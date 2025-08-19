Tether recruits ex-Trump adviser Bo Hines to bolster US strategy

Tether has hired Bo Hines, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, as its Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and US Strategy. The company confirmed on Aug. 19 that Hines will immediately begin working with Tether's leadership to guide its expansion and regulatory engagement in the United States. In his new role, Hines will oversee strategy, liaise with regulators, and engage with key industry stakeholders to ensure Tether's initiatives align with legal and operational standards. Speaking on his appointment, Hines posited that his new position provides an opportunity to apply lessons from public service to the private sector. According to him: "During my time in public service, I witnessed firsthand the transformative potential of stablecoins to modernize payments and increase financial inclusion…[I want] to help deliver an ecosystem of products that will set the standard for stability, compliance, and innovation in the US market – one that will empower American consumers and help revolutionize our nation's financial system." Tether's US expansion Hines' appointment comes as Tether continues its push to strengthen its US presence while navigating an evolving regulatory environment. The firm said it has already reinvested nearly $5 billion into the US ecosystem as part of its commitment to domestic growth. Apart from that, Tether's influence in the US financial system is already substantial, with the company holding approximately $127 billion in US Treasuries to back its USDT tokens. By comparison, if Tether were a sovereign entity, it would be the 18th-largest holder of US debt. This level of investment extends the Treasury demand beyond traditional buyers while indirectly supporting the US dollar dominance. The firm has also hinted at plans to launch a new stablecoin tailored to its US users. So, Hines' appointment aligns with the stablecoin issuer's prioritisation of the US market. Paolo Ardoino, Tether CEO, said:…