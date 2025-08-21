Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Powell speech may impact crypto with 84.9% chance of rate cut
The post Powell speech may impact crypto with 84.9% chance of rate cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. News Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will attend the Jackson Hole conference. where Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech may hint at a September rate cut 2025. The chance of a September rate cut 2025 is now 84.9%, and a strict Fed stance could pressure crypto prices, while a softer tone might lift them. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda is headed to the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole conference, happening August 21 to 23, 2025, as confirmed by the Japanese central bank on Wednesday. This big meeting in Wyoming brings together central bankers, policymakers, and economists to talk about global economic issues. Crypto investors are especially focused on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, hoping for clues about a possible interest rate cut in September. Markets, including crypto, often get shaky around this event, and this year’s no different with everyone watching for policy hints. Crypto Markets Feel the Heat The Jackson Hole summit has a history of stirring up markets. Crypto Xpresso, host of The Daily Alpha web3 show, noted on X that since 2022, the event has caused dips in the S&P 500, followed by rebounds. The Jackson Hole is a yearly gathering for central bankers Since 2022 Jackson Hole has been a guaranteed volatility event for the S&P 500 Each year it we dip Then usually rebound 2022 Powell went full hawk → S&P dropped -3% in a day 2023 Still tough on inflation →… pic.twitter.com/ZTbrTnrBp3 — 𝗫𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗢 (@CryptoXpresso) August 19, 2025 In 2022, Powell’s tough stance on inflation led to a 3% drop in a day. In 2023, markets slipped after his inflation comments, and even a softer tone in 2024 saw a dip first. Crypto analyst Easy says traders are selling Bitcoin and Ethereum. To prepare for a possible hardline Fed stance, which could hurt…
GET
$0.009973
-10.91%
COM
$0.022102
+0.26%
SUMMIT
$0.000041
+1.99%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 09:50
Κοινοποίηση
Is $2.8 Just a Stop Before Deeper Losses?
The post Is $2.8 Just a Stop Before Deeper Losses? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Whale Sell-Off and ETF Uncertainty Drag XRP Lower: Is $2.8 Just a Stop Before Deeper Losses? Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/ripple/whale-sell-off-and-etf-uncertainty-drag-xrp-lower-is-2-8-just-a-stop-before-deeper-losses/
STOP
$0.13089
-5.94%
XRP
$2.895
-0.03%
COM
$0.022102
+0.26%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 09:49
Κοινοποίηση
Pump.fun Regains Top Spot in Solana Memecoin Launchpads
The post Pump.fun Regains Top Spot in Solana Memecoin Launchpads appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun recorded one of its strongest revenue weeks of 2025 in mid-August as the sector recovered from a dip earlier this month. Decentralized finance (DeFi) data tracker DefiLlama showed that Pump.fun generated $13.48 million between Aug. 11 and Sunday, the platform’s strongest weekly revenue performance since February. The increase came after a sharp revenue drop from July 28 to Aug. 3. During that time, Pump.fun brought in only $1.72 million in weekly revenue, its lowest since March 2024. This contributed to the platform’s revenue drop in July, its lowest monthly revenue this year. The drop in revenue coincided with a broader memecoin market decline. CoinMarketCap data showed that on Aug. 3, the memecoin sector declined to a $62.11 billion market cap, a 20% fall from its $77.73 billion valuation on July 28, wiping out nearly $16 billion in a week. Pump.fun weekly revenue data in 2025. Source: DefiLlama Pump.fun regains top spot in Solana launchpad rankings Pump.fun’s revenue increase coincides with a rebound in the broader memecoin space. According to CoinMarketCap, the memecoin sector recovered to nearly $75 billion on Aug. 11 before declining to $70 billion on Sunday. At the time of writing, memecoins had a total market cap of $66 billion. Alongside its strongest weekly revenue record, the Pump.fun platform also regained its dominance in the Solana memecoin launchpad rankings. On July 7, a newly launched Solana platform called LetsBonk took the top spot for 24-hour revenue, surpassing Pump.fun. According to the Solana decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator Jupiter, LetsBonk’s dominance continued throughout July, gaining more market share than Pump.fun on many occasions. Still, Jupiter data suggests that Pump.fun has reclaimed the No. 1 spot. In the last seven days, the platform had a 73.6% market share and recorded $4.68 billion in trading volume. Furthermore, Jupiter…
FUN
$0.009477
+0.14%
MORE
$0.10159
+1.50%
CAP
$0.06393
-1.91%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 09:46
Κοινοποίηση
Silicon Valley Throws $100M at AI-Powered Mattress With a Subscription
The startup's $500 million valuation shows Silicon Valley will throw money at AI-powered anything—even a high tech mattress.
STARTUP
$0.004771
-25.18%
AI
$0.1184
+1.71%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats
2025/08/21 09:45
Κοινοποίηση
Cardano Price Prediction: Experts Believe ADA Price May Stall Near $1, But One $0.035 Token Will Rally 50x Fast
The post Cardano Price Prediction: Experts Believe ADA Price May Stall Near $1, But One $0.035 Token Will Rally 50x Fast appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Cardano’s ADA is getting close to the highly anticipated resistance of $1, experts suggest that its price behavior will begin to stagnate and attract investor attention to newer prospects in the market. Among such a token is Mutuum Finance (MTU), causing massive frenzy among traders and DeFi participants alike. Over 15400 investors have invested in the project presale to date, and over $14.65 million has been raised. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is already up to Stage 6 of Presale priced at $0.035. Stage 7 will be a 14.29% price hike to $0.04. Mutuum Finance is arousing anticipations of a potential 50x rally from its $0.035 starting point, thus forming a gem in a market where well-established assets like Cardano may experience short-term consolidation. Cardano Price Outlook Cardano (ADA) currently trades at about $0.92, making slight intraday oscillations around a $0.92–$0.98 range as it consolidates at resistance levels without extreme movements. Market analysts indicate ADA is passing through a symmetrical triangle pattern, constricting between roughly $0.85 and $0.98, and this indicates that a breakout will happen soon—either to the $0.80 support or to a potential push to $1.10–$1.15 resistance, depending on the direction of the market. In this tranquil build-up, interest in Mutuum Finance remains present. Mutuum Finance Presale Proceeds to Phase 6 of Its Presale Mutuum Finance has completed Phase 5 of presale and proceeded to Phase 6, in which its tokens sell at $0.035. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale has surpassed $14.65 million already and over 15400 holders have participated. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Partners with CertiK to Run $50K Bug Bounty Mutuum Finance is partnering with CertiK for its Bug Bounty Program. The reward pool of the program shall be $50,000 USDT. The program shall be rewarded under four categories, i.e. low, minor, major and critical. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) had…
NEAR
$2.498
+0.88%
DEFI
$0.001732
-3.77%
TOKEN
$0.01359
-2.51%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 09:45
Κοινοποίηση
Could MAGACOIN FINANCE Deliver 900x Returns? Analysts Compare It to Solana’s Early Surge
Each crypto cycle, people look for a token that can replicate Solana’s insane rise from under $2 to almost $200 […] The post Could MAGACOIN FINANCE Deliver 900x Returns? Analysts Compare It to Solana’s Early Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
TOKEN
$0.01359
-2.51%
PEOPLE
$0.01933
+4.20%
Κοινοποίηση
Coindoo
2025/08/21 09:45
Κοινοποίηση
Hong Kong construction company enters $483 million agreement to buy 4,250 BTC; shares briefly jump 30%
Hong Kong-based firm Ming Shing said it is entering an agreement with Winning Mission Group to purchase 4,250 BTC at an average price of $113,638.
BTC
$113,469.74
-0.29%
JUMP
$0.06973
-7.02%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats
2025/08/21 09:44
Κοινοποίηση
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Outperforms Its Closest Rival By Four Times
The post ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Outperforms Its Closest Rival By Four Times appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ is on track to become Netflix’s biggest movie of all time ©2025 Netflix NETFLIX KPop Demon Hunters, the Netflix animated epic about a group of crusading spirit stalkers is being watched nearly four times as much as its closest rival according to data from the streaming platform. Over the past week alone the surreal musical was watched 26 million times for 43.3 million hours. It brings the movie’s total number of views since its release in June to 210.5 million giving it a total viewing time of 351 million hours. Based on both its number of views and hours viewed, KPop Demon Hunters is now closing in on 2021’s Red Notice as the most-watched Netflix movie of all time. The heist comedy starring Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson has been viewed 230.9 million times for 454.2 million hours and statistics from Netflix show how quickly the demon hunters are catching up with it. Since 2023 Netflix has distributed detailed weekly data about its top ten titles showing the number of times and hours they were watched. Before 2023, the streamer only released the latter information and, thanks to its star power, Red Notice debuted with a staggering 148.7 million hours as shown in the chart below. ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ is gradually catching up ‘Red Notice’ Caroline Reid using Flourish As this report explained, Red Notice was far from a critical success so the length of time it was watched fell sharply over the following weeks. By its third week it was only being watched around a third as much as it was when it debuted. It fell a further 50% in its fourth week before slipping below 20 million hours where it remained until the ninth week after its release which was the last one when the…
EPIC
$2.6813
-10.13%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
COM
$0.022102
+0.26%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 09:42
Κοινοποίηση
Ethereum Tops $4,000 as ETF Inflows Drive Record Q3 Surge
The post Ethereum Tops $4,000 as ETF Inflows Drive Record Q3 Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, is delivering its strongest third-quarter performance on record after climbing above the $4,000 mark this week and extending its gains against Bitcoin Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, is delivering its strongest third-quarter performance on record after climbing above the $4,000 mark this week and extending its gains against Bitcoin. Market analysts estimate that more than $1 billion has flowed into Ether-linked exchange-traded funds since July, with products managed by BlackRock attracting the largest share of the new money. The inflows have helped the token erase much of last year’s decline and edge closer to its all-time high of about $4,800. Fundstrat Global Advisors co-founder Tom Lee said Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech scheduled for Friday could prove decisive for risk assets, arguing that a dovish tone might accelerate momentum in Ether. Lee reiterated a $15,000 year-end price target but acknowledged that policy surprises or a rebound in Bitcoin dominance could temper the rally. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/ethereum-tops-4000-etf-inflows-drive-record-q3-surge-945bc4f7
MORE
$0.10159
+1.50%
TOKEN
$0.01359
-2.51%
TOM
$0.000277
-1.42%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 09:41
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto World Supports Brian Quintenz for CFTC
The post Crypto World Supports Brian Quintenz for CFTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a significant move for the cryptocurrency sector, various key advocacy groups have declared strong support for Brian Quintenz’s bid for the Chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the United States. Their collective endorsement was sent directly to President Donald Trump, despite vocal objections from the prominent Winklevoss twins, thus revealing underlying […] Continue Reading:Crypto World Supports Brian Quintenz for CFTC Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/crypto-world-supports-brian-quintenz-for-cftc
BID
$0.06972
-2.07%
TRUMP
$8.673
-1.35%
MOVE
$0.1277
+0.55%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 09:37
Κοινοποίηση
Νέες τάσεις
Περισσότερα
Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement
Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk
XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?
Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)
Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving