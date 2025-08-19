2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Cynthia Lummis Revolutionizes Real Estate: Cryptos Soon Accepted for US Mortgage Loans

American Senator Cynthia Lummis officially introduced the 21st Century Mortgage Act, a groundbreaking legislation that would require government-sponsored enterprises to consider digital assets when assessing eligibility for single-family mortgage loans.  L’article Cynthia Lummis Revolutionizes Real Estate: Cryptos Soon Accepted for US Mortgage Loans est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/08/19 20:05
Wyoming launches Visa-supported FRNT stablecoin on 7 blockchains

Wyoming has officially announced the mainnet launch of the Frontier Stable Token stablecoin, becoming one of the first US states to issue a stablecoin. The Wyoming Stable Token Commission (WSTC), a body authorized by the US state to issue a stablecoin, has officially announced the mainnet launch of the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT) stablecoin.The FRNT stablecoin is a fully-collateralized digital token backed by short-duration US Treasury bills and US dollars, with a statutorily-mandated 102% reserve requirement, the WSTC said in an announcement on Tuesday.According to CryptoAmerica host Eleanor Terrett, the FRNT is now live on seven blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism and Base.Read more
Coinstats2025/08/19 20:03
The Ultimate Guide to Cryptocurrency Trends: Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Furrever Token (FURRS) ROI Roadmap

1. Ethereum (ETH): Resilient Cornerstone of Crypto Market Position & Developments Ethereum remains the leading smart contract platform, retaining dominance thanks to its vast developer community and ongoing innovation. Key upgrades like the Merge—transitioning ETH from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS)—have slashed energy usage by about 99%, positioning ETH as a […]
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 20:03
Exploring the Boom in Cloud Mining: How LgMining Is Shaping the Future

Coinstats2025/08/19 20:02
10 Best Beers For Tailgating This Football Season

The post 10 Best Beers For Tailgating This Football Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Football fans tailgating before a game. Getty Images There’s nothing quite like tailgating at before a football game. The smell of burgers and brats on the grill. The hum of conversation around folding tables piled with chips and dip. Music blaring from a truck bed. And, of course, coolers filled with ice-cold beer. The right beer can set the tone for the whole day—whether you’re starting at sunrise for a college game or huddling around a heater for a late-season NFL showdown. Tailgating beer must do a lot of heavy lifting. It needs to be approachable enough for everyone to enjoy, available across much of the country, and sturdy enough in flavor to pair with parking-lot cuisine. And in the best cases, it should have a little personality, something that makes you glad you grabbed it from the cooler. The best tailgate coolers are like a well-balanced team roster: a few veterans, some flashy rookies, and a couple of wild cards to keep things interesting. I’ve rounded up ten beers that cover the full range of game-day needs. With a cooler stocked like this, you’re ready for whatever game day throws your way. Just don’t forget the ice. Miller High Life. Miller Brewing Company Miller High Life Sometimes, tradition wins. Miller High Life has been fueling tailgates for generations. At 4.6% ABV, it’s light enough for all-day drinking, with a gentle malt sweetness and a lively carbonation that really earns its “Champagne of Beers” nickname. It’s also easy on the wallet, which means you can fill the cooler without blowing the food budget. Hazy Little Thing IPA. Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA For fans who like a little haze and hops with their football, Sierra Nevada’s Hazy Little Thing delivers tropical fruit aromas and a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 20:02
Bitcoin and Ethereum Soar in 2025: Cloud Mining Emerges as the Most Promising Investment Opportunity — LgMining Leads the Way into the Era of Smart Mining

In 2025, the cryptocurrency market has once again entered a strong bull phase.
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 20:02
Polkadot Launches Institutional Division, Polkadot Capital Group, Connecting Wall Street and Web3

PANews reported on August 19th that Polkadot announced the establishment of its institutional division, Polkadot Capital Group, aimed at connecting traditional finance with Web3 infrastructure. Led by David Sedacca, the
PANews2025/08/19 20:01
Bitcoin to Hit $200K by 2025? Crypto’s Role in US 401(k) Plans Explained!

The realm of retirement finance is undergoing a significant transformation with the increasing incorporation of cryptocurrency options such as Bitcoin (BTC) into traditional 401(k) plans. This emerging trend not only expands investment portfolios but also introduces a new layer of modernity to retirement saving strategies. Integration of Cryptocurrency into 401(k) Plans Recent developments have seen [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/19 20:01
Analysts Say XRP Faces Its Biggest Threat Yet

Analysts believe the legislation could unlock trillions of dollars in growth for the sector, creating new competition among top digital […] The post Analysts Say XRP Faces Its Biggest Threat Yet appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/19 20:01
Monero Price Forecast: $420 Inbound Says Experts & Is Unknown New Rollblock A Home Run?

Monero (XMR) has faced turbulence after recent setbacks, but analysts now predict a rebound toward $420 as privacy coins regain investor attention. The forecast highlights renewed confidence in Monero’s core value of secure and censorship-resistant transactions. Meanwhile, Rollblock (RBLK), a new GameFi platform built on Ethereum, is gaining traction as a potential breakout. With $11.4 [...] The post Monero Price Forecast: $420 Inbound Says Experts & Is Unknown New Rollblock A Home Run? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/19 20:00
