América, Orlando Pride And Pachuca Face Off
The post América, Orlando Pride And Pachuca Face Off appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Group A of the 2025/26 CONCACAF W Champions Cup will feature a replay of the last Liga MX Femenil final. (Photo by VICTOR CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images The CONCACAF W Champions Cup returns for its second edition, once again featuring ten clubs from North and Central America. American and Mexican teams are expected to continue their domination, and that certainly should be the case in Group A. 🇲🇽 Club América Club América got as far as the semifinals in the inaugural edition of the W Champions Cup, but will be looking to go a couple of steps further this time around. Recent Results and Performances After narrowly losing the most recent Liga MX Femenil final to Pachuca, Las Águilas have been on a roll. They have won all seven of their league matches so far this season, scoring a whopping 28 goals and conceding just three. Of course, all of these matches have been against significantly weaker opposition, so they should not be expected to continue at this rate. Key Player Kiana Palacios has an exceptional record of netting 20 or more goals across all club competitions in each of the last three seasons, and she looks determined to make it four. América’s club captain is her side’s top attacking contributor so far this term with five goals to go with four assists, so opposition defenses will have to keep a very close eye on her. 🇺🇸 Orlando Pride After winning its first pieces of silverware at the end of 2024, the Orlando Pride is now making a continental debut. Of course, they will have their eyes set on the prize once again. Recent Results and Performances The Pride looks set to lose one of its titles at the very least. The Kansas City Current is…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:04
Will Ethereum (ETH) Rise Again? Analysis Firm Says "Yes", Explains What's Needed for a Stopping Decline and a Rise!
Matrixport noted that the rise in Ethereum (ETH) is due to demand from treasury companies and the preservation of $4,180. Continue Reading: Will Ethereum (ETH) Rise Again? Analysis Firm Says "Yes", Explains What's Needed for a Stopping Decline and a Rise!
Coinstats
2025/08/19 21:04
Circle Gateway Mainnet Officially Launches, Supporting Unified Access to Cross-Chain USDC Balances
PANews reported on August 19th that Circle announced the launch of its cross-chain liquidity solution, Circle Gateway, on mainnet. The service allows users to access their USDC balances uniformly across
PANews
2025/08/19 21:02
Ripple Faces Critical October: XRP ETF and Banking License Decisions Loom
TLDR October will be a crucial month for Ripple with significant regulatory decisions on the horizon. The SEC will decide on multiple XRP ETF applications which could influence Ripple’s market growth. Ripple’s national banking license application will also be reviewed in October potentially boosting its credibility. Approval of the XRP ETFs could bring institutional adoption [...] The post Ripple Faces Critical October: XRP ETF and Banking License Decisions Loom appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/19 21:02
Will Ethereum Face a Short-Term Downturn?
The post Will Ethereum Face a Short-Term Downturn? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum, a significant presence in the cryptocurrency industry, is anticipated to experience a potential downturn shortly. Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat, foresees a correction, predicting Ethereum might dip to the $4,075-$4,150 range this week, based on current market trends and data. Continue Reading:Will Ethereum Face a Short-Term Downturn? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-ethereum-face-a-short-term-downturn
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:02
Ethereum (ETH) Tekrar Yükselecek Mi? Analiz Şirketi “Evet” Dedi, Düşüşün Durması ve Yükseliş İçin Gerekli Olan Şeyi Açıkladı!
Bitcoin‘in geçtiğimiz hafta 124 bin doları aşarak yeni ATH’ye ulaşmasının ardından Ethereum (ETH) için de yeni ATH beklentileri arttı. 2021 yılındaki önceki ATH’sini kırmaya çok yaklaşan ETH, ABD’den gelen makro ekonomik veriler sonrasında sert düşüş yaşadı. 4.700 dolar seviyelerinden 4,200 dolar seviyelerine kadar gerileyen Ethereum için düşüşün devam etme riski olduğu belirtiliyor. Bu noktada analiz […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/08/19 21:01
Crypto’s Biggest Names Launch Tax-Exempt Nonprofit ‘Education’ in DC — But There’s a Catch
As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, leading crypto companies will provide education to policymakers on decentralized technologies, including crypto and decentralized AI networks, within specific legal limits.
Coinstats
2025/08/19 21:01
KindlyMD (NAKA) Buys $679M Worth of Bitcoin in First Post-Merger Treasury Move
The post KindlyMD (NAKA) Buys $679M Worth of Bitcoin in First Post-Merger Treasury Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: KindlyMD acquired 5,743.91 BTC for approximately $679 million via its subsidiary Nakamoto Holdings. The purchase is the company’s first major Bitcoin acquisition following its merger with Nakamoto Holdings. The acquisition follows a $200 million convertible note offering, adding to $540 million previously raised through PIPE financing. KindlyMD (NAKA), a healthcare provider and Bitcoin treasury vehicle, has announced a major Bitcoin acquisition totaling approximately $679 million. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Nakamoto Holdings, purchased 5,743.91 BTC at a weighted average price of $118,204.88 per coin. This brings KindlyMD’s total Bitcoin holdings to 5,764.91 BTC. Update: KindlyMD adds 5,744 BTC to the Nakamoto Bitcoin Treasury. pic.twitter.com/D92nZxGZnq — Nakamoto (@nakamoto) August 19, 2025 The acquisition marks the first significant Bitcoin purchase by KindlyMD since completing its merger with Nakamoto Holdings earlier this month. The company funded the buy using proceeds from a private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing round, which raised $540 million. KindlyMD CEO and chairman David Bailey commented: “This acquisition reinforces our conviction in Bitcoin as the ultimate reserve asset for corporations and institutions alike. Our long-term mission of accumulating one million Bitcoin reflects our belief that Bitcoin will anchor the next era of global finance.” Under the newly formed Nakamoto Bitcoin Treasury, the company aims to accumulate one million BTC, a goal it frames as central to establishing Bitcoin as a foundational institutional reserve asset. The firm is promoting transparency and long-termism as core to its capital deployment strategy. Financing strategy raises investor concerns Prior to announcing the Bitcoin acquisition, KindlyMD announced it closed a $200 million convertible note offering with Yorkville Advisors’ YA II PN fund. The notes are interest-free for the first two years, after which they carry a 6% annual rate until maturity in 2028. However, the deal structure includes potentially dilutive terms. Yorkville…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:01
Ethereum on the Brink – Will $4K Hold Before the Next Rally?
The drop, amounting to a 4.35% decline in 24 hours, has revived fears that the second-largest cryptocurrency could soon test […] The post Ethereum on the Brink – Will $4K Hold Before the Next Rally? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/19 21:01
Spot XRP ETFs Stuck In Limbo: SEC Delays All 5 Proposals
The US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, August 18, 2025, pushed back decisions on all five pending spot XRP exchange-traded fund proposals, designating longer review periods and resetting final action dates into October. In separate “Notice of Designation of a Longer Period” orders, the Commission cited the need for additional time to evaluate the […]
Bitcoinist
2025/08/19 21:00
Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement
Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk
XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?
Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)
Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving