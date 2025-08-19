2025-08-21 Thursday

Latin America’s exchange flows grew ninefold in three years: Dune

From January 2021 to July 2025, Ethereum-based flows in Latin America reached $45.5 billion, accounting for around 75% of all flows. Latin America’s (LATAM) centralized crypto exchanges have grown from niche platforms into critical financial infrastructure in just three years, with flows rising ninefold, according to new research.Dune Research’s LATAM Report revealed that 2021 annual exchange flows in the region totalled $3 billion. In 2024, the total exchange flows for LATAM reached $27 billion, up by 800% in just three years, signaling digital asset growth in the region. In its early years, LATAM crypto activity was modest by global standards. However, a fragmented ecosystem of small brokers and over-the-counter (OTC) desks grew into larger, integrated exchanges serving retail and institutional clients. Read more
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
Satoshi's Bitcoin Website: 17 Years Later

Historical throwback to first BTC website by Satoshi Nakamoto
Dogecoin Price Outlook: ETF Bets and Whale Moves Could Ignite a Rally

Ali Martinez, a widely followed crypto strategist, noted that DOGE is consolidating within a triangle formation, typically a precursor to […] The post Dogecoin Price Outlook: ETF Bets and Whale Moves Could Ignite a Rally appeared first on Coindoo.
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
White House’s Ex-Crypto Lead Hired by Tether as Strategy Advisor

The post White House’s Ex-Crypto Lead Hired by Tether as Strategy Advisor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bo Hines, who has recently left the White House and the top crypto position in Donald Trump’s administration, has joined the largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, as strategy advisor for digital assets and U.S. expansion. Tether’s chief executive officer, Paolo Ardoino, confirmed this in a recent X post. You Might Also Like Tether lures Bo Hines from White House Ardoino welcomed Bo Hines to the Tether team, stating that the latter had “demonstrated incredible leadership within the U.S. Administration, where he was instrumental in advancing initiatives to foster innovation in digital assets, develop clear guardrails for stablecoin issuers, and build collaborative relationships between government and the blockchain industry.” Now, he will continue his career in the private sector. In the White House, he held the position of executive director of the Crypto Council. Now, he has joined Tether as a strategy advisor for digital assets and U.S. expansion. Tether hires Bo Hines @BoHines as Strategy Advisor for Digital Assets and U.S. Expansion. Bo has demonstrated incredible leadership within the U.S. Administration, where he was instrumental in advancing initiatives to foster innovation in digital assets, develop clear guardrails… https://t.co/5Hi6nCYQDe — Paolo Ardoino 🤖 (@paoloardoino) August 19, 2025 In today’s blog post, Ardoino wrote that Hines possesses a unique blend of “policy expertise, legal training, and private sector insights.” In the White House, his duties included advancing initiatives to develop innovation in digital assets, the creation of clear guardrails for companies that issue stablecoins and building a bridge between the White House and the blockchain space. Thrilled to join @Tether_to! Huge thanks to @paoloardoino & the team for the warm welcome. Excited to help build an ecosystem of digital asset products that set the standard for compliance & innovation—empowering U.S. consumers and reshaping our financial system. The best is yet… https://t.co/DloARijWkh — Bo…
Stellar Price Alert, XLM Targets $0.33 or $0.22 Next

Detail: https://coincu.com/uncategorized/stellar-xlm-price-alert/
KindlyMD Bitcoin: Healthcare Firm Makes Massive $679M BTC Acquisition

BitcoinWorld KindlyMD Bitcoin: Healthcare Firm Makes Massive $679M BTC Acquisition In a bold move that has captured the attention of both the healthcare and cryptocurrency sectors, KindlyMD (Nasdaq: NAKA), a company known for its innovative approach to healthcare and data, recently announced a significant expansion of its digital asset portfolio. This strategic decision sees the firm, which merged with Bitcoin investment entity Nakamoto, dramatically increasing its KindlyMD Bitcoin holdings. KindlyMD Bitcoin: Unpacking the Latest Acquisition KindlyMD, through its subsidiary Nakamoto Holdings, executed its first substantial Bitcoin purchase since the merger. This acquisition involved a staggering 5,743.91 BTC. This single transaction has propelled their total KindlyMD Bitcoin holdings to an impressive 5,764.91 BTC. Acquisition Volume: 5,743.91 BTC Total Holdings: 5,764.91 BTC Cost: Approximately $679 million Average Price Per Coin: $118,204.88 Funding Source: PIPE proceeds (Private Investment in Public Equity) This substantial investment highlights a growing trend among publicly traded companies to integrate digital assets into their treasury strategies. The move by KindlyMD, a Nasdaq-listed entity, sends a clear signal about the increasing mainstream acceptance of Bitcoin as a legitimate store of value and a potential hedge against inflation. Why Are Companies Embracing Bitcoin? The decision by KindlyMD to significantly boost its KindlyMD Bitcoin reserves is part of a broader corporate trend. Companies are increasingly exploring Bitcoin for several compelling reasons: Inflation Hedge: With global economic uncertainties, Bitcoin is seen by many as a “digital gold,” offering protection against currency debasement. Diversification: Adding Bitcoin to a traditional portfolio can provide diversification benefits, potentially reducing overall risk. Growth Potential: Despite its volatility, Bitcoin has shown remarkable long-term growth, attracting forward-thinking companies. Innovation Alignment: For tech-focused or data-driven companies like KindlyMD, embracing Bitcoin aligns with an innovative and future-oriented brand image. This strategic shift reflects a changing financial landscape where traditional treasury management is evolving to include novel asset classes. It showcases a forward-thinking approach to corporate finance. KindlyMD’s Unique Position: Healthcare Meets Crypto? KindlyMD’s journey is particularly interesting due to its dual identity as a healthcare and data company that merged with a Bitcoin investment firm. This unique synergy, formalized through the merger with Nakamoto, positions KindlyMD at the intersection of two rapidly evolving industries. The company’s previous holdings of 21 BTC were minimal, making this latest acquisition a true game-changer. It signifies a profound commitment to their merged identity and a strong belief in the long-term value of digital assets. How will this influence their core healthcare operations? While the direct impact on patient care might not be immediately obvious, a strong balance sheet supported by strategic asset allocation can foster stability and enable future investments in their primary business. What Does This Mean for Investors and the Market? The news of KindlyMD’s substantial KindlyMD Bitcoin purchase, as reported by JinSe Finance, is likely to resonate positively with crypto investors. Large corporate acquisitions of Bitcoin often instill confidence, suggesting institutional validation of the asset. For KindlyMD’s shareholders, this move could signal a bold, growth-oriented strategy, potentially attracting a new segment of investors interested in companies with significant crypto exposure. However, it also introduces a new layer of risk due to Bitcoin’s inherent price volatility. Companies holding large amounts of Bitcoin must navigate market fluctuations, which can impact their balance sheets and quarterly earnings reports. This requires robust risk management strategies and a long-term perspective. Navigating the Volatility: A Calculated Risk? Investing in Bitcoin, especially in such large quantities, comes with its share of challenges. The cryptocurrency market is known for its rapid price swings, which can lead to significant unrealized gains or losses on a company’s balance sheet. KindlyMD’s decision to commit such a substantial portion of its PIPE proceeds to Bitcoin indicates a calculated risk, likely backed by extensive research and a belief in Bitcoin’s long-term trajectory. It will be crucial to observe how KindlyMD manages its digital assets amidst market shifts. Their strategy could serve as a blueprint for other companies considering similar moves, showcasing effective treasury management in the volatile crypto landscape. This strategic foresight solidifies KindlyMD’s position in the evolving corporate treasury space. KindlyMD’s massive acquisition of 5,744 BTC marks a pivotal moment for the company, significantly boosting its KindlyMD Bitcoin reserves to over 5,765 BTC. This strategic move, fueled by PIPE proceeds, underscores a growing corporate embrace of Bitcoin as a vital component of treasury management. It positions KindlyMD as a notable player in the corporate KindlyMD Bitcoin adoption landscape, merging healthcare innovation with digital asset foresight. While market volatility remains a factor, this bold step reflects confidence in Bitcoin’s enduring value and potential for future growth. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is KindlyMD’s primary business? A1: KindlyMD (Nasdaq: NAKA) is a healthcare and data company that recently merged with Nakamoto, a Bitcoin investment firm, combining innovative healthcare solutions with digital asset management. Q2: How much Bitcoin did KindlyMD acquire in its latest purchase? A2: KindlyMD acquired 5,743.91 BTC in its most recent purchase, bringing its total KindlyMD Bitcoin holdings to 5,764.91 BTC. Q3: Why did KindlyMD make such a large Bitcoin investment? A3: Companies like KindlyMD are increasingly investing in Bitcoin for treasury diversification, as a potential hedge against inflation, and to capitalize on its long-term growth potential. This strategic move aligns with their merged identity as a forward-thinking entity. Q4: What was the average price KindlyMD paid per Bitcoin? A4: KindlyMD spent approximately $679 million on the acquisition, at an average price of $118,204.88 per Bitcoin. Q5: What are the risks associated with KindlyMD’s Bitcoin holdings? A5: The primary risk is Bitcoin’s inherent price volatility, which can lead to significant fluctuations in the value of KindlyMD’s digital asset portfolio. This requires careful risk management and a long-term investment horizon. Did you find KindlyMD’s strategic Bitcoin acquisition insightful? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the evolving role of digital assets in corporate treasury strategies! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post KindlyMD Bitcoin: Healthcare Firm Makes Massive $679M BTC Acquisition first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Qubic Turns Community Focus Toward Dogecoin After Monero Episode

Qubic shifts attention to Dogecoin after gaining control of Monero’s mining, clarifying the move is about mining, not attack. L’article Qubic Turns Community Focus Toward Dogecoin After Monero Episode est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
XRP Price Prediction for August 19

Can rate of XRP remain above $3 until end of week?
