to Buy in August Before They Explode — $0.005 Ethereum AI Project Aiming for $1 Listing

The post Top 5 Cryptos to Buy in August Before They Explode — $0.005 Ethereum AI Project Aiming for $1 Listing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. August feels like a pressure cooker for crypto, with Ozak AI, LayerZero, Aptos, XRP and Polkadot all sitting on possible breakout setups. Some are building momentum quietly, others are already in motion. Ozak AI is already turning heads with its presale, pulling in over $1.8 million. The rest of the list has its own catalysts, from big partnerships to network upgrades. Ozak AI and the $0.005 Ethereum AI Project The Ethereum AI project Ozak AI is making waves before it even lists. Sitting at the intersection of blockchain and artificial intelligence, it’s not just chasing trends. The fourth presale stage is already underway, selling over 129 million tokens and pulling in more than $1.8 million at $0.005 each. Built on a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network, Ozak AI offers real-time, secure and fail-free data processing. Smart contracts control every transaction, and everything stays unmodified on the blockchain. The token has been listed on Coingecko and CoinMarketCap, with media attention from CryptoDaily, Cryptopolitan and Cointelegraph adding more weight to its credibility. LayerZero and ZRO Token Momentum The LayerZero crypto project is giving serious signs of movement. It’s an interoperability protocol connecting blockchains in a way that avoids clunky and risky bridging systems. Its goal? Let DApps talk to each other across networks without friction. The buzz got louder when the LayerZero Foundation announced a $110 million deal to acquire the Stargate protocol. In the 24 hours after the news, ZRO jumped 27 percent and kept rising to 31% for the week. That kind of volume shift doesn’t happen without serious attention from big players. Aptos Building for a Quiet Comeback APT hasn’t exactly been the life of the party lately, dropping 1.3% in the last month, which mirrors Bitcoin’s calm. But beneath the surface, the Aptos ecosystem is anything but still. Its…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 19:54
