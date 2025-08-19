5 Positional Battles To Watch As Training Camp Winds Down

Green Bay Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker is trying to hold off Jordan Morgan and keep his starting job. Getty Images Tick, tick, tick … Time is running out on training camp. And one week from today, Green Bay Packers' general manager Brian Gutekunst will set his 53-man roster. The Packers have two practices this week — one a joint practice with Seattle on Thursday — and face the Seahawks in their final exhibition game Saturday. There are still a few positional battles and roster spots on the line. Here are the most intriguing ones as training camp hits the homestretch. LEFT TACKLE Rasheed Walker vs. Jordan Morgan It feels like the Packers have tried giving Morgan — their 2024 first round draft pick — this job since last season ended. And to his credit, Morgan has played well most of the summer. Still, Walker has made 35 starts (including playoffs) over the last two seasons and more than held his own protecting Jordan Love's blindside. "Oh, it's 100% a competition," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said on Sunday. "I think Jordan's put a lot of good stuff on tape."Walker missed time midway through camp with a groin injury and hasn't played in either preseason game. He might need a solid game against Seattle to keep his job. "I mean shoot, no one's really said it to me, but I just come to work every day and go to work," Walker said. "That's all you can do. I'm a team first guy. I'm with the Green Bay Packers, so shoot, I'm going come to work every day, do my job." NO. 3 QUARTERBACK Sean Clifford vs. Taylor Elgersma The Packers will almost certainly keep just two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. But Clifford and Elgersma are battling to be No. 3,…