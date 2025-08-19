2025-08-21 Thursday

Just In: Wyoming Launches Frontier Stable Token Across 7 Blockchains, Public Access Still Blocked

TLDR: Wyoming launched FRNT, the first state-backed stablecoin in the U.S., backed by USD and U.S. Treasuries. The stablecoin is live on 7 blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and Polygon, through LayerZero. FRNT’s reserve interest will fund Wyoming’s School Foundation Fund, supporting education with quarterly transfers. The token remains unavailable to the public due to [...] The post Just In: Wyoming Launches Frontier Stable Token Across 7 Blockchains, Public Access Still Blocked appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/19
XRP and Solana Rally Into August 2025 — But This Hidden Altcoin Could Deliver the Next Breakout

The crypto market never sits still. XRP is bouncing back with regulatory clarity finally in place, and Solana (SOL) is […] The post XRP and Solana Rally Into August 2025 — But This Hidden Altcoin Could Deliver the Next Breakout appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/19
Ethereum ETFs expected to knock off BTC ETFs by September

The post Ethereum ETFs expected to knock off BTC ETFs by September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If Ethereum ETFs’ positive inflows continue, they could surpass Bitcoin ETFs in terms of circulating supply held, according to analyst and Dragonfly data scientist Hildobby. The Indexed Podcast host sees Ether’s institutional accumulation of the token’s supply overtaking Bitcoin’s ETF share as early as September. In an August 18 X post, Hildobby shared two Dune Analytics dashboard snapshots that showed Bitcoin ETFs currently hold 6.38% of the total Bitcoin supply. In comparison, Ethereum ETFs account for 5.08% of Ethereum’s supply.  at current pace, % of ETH in ETFs will exceed BTC's in september srcs: https://t.co/jW6Of0S51K, https://t.co/0uASMTncJf pic.twitter.com/LzVIceXlha — hildobby (@hildobby) August 18, 2025 The data scientist admitted that BTC may be ahead in percentage terms now, but Ethereum ETF holdings against total supply trajectory have outpaced its rival. In 2025, Ethereum ETFs climbed from holding just over 3.5 million ETH in February to 6.52 million ETH as of August 18. This represents more than 5% of Ethereum’s total circulating supply, a noticeable uptick in only six months. By contrast, Bitcoin ETF holdings have grown at a slower rate. Projections suggest that if Ethereum continues at this pace, its ETF holdings will surpass Bitcoin ETFs as a proportion of supply at the start of Q4 2025. Billions flowing into Ethereum funds According to SoSoValue data, the total value of Ethereum ETFs stood at $27.74 billion as of Tuesday, representing 5.34% of Ethereum’s market capitalization, which currently exceeds $517 billion. The inflows mark a dramatic increase from June 30, when ETH ETF assets under management totaled $14.6 billion. In slightly more than 30 days leading up to this week, the total holdings jumped by almost 64% to $24 billion.  The largest players in ETF accumulations are BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust ETF, holding $12.1 billion in net assets, and Fidelity’s Ethereum Fund, with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19
Two Prime and Figment partner to provide institutional users with staking services for over 40 crypto assets including ETH and HYPE

PANews reported on August 19 that investment advisory firm Two Prime announced a strategic partnership with Figment, aiming to provide institutional clients with staking reward opportunities for Bitcoin and more
PANews2025/08/19
Stellar aims at Archax to dominate the tokenized RWA market

Stellar has announced the strategic acquisition of Archax, one of the first FCA full-regulation exchanges for security tokens.
The Cryptonomist2025/08/19
Google Expands Bitcoin Mining Exposure With TeraWulf Majority Stake

TeraWulf has confirmed a large-scale buildout at Lake Mariner, supported by Google’s $3.2 billion guarantee. In return, Google secured warrants for 32.5 million shares of the eco-focused Bitcoin miner, boosting its stake to 14%. TeraWulf (WULF), one of the largest U.S.-listed Bitcoin miners and a growing player in high-performance computing (HPC) hosting, is set to [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/08/19
Trump blasted for ‘bro’ culture as Illinois Governor enacts tough crypto rules shaking state industry

The post Trump blasted for ‘bro’ culture as Illinois Governor enacts tough crypto rules shaking state industry appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker criticized President Donald Trump for allowing crypto insiders to shape federal policy, saying the approach puts investors at risk. In an Aug. 18 post on X, Pritzker contrasted Trump’s approach to his state’s commitment to structured, investor-focused regulations. According to him: “While Trump lets crypto bros write federal policy, Illinois is implementing common-sense protections for investors and consumers. Today, I’ve signed into law first-of-their-kind safeguards in the Midwest for cryptocurrency and other digital assets.” Illinois crypto legislation The governor’s statement coincided with the enactment of two landmark laws regulating digital assets in the state. The first, the Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act (SB1797), authorizes the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (DFPR) to oversee digital asset businesses in the state. The law establishes clear operational standards, covering areas such as customer protections, custody of digital assets, registration, compliance, supervision, and enforcement procedures. It also grants the DFPR rulemaking authority and outlines methods for addressing violations. The second, the Digital Asset Kiosk Act (SB2319), specifically regulates crypto ATMs. The legislation requires operators to provide customers with transaction receipts, disclose terms, and maintain live customer service. It also mandates robust anti-fraud measures, enhanced due diligence, compliance policies, and the use of blockchain analytics to prevent transactions linked to illicit activity. Additionally, crypto ATM operators must designate compliance and consumer protection officers, report kiosk locations quarterly, and obtain a money transmitter license. Crypto leaders push back Despite the regulatory achievements, Pritzker’s comment on Trump drew swift backlash from major crypto stakeholders. Coinbase Chief Policy Officer Faryar Shirzad questioned the governor’s portrayal of federal lawmakers as crypto bros, noting that dozens of House and Senate Democrats supported crypto legislation such as the GENIUS and CLARITY Acts. He added: “The Democratic Party is making important strides to correct the mistakes…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19
Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins have rapidly become a central pillar of the digital asset economy, now exceeding a combined market capitalization of $230 billion as of mid-2025, according to Morningstar DBRS. The market is led by Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), with other players including USDe, DAI, and FDUSD (see Exhibit 1). This growth has been fuelled by their stability — pegged to the U.S. dollar — and their ability to function as digital cash within the blockchain ecosystem. The passage of the first federal stablecoin legislation on July 17 has also accelerated adoption. With regulation in place, U.S. banks are beginning to explore launching their own stablecoins, notes the agency. “Stablecoins offer efficiency and innovation in the financial system, but they also pose both opportunities and risks for banks,” Morningstar DBRS analysts wrote in a report published Tuesday. How Stablecoins Work: Cheaper, Faster, Smarter Money Morningstar explains stablecoins are designed to combine the reliability of fiat currencies with the efficiency of blockchain. Unlike traditional payment rails — credit cards, ACH, or wire transfers — stablecoin transactions settle in seconds. “Stablecoins are programmable money,” Morningstar notes, highlighting their use in smart contracts that automatically execute financial operations. This has made them attractive for cross-border payments, e-commerce, and remittances. Major issuers like Tether, Circle, and PayPal back their coins with reserves of short-term U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents, ensuring stability and redeemability. The efficiency advantage is stark: where wire transfers can cost up to $50 and take days to settle, stablecoins move instantly with negligible fees. This dynamic is drawing users away from banks’ legacy systems. Risks to U.S. Banks: Deposits and Payments at Stake Morningstar warns that the rise of stablecoins poses real risks to U.S. banks’ core business models. The most immediate concern is deposit flight. If consumers increasingly hold funds in stablecoins for rewards, convenience, or integration with decentralized finance, banks could lose the deposits that underpin their lending operations. According to the Bank for International Settlements, stablecoins still account for just 1.5% of total U.S. deposits, but growth is accelerating. “ A large-scale shift of funds from bank accounts into stablecoins could constrain banks’ ability to fund new loans or extend credit,” Morningstar analysts said. Banks also risk losing lucrative payment fees. Stablecoins bypass networks like ACH and SWIFT, enabling cheaper and faster transfers. As Exhibit 2 shows, the cost advantage is significant, threatening revenue from transaction services. Not All Bad News: A Path Forward for Banks Despite the risks, Morningstar highlights potential opportunities. Banks could leverage their regulatory credibility to serve as custodians of stablecoin reserves, manage U.S. Treasury holdings, and provide settlement and compliance infrastructure. These services could open new fee income streams. The newly passed GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act) sets capital and reserve requirements for issuers, creating a more level playing field. Some banks are considering launching their own fully backed stablecoins, integrated into existing compliance systems, to retain deposits and stay competitive. “Whether stablecoins ultimately represent an opportunity or a threat to U.S. banks will depend on regulatory design and market adoption,” Morningstar concludes.
CryptoNews2025/08/19
Best Crypto To Buy After Tracking Whale Wallets: Cardano, Layer Brett, Solana and Chainlink

Whale wallets are rotating into Layer Brett (LBRETT) at $0.0044, eyeing 100x upside, while Cardano, Solana, and Chainlink lag as blue-chip plays.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19
Robinhood Lists SUI Token For Spot Trading

The post Robinhood Lists SUI Token For Spot Trading appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Robinhood has announced the listing of SUI spot trading. SUI is the native token of the Layer-1 Sui blockchain created by Mysten Labs. The news was initially shared on the official SUI blog but was later removed. Despite the blog post’s deletion, Robinhood confirmed the token’s availability, allowing users to trade SUI on its platform. …
CoinPedia2025/08/19
