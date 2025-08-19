2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

PEPE and Solana ETF Approval news Spark Altcoin Surge — Analysts Reveal 2025’s Hottest Gem

The post PEPE and Solana ETF Approval news Spark Altcoin Surge — Analysts Reveal 2025’s Hottest Gem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Solana’s Potential ETF approval and PEPE’s price surge dominate headlines, but analysts are pointing to another hidden altcoin as the hottest gem of 2025. Despite the SEC’s recent delay in moving final deadlines to October 2025, interest levels have not cooled for Solana’s spot ETF decision. In fact, it has sharpened focus on where investors would direct capital next. The recently awakened PEPE has had many of the analysts calling attention to a fast-growing altcoin, MAGACOIN FINANCE, which they believe could provide outsized upside if the rotation into altcoins picks up steam. Solana (SOL) — Decision window, not approval The market continues to see the delay as procedural, not terminal. According to Bloomberg ETF analysts, the odds of approval are very high, as also seen in prediction markets.  Assuming success, external estimates consider Solana ETPs could quickly gain billions in the first year, a scale that would matter for flows across the altcoin complex. The key takeaway is simple–no approval has happened yet, October remains the key date. PEPE — Liquidity magnet in a sentiment upswing Heavy trading volumes and a fast-changing sentiment have kept PEPE in the conversation. In recent sessions, the token traded towards the lower end of its monthly range. However, volumes above six hundred million dollars in twenty-four hours suggest that speculative energy is alive and well. During periods of rotation, meme coins tend to act as high-beta vehicles, which is why PEPE keeps grabbing attention whenever the appetite for risk improves. MAGACOIN FINANCE — The presale on Investors’ watchlists PEPE headlines and the Solana ETF decision window dominate the news cycle, but analysts say the real gem is MAGACOIN FINANCE. Forecasts of 16,000% ROI make it the hottest hidden altcoin opportunity of 2025. MAGACOIN FINANCE’s narrative is riding three currents at once, early-stage…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 20:55
Wyoming launches Frontier Stable Token FRNT on Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and more

The post Wyoming launches Frontier Stable Token FRNT on Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and more appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Wyoming has launched FRNT, the first state-issued, fully collateralized stablecoin in the US. FRNT enables fast, efficient government payments and is usable globally via Visa card platforms. The Wyoming Stable Token Commission has launched the Frontier Stablecoin Token (FRNT) as the first dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by a US state government, which can be used for real-world transactions, according to a statement shared on Monday. The Commission, created through the Wyoming Stable Token Act in 2023, provides governance and regulatory oversight for Wyoming’s pioneering stablecoin project. As noted in the release, FRNT is built on Avalanche and stands out from other stablecoins as Wyoming law requires it to be overcollateralized, maintaining 102% reserves in short-term US Treasuries and dollars. In addition to Avalanche, the token has been deployed on six other blockchains, including Arbitrum, Base, Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon, and Solana, according to the product page. “While Wyoming has been the leading state for crypto, blockchain, and digital assets legislation for nearly a decade, the issuance of FRNT signals a paradigm shift,” said Anthony Apollo, Executive Director of the Wyoming Stable Token Commission. “In addition to regulation, public entities now have a model for innovation that can make government processes significantly more efficient.” The state demonstrated FRNT’s utility in July 2025 through a pilot program with Hashfire, reducing government contractor payment timelines from 45 days to seconds, achieving a 99.9% efficiency improvement. “The launch of FRNT marks the first in-production use case of a state-issued stablecoin in the United States, proving blockchain-powered government can be efficient, transparent, and designed for public good,” said John Wu, President of Ava Labs. FRNT will be usable anywhere Visa is accepted, including through Apple Pay and Google Pay. The project combines oversight from the Wyoming Stable Token Commission, infrastructure from Avalanche, and fintech integration…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 20:54
Ripple CTO Says MicroStrategy “Won’t Turn Out Well” If Bitcoin Price Falls

The post Ripple CTO Says MicroStrategy “Won’t Turn Out Well” If Bitcoin Price Falls appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), David Schwartz, made a bold statement saying that MicroStrategy’s fate is heavily dependent on the price of Bitcoin. The comment came amid speculation and rumors about MSTR’s future and questions regarding its substantial BTC holdings. Schwartz Comments on MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Schwartz …
CoinPedia2025/08/19 20:53
5 Best Presale to Invest In For Massive Listing Gains: Early Entry is Everything To Get Up to 500% ROI

In August 2025, the cryptocurrency market is showing patterns that many investors have seen before. Analysts point to a setup similar to the explosive bull run of 2020 and 2021. Institutional money is flowing in at record levels. Regulators across the world are moving toward aligned frameworks. New investment products like staked ETFs are opening […] The post 5 Best Presale to Invest In For Massive Listing Gains: Early Entry is Everything To Get Up to 500% ROI appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/19 20:50
Saylor Reverses Course on Stock Sales as Strategy’s Premium to Bitcoin Holdings Falls

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc has quietly abandoned its self-imposed restrictions on stock sales just weeks after implementing them. The company announced it will now allow equity issuance below its previously established 2.5x mNAV threshold “when otherwise deemed advantageous to the company,” according to Bloomberg . Strategy today announced an update to its MSTR Equity ATM Guidance to provide greater flexibility in executing our capital markets strategy. pic.twitter.com/xSwwcWubIq — Michael Saylor (@saylor) August 18, 2025 Strategy’s trading premium to its massive Bitcoin holdings continues to compress amid growing market pressures and slowing institutional demand. The reversal is a retreat from July’s more stringent financing guidelines that pledged to avoid selling new shares below the 2.5x premium except for covering debt interest or preferred equity dividends. Strategy Faces Funding Pressure as Bitcoin Premium Erodes The policy shift comes as Strategy’s Bitcoin purchases have notably slowed, with the company acquiring just 430 Bitcoin worth $51.4 million in the seven days ended August 17, and 115 BTC in the week before. This pause marks a deceleration from the aggressive accumulation patterns seen earlier this year, during which Strategy regularly purchased thousands of Bitcoin weekly through various financing mechanisms. Short sellers led by Jim Chanos have intensified their scrutiny of the company’s financing model, questioning whether demand for Strategy’s four series of preferred stock offerings can adequately replace revenue from traditional share sales. So not only did $MSTR buy just $51M of Bitcoin, due to lack of demand for the preferred ATM’s, but it also looks like Saylor is lowering the 2.5x mNAV floor “when otherwise deemed advantageous” to the Company. pic.twitter.com/Scfd4VMYiA — James Chanos (@RealJimChanos) August 18, 2025 Strategy’s common shares have since declined 22% since reaching an all-time high on November 20, while Bitcoin has surged approximately 23% during the same timeframe. Currently, Strategy is holding 629,376 BTC worth approximately $72 billion . The company’s reduced purchasing pace indicates a potential constraint in the capital-raising machinery that has powered years of aggressive accumulation. Brian Dobson from Clear Street believes “the additional language in the guidance gives them more leeway with issuing common stock” and “should allow the company to be more opportunistic in its Bitcoin purchases.” Adding to the company’s challenges, multiple class-action lawsuits targeting Strategy’s business practices and risk disclosures have emerged, with Pomerantz LLP representing shareholders who purchased stock between April 30, 2024, and April 4, 2025. Corporate Treasury Strategies Navigate Mounting Pressures Strategy’s financing adjustment is part of a growing competitive pressure as corporate treasury strategies expand beyond Bitcoin into a multi-asset race for diversification. Major Ethereum treasury companies recently gathered in Manhattan to pitch Wall Street on over $22 billion worth of corporate Ether holdings , with BitMine targeting 5% of Ethereum’s total supply and SharpLink Gaming raising $2.6 billion for more ETH accumulation. Corporate treasuries now control over $28 billion worth of Ether across multiple public companies, creating a parallel accumulation race that mirrors Bitcoin’s corporate adoption but with yield-generating staking capabilities. Source: Strategic ETH Reserve Unlike Bitcoin’s yield-free model, Ethereum treasury companies can stake their holdings for returns, with SharpLink taking nearly 100% of its ETH and generating approximately 1,326 ETH in cumulative rewards. Meanwhile, the broader $215 billion corporate Bitcoin movement spanning 213 entities faces warnings from Sentora research that most participants “won’t survive credit cycle” due to structural vulnerabilities in rising-rate environments. The study identifies what it calls a critical flaw in corporate Bitcoin strategies. The research noted that “idle Bitcoin on a corporate balance sheet is not a scalable strategy in a rising-rate world” because most companies are either unprofitable or heavily reliant on mark-to-market gains. Vincent Maliepaard from Sentora acknowledges that “balance sheet diversification with a hard asset like Bitcoin is the right framing,” but warns the strategy remains “fundamentally limited” without Bitcoin evolving to generate yield. This critique has found support from established investment firms, with Kerrisdale Capital arguing that Strategy’s $100 billion market capitalization trading above its $60 billion Bitcoin holdings creates an “unjustifiable” premium that sophisticated investors are beginning to arbitrage. Despite these headwinds, Strategy’s shares have gained over 3,000% since initiating Bitcoin purchases in mid-2020, vastly outperforming both Bitcoin’s 1,000% gain and the S&P 500’s 115% rise during the same period.
CryptoNews2025/08/19 20:50
OpenAI offers Indian customers $5 ChatGPT Go plan in expansion strategy

OpenAI launched ChatGPT Go in India for $5, offering more AI features than the free version.
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 20:50
BitMind Rolls Out Privacy-Focused Mobile Tool to Fight Deepfake Scams

BitMind launches a mobile app for real-time deepfake detection on iOS/Android. One-tap scans social media images/videos; built on Bittensor, 88% accuracy.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 20:50
Michael Saylor Reverses Stance on MSTR Stock Issuance Amid Bitcoin Slump

TLDR Michael Saylor has revised MicroStrategy’s stock issuance rules to allow greater flexibility in Bitcoin acquisitions. The company will issue MSTR stock under a market-to-asset value (mNAV) of 2.5 to fund Bitcoin purchases. The mNAV premium that once stood at 3.4x has fallen to 1.6x, prompting the strategic shift. MSTR stock has struggled with performance, [...] The post Michael Saylor Reverses Stance on MSTR Stock Issuance Amid Bitcoin Slump appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/19 20:49
XRP Holders Rush Into Ozak AI Presale as $0.005 Tokens Target $1 Launch and $2.80 Price Prediction

The post XRP Holders Rush Into Ozak AI Presale as $0.005 Tokens Target $1 Launch and $2.80 Price Prediction appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market of 2025 is awash with investor action, and no indicator is as prominent as the masses of XRP holders entering the Ozak AI presale. This AI project running on Ethereum is making waves owing to its real-world utility basis and a pre-sale model with a mathematical formula, which paves the way to …
CoinPedia2025/08/19 20:48
Thailand Launches TouristDigiPay for Crypto-to-Baht Payments

The post Thailand Launches TouristDigiPay for Crypto-to-Baht Payments appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Thailand collaborated with the Ministry of Finance, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to jointly launch “TouristDigiPay”. It allows foreign tourists to convert their cryptocurrencies into Thai baht for electronic payments during their visit.  Thailand Launches TouristDigiPay On August 18, the Deputy …
CoinPedia2025/08/19 20:46
