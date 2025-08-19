2025-08-21 Thursday

Cardone Capital Buys 130 Bitcoin in Fourth Real Estate Deal

The post Cardone Capital Buys 130 Bitcoin in Fourth Real Estate Deal appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Cardone Capital has acquired 130 BTC through a Miami River refinance, marking its fourth real estate transaction involving Bitcoin. This move highlights the growing integration of cryptocurrency in the real estate sector. By using Bitcoin in property deals, Cardone Capital is expanding its digital asset strategy while investing in real estate. The company continues to …
CoinPedia2025/08/19 21:00
There’s no alt season — we’ve reached mainstream adoption

The post There’s no alt season — we’ve reached mainstream adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. The crypto markets usually follow a predictable speculative frenzy as traders cyclically rotate capital between Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins. But this market event is showing indications of a structural shift, resulting in a collapse of cyclical seasons. Summary Crypto has outgrown its seasonal cycles — as regulated investment products like ETFs bring year-round capital flow from both institutional and retail investors. With $29.5B in year-to-date inflows into crypto ETPs and rising interest from institutions, the old “Bitcoin season vs. altcoin season” narrative no longer holds. Investors today prioritize compliant, liquid, and risk-mitigated instruments over speculative tokens, driving sustainable value, not just short-term hype. As crypto matures into an integrated asset class, projects must pivot from hype cycles to infrastructure, governance, and long-term capital efficiency to stay relevant. The industry has matured, with regulatory clarity providing safe exposure for institutional and retail investors to structured crypto products like ETFs. Venture capital firms have also started investing in projects with strong fundamentals, creating long-term value and sustainable ROIs. With crypto reaching mass adoption, there are no more separate market seasons. The death of seasonal market cycles Crypto has evolved from its speculative trading days to investors gaining exposure through regulated instruments. Thus, rather than snorting on hopium and hunting down new altcoins to pump price action, they’re trading in spot ETFs. According to a recent CoinShares report, global crypto ETP inflows have recorded a new year-to-date high of $29.5 billion, with total assets under management reaching $221.4 billion. A closer look reveals Bitcoin ETPs registered minor outflows, while Ethereum (ETH) ETPs recorded their second-largest weekly gains, followed by Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP). The data contradicts CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 21:00
Siton Mining Launches New XRP Cloud Mining App, Earn $8,600 in Passive Income Daily Using XRP Mining

Siton Mining launches XRP cloud mining app with one-click BTC mining, daily passive income, secure contracts, and global support for investors.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 21:00
Japan Prepares to Launch Country’s First Cryptocurrency! Three Altcoins Selected!

The post Japan Prepares to Launch Country’s First Cryptocurrency! Three Altcoins Selected! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the growing interest in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, Japan, which follows a strict approach, is also taking important steps. At this point, Japan, which has taken action to change the country’s crypto rules in recent months, is preparing to approve the issuance of JPYC, the country’s first yen-denominated stablecoin. At this point, Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) is preparing to approve the country’s first yen-pegged stablecoin this fall. As cryptocurrency movements in Japan accelerate, JPYC, the issuer of the Japanese yen stablecoin, announced that it has officially registered with the Japanese FSA and will be able to issue yen-backed stablecoins. JPYC added that it is the first institution to issue a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Japanese yen. “JPYC has officially registered with the Financial Services Agency as a fund transfer service provider in Japan. “We can now issue a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Japanese yen for the first time in Japan.” The JPYC stablecoin will be issued on multiple blockchains, including Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX), and Polygon (POL). Users will be able to exchange and exchange Japanese yen for JPYC. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/japan-prepares-to-launch-countrys-first-cryptocurrency-three-altcoins-selected/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 20:59
Bitpanda launches DeFi wallet amid record revenue growth

Bitpanda has launched the Bitpanda DeFi Wallet, supporting over 5,000 tokens across major blockchains, just over a week after reporting record financial performance. In a press release shared with crypto.news, Bitpanda — one of Europe’s leading crypto platforms offering over…
Crypto.news2025/08/19 20:58
Wall Street giant says Bitcoin to $200,000 is ‘highest conviction’ for this cycle

The post Wall Street giant says Bitcoin to $200,000 is ‘highest conviction’ for this cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wall Street brokerage Bernstein has projected that Bitcoin (BTC) could climb as high as $200,000 in the current market cycle, calling it the firm’s strongest conviction bet on digital assets. Analysts Gautam Chhugani and Mahika Sapra forecast the cryptocurrency rising to a range of $150,000 to $200,000 within the next year. Such an outlook implies an 82% rally from Bitcoin’s current price of about $115,547. Bitcoin seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold Additionally, they expect the bull market to extend through 2026, with a possible peak in 2027, supported by regulatory clarity, institutional adoption, and government backing. “Our highest conviction view remains Bitcoin at $200k this cycle. <…> We expect a long crypto bull market, continuing the surge into 2026 and potentially peaking in 2027,” the analyst said.  Unlike past rallies tied mainly to Bitcoin’s halving cycles, Bernstein described the current uptrend as more durable and structural, driven by convergence between traditional markets and crypto-native platforms. “Our conviction in blockchain and digital assets has never been higher. <…> This cycle looks more structural—clear regulatory framework, government support, strong institutional adoption,” they wrote. Bitcoin to lose momentum  The analysts added that while Bitcoin remains the cornerstone of the digital asset ecosystem, Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) are poised to assume greater leadership roles.  “The path to $200k for Bitcoin is also the path to altcoin leadership by ETH and SOL,” Bernstein added.  Ethereum’s scaling roadmap and Solana’s growing developer traction, they said, provide structural momentum that could see both outperform smaller speculative tokens. Bernstein also expects the cycle to broaden beyond Bitcoin, with Ethereum, Solana, and decentralized finance tokens driving the next phase of growth. This outlook comes after Bitcoin set a new record high above $124,000 before retreating. The asset has since lost the $120,000 support, with markets now watching whether…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 20:58
Is Stellar About to Explode or Collapse? All Eyes on $0.40 as Major Upgrade Approaches

The weakness comes as the Stellar Development Foundation prepares to activate Protocol 23 on mainnet in Q3 2025 – an […] The post Is Stellar About to Explode or Collapse? All Eyes on $0.40 as Major Upgrade Approaches appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/19 20:57
U.S. to Use Tariff Revenue to Reduce National Debt

The post U.S. to Use Tariff Revenue to Reduce National Debt appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Treasury Secretary Bessent has announced plans to use revenue from tariffs to help pay down the U.S. national debt. By directing these funds toward debt reduction, the government aims to improve its financial position and manage the country’s budget more responsibly. This approach shows a commitment to tackling debt without raising taxes, using income from …
CoinPedia2025/08/19 20:57
Tether recruits ex-Trump adviser Bo Hines to bolster US strategy

The post Tether recruits ex-Trump adviser Bo Hines to bolster US strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether has hired Bo Hines, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, as its Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and US Strategy. The company confirmed on Aug. 19 that Hines will immediately begin working with Tether’s leadership to guide its expansion and regulatory engagement in the United States. In his new role, Hines will oversee strategy, liaise with regulators, and engage with key industry stakeholders to ensure Tether’s initiatives align with legal and operational standards. Speaking on his appointment, Hines posited that his new position provides an opportunity to apply lessons from public service to the private sector. According to him: “During my time in public service, I witnessed firsthand the transformative potential of stablecoins to modernize payments and increase financial inclusion…[I want] to help deliver an ecosystem of products that will set the standard for stability, compliance, and innovation in the US market – one that will empower American consumers and help revolutionize our nation’s financial system.” Tether’s US expansion Hines’ appointment comes as Tether continues its push to strengthen its US presence while navigating an evolving regulatory environment. The firm said it has already reinvested nearly $5 billion into the US ecosystem as part of its commitment to domestic growth. Apart from that, Tether’s influence in the US financial system is already substantial, with the company holding approximately $127 billion in US Treasuries to back its USDT tokens. By comparison, if Tether were a sovereign entity, it would be the 18th-largest holder of US debt. This level of investment extends the Treasury demand beyond traditional buyers while indirectly supporting the US dollar dominance. The firm has also hinted at plans to launch a new stablecoin tailored to its US users. So, Hines’ appointment aligns with the stablecoin issuer’s prioritisation of the US market. Paolo Ardoino, Tether CEO, said:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 20:57
XRP Futures Climb 20%, Pi Network Builds Toward 10x Rally, & Cold Wallet Presale Targets A 50x Return For Investors

The crypto market is once again buzzing with energy, and 2025 is shaping up to be a year of both […] The post XRP Futures Climb 20%, Pi Network Builds Toward 10x Rally, & Cold Wallet Presale Targets A 50x Return For Investors appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/19 20:55
