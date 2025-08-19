Wyoming launches Frontier Stable Token FRNT on Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and more
The post Wyoming launches Frontier Stable Token FRNT on Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and more appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Wyoming has launched FRNT, the first state-issued, fully collateralized stablecoin in the US. FRNT enables fast, efficient government payments and is usable globally via Visa card platforms. The Wyoming Stable Token Commission has launched the Frontier Stablecoin Token (FRNT) as the first dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by a US state government, which can be used for real-world transactions, according to a statement shared on Monday. The Commission, created through the Wyoming Stable Token Act in 2023, provides governance and regulatory oversight for Wyoming’s pioneering stablecoin project. As noted in the release, FRNT is built on Avalanche and stands out from other stablecoins as Wyoming law requires it to be overcollateralized, maintaining 102% reserves in short-term US Treasuries and dollars. In addition to Avalanche, the token has been deployed on six other blockchains, including Arbitrum, Base, Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon, and Solana, according to the product page. “While Wyoming has been the leading state for crypto, blockchain, and digital assets legislation for nearly a decade, the issuance of FRNT signals a paradigm shift,” said Anthony Apollo, Executive Director of the Wyoming Stable Token Commission. “In addition to regulation, public entities now have a model for innovation that can make government processes significantly more efficient.” The state demonstrated FRNT’s utility in July 2025 through a pilot program with Hashfire, reducing government contractor payment timelines from 45 days to seconds, achieving a 99.9% efficiency improvement. “The launch of FRNT marks the first in-production use case of a state-issued stablecoin in the United States, proving blockchain-powered government can be efficient, transparent, and designed for public good,” said John Wu, President of Ava Labs. FRNT will be usable anywhere Visa is accepted, including through Apple Pay and Google Pay. The project combines oversight from the Wyoming Stable Token Commission, infrastructure from Avalanche, and fintech integration…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 20:54