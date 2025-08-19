2025-08-21 Thursday

The post Bessent says interviews for ‘incredible group’ of potential Fed chairs will start after Labor Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday he will begin interviewing candidates for Federal Reserve chair as soon as the White House whittles down what has suddenly become a crowded field. In a CNBC “Squawk Box” interview, Bessent confirmed the race to replace current Chair Jerome Powell is between 11 candidates, an array that includes past and present central bank officials as well as economists, a White House advisor and a few Wall Street market experts. “In terms of the interview process, we’ve announced 11 very strong candidates. I’m going to be meeting with them probably right after, Labor Day, and to start bringing down the list to present to President Trump,” he said. “It’s an incredible group.” That list is believed to include current governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, White House economist Kevin Hassett and former governor Kevin Warsh. Strategists Rick Rieder of BlackRock and David Zervos of Jefferies also are part of the group, as well as economist Marc Sumerlin, former governor Larry Lindsey and former St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. Though Powell’s term does not end until May 2026, the White House is keen to get the process moving as it pushes an urgent need for interest rate cuts. Bessent repeated the administration’s desire for easing, saying it would help the moribund U.S. housing market. Sales and new building have been weak, with low inventory pushing prices higher. “If we keep constraining home building, then what kind of inflation does that create one or two years out?” he said. “So a big cut here could facilitate a boom or a pickup in home building, which will keep prices down one two years down the road.” The Fed does not have a policy meeting again until Sept. 16-17, where it is widely…
The token currently trades around $0.94, down nearly 6% in the past week, with analysts warning of a potential move […] The post Worldcoin Faces Regulatory and Technical Pressures as Price Dips Below $1 appeared first on Coindoo.
PANews reported on August 19 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, The White Whale, a top trader on the Hyperliquid platform, currently holds positions worth approximately US$300 million through six
Tether tapped the talent of Bo Hines, outcompeting other crypto projects to tap the former White House Crypto Council executive director.
The crypto market is heating up again, with Ethereum (ETH) recently smashing through the $4,200 level for the first time since 2021.
Gli ETF su Ethereum hanno segnato 197 milioni di dollari di deflussi, il secondo peggior dato di sempre dopo il 4 agosto.
The post Dogecoin Price Analysis as The White House Prepares More Crypto Bills, a 500% Dogecoin Rally Might Come Soon, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Dogecoin Updates Today: Dogecoin Price Analysis as The White House Prepares More Crypto Bills, a 500% Dogecoin Rally Might Come Soon, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/dogecoin-live-news-august-19-2025/
The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: 3 Reasons Experts Believe $0.0044 Layer Brett Could Hit $1 Before DOGE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Layer Brett presale is making waves in the crypto scene, with analysts and early adopters buzzing about its potential. The project, positioned as a high-utility Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin, is currently in presale at just $0.0044 per $LBRETT token.  Thanks to its innovative technology, experts are drawing bold comparisons—some even suggest Layer Brett could reach $1 before legacy meme coins like DOGE. The hype is fueled by the project’s blend of community energy, explosive staking rewards, and a vision to redefine what a meme token can achieve. Dogecoin price prediction: Why DOGE may lag behind Layer Brett DOGE has long dominated the meme coin conversation, with a loyal following and household name status. However, when it comes to the latest Dogecoin Price Prediction debates, the narrative is changing. Many crypto analysts point to DOGE’s aging infrastructure and lack of significant upgrades as limiting its upside. While DOGE has enjoyed bull runs in past cycles, its blockchain remains slow compared to Ethereum Layer 2 solutions, and gas fees can spike. In contrast, Layer Brett leverages next-generation scalability, offering near-instant transactions and dramatically reduced costs. Unlike DOGE, which is often labeled as a meme with little utility, $LBRETT is designed for real-world blockchain use, including DeFi, NFT integrations, and staking crypto rewards. This convergence of fun and function is why many now consider the next 100x meme coin more likely to emerge from platforms like Layer Brett than from the legacy DOGE. DOGE continues to appear as a top meme coin and a trending cryptocurrency, but its slower growth and lack of new features leave it vulnerable to disruption by newer projects. Crypto bull run 2025 predictions increasingly highlight projects like Layer Brett as the best crypto to invest in for the next cycle. Layer Brett: Where meme meets mechanism What…
The post Tether Appoints Bo Hines as New Strategic Advisor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Tether appoints Bo Hines for US digital asset strategy. No official statements have been confirmed yet. Limited immediate market reaction observed. Tether announced Bo Hines as its new Strategic Advisor for US digital assets, following his departure from the White House Cryptocurrency Council, marking a significant development for US market strategies. Hines’ appointment points to strategic shifts in Tether’s US pursuits, though immediate market impacts and official confirmations remain unverified, signaling cautious industry anticipation. New Leadership Targets US Expansion with Policy Focus Bo Hines, who previously served as the Executive Director of the White House Cryptocurrency Council, is now Tether’s Strategic Advisor for US operations. With his appointment, Hines will drive Tether’s initiatives within the US digital asset landscape, focusing substantially on regulatory engagement. Tether’s market positioning is expected to enhance due to this leadership shift. While Tether has already poured significant investments into the US ecosystem, the engagement of a seasoned policymaker such as Hines could facilitate further strategic expansions. “Coming out of a public servant role, I care deeply about still positioning the U.S. to be the leader here. Entering back in the private sector, I feel as if I can still have a large impact on how all this unfolds over the course of the next decade,” said Bo Hines, Former Executive Director, White House Crypto Council. As of now, official confirmations from Tether or Hines are unavailable. The market has not shown substantial shifts, and key figures in the crypto community have yet to publicly comment on this change. Tether’s $5 Billion US Investment and Market Stability Did you know? Tether’s near $5 billion investment in the US ecosystem underscores the commitment of stablecoin issuers moving seasoned policymakers to crucial positions. According to CoinMarketCap, Tether’s price remains at $1.00, with a total market cap…
The post 5 Positional Battles To Watch As Training Camp Winds Down appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Green Bay Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker is trying to hold off Jordan Morgan and keep his starting job. Getty Images Tick, tick, tick … Time is running out on training camp. And one week from today, Green Bay Packers’ general manager Brian Gutekunst will set his 53-man roster. The Packers have two practices this week — one a joint practice with Seattle on Thursday — and face the Seahawks in their final exhibition game Saturday. There are still a few positional battles and roster spots on the line. Here are the most intriguing ones as training camp hits the homestretch. LEFT TACKLE Rasheed Walker vs. Jordan Morgan It feels like the Packers have tried giving Morgan — their 2024 first round draft pick — this job since last season ended. And to his credit, Morgan has played well most of the summer. Still, Walker has made 35 starts (including playoffs) over the last two seasons and more than held his own protecting Jordan Love’s blindside. “Oh, it’s 100% a competition,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said on Sunday. “I think Jordan’s put a lot of good stuff on tape.”Walker missed time midway through camp with a groin injury and hasn’t played in either preseason game. He might need a solid game against Seattle to keep his job. “I mean shoot, no one’s really said it to me, but I just come to work every day and go to work,” Walker said. “That’s all you can do. I’m a team first guy. I’m with the Green Bay Packers, so shoot, I’m going come to work every day, do my job.” NO. 3 QUARTERBACK Sean Clifford vs. Taylor Elgersma The Packers will almost certainly keep just two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. But Clifford and Elgersma are battling to be No. 3,…
