ETH ETFs to Overtake BTC ETFs by Supply Held in September

The post ETH ETFs to Overtake BTC ETFs by Supply Held in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Ethereum ETFs are on track to surpass Bitcoin ETFs in supply held by September. ETH ETFs currently hold 5.08% of supply while BTC ETFs hold 6.38%. ETH spot ETFs saw $197 million in net outflows, the second-largest in history. Ethereum ETH $4 307 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $519.88 B Vol. 24h: $37.35 B exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could soon surpass Bitcoin BTC $115 534 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $37.33 B ETFs in terms of supply held, a development that would mark a major turning point in institutional crypto markets. According to Dragonfly data analyst hildobby, BTC ETFs currently hold 6.38% of the total BTC supply, while ETH ETFs hold 5.08% of the total ETH supply. At the current pace, ETH ETF holdings are expected to surpass BTC ETF holdings as a share of total supply by September.… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 19, 2025 Ethereum ETFs Gaining Ground According to Dragonfly data analyst hildobby, Bitcoin ETFs currently hold about 6.38% of the total BTC supply, while Ethereum ETFs account for 5.08% of the ETH supply. at current pace, % of ETH in ETFs will exceed BTC’s in september srcs: https://t.co/jW6Of0S51K, https://t.co/0uASMTncJf pic.twitter.com/LzVIceXlha — hildobby (@hildobby) August 18, 2025 While Bitcoin retains the lead, the gap is closing quickly. At the current pace, Ethereum ETFs are projected to overtake Bitcoin ETFs as a share of circulating supply by September. The shift comes even as both asset classes faced outflows this week. On August 18, Ethereum spot ETFs registered net outflows of $197 million, the second-largest daily exit in their history. On August 18, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded total net outflows of $197 million, the second-largest in history. Bitcoin spot ETFs saw total net outflows of $122 million, with Bitwise ETF (BITB) being the only…
2025/08/19
Discover Pasino Online Casino - A Leader in Crypto Gambling

Most online casinos offer limited payment options, long withdrawal times, and unclear game fairness. These factors create unnecessary friction for users who expect faster and more secure solutions.
2025/08/19
Big XRP and Solana News: Coinbase Opens Futures Trading in the U.S.

The new contracts allow up to 5x leverage and differ from traditional futures in a key way: they carry no […] The post Big XRP and Solana News: Coinbase Opens Futures Trading in the U.S. appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/08/19
Dogecoin Challenger Emerges: Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now for 10,000% Gains

Dogecoin (DOGE) has held the crown as the original meme token, fueled by retail hype and Elon Musk’s tweets. Its community is still massive, and its cultural status in crypto is undeniable. But for investors searching for the best crypto presale to buy now, the days of 100x returns from DOGE are long gone. With […] The post Dogecoin Challenger Emerges: Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now for 10,000% Gains appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/08/19
Onyxcoin (XCN) Up 10%: Analyst Predicts 1,200% Upside

Onyxcoin (XCN) jumped nearly 10% in the past day with the launch of its multichain, gas-free Smart Wallet across Google Play and Apple’s App Store. The post Onyxcoin (XCN) Up 10%: Analyst Predicts 1,200% Upside appeared first on Coinspeaker.
2025/08/19
Illinois Enacts Two Major New Laws to Regulate Crypto

The post Illinois Enacts Two Major New Laws to Regulate Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Illinois enacts strict crypto laws, granting IDFPR oversight of exchanges and businesses. New rules cap kiosk fees at 18% and mandate refunds for first-time scam victims. Legislation underscores state-level political divides on digital asset regulation. Illinois has enacted two major new cryptocurrency laws, a move designed to crack down on fraud and bring stricter regulation to digital asset businesses. Governor JB Pritzker signed the legislation on Monday, framing the measures as necessary safeguards at a time of growing scams and limited federal action. While Trump lets crypto bros write federal policy, Illinois is implementing common-sense protections for investors and consumers. Today, I’ve signed into law first-of-their-kind safeguards in the Midwest for cryptocurrency and other digital assets. We won’t tolerate fraudsters. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 18, 2025 New Law Sets Strict Rules for Crypto Exchanges The first bill, the Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act (SB 1797), creates a new regulatory framework that gives the state’s Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) direct authority over crypto exchanges. The measure requires firms to register with the department and comply with standards similar to those for traditional financial services. Related: Key Democrat Breaks Ranks, Urges Party to Pass Crypto Bills to End “Wild West” Under the new law, businesses must maintain sufficient financial resources, implement cybersecurity systems, and provide clear investment disclosures. The IDFPR is now empowered to supervise these companies and enforce asset safeguards. Digital asset firms have until July 1, 2027, to complete their registration. “At a time when fraudsters continue to advance and consumer protections are being eroded at the federal level, Illinois is sending a clear message,” Governor Pritzker stated. Crypto Kiosks Face New Fee Caps and Registration The second new law, SB 2319, specifically regulates cryptocurrency kiosks. Operators must now register with the state, disclose…
2025/08/19
Selling at $0.02: Here’s Why BlockchainFX Is The Next Best Crypto Presale to Buy in 2025

Combining a smart presale pricing structure with a high-yield staking model and a versatile multi-asset trading platform, it offers tangible […] The post Selling at $0.02: Here’s Why BlockchainFX Is The Next Best Crypto Presale to Buy in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/08/19
Whales dump over $3 billion in Bitcoin; Crash to $100k next?

The post Whales dump over $3 billion in Bitcoin; Crash to $100k next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over the past six days, whales controlling between 10,000 and 100,000 coins have dumped more than 30,000 Bitcoin (BTC), worth over $3.45 billion. The sales triggered a pullback, causing the cryptocurrency to slip just barely above key support levels at $115,000. Additional selling pressure is likewise coming from long-term holders, who have also begun cashing out and thus amplifying the downside potential, as per CryptoQuant data on August 19. Coin Days Destroyed chart. Source: CryptoQuant Will Bitcoin drop to $100k? Bitcoin was trading at $115,553 at the time of writing, having seen a modest daily gain of 0.45% but still being down 2.5% on the weekly chart. As things stand, the world’s largest cryptocurrency risks further losses if selling continues, as a drop below $115,000 could send the price toward $112,500, with a deeper slide potentially testing $110,000. Further headwinds are generated by major Bitcoin ETF issuers trimming their holdings. For instance, Ark 21Shares offloaded 559.85 BTC, worth roughly $64.4 million, while BlackRock cut 490 BTC, valued at $68.7 million.  Though in and of themselves small relative to the funds’ overall portfolios, the moves are coming just as the “digital gold’s” dominance triggered a Death Cross, a technical signal often associated with capital rotation out of BTC. Overall, the sales coincide with generally fragile crypto market conditions marked by weakening liquidity, so the question remains whether the recent moves are merely tactical rebalancing strategies driven by macroeconomic developments or more serious symptoms of changing institutional attitudes.  Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/whales-dump-over-3-billion-in-bitcoin-crash-to-100k-next/
2025/08/19
Mystery box FC Barcelona – koszulki i gadżety dla kibiców

Mystery box FC Barcelona – koszulki i gadżety dla kibiców W ostatnim czasie mystery box FC Barcelona to prawdziwy hit wśród sympatyków tajemniczych pudełek. Barca to klub, który od dekad wzbudza emocje wśród kibiców na całym świecie. Duma Katalonii to nie tylko drużyna piłkarska, ale także symbol pasji i wielkich piłkarskich nazwisk. Aktualnie liczba sympatyków […]
2025/08/19
Can The Biggest Runner This Cycle Be This AI Coin? Don’t Bet On DOGE & PEPE to 10x From Here

The Dogecoin ETF possibility triggered optimism, but it failed to build a sustainable momentum around DOGE. Similarly, the massive PEPE price drop questions its future outlook. Therefore, crypto experts have found an AI coin named Unilabs Finance that is speculated to offer massive gains.  Analysts warns against investing in meme-based tokens like DOGE and PEPE […]
2025/08/19
