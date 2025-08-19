Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Crypto News
SEC postpones to October 2025 the decisions on three key crypto ETFs
The post SEC postpones to October 2025 the decisions on three key crypto ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC has ordered a postponement on the evaluations of three dossiers awaited by the market: the Truth Social Bitcoin & Ethereum ETF on NYSE Arca, the first spot ETFs on Solana by 21Shares and Bitwise on Cboe BZX, and the 21Shares Core XRP Trust. In this context, the new calendar focuses in the same month on the most sensitive cases for altcoin in the United States, with the spotlight on operational mechanisms, custody, and market risks. According to the data collected from the analysis of SEC filings and issuers’ prospectuses, procedural extensions have been a constant for crypto dossiers in 2024–2025, especially when questions arise about market surveillance and custody. Industry analysts note that the concentration of deadlines in the same month can amplify the reactivity of flows and volumes on existing spot ETFs. For regulatory insights and issuer data, please refer to the official sources: SEC — SRO Rule Filings and to the issuer profile for the predominant ETF in the US market: BlackRock — iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). The new SEC deadlines: October 2025 calendar Truth Social Bitcoin & Ethereum ETF (NYSE Arca) — October 8, 2025 New date: October 8, 2025. Structure: trust on Bitcoin and Ether with direct holding of the assets. Status: evaluation further extended within the standard procedures for changes to listing rules (Exchange Act, sec. 19(b)(1) and 19(b)(2)). Solana ETF (21Shares and Bitwise, Cboe BZX) — October 16, 2025 New date: October 16, 2025. Relevance: if approved, they would be the first spot ETFs on SOL in the USA. Regulatory focus: market surveillance, quality of benchmark indices, and reliability of custody. 21Shares Core XRP Trust — October 19, 2025 New date: October 19, 2025. Process: initial application with subsequent amendments; a 60-day extension granted for analysis. Key points: liquidity of the underlying,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 20:10
Pump.fun reclaims Solana launchpad dominance as weekly revenue hits $13.5M
Pump.fun weekly revenue has climbed to $13.48 million, its highest in six months, as the platform reclaims the Solana launchpad lead.
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 20:10
Bitcoin Bull Run Finished? $172 Million Mystery Whale Thinks Opposite
The post Bitcoin Bull Run Finished? $172 Million Mystery Whale Thinks Opposite appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The past few days have been rough for Bitcoin (BTC) on the chart. The price dropped back to the $115,000 range after not being able to hold its August high of $123,000. But looking at Onchain Lens records, it seems someone is secretly building one of the biggest positions seen this month. One wallet connected to FalconX inflows has been getting Bitcoin at a rate that looks more like a calculated plan than just chance. Just yesterday, it received 300 BTC, which is almost $35 million. That brings its total for the last 30 days to over 1,500 BTC, which is about $176 million. You Might Also Like Every few days, the address lights up again, showing another transfer, with amounts ranging from 100 to 160 BTC. It is like a faucet is being turned on at regular intervals. Whales are accumulating $BTC from #FalconX. Whale 1: Received 300 $BTC worth $34.71M. Over the past month, this whale has accumulated 1,521 $BTC ($176.27M). – bc1qgfqhl6ejwexutlfpmnmzl0qtzpyzqg86jn02sv Whale 2: Received 210 $BTC worth $24.3M. In the past 10 days, this whale… pic.twitter.com/c2W3PZlcBa — Onchain Lens (@OnchainLens) August 19, 2025 Another address on the same trail is close behind. Earlier this week, it received 210 BTC, worth about $24.3 million, but that was just part of a bigger trend. In just the last 10 days, it raked in almost 467 BTC, which is about $54 million. Most of those coins came straight from FalconX. So, is bull run unfinished? The timing of these transfers — which are happening at the same time as prices are dropping — suggests that someone is willing to take the other side of the market when sentiment is thinning out. You Might Also Like Bitcoin’s chart is not very encouraging right now, but whale behavior often follows a different timeline. While…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 20:09
KindlyMD Acquires 5,744 Bitcoins to Expand Nakamoto Bitcoin Reserve
PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company KindlyMD announced that it had acquired 5,743.91 bitcoins through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nakamoto Holdings, bringing its total holdings to 5,764.91. This was
PANews
2025/08/19 20:09
Κοινοποίηση
Treasury’s Bessent Leads Interviews for Federal Reserve Chair
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/bessent-leads-fed-chair-search/
Coinstats
2025/08/19 20:09
Here’s Why BlockchainFX Is One Of The Best Cryptos To Buy
The post Here’s Why BlockchainFX Is One Of The Best Cryptos To Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BlockchainFX ($BFX) is emerging as a runaway candidate for investors seeking the best crypto presale in 2025. Offering a combination of discounted presale pricing, a high-yield staking model, and a versatile multi-asset trading platform, BlockchainFX delivers tangible utility for early buyers. While presales like Remittix and Maxi Doge are gaining attention, BlockchainFX’s structured approach to rewards, tokenomics, and community engagement positions it as the best presale for both new and experienced investors. High-Yield Staking for Real Investor Utility The heart of BlockchainFX lies in its innovative staking system. Every trade executed on the platform allocates 70% of trading fees to the $BFX ecosystem. Half of these fees are automatically redistributed to stakers in both $BFX and USDT, creating a consistent income stream for token holders. Staking rewards are proportional to the amount held and capped at $25,000 USDT per day, ensuring a fair and balanced system that benefits both small and large investors. This high-yield staking model offers advantages that Remittix and Maxi Doge currently do not, giving BlockchainFX a unique position among the best presales to buy now. Investors are not only rewarded for holding tokens but are actively supported through a combination of native and stablecoin payouts, creating an ecosystem that prioritises investor returns. Multi-Asset Trading Platform Beyond staking, BlockchainFX offers a multi-asset trading platform that allows investors to trade a variety of cryptocurrencies within a single interface. This integration of trading and staking provides practical utility for users, enabling both passive income through staking and active portfolio management through trading. This dual functionality strengthens the appeal of BlockchainFX as one of the best cryptos to buy, delivering flexibility and practical use cases that help foster long-term engagement and ecosystem growth. The BFX Presale Pricing Designed for Early Investors BlockchainFX’s presale is structured to reward early…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 20:08
4 Cheap Tokens That Could Rise 35x Like Solana (SOL) Did After FTX Crash
If you’ve been in crypto long enough, you remember the chaos after the FTX collapse. Solana was written off by […] The post 4 Cheap Tokens That Could Rise 35x Like Solana (SOL) Did After FTX Crash appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/19 20:07
Top 3 Hidden Gem Buys in a Choppy Market — Cardano, APT and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Strategic Accumulations
The post Top 3 Hidden Gem Buys in a Choppy Market — Cardano, APT and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Strategic Accumulations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. August 2025 finds crypto traders navigating a turbulent landscape. Bitcoin’s price action has been uncertain, liquidity pockets are drying up, and altcoin volatility has created both opportunity and risk. In such conditions, the smartest investors don’t chase every move — they accumulate hidden gems quietly building strength beneath the noise. This month, analysts point to Cardano, Aptos, and MAGACOIN FINANCE as three standout plays. Each represents a different kind of opportunity, with one rooted in governance and upgrades, another in technical innovation, and the third in viral presale momentum. Cardano: Governance Powerhouse with Long-Term Utility Cardano has weathered countless market swings, and while recent whale selling created pressure, its fundamentals remain strong. The approval of a $71 million treasury to fund ecosystem growth, alongside Hydra scaling upgrades, reinforces its role as a decentralized governance leader. Trading near $1.25 after a rebound, ADA is still seen as a long-term core holding. Analysts argue that its roadmap, community strength, and focus on sustainability position it as a coin to strategically accumulate during choppy markets rather than chase during peaks. Aptos: Building Quiet Strength in Developer Circles Aptos may not dominate headlines, but beneath the surface its adoption is climbing. With the Move programming language and fast execution speeds, Aptos has attracted meaningful developer interest across DeFi and NFT applications. Currently sitting between $3.37 and $5.74, Aptos is widely viewed as undervalued relative to its potential. Moreover, market forecasts show multi-year growth potential that underscore its appeal…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 20:06
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Slams Donald Trump For Letting ‘Crypto Bros’ Shape Policy
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker slammed US President Donald Trump for allowing “crypto bros” to drive his digital asset policies while signing two bills to regulate digital assets in the state.
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/19 20:06
August Curse Strikes XRP: Price History Reveals What's Next
New XRP price prediction reveals most crucial question about cryptocurrency right now — Can $3 hold as August curse strikes?
Coinstats
2025/08/19 20:05
