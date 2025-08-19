América, Orlando Pride And Pachuca Face Off

Group A of the 2025/26 CONCACAF W Champions Cup will feature a replay of the last Liga MX Femenil final. (Photo by VICTOR CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images The CONCACAF W Champions Cup returns for its second edition, once again featuring ten clubs from North and Central America. American and Mexican teams are expected to continue their domination, and that certainly should be the case in Group A. 🇲🇽 Club América Club América got as far as the semifinals in the inaugural edition of the W Champions Cup, but will be looking to go a couple of steps further this time around. Recent Results and Performances After narrowly losing the most recent Liga MX Femenil final to Pachuca, Las Águilas have been on a roll. They have won all seven of their league matches so far this season, scoring a whopping 28 goals and conceding just three. Of course, all of these matches have been against significantly weaker opposition, so they should not be expected to continue at this rate. Key Player Kiana Palacios has an exceptional record of netting 20 or more goals across all club competitions in each of the last three seasons, and she looks determined to make it four. América's club captain is her side's top attacking contributor so far this term with five goals to go with four assists, so opposition defenses will have to keep a very close eye on her. 🇺🇸 Orlando Pride After winning its first pieces of silverware at the end of 2024, the Orlando Pride is now making a continental debut. Of course, they will have their eyes set on the prize once again. Recent Results and Performances The Pride looks set to lose one of its titles at the very least. The Kansas City Current is…